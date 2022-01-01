- Home
La Rosa Grill - Guyon Avenue
402 Reviews
$$
80 Guyon Ave
Staten Island, NY 10306
Combo Meal
#1 Mild Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo
Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
#1 Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo
Spicy Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
#2 Mild Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo
Mild Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo
#2 Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo
Spicy Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo
#3 Mild Grilled Chicken Wrap Combo
Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
#3 Spicy Grilled Chicken Wrap Combo
Spicy Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
#4 Mild Crispy Chicken Wrap Combo
Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
#4 Spicy Crispy Chicken Wrap Combo
Spicy Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
#5 Caesar Wrap Combo
Grilled Chicken with Romaine Lettuce,Shaved Parmigiano Cheese & Caesar Dressing
#6 Buffalo Wrap Combo
Crispy Chicken tossed in our Signature Creamy Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce & Tomato
#7 Burrito Wrap Combo
Pulled Roasted Chicken, Rice, Beans, Corn & topped with Blended Cheddar Cheese
#8 Chicken Gyro Pita Combo
Chicken Gyro served with lettuce, tomato & tzatziki sauce
#8 Beef Gyro Pita Combo
Beef Gyro served with lettuce, tomato & tzatziki sauce
#9 - 3 Mild Tenders Combo
3 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Tenders
#9 - 3 Spicy Tenders Combo
3 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Spicy Chicken Tenders
#9 - 4 Mild Tenders Combo
4 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Tenders
#9 - 4 Spicy Tenders Combo
4 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Spicy Chicken Tenders
#9 - 5 Mild Tenders Combo
5 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Tenders
#9 - 5 Spicy Tenders Combo
5 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Spicy Chicken Tenders
#10 Hamburger Combo
Medium Well Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Mayo
#10 Cheese Burger Combo
Medium Well Burger with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Mayo
#10 Bacon Cheese Burger Combo
Medium Well Burger with Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Mayo
Individual Meals
Quarter Dark Roasted Meal
2 pc Dark Roasted Chicken (leg & thigh) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.
Quarter White Roasted Meal
2pc White Roasted Chicken (breast & wing) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.
Half Chicken Roasted Meal
4pc Roasted Chicken (breast, wing, leg & thigh) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.
Half Chicken Dark Roasted Meal
4pc Dark Roasted Chicken (2 legs & 2 thighs) served with 2 side dishes & cornbread.
Half Chicken White Roasted Meal
4pc White Roasted Chicken (2 breasts & 2 wings) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.
Quarter Dark Crispy Meal
2pc Dark Crispy Chicken (leg & thigh) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.
Quarter White Crispy Meal
2pc White Crispy Chicken (breast & wing) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.
Half Chicken Crispy Meal
4pc Crispy Chicken (breast, wing, leg & thigh) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.
Half Chicken Dark Crispy Meal
4pc Dark Crispy Chicken (2 legs & 2 thighs) served with 2 side dishes & cornbread.
Half Chicken White Crispy Meal
4pc White Crispy Chicken (2 breasts & 2 wings) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.
3 Ribs Meal
3 Baby Back Ribs served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread
6 Ribs Meal
6 Baby Back Ribs served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread
Sandwiches
Grilled Sandwich
Marinated Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
Spicy Grilled Sandwich
Spicy Marinated Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
Crispy Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo
Spicy Crispy Sandwich
Spicy Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo
BBQ Sandwich
Pulled Roasted Chicken made in our Homemade BBQ sauce. Can be combined with 2 side dishes
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Wraps
Grilled Wrap
Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.
Spicy Grilled Wrap
Spicy Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.
Crispy Wrap
Crispy chicken served with lettuce, tomato & mayo.
Spicy Crispy Wrap
Spicy Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.
BBQ Wrap
Pulled Roasted Chicken made in our Homemade BBQ sauce. Can be combined with 2 side dishes.
Buffalo Wrap
Crispy Chicken Tenders tossed in our Signature Creamy Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce & Tomato
Burrito Wrap
Pulled Roasted Chicken, Rice, Beans, Corn & topped with Blended Cheddar Cheese
Caesar Wrap
Marinated Grilled Chicken with Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmigiano Cheese & Caesar Dressing
Chicken Gyro Pita
Chicken Gyro served with lettuce, tomato & tzatziki sauce
Beef Gyro Pita
Beef Gyro served with lettuce, tomato & tzatziki sauce
Chicken Salad Wrap
Freshly made chicken salad with lettuce & tomato. Alone or with 2 sides.
Burgers
Family Meals
One Whole Roasted Chicken Meal
La Rosa's Signature Rotisserie Chicken served with 2 Large Side Dishes and 3 Corn Muffins
One & Half Roasted Chicken Meal
One & Half of La Rosa's Signature Rotisserie Chicken served with 3 Large Side Dishes and 4 Corn Muffins
Full Rack of Ribs Meal
Full Rack of Southern Baby Back Ribs served with 2 Large Side Dishes and 3 Corn Muffins
8 pc. Crispy Chicken Meal
Whole Crispy Chicken served with 2 Side Dishes of your Choice and 3 Corn Muffins
Platters
Mild Grilled Chicken Platter
Juicy, Marinated Grilled Boneless Chicken served with 2 Side Dishes
Spicy Grilled Chicken Platter
Juicy, Spicy Marinated Grilled Boneless Chicken served with 2 Side Dishes
3 Mild Tenders Platter
3 Pieces of Signature Chicken Tenders served with 2 Side Dishes
3 Spicy Tenders Platter
3 Pieces of Spicy Signature Spicy Chicken Tenders served with 2 Side Dishes
4 Mild Tenders Platter
4 Pieces of Signature Chicken Tenders served with 2 Side Dishes
4 Spicy Tenders Platter
4 Pieces of Spicy Signature Spicy Chicken Tenders served with 2 Side Dishes
5 Mild Tenders Platter
5 Pieces of Signature Chicken Tenders served with 2 Side Dishes
5 Spicy Tenders Platter
5 Pieces of Spicy Signature Spicy Chicken Tenders served with 2 Side Dishes
Bowls
Chicken Gyro Bowl
Chicken served on a Bed of Rice, Side of Lettuce, topped with Tomato & Cucumber Mix served with Tzatziki Sauce, Hot Sauce and Pita on the side
Beef Gyro Bowl
Beef Gyro served on a Bed of Rice, Side of Lettuce, topped with Tomato & Cucumber Mix served with Tzatziki Sauce, Hot Sauce and Pita on the side
Burrito Bowl
Pulled Roasted Chicken, Rice, Beans, Corn & topped with Blended Cheddar Cheese
Athletes Bowl
Brown rice with a touch of chicken chili sauce, steamed garlic broccoli, topped with diced char-grilled chicken
Creamy Mushroom Bowl
Diced Signature Rotisserie Chicken in a Cream of Mushroom Sauce served with Rice Pilaf and Garlic Broccoli
Southwestern Bowl
Diced Signature Rotisserie Chicken in a Zesty Southwestern style Sauce served with Rice Pilaf and Garlic Broccoli
Salads
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmigiano Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing topped with Grilled Chicken
Chicken Mediterranean Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato & Cucumber Salad, Feta Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette topped with Grilled Chicken
Chicken Gorgonzola Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Dried Cranberries, Honey Roasted Walnuts, Bacon, Crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette topped with Grilled Chicken
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmigiano Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing.
Mediterranean Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato & Cucumber Salad, Feta Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette topped.
Gorgonzola Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Dried Cranberries, Honey Roasted Walnuts, Bacon, Crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Finger Food
3 Mild Tenders
3 pieces of La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders
3 Spicy Tenders
3 pieces of Spicy La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders
4 Mild Tenders
4 pieces of La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders
4 Spicy Tenders
4 pieces of Spicy La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders
5 Mild Tenders
5 pieces of La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders
5 Spicy Tenders
5 pieces of Spicy La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders
6 Wings
6 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Wings
12 Wings
12 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Wings
18 Wings
18 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Wings
24 Wings
24 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Wings
Fries
Kids Meals
Á LA CARTE
Whole Chicken
La Rosa's Signature Rotisserie Chicken
Quarter Dark Roasted Chicken
Leg & Thigh
Quarter White Roasted Chicken
Breast & Wing
Half Roasted Chicken
Breast, Wing, Leg & Thigh
Half Dark Roasted Chicken
2 Legs & 2 Thighs
Half White Roasted Chicken
2 Breasts & 2 Wings
Quarter Dark Crispy Chicken
Leg & Thigh
Quarter White Crispy Chicken
Breast & Wing
Half Crispy Chicken
Breast, Wing, Leg & Thigh
Half Dark Crispy Chicken
2 Legs & 2 Thighs
Half White Crispy Chicken
2 Breasts & 2 Wings
8 Pcs. Crispy
2 Breasts, 2 Wings, 2 Legs & 2 Thighs
3 Ribs
3 Baby Back Ribs
6 Ribs
6 Baby Back Ribs
12 Ribs
12 Baby Back Ribs
grilled chicken
2 filets of Juicy, Marinated Grilled Chicken
spicy grilled chicken
2 filets of Juicy, Spicy Marinated Grilled Chicken
Small Side Dishes
Sm. Black Beans
Sm. Garlic Broccoli
Sm. Corn
Sm. Coleslaw
Sm. Macaroni & Cheese
Sm. Mashed Potatoes
Sm. Rice Pilaf
Sm. Rice Pilaf & Black Beans
Sm. Creamed Spinach
Sm. String Beans
Sm. Stuffing
Sm. Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Sm. Tomato & Cucumber Salad
Large Side Dishes
Dipping Sauces / Gravy
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Whether you want a wholesome family dinner or just a quick meal, La Rosa Chicken and Grill is the place to go to!
80 Guyon Ave, Staten Island, NY 10306