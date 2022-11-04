Sandwiches
Chicken
American
La Rosa Chicken & Grill Princeton
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Whether you want a wholesome family dinner or just a quick meal, La Rosa Chicken and Grill is the place to go to!
Location
301 N Harrison Street, Princeton, NJ 08540
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Classico Tomato Pies - Pizzeria Restaurant
4.6 • 892
358 Princeton Hightstown Rd West Windsor, NJ 08550
View restaurant