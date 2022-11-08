  • Home
La Sabrosita Restaurant LLC 733 Pleasant Hill Rd suite 1120

No reviews yet

733 Pleasant Hill Rd suite 1120

Lilburn, GA 30047

Fried/frituras

Tequenos

Tequenos

$7.99
Pastelitos

Pastelitos

$2.99
Empanadas

Empanadas

$3.75
PASA-PALITOS

PASA-PALITOS

$16.49
Churros

Churros

$6.99
Tostones R.

Tostones R.

$8.99

French fries/Papas Fritas

Salchipapas

Salchipapas

$13.99
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$9.99
Las Catiras

Las Catiras

$18.99
French Fries

French Fries

$4.99

Arepas

Arepas

Arepas

$9.99
Aguita E' Sapo

Aguita E' Sapo

$14.99
Tumbaranchos

Tumbaranchos

$10.99
Morochas

Morochas

$14.99

Cachapa

Cachapa

Cachapa

$11.99

Patacon

Patacon

Patacon

$16.99

Pepitos

Pepito

Pepito

$14.99
Pepito Guaro

Pepito Guaro

$13.99
El Catire

El Catire

$28.99

Grilled/Parrillas

Picada Personal

Picada Personal

$22.99
Picada X2

Picada X2

$34.99

Kids Meal/Menu Niños

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$7.99
Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99
Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$4.99
Kids Salchipapa

Kids Salchipapa

$6.99
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Hot Dogs/Perros Calientes

Salchiqueso

Salchiqueso

$9.99
Sabroson

Sabroson

$7.99

Parcero

$12.99

Veggie

$7.99
Choripan

Choripan

$11.99

Burger/Hamburguesas

Malandra

Malandra

$21.99
Callejera

Callejera

$17.99
Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$15.99
Sifrina

Sifrina

$14.99
Texana

Texana

$16.99
Sabrosona

Sabrosona

$14.99
Sencilla

Sencilla

$12.99

Pataburger

$12.99
Sabrocrispy

Sabrocrispy

$12.99
Veggieburger

Veggieburger

$9.99

Extra sauce/Extra Salsas

Extra Chipotle

$0.75

Extra Ketchup

$0.75

Extra Mayo

$0.75

Extra Mustard

$0.75

Extra Pink Sauce

$0.75

Extra Tartara

$0.75

Snacks/Chucherias

BomBomBUM

$1.25

Cocosette

$2.25

PiruCream

$9.99

Samba

$2.35

Savoy Peq.

$2.00

Toronto x2

$1.99

Susy

$2.25

Galak

$2.00

White Chocolate

CriCri

$2.00

Milk Chocolate with rice toast

Carré

$3.99

Milk chocolate with hazelnuts

Menu del dia / Today’s Meal

Plato del día / chef’s special

$9.99

Drinks

Bottle Of Water

$1.49

R. Coke

$2.50+

Diet Coke

$2.50+

Coke Zero

$2.50+

FOUNTAIN JUICE

$4.99

Colombiana

$2.50

Frescolita

$2.50+

Jarrito

$2.75

Frica Juice

$3.95

Jumex

$1.89

Malta

$2.50

Postobon

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50+

Víveres Variados

Harina Pan

Harina Pan

$3.79
Diablitos Underwood 4.25 OZ

Diablitos Underwood 4.25 OZ

$3.89
Toddy 400gr

Toddy 400gr

$8.99
Rikesa Cheddar 300gr

Rikesa Cheddar 300gr

$7.99
Nestea Limon o Durazno 450gr

Nestea Limon o Durazno 450gr

$4.99
Salsa China Soya o Inglesa 300cc

Salsa China Soya o Inglesa 300cc

$5.64
Adobo La Comadre Venezolano 200gr

Adobo La Comadre Venezolano 200gr

$5.04
Salsas Fritz

Salsas Fritz

$5.43
Sunday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Venezuelan Fast Food

733 Pleasant Hill Rd suite 1120, Lilburn, GA 30047

