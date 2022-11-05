Restaurant header imageView gallery

LA ROSA RESTAURANT

4041 NW 7TH ST

Miami, FL 33126

Empanada de rabo (1 unit)
DE-chuleton de puerco (Prime )
DE - Arroz Frito Cuabano

MEALS

DE - Picadillo a Caballo

DE - Picadillo a Caballo

$11.99

highly recommended ground beef cooked in creole sauce with capers, raisins, olives, diced fries, and fried egg.

DE -Vaca Frita de Pollo

DE -Vaca Frita de Pollo

$10.99

Seared chicken breast, onion, sweet pepper and mojo sauce.

DE - Vaca Frita de Res

DE - Vaca Frita de Res

$11.99

Shredded flank steak, onion, sweet pepper and mojo sauce.

DE -Higado a la Italiana

DE -Higado a la Italiana

$10.99

Italian style beef liver in sofrito sauce and grilled ciabatta bread.

DE - Arroz Con Pollo

DE - Arroz Con Pollo

$9.99

Yellow Jasmin rice cooked with whole chicken pieces with bones.

DE - Ropa Vieja

DE - Ropa Vieja

$12.99

8 oz Shredded beef, with sofrito sauce and onions.

DE - Masitas de Cerdo

DE - Masitas de Cerdo

$13.99

Cuban deep fried pork chunks, sweet chili, garlic soy and sweet peppers

DE - Lomito Especial de Puerco

DE - Lomito Especial de Puerco

$12.99

pork lomito, with fingerling potatoes , and lemon.

DE - Arroz Frito Cuabano

DE - Arroz Frito Cuabano

$12.99

Jasmine rice, ham, onions, scallions, garlic, sesame oil, mix soy and ponzu, bean sprout, roasted pork and boiled egg.

DE - Fried Chicken Leg

DE - Fried Chicken Leg

$8.99

leg quarter fried chicken, onions and demi glace.

DE-Chuleta de puerco ahumada

DE-Chuleta de puerco ahumada

$8.99

Smoked Pork chop, with pickle onions.

DE-Medio pollo asado

DE-Medio pollo asado

$13.99

Soy balsamic butter gaze, lemon juice and garlic.

DE-Churrasco 10 oz ( Certified Angus Beef )

DE-Churrasco 10 oz ( Certified Angus Beef )

$48.00
DE-Filete de res 9 oz (Filet Mignon)

DE-Filete de res 9 oz (Filet Mignon)

$49.00

9 oz cab filet, green beans, soft boiled eggs. (certified angus beef)

DE-chuleton de puerco (Prime )

DE-chuleton de puerco (Prime )

$25.00

Pan Seared pork chop, roasted fingerling potato and caramelized shallots.

Cola de langosta al thermidor ( 12-14 oz warm water )

$59.00

12-14oz lobster, caramelized mushrooms with cheese sauce.

Fresh Branzino

Fresh Branzino

$39.00

Grilled Branzino and soy pickled mushrooms. Limes on top

Fresh Pargo entero asado ( 1.5 - 2 lbs)

Fresh Pargo entero asado ( 1.5 - 2 lbs)

$43.00Out of stock

Grilled whole snapper, limes, and soy pickled mushrooms.

Cremoso de camarones ( jumbo srimps )

Cremoso de camarones ( jumbo srimps )

$14.99

creamy seafood cuban rice, style, blue crab stock, and shrimp sofrito.

Camarones al thermidor (Jumbo shrimps ) 10 unit

Camarones al thermidor (Jumbo shrimps ) 10 unit

$45.00

Jumbo shrimp, caramelized mushrooms with cheese sauce.

DE-MILANESA DE POLLO

DE-MILANESA DE POLLO

$18.00

Breaded chicken breast, sofrito sauce, ham, mozzarella cheese.

DE- POLLO PECHUGA (sous vide)

DE- POLLO PECHUGA (sous vide)

$16.00
DE-POLLO ENTERO ( asado entero)

DE-POLLO ENTERO ( asado entero)

$25.00

This dish takes 35 minutes to prepare.

DRINKS

DE - Limonada

DE - Limonada

$1.99
DE - Jugo Natural Maracuya

DE - Jugo Natural Maracuya

$3.99
DE - Jugo Natura Mango

DE - Jugo Natura Mango

$3.99
DE - Fountain pepsi

DE - Fountain pepsi

$1.69
DE -Fountain Sierra MIx Machin

DE -Fountain Sierra MIx Machin

$1.69
DE - Fountain Diet Petsi

DE - Fountain Diet Petsi

$1.69
DE - Jupina CAN

DE - Jupina CAN

$1.99
DE - Materva CAN

DE - Materva CAN

$1.99
DE- Water melon juice

DE- Water melon juice

$4.99
DE- caffe cubano ( colada )

DE- caffe cubano ( colada )

$1.99

cuban colada 4 oz

DESSERTS

DE - La Rosa 3 Leches

DE - La Rosa 3 Leches

$7.99

Homemade cake with three milks

DE - Flan

DE - Flan

$7.99

Delicious house recipe flan with cheese and caramel, oreo powder and mascarpone.

DE - Natilla Casera

DE - Natilla Casera

$4.99

homemade vanilla pudding

DE - Arroz Con Leche

DE - Arroz Con Leche

$4.99

Yummy Yummy homemade traditional Cuban rice pudding

PUDIN DIPLOMATICO w/ fruits and berrys

PUDIN DIPLOMATICO w/ fruits and berrys

$7.99
KEY LIME PIE

KEY LIME PIE

$6.99Out of stock

SOUP and SALAD

DE - Crema de Malanga

DE - Crema de Malanga

$4.99

Cuban Taro cream 8 oz

DE - Sopa de Pollo

DE - Sopa de Pollo

$3.99

chicken noodle soup 8 oz

DE-CHEF CESAR SALAD

DE-CHEF CESAR SALAD

$11.99
HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$5.99

APPETIZERS

Croquetas de jamon (1 unit)

Croquetas de jamon (1 unit)

$1.99

cuban creamy bechamel style ham croquet.

Croqueta de bacalao (1 unit )

Croqueta de bacalao (1 unit )

$2.09

Cuban style fried cod croquet.

Frituras de malanga

Frituras de malanga

$6.99

Homemade fried taro with ginger molasses sauce.

Mariquitas de malanga

Mariquitas de malanga

$6.99

Fried Malanga slices with garlic sauce.

Empanada de queso (1 unit )

Empanada de queso (1 unit )

$4.00

Cuban cheese empanada with guava deep.

Empanada de rabo (1 unit)

Empanada de rabo (1 unit)

$5.00

Oxtail Empanada with aioli sauce. 1 each

Calamares fritos

Calamares fritos

$9.99

deep fried calamari ring and smoked paprika aioli.

Pulpo la Rosa

Pulpo la Rosa

$19.00
Ceviche La Rosa

Ceviche La Rosa

$12.00

Fresh fish chef selection, citrus fruit leche de tigre, onion, pepper and mango mix

SIDES/ACOMPAÑANTES

ARROS BLANCO JAZMINE (WHITE RICE)

ARROS BLANCO JAZMINE (WHITE RICE)

$2.99
FRIJOLES NEGRO (BLACK BEANS)

FRIJOLES NEGRO (BLACK BEANS)

$3.05
YUCA HERVIDA (CASAVA)

YUCA HERVIDA (CASAVA)

$2.99
MADURO (SWEET PLANTAINS)

MADURO (SWEET PLANTAINS)

$3.49
TOSTONES (GREEN PLANTAINS)

TOSTONES (GREEN PLANTAINS)

$3.49
ARROS MORO (MORO RICE)

ARROS MORO (MORO RICE)

$2.99
ESPARRAGOS (SPARRAGUS)

ESPARRAGOS (SPARRAGUS)

$7.99
HABICHUELAS VERDES (GREN BEANS)

HABICHUELAS VERDES (GREN BEANS)

$4.99
PURE DE PAPA (HOMEDA MASH POTATO)

PURE DE PAPA (HOMEDA MASH POTATO)

$2.79
PAPA FRITA (FRENCH FRIES)

PAPA FRITA (FRENCH FRIES)

$4.99
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Since 1968 La Rosa Restaurant has been near the Miami International Airport with more than just cuban cuisine! The restaurant’s dishes, desserts, drinks and exceptional service, will be the highlight of your day.

