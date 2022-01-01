- Home
- /
- Breaux Bridge
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- La Rumba
Mexican & Tex-Mex
La Rumba
No reviews yet
2942 Grand Point Hwy, Ste. B
Henderson, LA 70517
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
N/A Beverages
Margaritas
Specialty Drinks
Beer
Appetizers
Bean Dip
$5.48
Beef Dip
$7.31
Boneless Wings
$9.84
Buffalo Wings
$8.78
Cheese Dip
$6.58
Classic Nachos
$9.88
Fresh Avocado Dip
$9.88
Fried Calamari
$8.78Out of stock
Guacamole Dip
$6.58
La Rumba Dip
$13.18
La Rumba Egg Rolls
$8.78
Mexican Ceviche
$16.33
Nacho La Rumba
$10.83
Nachos Locos
$13.18
Quesoflameado
$12.08
Round Quesadilla
$9.84
Rumba Potato Skin
$10.83
Shrimp
$13.18
Shrimp Cocktail
$16.11
Tamales
$11.55
A la Carte
1Bean Burrito
$4.78
1Beef Burrito
$5.11
1Beef Enchiladas
$3.57
1Beef Taco
$2.80
1Chalupa
$4.78
1Cheese Enchilada
$3.57
1Cheese Quesadilla
$4.78
1Cheese Quesadilla w/Beef
$5.11
1Cheese Quesadilla w/Chicken
$5.11
quesadilla with chicken and cheese
1Chicken Burrito
$5.11
1Chicken Enchiladas
$3.57
1Chicken Taco
$2.80
1Chile Con Corne
$6.05
1Chile Relleno
$4.78
1Chimichanga
$5.72
Create Your Own Combo
$16.49
1Enchilada Burrito
$5.44
1Flauta
$3.57
Refried Bean
$2.36
Rice
$2.36
1Tamale
$3.57
1Tostada
$5.11
La Rumba Favorites
Steaks & Burgers
Soup & Salads
Kids Menu
Quesadillas
Burritos
Enchiladas
Tacos & Chimis
Sweet Temptation
LUNCH MENU
SP1 La Rumba Favorita
$9.89
SP2 Dos Amigos
$9.89
SP3 Taco Enchilada Burrito
$9.89
SP4 (1) Chicken Quesadilla, Beef Enchilada, & Rice
$9.89
SP5 Beef Burrito, Rice & Beans
$9.89
SP6 Taco rice & beans
$9.89
SP7 1/2 Mexican Poboy
$9.89
SP9 Chili Relleno, Beef Taco, Refried & Guac Salad
$9.89
SP10 Enchilada Burrito Beef Taco & Tamale
$9.89
SP11 Burrito Supreme
$9.89
SP12 (1) Beef Taco, Beef Enchilada, Rice and Refried
$9.89
SP13 Fajita Burrito
$9.89
SP14 Chicken Quesadilla
$9.89
SP15 Chimi Changa
$9.89
SP16 Taco Salad
$9.89
SP17 (1) Burrito, Quesadilla, Chille Relleno
$10.17
SP18 Fajita Lunch
$10.98
SP19 (2) Enchiladas
$9.89
SP20 (2) Cheese Enchiladas
$9.89
SP21 La Rumba Wrap
$9.89
SP22 Mexican Omelet
$9.89
SP23 La Rumba Burger
$9.89
SP24 BLa Rumba Salad
$10.98
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2942 Grand Point Hwy, Ste. B, Henderson, LA 70517
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Henderson
Lafayette
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Port Allen
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)
Prairieville
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Denham Springs
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Gonzales
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Lake Charles
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Alexandria
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Sulphur
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.