La Roca Restaurant
147 Elmora Avenue
Elizabeth, NJ 07202
COMIDA
Desayunos
- Desayuno a La Roca con Bistec de Carne$18.95
- Desayuno a La Roca con Bolon La Roca$23.00
- Calentado con Carne Asada$13.95
- Calentado con Pechuga a la Parrilla$12.95
- Calentado con Chuleta a la Parrilla$13.95
- Tortilla de Verde$9.95
- Tortilla de Verde con 2 huevos c/ Bistec$15.95
- Patacones con Queso Fresco y 2 Huevos$10.95
Antojitos / Appetizer
- Bolon de Chicharron$10.95
- Bolon de Queso$9.95
Tasty green plantain fried, then mashed with your choice of crispy pork, tropical cheese, or both
- Bolon La Roca$13.95
- Bolon Mixto$12.95
- Calamares Fritos$14.95
Fried calamari
- Corviche$9.95
Pastry made from green plantain with peanut butter sauce and albacore
- Corviche La Roca$12.95
Pastry made from green plantain with peanut butter sauce, albacore, and shrimps on the top
- Empanadas De Verde$11.95
Crispy green plantain turnover stuffed with delicious tropical cheese. Served warm
- Hayacas$7.95
Moist and sweet cornmeal cake stuffed with slow-cooked chicken and vegetables, wrapped in banana leaf. Served warm
- Humitas$5.95
Fresh homemade style moist corn cake wrapped in corn leave
- Maduros Con Queso$10.95
Sweet plantains with tropical cheese
- Muchines De Yuca$12.95
Cassava croquettes stuffed with fresh mozzarella cheese
- Patacones Fritos$15.95
Crunchy plantains with guacamole and shrimp
- Tostones con Queso$10.95
- Empanadas De Harina$8.95
Sopas / Soups
Cangrejos / Ecuatorianos
Ceviches / Encebollados
- Ceviche De Camaron$18.95
Shrimp ceviche served with white rice or chifles
- Ceviche De Cangrejo$28.95
Crab meat ceviche served with fried green plantains and rice
- Ceviche De Concha$20.95
Black clam ceviche served with white rice or chifles
- Ceviche De Concha c/Camaron$25.95
- Ceviche De Pescado$17.95
Fish ceviche served with white rice or chifles
- Ceviche Mixto$20.95
Fish, shrimp, and calamari ceviche served with white rice or chifles
- Encebollado De Albacora$14.95
Albacore soup served with white rice or chifles
- Encebollado Mixto$17.95
Albacore soup with shrimp and calamari served with white rice or chifles
- Ceviche Mixto C/ Concha$28.95
Platos / Tipicos
- Bandera$20.95
A tour around Ecuador (guatita, seco de chivo, and ceviche served with yellow rice and sweet plantains)
- Chaulafan$20.95
Ecuadorian fried rice made with pork, chicken, shrimp, and eggs
- Don Moro Carne Asada$19.95
- Don Moro Chuleta$18.95
- Don Moro Entrana$31.95
Ecuadorian-style rice with lentils and melted cheese on top
- Don Moro Pechuga$18.95
- Fritada$19.95
Pork ribs Ecuadorian styled seasoned served with white corn, sweet and green plantains, yapingacho, and onions
- Guatita$15.95
Ecuadorian beef tripe cooked with peanut butter and potato served with yellow rice and sweet plantains
- Seco De Chivo$17.95
Traditional goat stew served with yellow rice and sweet plantains
- Seco De Gallina$15.95
Traditional hen stew served with yellow rice and sweet plantains
- Yapingachos$20.95
Potato patties over peanut butter sauce with steak, sausage, sweet plantains, fried eggs, rice, and onions
- Ronda Clasica$42.95
- Ronda Marinera$42.95
- Hornardo$20.95
- Churrasco Ecuatoriano$20.75
Carnes Y Aves
- Bandeja Paisa$21.95
We include in our menu one of the most popular Colombian dishes which include grilled steak, fried pork belly, fried eggs, avocado, arepa, white rice, and beans
- Carne Asada$16.95
Marinated sirloin steak served with two sides of your choice
- Chuletas a La Parrilla$15.95
Premium marinated pork chops served with two sides of your choice
- Churrasco Ecuatoriano$20.95
Steak prepared with a base of onions, tomato, and green peppers served with white rice, french fries, and fried eggs
- Entrana a La Parrilla$28.95
12 oz grilled skirt steak served with our homemade chimichurri sauce and two sides of your choice
- Mar Y Tierra$33.95
12 oz grilled skirt steak topped with garlic shrimp served with our homemade chimichurri sauce and two sides of your choice
- Milanesa De Pollo$17.95
Breaded chicken breast served with two sides of your choice
- Milanesa De Res$19.95
Breaded beef steak served with two sides of your choice
- Pechuga a La Parrilla$15.95
Traditional chicken breast served with two sides of your choice
- Bisteck$18.95
Mariscos / Seafood
- Arroz Con Camarones$20.95
Ecuadorian-style shrimp with rice served with a small portion of ceviche and sweet plantains
- Arroz Marinero$29.95
Ecuadorian-style seafood rice served with a small fish ceviche, fried fish, and sweet plantains
- Bolla a La Roca$20.95
- Bollo De Pescado$16.95
Cooked and grated green plantains with fish and peanut sauce wrapped in banana leaf
- Camarones Al Ajillo$18.95
Garlic shrimp served with two sides of your choice
- Camarones Empanizados$18.95
Breaded shrimp with two sides of your choice
- Cazuela De Pescado$18.95
Albacore casserole made from green plantains with a homemade peanut butter sauce with our secret sofrito served with white rice and our amazing "Curtido
- Cazuela Mixta$23.95
Albacore casserole with shrimp and calamari made from green plantains with our homemade peanut butter sauce with our secret sofrito served with white rice and our amazing curtido
- Filete De Pescado Frito$15.95
Sea bass fried filet served with two of our sides
- Pargo Frito Entero$27.95
Pargo red snapper served with two sides of your choices
- Arroz con camarones 25 personas$300.00
Kids Menu
Postres / Desserts
Ordenes Extras
BEBIDAS
BATIDOS
SODAS
CAFE / TE
