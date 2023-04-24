La Roca 4161 Main Street

A map showing the location of La Roca 4161 Main StreetView gallery

Appetizer

Elote

$9.00

Charred Corn, Lime Crema, Chili Powder, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro

Taco Salad

$11.00

Greens, Mexican Cheese, Picp de Gallo, Corn and Black Bean Salsa, Chipotle and Lime Cremas, Black Olives

Empanadas

$9.00

Mexican Cheeses, Salsa Verde, Cilantro

La Roca Chicken Wings

$17.00

Dry Rub, Citrus Habanero, Sweet Chili Garlic

La Roca Loaded Fries

$7.00

French Fries spun with Taco Seasoning, Queso, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro

Nachos

$12.00

House Queso, Corn and Black Bean Salsa, Pickled Jalapenos, Pickled Onions, Black Olives, Sour Cream

Taquitos

$8.00

Rolled and Fried with Chipotle and Lime Cremas

Tostadas

$9.00

Fried Corn Tortilla topped with Refried Beans, Shredded Cheese, Salsa

La Roca on a Stick

$10.00

Chipotle Marinated Chicken, Bell Peppers with Sweet Red Onions, Pineapple with Mexican Rice

Guacamole

$9.00+

Queso and Chips

$6.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

La Roca Salsa Flight with Chips

$12.00

Plain Fries

$4.00

Plain Chips

$4.00

Sides

Mexican Rice

$5.00

Fried Brussels

$5.00

Black Beans

$5.00

Refried Beans

$5.00

Pico de Gallo

$5.00

Mango Salsa

$5.00

Corn and Black Bean Salsa

$5.00

Macarrones con Queso

$5.00

Side Chipotle Crema

$0.75

Side Lime Crema

$0.75

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Side Guac

$4.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Sweets

Churros

$7.00

Apple Empanadas

$9.00

Strawberry Empanadas

$10.00

Tacos

Al Pastor Taco

$11.00+

Grilled Guajillo Pork, Pineapple Salsa

Brussels Al Pastor

$8.00+

Guajillo Marinated Brussels, Pineapple Salsa

Gringo Taco

$9.00+

Seasoned Beef, Pico de Gallo, Mexican Cheese, Lettuce in a Flour Tortilla

Chicken Taco

$10.00+

Pickled Red Onions, Lime Crema, Cotijo Cheese, Cilantro

Carnitas Taco

$11.00+

Slow Braised Citrus Marinated Pork Shoulder, Cotija Cheese, Salsa Verde, Pickled Red Oniont

Mushroom Taco

$11.00+

Portabello Mushrooms with Corn and Black Bean Salsa, Avacado Chimichurri

Taco Tasting

$38.00

Thai Shrip Taco

$13.00+Out of stock

Pad Thai Sauce, Cabbage Slaw, Peanuts, Sesame Seeds, Scallions

Grilled Mahi Fish Taco

$13.00+

Cabbage Slaw, Salsa Verda, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro

Carne Asada Taco

$13.00+Out of stock

White Onion, Cilantro, Cotija, Pico de Gallo

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

$10.00

Slow Roasted Chicken, Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Side of Pineapple Salsa

Carnitas Burrito

$10.00

Roasted Pork, Rice, Refried Beans, Salsa Verde, Lettuce, Cheese, Side of Pineapple Salsa

Gringo Burrito

$10.00

Seasoned Ground Beef, Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Side of Pico de Gallo

Carne Asada Burrito

$17.00

Thinly Sliced Carne Asada, Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Side of Queso

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Burrito

$10.00

Grilled CHicken Marinated in Buffalo Sauce and House Made Mac and Cheese

Veggie Burrito

$10.00

Marinated Portobello Mushroom, Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Side of Pico de Gallo

Entrees

First Responder Fajitas

Carmelized Onions and Peppers, Cheese, Pico de Gallo in a Flour Tortilla, Side of Sour Cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Onions, Peppers, Blended Mexican Cheese, Served with Rice, Beans and Chipotle Crema

La Roca Crunch Wrap

$11.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese and Crunchy Corn Shell in a 12" Flour Tortilla

Chimichanga

$14.00

Deep Fried Burrito with Ground Beef, Queso Freso, Rojo Salsa, Cilantro, Served with Side of Rice and Refried Beans

