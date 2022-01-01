A map showing the location of La RumbaView gallery
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Horchata

$2.75

Jamaica

$2.75

Melon

$2.75

Margaritas

La Rumba Margarita

$6.60+

La Ola Margarita

$6.60+

Sunburned Margarita

$6.60+

Fruit Margarita

$6.60+

Top Shelf Margarita

$7.25+

2 For 1 Margarita

$6.60+

Specialty Drinks

Daiquri

$6.59

Brushwacker

$6.99

Bloody Mary

$6.25

Pina Colada

$6.99

Blue Diablo

$7.99

Bloody Maria

$6.99

Homemade Sangria

$5.99

Shots

Top Shelf

$8.00

Tres Amigos

$7.00

Fire Alarm

$8.00

well tequila

$4.00

well vodka

$4.00

well rom

$4.00

Beer

Victoria

$3.99

Pacifico

$3.99

Negra Modelo

$3.99

Modelo Special

$3.99

Corona Extra

$3.99

Corona Light

$3.99

Bohemia

$3.99

Blue Moon

$3.99

Miller

$3.25

Budlight

$3.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Carta Blanca

$3.99

Corona Familiar

$3.99

Wine

Chardonnay

$4.00

Burgundy

$4.00

Rose

$4.00

White Zinfandel

$4.00

Merlot

$4.00

Appetizers

Bean Dip

$5.48

Beef Dip

$7.31

Boneless Wings

$9.84

Buffalo Wings

$8.78

Cheese Dip

$6.58

Classic Nachos

$9.88

Fresh Avocado Dip

$9.88

Fried Calamari

$8.78Out of stock

Guacamole Dip

$6.58

La Rumba Dip

$13.18

La Rumba Egg Rolls

$8.78

Mexican Ceviche

$16.33

Nacho La Rumba

$10.83

Nachos Locos

$13.18

Quesoflameado

$12.08

Round Quesadilla

$9.84

Rumba Potato Skin

$10.83

Shrimp

$13.18

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.11

Tamales

$11.55

A la Carte

1Bean Burrito

$4.78

1Beef Burrito

$5.11

1Beef Enchiladas

$3.57

1Beef Taco

$2.80

1Chalupa

$4.78

1Cheese Enchilada

$3.57

1Cheese Quesadilla

$4.78

1Cheese Quesadilla w/Beef

$5.11

1Cheese Quesadilla w/Chicken

$5.11

quesadilla with chicken and cheese

1Chicken Burrito

$5.11

1Chicken Enchiladas

$3.57

1Chicken Taco

$2.80

1Chile Con Corne

$6.05

1Chile Relleno

$4.78

1Chimichanga

$5.72

Create Your Own Combo

$16.49

1Enchilada Burrito

$5.44

1Flauta

$3.57

Refried Bean

$2.36

Rice

$2.36

1Tamale

$3.57

1Tostada

$5.11

La Rumba Favorites

Camarones A La Diabla

$16.48

Camarones A La Tocineta

$18.20

Chicken Medallones

$14.28

Chiles Rellenos

$10.94

Fettucini Alfredo

La Rumba Chicken Breast

$14.28

La Rumba Chiles

$14.28

Plato Ranchero

$15.38

Pollo Ranchero

$13.18

Pork Carnitas

$15.45

Shrimp Mojo De Ajo

$16.48

Steaks & Burgers

Carne Asada

$16.11

Carne Asada w/Shrimp

$17.58

#52 Cheese Burger

$7.15

Chicken Sandwich

$10.72

La Rumba Wrap

$10.98

Mexican Poboy

$10.98

Ribeye Steak

$15.89

Sirloin

$15.89

Steak Mexicano

$15.89

T-Bone Steak

$15.89

Soup & Salads

7 Mares

$14.28

Caldo De Res

$12.08

Charro Beans

$5.48

La Rumba Salad Grilled Chicken

$13.18

La Rumba Salad Grilled Steak Or Shrimp

$14.28

Meduno

$12.08

Taco Salad

$9.88

Tlapeno

$12.08

Tortilla Soup

$5.48

Kids Menu

Beef Tacos Rice & Beans

$5.48

kids Cheeseburger & French Fries

$5.48

Chicken Fingers & French Fries

$5.48

Corn Dog & French Fries

$5.48

Hot Dog & French Fries

$5.48

Mac & Cheese

$4.38

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.48

Pizza

$5.48

Quesadillas w/Rice & Beans

$5.48

Quesadillas

Cheese & Onion Quesadillas (1)

$5.00

#9Chicken Quesadilla (1)

$5.48

#49 Mariposa

$14.28

#32 Quesadillas Dinner

$12.04

#9B Quesadillas Supreme

$8.78

#9 Shrimp Quesadilla (1)

$5.77

#46 Shrimp Quesadillas Dinner

$17.94

#9 Steak Quesadilla (1)

$5.77

#20 Two Chicken Quesadillas

$5.77

#30 Vegetables Quesadillas

$9.95

Burritos

Burrito Dinner

$10.50

Burrito Supreme

$12.25

Fajita Burritos

$14.28

Hot & Spicy Burrito

$12.92

La Rumba Burrito

$12.59

La Rumba Wrap

$12.59

Shrimp Burrito

$14.99

Two Amigos

$11.38

Vegetarian Burritos

$10.17

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Supreme

$12.41

Enchiladas Dinner

$10.72

Enchiladas Rancheras

$12.37

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.41

Shrimp Enchiladas

$14.28

Veggie Enchiladas

$12.37

Tacos & Chimis

Flautas Mexicans

$10.98

#40 La Rumba Chimi Changa

$11.38

La Rumba Chimi Changa Grillled

$13.18

La Rumba Chimi Changa w/Shrimp

$16.44

Sea Tacos

$14.28

St. Tacos

$16.44

Taco Dinner

$9.29

Sweet Temptation

Chimicheesecake

$5.48

Churros & Ice Cream

$5.48

Flan

$5.48

Fried Ice Cream

$5.48

Sopapilla

$5.26

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.58

LUNCH MENU

SP1 La Rumba Favorita

$9.89

SP2 Dos Amigos

$9.89

SP3 Taco Enchilada Burrito

$9.89

SP4 (1) Chicken Quesadilla, Beef Enchilada, & Rice

$9.89

SP5 Beef Burrito, Rice & Beans

$9.89

SP6 Taco rice & beans

$9.89

SP7 1/2 Mexican Poboy

$9.89

SP9 Chili Relleno, Beef Taco, Refried & Guac Salad

$9.89

SP10 Enchilada Burrito Beef Taco & Tamale

$9.89

SP11 Burrito Supreme

$9.89

SP12 (1) Beef Taco, Beef Enchilada, Rice and Refried

$9.89

SP13 Fajita Burrito

$9.89

SP14 Chicken Quesadilla

$9.89

SP15 Chimi Changa

$9.89

SP16 Taco Salad

$9.89

SP17 (1) Burrito, Quesadilla, Chille Relleno

$10.17

SP18 Fajita Lunch

$10.98

SP19 (2) Enchiladas

$9.89

SP20 (2) Cheese Enchiladas

$9.89

SP21 La Rumba Wrap

$9.89

SP22 Mexican Omelet

$9.89

SP23 La Rumba Burger

$9.89

SP24 BLa Rumba Salad

$10.98
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2942 Grand Point Hwy, Ste. B, Henderson, LA 70517

