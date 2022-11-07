Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Rosa Chicken & Grill Randolph

No reviews yet

80 Dover Chester Rd

Randolph, NJ 07869

Combo Meal

Combo Meals Include Fries + Soda or Bottled Water. Upgrade Your Fries to a Signature Side Dish for $1.50
#1 Mild Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo
$12.00

#1 Mild Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$12.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

#1 Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo
$12.00

#1 Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$12.00

Spicy Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

#2 Mild Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo
$11.00

#2 Mild Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo

$11.00

Mild Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo

#2 Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo
$11.00

#2 Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo

$11.00

Spicy Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo

#3 Mild Grilled Chicken Wrap Combo
$12.00

#3 Mild Grilled Chicken Wrap Combo

$12.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

#3 Spicy Grilled Chicken Wrap Combo
$12.00

#3 Spicy Grilled Chicken Wrap Combo

$12.00

Spicy Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

#4 Mild Crispy Chicken Wrap Combo
$12.00

#4 Mild Crispy Chicken Wrap Combo

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

#4 Spicy Crispy Chicken Wrap
$12.00

#4 Spicy Crispy Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Spicy Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

#5 Caesar Wrap Combo
$12.00

#5 Caesar Wrap Combo

$12.00

Grilled Chicken with Romaine Lettuce,Shaved Parmigiano Cheese & Caesar Dressing

#6 Buffalo Wrap Combo
$12.25

#6 Buffalo Wrap Combo

$12.25

Crispy Chicken tossed in our Signature Creamy Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce & Tomato

#7 Burrito Wrap Combo
$12.25

#7 Burrito Wrap Combo

$12.25

Pulled Roasted Chicken, Rice, Beans, Corn & topped with Blended Cheddar Cheese

#8 - 3 Mild Tenders Combo
$9.50

#8 - 3 Mild Tenders Combo

$9.50

3 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Tenders

#8 - 3 Spicy Tenders Combo
$9.50

#8 - 3 Spicy Tenders Combo

$9.50

3 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Spicy Chicken Tenders

#8 - 4 Mild Tenders Combo
$10.75

#8 - 4 Mild Tenders Combo

$10.75

4 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Tenders

#8 - 4 Spicy Tenders Combo
$10.75

#8 - 4 Spicy Tenders Combo

$10.75

4 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Spicy Chicken Tenders

#8 - 5 Mild Tenders Combo
$12.00

#8 - 5 Mild Tenders Combo

$12.00

5 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Tenders

#8 - 5 Spicy Tenders Combo
$12.00

#8 - 5 Spicy Tenders Combo

$12.00

5 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Spicy Chicken Tenders

Meals

Roasted Chicken Meals
One Whole Roasted Chicken Family Meal
$30.00

One Whole Roasted Chicken Family Meal

$30.00

La Rosa's Signature Rotisserie Chicken served with 4 Side Dishes and 3 Corn Muffins

One & Half Roasted Chicken Family Meal
$45.00

One & Half Roasted Chicken Family Meal

$45.00

One & Half of La Rosa's Signature Rotisserie Chicken served with 6 Side Dishes and 4 Corn Muffins

Quarter Dark Roasted Meal
$11.25

Quarter Dark Roasted Meal

$11.25

2pc Dark Roasted Chicken (leg & thigh) served with 2 Side Dishes and Corn Muffin

Quarter White Roasted Meal
$12.50

Quarter White Roasted Meal

$12.50

2pc White Roasted Chicken (breast & wing) served with 2 Side Dishes and Corn Muffin

Half Chicken Roasted Meal
$15.00

Half Chicken Roasted Meal

$15.00

4pc Roasted Chicken (breast, wing, leg & thigh) served with 2 Side Dishes and Corn Muffin

Half Chicken Dark Roasted Meal
$15.00

Half Chicken Dark Roasted Meal

$15.00

4pc Dark Roasted Chicken (2 legs & 2 thighs) served with 2 side dishes & Corn Muffin

Half Chicken White Roasted Meal
$16.50

Half Chicken White Roasted Meal

$16.50

4pc White Roasted Chicken (2 breasts & 2 wings) served with 2 Side Dishes and Corn Muffin

Platter, Bowls & Soup

Mild Grilled Chicken Platter
$13.25

Mild Grilled Chicken Platter

$13.25

Juicy, Marinated Grilled Boneless Chicken served with 2 Side Dishes

Spicy Grilled Chicken Platter
$13.25

Spicy Grilled Chicken Platter

$13.25

Juicy, Spicy Marinated Grilled Boneless Chicken served with 2 Side Dishes

La Rosa Bowl

La Rosa Bowl

$12.00

Juicy, Marinated Chicken Breast, diced and served over a Bed of Rice, with a side of Lettuce, topped with Tomato & Cucumber Mix and Yogurt Cucumber Sauce on the side

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$12.00

Pulled Roasted Chicken, Rice, Beans, Corn & topped with Blended Cheddar Cheese

Cup Chicken Rice Soup
$4.25

Cup Chicken Rice Soup

$4.25
Bowl Chicken Rice Soup
$5.75

Bowl Chicken Rice Soup

$5.75

Finger Food

Tenders & Fries
3 Mild Tenders
$5.50

3 Mild Tenders

$5.50

3 pieces of La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders

3 Spicy Tenders
$5.50

3 Spicy Tenders

$5.50

3 pieces of Spicy La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders

4 Mild Tenders
$6.75

4 Mild Tenders

$6.75

4 pieces of La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders

4 Spicy Tenders
$6.75

4 Spicy Tenders

$6.75

4 pieces of Spicy La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders

5 Mild Tenders
$8.00

5 Mild Tenders

$8.00

5 pieces of La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders

5 Spicy Tenders
$8.00

5 Spicy Tenders

$8.00

5 pieces of Spicy La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders

Fries

Fries

$3.00

Salads

Fresh & Healthy Salads
Chicken Caesar Salad
$11.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmigiano Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing topped with Grilled Chicken

Chicken Mediterranean Salad
$11.50

Chicken Mediterranean Salad

$11.50

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato & Cucumber Salad, Feta Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette topped with Grilled Chicken

Chicken Gorgonzola Salad
$12.75

Chicken Gorgonzola Salad

$12.75

Romaine Lettuce, Dried Cranberries, Honey Roasted Walnuts, Bacon, Crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette topped with Grilled Chicken

Caesar Salad
$8.50

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Romaine lettuce, shredded Romano cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing

Mediterranean Salad
$8.00

Mediterranean Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato & cucumber salad, feta cheese & balsamic vinaigrette

Gorgonzola Salad
$9.75

Gorgonzola Salad

$9.75

Romaine Lettuce, Dried Cranberries, Honey Roasted Walnuts, Bacon, Crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Kids Meals

Mac n Cheese Kids Meal
$5.75

Mac n Cheese Kids Meal

$5.75

La Rosa's Signature Mac n Cheese served with Corn Muffin & Drink

2 Tenders Kids Meal
$7.50

2 Tenders Kids Meal

$7.50

2 Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Fries, Corn Muffin and Kids Drink

Side Dishes

La Rosa's Signature Side Dishes
Garlic Broccoli
$4.75

Garlic Broccoli

$4.75
Macaroni & Cheese
$4.75

Macaroni & Cheese

$4.75
Mashed Potatoes
$4.75

Mashed Potatoes

$4.75
Rice Pilaf

Rice Pilaf

$4.75
Creamed Spinach
$4.75

Creamed Spinach

$4.75
Garlic String Beans
$4.75

Garlic String Beans

$4.75
Mashed Sweet Potatoes
$4.75

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$4.75
Tomato & Cucumber Salad
$4.25

Tomato & Cucumber Salad

$4.25

Sandwiches & Wraps

Grilled Sandwich
$8.00

Grilled Sandwich

$8.00

Marinated Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.

Spicy Grilled Sandwich
$8.00

Spicy Grilled Sandwich

$8.00

Spicy Marinated Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.

Crispy Sandwich
$7.00

Crispy Sandwich

$7.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo

Spicy Crispy Sandwich
$7.00

Spicy Crispy Sandwich

$7.00

Spicy Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo

Grilled Wrap
$8.00

Grilled Wrap

$8.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.

Spicy Grilled Wrap
$8.00

Spicy Grilled Wrap

$8.00

Spicy Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.

Crispy Wrap

Crispy Wrap

$8.00

Crispy chicken served with lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Spicy Crispy Wrap
$8.00

Spicy Crispy Wrap

$8.00

Spicy Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.

Caesar Wrap

Caesar Wrap

$8.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken with Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmigiano Cheese & Caesar Dressing

Buffalo Wrap
$8.25

Buffalo Wrap

$8.25

Crispy Chicken Tenders tossed in our Signature Creamy Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce & Tomato

Burrito Wrap
$8.25

Burrito Wrap

$8.25

Pulled Roasted Chicken, Rice, Beans, Corn & topped with Blended Cheddar Cheese

Á LA CARTE

Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$14.00

La Rosa's Signature Rotisserie Chicken

Quarter Dark Roasted Chicken
$6.25

Quarter Dark Roasted Chicken

$6.25

Leg & Thigh

Quarter White Roasted Chicken
$7.50

Quarter White Roasted Chicken

$7.50

Breast & Wing

Half Roasted Chicken
$10.00

Half Roasted Chicken

$10.00

Breast, Wing, Leg & Thigh

Half Dark Roasted Chicken
$10.00

Half Dark Roasted Chicken

$10.00

2 Legs & 2 Thighs

Half White Roasted Chicken
$11.50

Half White Roasted Chicken

$11.50

2 Breasts & 2 Wings

Bakery

Corn Muffin

Corn Muffin

$0.80
6pc.Corn Muffin
$4.50

6pc.Corn Muffin

$4.50
Triple Choc Cookie
$3.00

Triple Choc Cookie

$3.00

Dipping Sauces / Gravy

La Rosa Sauce
$0.50

La Rosa Sauce

$0.50
Creamy Ranch
$0.50

Creamy Ranch

$0.50
Honey Mustard
$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50
Creamy Parmesan
$0.50

Creamy Parmesan

$0.50
Creamy Buffalo
$0.50

Creamy Buffalo

$0.50
BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.50
Sriracha Sauce
$0.50

Sriracha Sauce

$0.50
6oz Gravy

6oz Gravy

$1.79

Buffalo

$0.50

Salad Dressing

Honey Mustard
$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00
Balsamic

Balsamic

$1.00
Lite Ranch

Lite Ranch

$1.00
Caesar

Caesar

$1.00

Beverages

20oz Fountain
$2.75

20oz Fountain

$2.75
Bottled Water
$1.75

Bottled Water

$1.75
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$1.59
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Whether you want a wholesome family dinner or just a quick meal, La Rosa Chicken and Grill is the place to go to!

80 Dover Chester Rd, Randolph, NJ 07869

Directions

