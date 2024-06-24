This restaurant does not have any images
La Sabrosa Taqueria - Bothell 19510 bothell everett hwy
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
authentic mexican food, tacos, burritos !!taco tuesday !! .catering, food truck and food delivery
Location
19510 bothell everett hwy, Bothell, WA 98012