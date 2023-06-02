A map showing the location of La Rustica Restaurant 4100 Beach Dr SWView gallery

La Rustica Restaurant 4100 Beach Dr SW

No reviews yet

4100 Beach Dr SW

Seattle, WA 98116

Main Menu

Antipasti & Bruschetta

Antipasto Misto

$19.00

Italian cold cuts, Italian cheeses, marinated vegetables

Arancini

$17.00

Panko coated rice balls made with tofu, vegan cheese, risotto in spicy marinara

Calamari

$17.00

Squid sautéed in a spicy tomato sauce with anchovies

Caprese Di Bufala Burrata

$17.00

Mozzarella with basil pesto, olives, and tomato

Cozze in Umido

$18.00

Mussels, white wine, lemon, oregano, garlic

Ostriche Al Forno

$19.00

Baked oysters with spinach, mascarpone and cream

Polpette Di Pecora

$14.00

4 lamb & pork meatballs

Bruschetta Con Porchetta

$19.00

Roasted pork belly with garlic, white wine and rosemary

Pomodoro

$14.00

Tomatoes, basil, garlic, olive oil

Salmonaccio

$20.00

Thinly sliced salmon, lemon, capers, stoneground mustard, EVOO

Portobello Mushroom

$16.00

Baked with rosemary, mozzarella cheese, roma tomatoes

Insalata

Small Insalata Di Arugula

$8.00

Arugula, oranges, walnuts, orange-lime vinaigrette, shaved parmigiano

Large Insalata Di Arugula

$14.00

Arugula, oranges, walnuts, orange-lime vinaigrette, shaved parmigiano

Small Insalata Di Caesar

$8.00

Romaine, house-made Caesar dressing, croutons, shaved parmigiano

Large Insalata Di Caesar

$14.00

Romaine, house-made Caesar dressing, croutons, shaved parmigiano

Insalata Di Spinaci

$18.00

Spinach, gorgonzola, hot pancetta balsamic vinaigrette, topped with 2 prawns

Portobello Mushroom & Beet

$18.00

Spring mix, oranges, walnuts, olives, portobello, beets, red wine vinaigrette

Salmon Filet Salad

$33.00

Grilled salmon on top of tossed greens in a pesto vinaigrette with truffle cheese and cherry tomatoes

House Salad

$6.00

House Salad Included

Caesar Upgrade

$5.00

Arugula Upgrade

$5.00

Pizza

Artichoke Pizza

$19.00

With cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, gorgonzola cream and mozzarella

Arugula Pizza

$20.00

With fresh prosciutto, tomatoes, and olives

Limone E Rosmarino

$16.00

Rosemary and lemon zest

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Mozzarella, roma tomatoes, basil, EVOO

Prosciutto Pizza

$20.00

With pomodoro tomatoes, marinara and mozzarella

Zazzicchia E Cipolla

$19.00

House-made sausage and onion, marinara, and mozzarella

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Pasta

Bucatini Amatriciana

$24.00

Pancetta, onions, spicy tomato sauce

Bucatini Con Pollo

$28.00

Chicken breast, cherry tomatoes, artichokes and creamy tomato sauce

Cannelloni

$25.00

Filled with ground pork, veal and beef, with creamy tomato sauce

Fettuccine Alla Carbonara

$23.00

Pancetta, onions, egg, and Romano

Fettuccine Bolognese Con Polpette Di Pecora

$28.00

Lamb meatballs over pasta with pork bolognese sauce

Gnocchi Allo Zafferano

$26.00

House-made ricotta gnocchi, onions, creamy saffron sauce

Gnocchi E Zazzicchia

$26.00

House-made ricotta gnocchi, sausage, tomato sauce and mozzarella

Lasagna Du Matruma

$28.00

Pork bolognese, hard boiled eggs, mushrooms, spinach, peas, cream, mozzarella

Linguine Alla Gino

$28.00

Prawns, spicy cherry tomato sauce, garlic, EVOO and basil

Linguine Alla Vongole

$28.00

Manila clams in a lemon, garlic, basil, butter, white wine sauce

Linguine Di Mare

$30.00

Mussels, clams, calamari, prawns, spinach in a spicy tomato sauce

Linguine Scampi Al Vino

$35.00

Jumbo tiger prawns, olive oil, garlic, lemon, parsley, white wine & butter

Manicotti

$25.00

Filled with ricotta, spinach, and onions with creamy tomato sauce

Mostaccioli Con Zazzicchia

$26.00

Penne baked with marinara, cream, mozzarella and sausage

Penne Alla Norma

$24.00

Mozzarella, eggplant, capers, olives, tomato, Romano and oregano

Penne Puttanesca

$24.00

Capers, olives, oregano, anchovies, spicy tomato sauce

Rigatoni Al Gorgonzola

$25.00

Creamy gorgonzola sauce with walnuts

Rigatoni Con Ricotta

$25.00

Pancetta, ricotta cheese, onions, parmigiano and black pepper

Rigatoni Filetto Al Barbera

$31.00

Filet mignon, red wine, creamy tomato sauce and parmigiano

Risotto E Gamberi

$27.00

Rice tossed with prawns, asparagus, cream, cherry tomatoes, basil pesto

Risotto Zazzicchia

$25.00

Rice tossed with sausage, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, saffron cream

Pecora

$26.00

Roasted leg of lamb in a white wine & tomato sauce

Carne E Pesce

Salmon Filet

$33.00

8 oz salmon filet with a creamy pesto sauce

Polenta Con Maiale

$30.00

Braised baby back ribs in a red wine tomato sauce. Comes with polenta cake instead of pasta

Pollo Parmigiano

$31.00

Pan-fried breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, marinara, cream, parmigiano

Scampi Allo Spiedo

$36.00

4 marinated jumbo prawns, wrapped in pancetta, panko, garlic, EVOO, and capers

Filetto Al Gorgonzola

$47.00

9 oz filet mignon, creamy gorgonzola sauce with walnuts

Medallions of Beef

$47.00

Filet mignon medallions in a lemon, white wine, garlic sauce with capers

Cioppino Zafferano

$38.00

Mussels, clams, calamari, prawns, salmon in a spicy saffron broth. Includes bruschetta instead of pasta or veggies

Lamb Shank

$39.00

Slow roasted 13 oz Oregon lamb shank with a sweet & sticky balsamic glaze, served with pasta and vegetables

Wild Boar Shank Osso Bucco

$36.00

12 oz wild boar shank braised in white wine, tomatoes & vegetables, served with saffron risotto and vegetables

Paella

$40.00

Halibut

$46.00

Children's Menu

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Spaghetti Marinara

$11.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.00

Penne with Butter and Parmesan

$11.00

Spaghetti Bolognese

$16.00

Spaghetti Marinara with Meatballs

$16.00

Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken

$16.00

Full Size Spaghetti Marinara

$19.00

Full Size of Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.00

Full Size Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken

$25.00

Kid's Scoop

$6.00

Spumoni or vanilla with chocolate sauce

Desserts Menu

Affogato

$11.00

Vanilla bean ice cream, espresso, whipped cream

Cannoli

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate Decadence Cake

$12.00

Chocolate fudge cake, chocolate mousse, chocolate fudge frosting with salt

Dolce di Giornio

$12.00

Dolce di Giornio Gluten Free

$14.00

Espresso-soaked ladyfingers, rum flavored cream, chocolate

Limoncello Tiramisu

$12.00

Limoncello-soaked ladyfingers, lemon flavored cream, lemon curd

Spumoni

$11.00

Spumoni ice cream, whipped cream, crushed pistachios

Vanilla Bean Panna Cotta

$12.00

Cream, sugar, vanilla bean

Classic Tiramisu

$12.00

Sides

Gorgonzola

$4.00

Salsa Papalina

$5.00

Marinara For Dipping

$5.00

Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Garlic Marinade

$5.00

Drink Menu

Non Alcohol Drinks

Soft Drinks

$4.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite

San Pellegrino Limonata

$4.50

Limonata or aranciata

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$4.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.50

Milk

$3.00

White or chocolate

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Italian Sodas

$5.00

Strawberry, blue raspberry, watermelon, orange, banana

Beer

Alaskan Amber

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

O'Doul's Non Alcholic Beer

$6.00

Peroni Zero Non Alcholic Beer

$6.00

Wine Menu

Red - Amarone

Cesari

$130.00

Domini Veneti Classico

$89.00

Domini Veneti di Jago

$140.00

Domini Veneti Mater

$255.00

Zenato

$145.00

Red - Barbaresco

Pelissero

$100.00

Tenute Martinega

$125.00

Red - Barbera

La Spinetta Ca’ Di Pian

$68.00

Pelissero

$58.00

Sandrone

$90.00

Viberti

$69.00

Palladino Barbera D'Alba

$52.00

Red - Barolo

Boroli Cerequio 2012

$310.00

Ciabot Mentin 2014

$250.00

Ciabot Mentin Cru 2017

$235.00

Costa Do Bussia

$150.00

Damilano Cannibus 2017

$190.00

Damilano Lecinquevigne 2015

$135.00

Domenico Clerico Monforte 2017

$128.00

Lo Zoccolaio Rivera 2012

$270.00

Sandrone “Aleste” (Cannibu) 2018

$325.00

Sandrone “Le Vigne” 2014

$275.00

Sandrone “LeVigne” 2018

$255.00

Viberti Buon Padre

$138.00

Vietti Castiglione

$112.00

Villa Rosa

$85.00

Red - Brunello

Poggio Conte

$93.00

San Giorgio Ugolforte

$132.00

Sassetti

$105.00

Red - Cabernet

Farnito

$105.00

Fidelitas M100

$80.00

Novelty Hill

$75.00

Red - Carmignano

Il Sasso

$74.00

Red - Chianti

Carpineto Classico

$51.00

Castellare

$58.00

Lilliano

$65.00

Mannucci Droandi Cepetto Riserva

$70.00

Bastioni Collazi

$65.00

Nicchiaia Chianti

$63.00

Red - Dolcetto

Pelissero

$55.00

Sandrone

$60.00

Red - Montelpulciano

La Valentina Spelt

$56.00

Tiberio

$58.00

Valle Realle

$48.00

Zaccagnini

$55.00

Red - Nebiolo

Pelissero Langhe Long Now

$120.00

Pelissero Nebbiolo Langhe

$82.00

Sandrone

$95.00

Red - Pinot Noir

Castello di Neive Langhe Cortini

$65.00

Cooper Hill

$51.00

Red - Primitivo

Poggio Anima

$50.00

Rombauer (Zinfandel)

$88.00

Tre Filari

$92.00

Red - Rosso Di Montalcino

Vasco Sassetti

$62.00

Red - Sangiovese

Campo Del Bosco (Super Tuscan)

$75.00

Cesari Riserva

$60.00

Lagone (Super Tuscan)

$52.00

Villa Puccini Toscana (Super Tuscan)

$48.00

Walla Walla Vinters

$62.00

Orbaio Toscana Rosso (Super Tuscan)

$58.00

Red - Syrah

Kiona

$52.00

Powers

$70.00

Red - Valpolicella

Cesari Mara Ripasso

$58.00

Domini Veneti La Cassetta

$63.00

Domini Veneti Verjago

$70.00

Tommaso Bussola Ripasso

$64.00

Zenato Ripassa

$65.00

Red - Vino Nobile Di Montelpulciano

Poggio Salvi

$72.00

Poliziano

$70.00

White - Chardonnay

Julia James

$42.00

Novelty Hill

$49.00

Rombauer

$92.00

Varvaglione (Organic)

$49.00

White - Lambrusco

La Battagliolia

$50.00

Lambrusca

$53.00

Delizia Bella Lambrusco

$48.00

White - Moscato

Marenco Scrapona – 375ml

$28.00

Villa Rosa – 750ml

$39.00

Villa Rosa Brachetto

$49.00

White - Orvieto

Barberani Classico Cru

$53.00

White - Pecorina

Guiliana Vicini Pecorina

$51.00

White - Pinot Grigio

Ai Galli Delle Venezie (Pinot Rose)

$45.00

Clic

$42.00

Zenato

$40.00

White - Prosecco

San Martino Extra Dry Prosecco

$45.00

Millesimato Prosecco

$48.00

Adami Bosca di Gica

$48.00

White - Riesling

Latah Creek

$45.00

White - Rosé

LaLuca (sparkling)

$45.00

Zaccagnini

$45.00

White - Sauvignon Blanc

Ranga Ranga

$44.00

White - Verdichio

Casal Farneto Fontevecchia

$47.00

White - Vermintino

Durin Pigato Rivera di Ponte

$50.00

White - White Blend

Sassarini Cinque Terre

$48.00

Botromagno Botro Bianco

$35.00

Non-Alcoholic

Freixenet Legero (Prosecco)

$38.00

Zilch Rosé

$40.00

Red - To-Go / Sale Wines

Alverdi Sangiovese

$20.00

Auspicion Cabernet

$20.00

Cetamura Chianti

$20.00

Colle Forma Cesanese del Piglio

$20.00

Collegiata Montepulciano

$20.00

D'Aquino Chianti

$20.00

Evaluna Cabernet

$25.00

Gladiator Pinot Noir

$25.00

Grasparossa di Castelvere Lambrusco

$20.00

Settecieli Sangiovese

$20.00

White - To-Go / Sale Wines

Auspicion Chardonnay

$20.00

Elyse Rose

$20.00

Falanghina del Sannio

$20.00

Ottoventi.8 Grillo

$25.00

Sfera Biano White Table Wine

$20.00

Spinelli Trebbiano

$25.00

White - Trebbiano

Bocale Spoleto Trebbiano

$54.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Italian Restaurant on West Seattle's Beach Drive

Location

4100 Beach Dr SW, Seattle, WA 98116

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

