Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Rosa Grill - Guyon Avenue

402 Reviews

$$

80 Guyon Ave

Staten Island, NY 10306

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Combo Meal

Combo Meals Include Fries + Soda or Bottled Water. Upgrade Your Fries to a Signature Side Dish for $1.50
#1 Mild Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

#1 Mild Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$10.75

Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

#1 Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

#1 Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$10.75

Spicy Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

#2 Mild Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo

#2 Mild Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo

$10.75

Mild Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo

#2 Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo

#2 Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo

$10.75

Spicy Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo

#3 Mild Grilled Chicken Wrap Combo

#3 Mild Grilled Chicken Wrap Combo

$11.25

Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

#3 Spicy Grilled Chicken Wrap Combo

#3 Spicy Grilled Chicken Wrap Combo

$11.25

Spicy Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

#4 Mild Crispy Chicken Wrap Combo

#4 Mild Crispy Chicken Wrap Combo

$11.25

Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

#4 Spicy Crispy Chicken Wrap Combo

#4 Spicy Crispy Chicken Wrap Combo

$11.25

Spicy Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

#5 Caesar Wrap Combo

#5 Caesar Wrap Combo

$11.25

Grilled Chicken with Romaine Lettuce,Shaved Parmigiano Cheese & Caesar Dressing

#6 Buffalo Wrap Combo

#6 Buffalo Wrap Combo

$11.25

Crispy Chicken tossed in our Signature Creamy Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce & Tomato

#7 Burrito Wrap Combo

#7 Burrito Wrap Combo

$11.25

Pulled Roasted Chicken, Rice, Beans, Corn & topped with Blended Cheddar Cheese

#8 Chicken Gyro Pita Combo

#8 Chicken Gyro Pita Combo

$12.00

Chicken Gyro served with lettuce, tomato & tzatziki sauce

#8 Beef Gyro Pita Combo

#8 Beef Gyro Pita Combo

$12.00

Beef Gyro served with lettuce, tomato & tzatziki sauce

#9 - 3 Mild Tenders Combo

#9 - 3 Mild Tenders Combo

$8.49

3 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Tenders

#9 - 3 Spicy Tenders Combo

#9 - 3 Spicy Tenders Combo

$8.49

3 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Spicy Chicken Tenders

#9 - 4 Mild Tenders Combo

#9 - 4 Mild Tenders Combo

$9.49

4 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Tenders

#9 - 4 Spicy Tenders Combo

#9 - 4 Spicy Tenders Combo

$9.49

4 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Spicy Chicken Tenders

#9 - 5 Mild Tenders Combo

#9 - 5 Mild Tenders Combo

$10.49

5 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Tenders

#9 - 5 Spicy Tenders Combo

#9 - 5 Spicy Tenders Combo

$10.49

5 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Spicy Chicken Tenders

#10 Hamburger Combo

#10 Hamburger Combo

$10.75

Medium Well Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Mayo

#10 Cheese Burger Combo

#10 Cheese Burger Combo

$11.25

Medium Well Burger with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Mayo

#10 Bacon Cheese Burger Combo

#10 Bacon Cheese Burger Combo

$12.00

Medium Well Burger with Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Mayo

Individual Meals

Roasted Chicken, Crispy Chicken & Ribs Meals
Quarter Dark Roasted Meal

Quarter Dark Roasted Meal

$10.50

2 pc Dark Roasted Chicken (leg & thigh) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.

Quarter White Roasted Meal

Quarter White Roasted Meal

$11.50

2pc White Roasted Chicken (breast & wing) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.

Half Chicken Roasted Meal

Half Chicken Roasted Meal

$14.00

4pc Roasted Chicken (breast, wing, leg & thigh) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.

Half Chicken Dark Roasted Meal

Half Chicken Dark Roasted Meal

$14.00

4pc Dark Roasted Chicken (2 legs & 2 thighs) served with 2 side dishes & cornbread.

Half Chicken White Roasted Meal

Half Chicken White Roasted Meal

$15.50

4pc White Roasted Chicken (2 breasts & 2 wings) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.

Quarter Dark Crispy Meal

Quarter Dark Crispy Meal

$10.50

2pc Dark Crispy Chicken (leg & thigh) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.

Quarter White Crispy Meal

Quarter White Crispy Meal

$11.50

2pc White Crispy Chicken (breast & wing) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.

Half Chicken Crispy Meal

Half Chicken Crispy Meal

$14.00

4pc Crispy Chicken (breast, wing, leg & thigh) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.

Half Chicken Dark Crispy Meal

Half Chicken Dark Crispy Meal

$14.00

4pc Dark Crispy Chicken (2 legs & 2 thighs) served with 2 side dishes & cornbread.

Half Chicken White Crispy Meal

Half Chicken White Crispy Meal

$15.50

4pc White Crispy Chicken (2 breasts & 2 wings) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.

3 Ribs Meal

3 Ribs Meal

$13.00

3 Baby Back Ribs served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread

6 Ribs Meal

6 Ribs Meal

$19.50

6 Baby Back Ribs served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread

Sandwiches

Grilled Sandwich

Grilled Sandwich

$7.25

Marinated Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.

Spicy Grilled Sandwich

Spicy Grilled Sandwich

$7.75

Spicy Marinated Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.

Crispy Sandwich

Crispy Sandwich

$7.25

Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo

Spicy Crispy Sandwich

Spicy Crispy Sandwich

$7.25

Spicy Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo

BBQ Sandwich

BBQ Sandwich

$4.99

Pulled Roasted Chicken made in our Homemade BBQ sauce. Can be combined with 2 side dishes

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$4.99

Wraps

Grilled Wrap

Grilled Wrap

$7.75

Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.

Spicy Grilled Wrap

Spicy Grilled Wrap

$7.75

Spicy Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.

Crispy Wrap

Crispy Wrap

$7.75

Crispy chicken served with lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Spicy Crispy Wrap

Spicy Crispy Wrap

$7.75

Spicy Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.

BBQ Wrap

BBQ Wrap

$4.99

Pulled Roasted Chicken made in our Homemade BBQ sauce. Can be combined with 2 side dishes.

Buffalo Wrap

Buffalo Wrap

$7.75

Crispy Chicken Tenders tossed in our Signature Creamy Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce & Tomato

Burrito Wrap

Burrito Wrap

$7.75

Pulled Roasted Chicken, Rice, Beans, Corn & topped with Blended Cheddar Cheese

Caesar Wrap

Caesar Wrap

$7.75

Marinated Grilled Chicken with Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmigiano Cheese & Caesar Dressing

Chicken Gyro Pita

Chicken Gyro Pita

$8.50

Chicken Gyro served with lettuce, tomato & tzatziki sauce

Beef Gyro Pita

Beef Gyro Pita

$8.50

Beef Gyro served with lettuce, tomato & tzatziki sauce

Chicken Salad Wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap

$4.99

Freshly made chicken salad with lettuce & tomato. Alone or with 2 sides.

Burgers

All Burgers served Medium Well
Hamburger

Hamburger

$7.25

Served with Lettuce, Tomato Pickle & Mayo.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.75

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Mayo.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.50

Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle & mayo.

Family Meals

One Whole Roasted Chicken Meal

One Whole Roasted Chicken Meal

$30.00

La Rosa's Signature Rotisserie Chicken served with 2 Large Side Dishes and 3 Corn Muffins

One & Half Roasted Chicken Meal

One & Half Roasted Chicken Meal

$45.00

One & Half of La Rosa's Signature Rotisserie Chicken served with 3 Large Side Dishes and 4 Corn Muffins

Full Rack of Ribs Meal

Full Rack of Ribs Meal

$40.99

Full Rack of Southern Baby Back Ribs served with 2 Large Side Dishes and 3 Corn Muffins

8 pc. Crispy Chicken Meal

8 pc. Crispy Chicken Meal

$32.50

Whole Crispy Chicken served with 2 Side Dishes of your Choice and 3 Corn Muffins

Platters

Mild Grilled Chicken Platter

Mild Grilled Chicken Platter

$13.25

Juicy, Marinated Grilled Boneless Chicken served with 2 Side Dishes

Spicy Grilled Chicken Platter

Spicy Grilled Chicken Platter

$13.25

Juicy, Spicy Marinated Grilled Boneless Chicken served with 2 Side Dishes

3 Mild Tenders Platter

3 Mild Tenders Platter

$11.00

3 Pieces of Signature Chicken Tenders served with 2 Side Dishes

3 Spicy Tenders Platter

3 Spicy Tenders Platter

$11.00

3 Pieces of Spicy Signature Spicy Chicken Tenders served with 2 Side Dishes

4 Mild Tenders Platter

4 Mild Tenders Platter

$12.25

4 Pieces of Signature Chicken Tenders served with 2 Side Dishes

4 Spicy Tenders Platter

4 Spicy Tenders Platter

$12.25

4 Pieces of Spicy Signature Spicy Chicken Tenders served with 2 Side Dishes

5 Mild Tenders Platter

5 Mild Tenders Platter

$13.50

5 Pieces of Signature Chicken Tenders served with 2 Side Dishes

5 Spicy Tenders Platter

5 Spicy Tenders Platter

$13.50

5 Pieces of Spicy Signature Spicy Chicken Tenders served with 2 Side Dishes

Bowls

Chicken Gyro Bowl

Chicken Gyro Bowl

$13.00

Chicken served on a Bed of Rice, Side of Lettuce, topped with Tomato & Cucumber Mix served with Tzatziki Sauce, Hot Sauce and Pita on the side

Beef Gyro Bowl

Beef Gyro Bowl

$13.00

Beef Gyro served on a Bed of Rice, Side of Lettuce, topped with Tomato & Cucumber Mix served with Tzatziki Sauce, Hot Sauce and Pita on the side

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$11.50

Pulled Roasted Chicken, Rice, Beans, Corn & topped with Blended Cheddar Cheese

Athletes Bowl

Athletes Bowl

$10.25

Brown rice with a touch of chicken chili sauce, steamed garlic broccoli, topped with diced char-grilled chicken

Creamy Mushroom Bowl

Creamy Mushroom Bowl

$10.25

Diced Signature Rotisserie Chicken in a Cream of Mushroom Sauce served with Rice Pilaf and Garlic Broccoli

Southwestern Bowl

Southwestern Bowl

$10.25

Diced Signature Rotisserie Chicken in a Zesty Southwestern style Sauce served with Rice Pilaf and Garlic Broccoli

Salads

Fresh & Healthy Salads
Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.75

Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmigiano Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing topped with Grilled Chicken

Chicken Mediterranean Salad

Chicken Mediterranean Salad

$13.25

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato & Cucumber Salad, Feta Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette topped with Grilled Chicken

Chicken Gorgonzola Salad

Chicken Gorgonzola Salad

$13.25

Romaine Lettuce, Dried Cranberries, Honey Roasted Walnuts, Bacon, Crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette topped with Grilled Chicken

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmigiano Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing.

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$9.25

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato & Cucumber Salad, Feta Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette topped.

Gorgonzola Salad

Gorgonzola Salad

$9.25

Romaine Lettuce, Dried Cranberries, Honey Roasted Walnuts, Bacon, Crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Finger Food

Tenders, Wings & Fries
3 Mild Tenders

3 Mild Tenders

$4.99

3 pieces of La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders

3 Spicy Tenders

3 Spicy Tenders

$4.99

3 pieces of Spicy La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders

4 Mild Tenders

4 Mild Tenders

$5.99

4 pieces of La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders

4 Spicy Tenders

4 Spicy Tenders

$5.99

4 pieces of Spicy La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders

5 Mild Tenders

5 Mild Tenders

$6.99

5 pieces of La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders

5 Spicy Tenders

5 Spicy Tenders

$6.99

5 pieces of Spicy La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders

6 Wings

6 Wings

$9.00

6 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Wings

12 Wings

12 Wings

$17.50

12 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Wings

18 Wings

18 Wings

$26.25

18 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Wings

24 Wings

24 Wings

$34.75

24 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Wings

Fries

Fries

$4.50

Kids Meals

2 Kids Tenders

2 Kids Tenders

$6.99

2 Chicken Tenders served with 1 Side Dish, Corn Muffin and Kids Drink.

Macaroni & Cheese Kids Meal

Macaroni & Cheese Kids Meal

$6.99

Macaroni and Cheese served with 1 Side Dish, Corn Muffin & Kids Drink.

Kids 2 Roasted Drums

Kids 2 Roasted Drums

$6.99

2 Roasted Drumsticks served with 1 Side Dish, Corn Muffin and Kids Drink.

Á LA CARTE

Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$13.75

La Rosa's Signature Rotisserie Chicken

Quarter Dark Roasted Chicken

Quarter Dark Roasted Chicken

$6.00

Leg & Thigh

Quarter White Roasted Chicken

Quarter White Roasted Chicken

$7.00

Breast & Wing

Half Roasted Chicken

Half Roasted Chicken

$9.50

Breast, Wing, Leg & Thigh

Half Dark Roasted Chicken

Half Dark Roasted Chicken

$9.50

2 Legs & 2 Thighs

Half White Roasted Chicken

Half White Roasted Chicken

$11.00

2 Breasts & 2 Wings

Quarter Dark Crispy Chicken

Quarter Dark Crispy Chicken

$6.00

Leg & Thigh

Quarter White Crispy Chicken

Quarter White Crispy Chicken

$7.00

Breast & Wing

Half Crispy Chicken

Half Crispy Chicken

$9.50

Breast, Wing, Leg & Thigh

Half Dark Crispy Chicken

Half Dark Crispy Chicken

$9.50

2 Legs & 2 Thighs

Half White Crispy Chicken

Half White Crispy Chicken

$11.00

2 Breasts & 2 Wings

8 Pcs. Crispy

8 Pcs. Crispy

$16.50

2 Breasts, 2 Wings, 2 Legs & 2 Thighs

3 Ribs

3 Ribs

$8.50

3 Baby Back Ribs

6 Ribs

6 Ribs

$16.30

6 Baby Back Ribs

12 Ribs

12 Ribs

$31.56

12 Baby Back Ribs

grilled chicken

$7.50

2 filets of Juicy, Marinated Grilled Chicken

spicy grilled chicken

$7.50

2 filets of Juicy, Spicy Marinated Grilled Chicken

Small Side Dishes

Small portion of La Rosa's Signature Side Dishes
Sm. Black Beans

Sm. Black Beans

$4.50
Sm. Garlic Broccoli

Sm. Garlic Broccoli

$4.50
Sm. Corn

Sm. Corn

$4.50

Sm. Coleslaw

$3.99
Sm. Macaroni & Cheese

Sm. Macaroni & Cheese

$4.50
Sm. Mashed Potatoes

Sm. Mashed Potatoes

$4.50
Sm. Rice Pilaf

Sm. Rice Pilaf

$4.50
Sm. Rice Pilaf & Black Beans

Sm. Rice Pilaf & Black Beans

$4.50
Sm. Creamed Spinach

Sm. Creamed Spinach

$4.50
Sm. String Beans

Sm. String Beans

$4.50
Sm. Stuffing

Sm. Stuffing

$4.50
Sm. Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Sm. Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$4.50
Sm. Tomato & Cucumber Salad

Sm. Tomato & Cucumber Salad

$4.50

Large Side Dishes

Large portion of La Rosa's Signature Side Dishes
Lg. Black Beans

Lg. Black Beans

$7.50
Lg. Broccoli

Lg. Broccoli

$7.50
Lg. Corn

Lg. Corn

$7.50

Lg. Coleslaw

$6.99
Lg. Macaroni & Cheese

Lg. Macaroni & Cheese

$7.50
Lg. Mashed Potatoes

Lg. Mashed Potatoes

$7.50
Lg. Rice Pilaf

Lg. Rice Pilaf

$7.50
Lg. Rice Pilaf & Black Beans

Lg. Rice Pilaf & Black Beans

$7.50
Lg. Creamed Spinach

Lg. Creamed Spinach

$7.50
Lg. String Beans

Lg. String Beans

$7.50
Lg. Stuffing

Lg. Stuffing

$7.50
Lg. Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Lg. Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$7.50
Lg. Tomato & Cucumber Salad

Lg. Tomato & Cucumber Salad

$7.50

Soups

Cup Chicken Rice Soup

Cup Chicken Rice Soup

$3.99
Bowl Chicken Rice Soup

Bowl Chicken Rice Soup

$6.99

Bakery

Corn Bread

Corn Bread

$0.89
6pc.Corn Bread

6pc.Corn Bread

$4.99
Pita

Pita

$1.00
S'mores Cookie

S'mores Cookie

$2.75
Triple Choc Cookie

Triple Choc Cookie

$2.75

Dipping Sauces / Gravy

La Rosa Sauce

La Rosa Sauce

$0.50
Creamy Ranch

Creamy Ranch

$0.50
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.50
Creamy Parmesan

Creamy Parmesan

$0.50
Creamy Buffalo

Creamy Buffalo

$0.50
BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.50
Sriracha Sauce

Sriracha Sauce

$0.50

Tzatziki Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50
Small Gravy 6oz

Small Gravy 6oz

$1.79

Salad Dressing

Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$1.00
Balsamic

Balsamic

$1.00
Lite Ranch

Lite Ranch

$1.00
Caesar

Caesar

$1.00

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.75

20 oz Bottled Beverages

$2.75

16oz Snapple

$2.50

Cans

$1.50

Large Bottled Water

$2.75

Small Bottled Water

$1.59

Flounder Options

Flounder Sandwich

$6.75

Delicious fried flounder served on white or multigrain roll with w/ 2 sides.

Flounder Platter

$7.25

Delicious fried flounder served with two sides and a cornbread.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Whether you want a wholesome family dinner or just a quick meal, La Rosa Chicken and Grill is the place to go to!

Website

Location

80 Guyon Ave, Staten Island, NY 10306

Directions

Gallery
LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Greek Xpress - Staten Island (2636 Hylan Blvd)
orange starNo Reviews
2636 Hylan Blvd, Suite 120 Staten Island, NY 10306
View restaurantnext
Egger's Ice Cream Parlor - Richmond's Town
orange star4.4 • 345
441 Clarke Ave Staten Island, NY 10306
View restaurantnext
Anthony's Paninoteca
orange starNo Reviews
3994 Amboy Road Staten Island, NY 10308
View restaurantnext
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse - Staten Island
orange starNo Reviews
23A Nelson Avenue Staten Island, NY 10308
View restaurantnext
Nature's Grill Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
4115 Hylan Boulevard Staten Island, NY 10308
View restaurantnext
Banhmigos
orange starNo Reviews
4018 Hylan Blvd Staten Island, NY 10308
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Staten Island
Westerleigh
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Stapleton
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston