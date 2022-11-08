Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

LaRocco's Pizzeria 3819 MAIN ST

1,793 Reviews

$

3819 MAIN ST

CULVER CITY, CA 90232

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese
Pepperoni
Half & Half Specialty Pizza

Slices & Dine-In Specials

Cheese Slice

$3.50

Specialty Slice

$3.99
Case Slices

Case Slices

$27.75

Mix and match your favorites for a complete pie.

10" Box

$0.75

Side Dressing

$0.65

Red Pepper Pakets (2)

Plates and Napkins

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.29

Can Soda

$1.95

Glass Bottle Soda

$2.99+

Bottled Water

Red Bull

$3.99

Topo Chico

$2.69

Apple Juice

$2.69

Orange Juice

$2.69

2 Liter Sodas

$3.99

San Pellegrino 500mL

$4.99

San Pellegrino

$2.69

Lemonade Calypso

$3.99

Mango Fresca

$2.99

18" Pizza

Half & Half Specialty Pizza

Cheese

$19.50

Our Famous Cheese Pizza! A true New Yorker's selection.

Pepperoni

$22.75

BBQ Chicken Pizza (Halal)

$26.99

Bronx Special

$27.50

Brooklyn Special

$28.50

Buffalo Chicken (Halal)

$26.99

Chef's Special

$26.99

Chicken Parm Pizza

$26.99

Chicken Pesto Pizza (Halal)

$26.99

Farmers Market Special

$26.99Out of stock

Fresh Mozzarella with Fresh Basil

$26.50

Hawaiian Pizza

$25.50

LaRocco's Special

$26.99

Manhattan

$23.99

Meatball Supreme Pizza

$26.50

Mushroom

$22.75

Paul's Special

$23.25

Pesto Party

$23.75

Puttanesca

$26.99

Queen's Special

$26.75

Spinaci E Pomodoro

$26.99

The Sajak

$26.99

Veggie - 3 Toppings

$25.50

White Artichoke

$24.75

Whitestone

$24.50

10" Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza (Halal) 10"

$13.45

Bronx Special 10"

$13.45

Brooklyn Special 10"

$14.75

Cheese 10"

$11.75

Our Famous Cheese Pizza! A true New Yorker's selection.

Chef's Special 10"

$13.45

Chicken Parm Pizza 10"

$13.45

Chicken Pesto Pizza (Halal) 10"

$13.45

Farmers Market Special 10"

$13.45

Fresh Mozzarella with Fresh Basil 10"

$13.45

Hawaiian Pizza 10"

$13.45

LaRocco's Special 10"

$13.45

Manhattan 10"

$13.45

Meatball Supreme Pizza 10"

$13.45

Paul's Special 10"

$13.45

Pepperoni 10"

$12.95

Puttanesca 10"

$13.45

Queen's Special 10"

$13.45

Spinaci E Pomodoro 10"

$13.45

Veggie - 3 Toppings 10"

$13.45

White Artichoke 10"

$13.45

Whitestone 10"

$13.45

The Sajak 10"

$13.99

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$1.75+
Garlic Bread (2 Pcs)

Garlic Bread (2 Pcs)

$3.50

3 pieces of garlic-butter toast

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$8.99+

Hot & Spicy chicken wings served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Meatball Supreme App

Meatball Supreme App

$8.99

Meatballs on a smear of ricotta & marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, pecorino romano and basil.

Meatball

$2.49

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.29

Romaine, vine ripe cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$6.29

Romaine lettuce, red onions, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives and pepperoncini

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$7.99

Fresh sliced mozzarella, tomatoes and basil served with balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.29

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan and croutons

Calzone

Calzone

Calzone

$11.75

Sandwiches

Meatball Parmesan Sandwich

Meatball Parmesan Sandwich

$9.75

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$9.75

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$9.75

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Sandwich

$9.75
Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$9.75

Entrees

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.95
Homemade Meat Lasagna

Homemade Meat Lasagna

$12.95
Vegetable Lasagna

Vegetable Lasagna

$12.95
Chicken Parmigiano

Chicken Parmigiano

$12.95

Eggplant Parmigiano

$12.95

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Plate

$12.95
Pasta Plate

Pasta Plate

$12.95

Meatball Parm Plate

$12.95

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$5.99
Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$5.99

New York Italian Ice

$5.49

Black & White Cookie

$4.50

Rainbow Cake Bites

$3.99

Beer and Wine

Draft Beer

$5.99

Craft Beer

Bottled Beer

$5.99

Wine

$6.49+

Hard Seltzer

$5.99

Babe Sparkling Wine

$5.99

Pitchers of Beer

$17.50

Salads

Garden Salad

$45.00+

Greek

$45.00+

Casear

$45.00+

Caprese Salad (Served in half tray)

$45.00+

Pasta

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$50.00+

Cheese Ravioli

$50.00+

Lasagna

Meat Lasagna

$50.00+

Veggie Lasagna

$50.00+

Meatballs

Meatballs

$45.00+

Plates

Eggplant Parmesan

$65.00+

Chicken Parmesan

$65.00+

Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$65.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

New York Cheese with the L.A. Breeze!

Location

3819 MAIN ST, CULVER CITY, CA 90232

Directions

Gallery
LaRocco's Pizzeria image
LaRocco's Pizzeria image
LaRocco's Pizzeria image
LaRocco's Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

AKASHA - Restaurant & Marketplace
orange star4.2 • 5,745
9543 Culver Blvd Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
3500 Overland Avenue #100 Los Angeles, CA 90034
View restaurantnext
C & M Cafe - 10640 Woodbine St. suite 103
orange starNo Reviews
10640 Woodbine Street Los Angeles, CA 90034
View restaurantnext
Millcross Coffee Bar & Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 906
11050 Washington Blvd Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
QuickSand
orange starNo Reviews
10868 Washington Blvd. Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
orange star4.2 • 5,030
11707 Washington Place. Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in CULVER CITY

AKASHA - Restaurant & Marketplace
orange star4.2 • 5,745
9543 Culver Blvd Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Hidden Garden
orange star4.6 • 2,942
4903 Sepulveda Blvd Culver City, CA 90230
View restaurantnext
Loqui - Culver City
orange star4.8 • 2,219
8830 Washington Blvd Suite 104 Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Robeks - 0010 - Culver City
orange star4.6 • 1,708
3891 Overland Ave Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Backstage Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,363
10400 Culver Blvd Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Chicas Tacos
orange star4.4 • 1,037
9345 Culver Blvd Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near CULVER CITY
Marina Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Venice
review star
Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Santa Monica
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston