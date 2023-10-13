APETIZERS

MASA FRITA APETIZER

$7.00

PLATANITOS TENTACION

$9.00

CROQUETAS MEDIO DIA

$7.00

CROQUETAS DE BACALAO

$9.00

TOSTONES RELLENOS

$17.00

EPERLAN

$17.00

CHIPS AND GUACAMOLE

$12.00

CEVICHE

$17.00

TUNA TARTAR

$16.00

CRAZY TUNA TACOS

$14.00

ROPA VIEJA FLATBREAD

$12.00

CUBAN HUMMUS

$14.00

FRITO MIXTO

$21.00

HOMEMADE CHIKEN WINGS

$14.00

COSTILLITAS

$16.00

EL PATIO SAMPLER

$23.00

LOCURAS DE MIGUELIN

$56.00

SANDWICHES AND BURGUERS

FRITA GANSTER

$15.00

KING MINUTA

$15.00

TWIN BURGUER MONTADA

$18.00

PAN CON BISTEC CLASSIC

$14.00

EL PATIO CHIKEN SANDWICH

$10.00

HAVANA BLUES BURGER

$17.00

SANDWICH CUBANO EL MORENO

$12.00

SALADS

BURRATA & PROSCIUTTO

$16.00
OUR CAESAR

$13.00

the best caesar salad in the world

HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

LA GRIEGA

$15.00

CREAMS & SOUP

CREMA DE MALANGA

$7.00

CREMA DE QUESO

$8.00

CREMA DE LANGOSTA

$11.00

GUISO DE MAIZ

$8.00

SOPA DE POLLO

$7.00

MEATS

NEW YORK STRIP

$32.00

CHURRASCO A LA PARRILLA

$30.00

MASA FRITA

$16.00

POLLO ASADO EL PATIO

$21.00

GARBANZO CON LOMO

$25.00

TAMAL EN CASUELA

$29.00

CHULETON AHUMADO

$25.00

ROPA VIEJA

$18.00

LECHON RIPIADO

$16.00

LECHON GORDON BLUE

$21.00

PECHUGA A LA PLANCHA

$16.00

FISH

SEARED BRANZINO

$30.00

CORVINA AL AJULLO

$28.00

KING SALMON

$22.00

LA TUNA CHINA

$28.00

BACALAO CON PAPAS

$27.00

PARGO FRITO

$54.00

ENCHILADO DE CAMARON

$22.00

RISOTTO MARINERO

$36.00

TROPICAL MAHI MAHI

$23.00

SIDES

MASH POTATOES

$6.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.00

SIDE SALADS

$8.00

TOSTONES

$6.00

SAUTEED VEGGIES

$7.00

MADUROS

$5.00

CALAVAZA CON MOJO

$7.00

SIDE ARROS PILAF

$3.50

BLUE CHEES

$2.00

AIOLI

$2.50

WHITE RICE

$4.00

MORO

$5.00

FRIJOLES NEGROS

$4.00

SIDE MARIQUITAS

$5.00

SIDES PORK SKIN - EMPELLAS

$3.50

GARBANZO SIDE

$8.00

SIDE CHIPS

$1.50

FRIJOLES COLORADOS

$4.00

EXTRA EGG

$5.00

SIDE PECHUGA DE POLLO

$10.00

SIDE CAMARON

$12.00

SIDE CHURRASCO

$12.00

AGUACATE SIDE

$8.00

FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

SIDE DE CALABAZA

$7.00

YUCA CON MOJO

$6.00

KIDS CORNER

MAC AND CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS STEAK

$12.00

KIDS BURGUER

$8.00

CHIKEN TENDERS

$8.00

DESERTS

GUAVA TORREJAS

$7.00

NANDAS NATILLAS

$6.00

LAVA CAKE

$9.00

FLAN DE CARAMELO

$8.00

ARROZ CON LECHE

$7.00

BOCADITO DE HELADO

$9.00

HELADO

$6.00

FLAN CUMPLEÑOS FREE

FLAN DE CALABAZA

$9.00

SANGRIAS Y MIMOSAS

RED MOON SANGRIA

$12.00

SOLAR ECLIPSE SANGRIA

$12.00

CLASSIC MIMO

$9.00

GRANMIMO

$9.00

BLACK MIMOBERRIES

$9.00

COCKTAILS

CLASSIC MOJITO

$12.00

STRAWBERRY MOJITO

$13.00

MOJITO PASSION FRUIT

$13.00

MOSCO MULE

$13.00

GIN TONIC

$12.00

PASSION FRUIT MARGARITA

$13.00

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$13.00

MANGO MARGARITA

$13.00

CLASSIC MARGARITA

$12.00

RUM AND COKE

$10.00

AMARETTO SOUR

$12.00

PASSION FRUIT CARPIRINHA

$12.00

SCREWDRIVER

$12.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$12.00

CAIPIRINHA

$12.00

PIÑA COLADA CON ALCOHOL

$16.00

PIÑA COLADA SIN ALCOHOL

$13.00

MICHELADA

$12.00

DAIQUIRI

$13.00

DAIQUIRI FRESA

$15.00

MARGARITA CORONITA

$18.00

PROSECCO

$9.00

CRAFT BEERS

HATUEY

$8.00

PLAYITA

$8.00

LA RUBIA

$8.00

FUNKY BUDDA

$8.00

HIALEAH

$8.00

BLUE MOON

$7.00

PERONI

$7.00

MODELO

$7.00

HEINEKEN

$6.00

BUDWEISER

$6.00

STELLA

$6.00

CORONA

$6.00

NON ALCOHOLICS

SUERO CHOCOLATE

$7.00

FRESA, VANILLA, CHOCOLATRE

COCA COLA (ZERO SUGAR)

$2.75

COCA COLA

$2.50

JUGO NARANJA

$6.00

LIMONADA

$4.00

MALTA CON LECHE

$5.00

REDBULL

$5.00

LIMONADA DE FRESA Y PASSION FRUIT

$6.00

AGUA FIJI SML

$3.00

SPRITE

$2.50

JUPIÑA

$2.50

FANTA

$2.50

PANNA

$5.00

SAN PEREGRINO

$5.00

PERRIER

$5.00

SUERO FRESA

$7.00

SUERO VAINILLA

$7.00

JUGO PIÑA

$6.00

JUGO MANGO

$6.00

JUGO MELON

$6.00

JUGO GUAYABA

$6.00

ICE TEA

$2.50

MALTA

$3.00

PANNA

$4.00

SCHWEPPES

$4.00

COFFEES

COFFEE EXPRESS

$2.50

DOUBLE EXPRESS

$4.00

COFFE WHITH MILK

$4.50

BOMBON

$5.00

CAPUCCION

$4.00

CORTADO

$2.50

TEA

$2.50

FAMILY MEAL

ALMUERZO

CENA