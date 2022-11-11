Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Saj Lebanese Bistro

2,887 Reviews

$$

13776 southcove Dr

Sterling Heights, MI 48313

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
6 oz Garlic - (bread not included)

SAJI HOMMUS

Garbanzo beans · lemon · garlic · tahini sauce
Sm Hommus

$6.99

Small Hommus

Lg Hommus

$9.49

Large Hommus

Hommus w/ Onions & Pinenuts

$9.99
Hommus w/ Veggies

$10.99

Hommus with Veggies

Hommus w/ Veggie Ghallaba

$11.99

Hommus w/ Chicken Tips

$10.99
Hommus w/ Chicken Shawarma

$11.49

Hommus with Chicken Shawarma

Hommus w/ Chicken Ghallaba

$12.99

Hommus with Chicken Ghallaba

Hommus w/ Hashwi

$13.99

Ground beef · pine nuts · onions

Hommus w/ Ground Beef

$11.49

Hommus with Ground Beef

Hommus w/ Beef Tloin, Onions & Pinenuts

$15.99

Hommus w/ Beef Shawarma

$12.49

Hommus w/ Beef Ghallaba

$14.99

Hommus w/ Shrimp Ghallaba

$13.99

APPETIZERS

Sm Baba Ghanouge

$6.99

Eggplant · lemon juice · garlic · tahini sauce

Lg Baba Ghanouge

$9.99

Eggplant · lemon juice · garlic · tahini sauce

Sm Labneh

$6.49

Homemade yogurt · garlic · mint · cucumber garnish

Lg Labneh

$9.99

Homemade yogurt · garlic · mint · cucumber garnish

Lg Sampler

$47.99

Hommus · tabboule · labneh · baba · falafel · grape leaves · fried kibbee · cheese · fresh vegetables No substitutions, please.

Sm Sampler

$31.99

Hommus · tabboule · labneh · baba · falafel · grape leaves · fried kibbee · cheese · fresh vegetables No substitutions, please.

Meat Grape Leaves

$13.99

Beef · rice · seasonings

Veggie Grape Leaves

$12.99

Tomato · onion · rice · seasonings

Falafel

$8.99

La Saj special house recipe

Fried Kibbee

$11.99

All natural beef · caramelized onions · cracked wheat crust

Veggie & Cheese Plate

$11.99

Fresh vegetables · imported cheese

Tomato Kibbee

$11.99

Vine-ripe tomatoes · cracked wheat · onions · parsley · mint

Cucumber Yogu

$5.99

Cucumbers · homemade yogurt

Homemade Fries

$6.99
Cheese Rolls

$12.99

Blend of cheeses · flaky crust

Grilled Imported Cheese

$12.99

Zaatar · touma cheese · vine-ripe tomatoes · olive oil

Makali Plate

$15.99

Eggplant · cauliflower · pickles · turnips · tahini sauce

Cauliflower Plate

$13.99

Cauliflower · pickles · turnips · tahini sauce

Eggplant Plate

$13.99

Eggplant · pickles · turnips · tahini sauce

Sojok

$12.99

Spicy beef sausage · onions · mushrooms · tomato sauce

Makanik

$12.99

Mild beef mini-sausages · garlic · lemon · pomegranate sauce

Sm Kibbee Naye

$11.99

All natural beef · cracked wheat · house seasonings · Spicy upon request

Sm Kibbee w/ pinenuts & onions

$16.48

Sm Kibbee w/ onions

$12.99

Sm Kibbee w/ Ground Beef

$18.98

Sm Kibbee w/ Hashwi

$23.47

Ground beef · pine nuts · onions

Sm Kibbee w/ Beef tenderloin

$21.98

Sm Kibbee w/ Beef Tenderloin, pine nuts & onions

$26.47
Lg Kibbee Naye

$16.99

All natural beef · cracked wheat · house seasonings · Spicy upon request

Lg Kibbee w/ pinenuts & onions

$21.48

Lg Kibbee w/ onions

$17.99

Lg Kibbee w/ Ground Beef

$23.98

Lg Kibbee w/ Hashwi

$28.47

Ground beef · pine nuts · onions

Lg Kibbee w/ Beef tenderloin

$26.98

Lg Kibbee w/ Beef Tenderloin, pine nuts & onions

$31.47

VEGETARIAN

Veggie Ghallaba

$15.49

Carrots · peppers · tomatoes · onions · mushrooms · special tomato sauce · served with rice

Mjadara

$15.49

Lentils · cracked wheat · crispy onions · served with soup or salad

Veggie Delight

$15.49

Fresh vegetables · hommus · tabboule · grape leaves · spinach pie · falafel · served with soup or salad

Veggie Grape Leaves Dinner

$17.99

Served with rice

SALADS

Top any salad with your choice of chicken or feta for a delicious meal!
Sm Fattoush

$6.49

Vine-ripe tomatoes · cucumbers · radishes · pita chips · Saji fattoush dressing

Lg Fattoush

$9.49

Vine-ripe tomatoes · cucumbers · radishes · pita chips · Saji fattoush dressing

Saji Diced Chicken Salad

$12.99

Chicken breast · carrots · celery · vine-ripe tomatoes · onions · Saji creamy garlic vinaigrette Vince’s Style – pepperoncini’s · jalapeno’s +1.00

Sm House Salad

$5.99

Cucumbers · vine-ripe tomatoes · Saji house vinaigrette dressing

Lg House Salad

$8.99

Cucumbers · vine-ripe tomatoes · Saji house vinaigrette dressing

Sm Tabboule

$7.99

Parsley · onions · vine-ripe tomatoes · cracked wheat · Saji lemon & olive oil vinaigrette

Lg Tabboule

$11.99

Parsley · onions · vine-ripe tomatoes · cracked wheat · Saji lemon & olive oil vinaigrette

Sm Greek Salad

$6.99

Feta · vine-ripe tomatoes · cucumbers · red onions · beets · olives · pepperoncini · Saji Greek dressing · photo is shown topped with chicken breast

Lg Greek Salad

$9.99

Feta · vine-ripe tomatoes · cucumbers · red onions · beets · olives · pepperoncini · Saji Greek dressing

Sm Caesar

$5.99

Parmesan cheese · croutons · Caesar dressing

Lg Caesar

$8.99

Parmesan cheese · croutons · Caesar dressing

Sm Village Salad

$6.99

Light lettuce · onions · vine-ripe tomatoes · cucumbers · parsley · radishes · Saji Lebanese dressing

Lg Village Salad

$9.99

Light lettuce · onions · vine-ripe tomatoes · cucumbers · parsley · radishes · Saji Lebanese dressing

Sm Rice Salad w/ Hommus & Almonds

$6.99

Vine-ripe tomatoes · cucumber · rice · Saji fattoush dressing · almonds · served with hommus

Lg Rice Salad w/ Hommus & Almonds

$9.99

Vine-ripe tomatoes · cucumber · rice · Saji fattoush dressing · almonds · served with hommus

SOUP

Call the restaurant to see what the Soup of the Day is!
Cup Lentil

$3.99

Bowl Lentil

$4.99

Quart Lentil

$13.99
Cup Chicken Vegetable

$3.99

Bowl Chicken Vegetable

$4.99

Quart Chicken Vegatable

$13.99

Cup Soup Du Jour

$5.49

Bowl Soup DuJour

$6.99

Quart Soup Du Jour

$13.99

BEEF & LAMB DINNERS

Beef Tenderloin Kabob

$23.99

Marinated · chargrilled to perfection

Beef Shawarma

$18.99

Thin sliced beef marinated and grilled

Saji Kafta

$18.99

All natural seasoned lamb and beef · mixed with parsley and onion (3)

Beef Ghallaba

$19.99

Carrots · peppers · tomatoes · onions · mushrooms · special tomato sauce · served with rice

Beef Sajee

$19.99

Thin sliced beef · grilled

Beef Mushroom Sautee

$19.99

Mushrooms · garlic and marsala sauce · served with rice

Filet Mignon

$27.99

Butterflied filet · mushrooms · onions · zip sauce

Lamb Shank

$29.99

Braised lamb shank · celery · carrots · potatoes · served with rice

Lamb Chops

$39.99

Marinated · grilled to perfection (4)

POULTRY DINNERS

Made with all-natural chicken.
Chicken Kabob

$19.99

2 skewers, 5 pc per sk, marinated all white meat, served with rice & vegetables and choice of soup or salad

Chicken Oregano

$19.99

Chicken breast · lemon garlic sauce

Chicken Shawarma

$18.99

Thin sliced white and dark meat · marinated in a special blend of spices

Chicken Cream Chop

$19.99

All white meat · breaded · fried · served with a lemon garlic sauce

1/2 Boneless Chicken

$17.99

White and dark meat · marinated and grilled

Full Boneless Chicken

$27.99

White and dark meat · marinated and grilled

Chicken Sajee

$18.99

Thin sliced white meat · marinated and grilled

Chicken Ghallaba

$19.49

Carrots · peppers · tomatoes · onions · mushrooms · special tomato sauce · served with rice

Chicken Mushroom Sautee

$19.99

Mushrooms · garlic and marsala sauce · served with rice

Chicken Tenders

$14.99

SEAFOOD DINNERS

Shrimp Kabob

$18.99

16/20 Shrimp · grilled · choice of hommus or baba

Shrimp Mediterranean

$18.99

16/20 Shrimp · mushrooms · carrots · bell peppers · kashkaval · tomato sauce · served with rice

Shrimp Scampi

$18.99

16/20 Shrimp · white wine · lemon garlic sauce · served with rice

Shrimp Ghallaba

$18.99

Carrots · peppers · tomatoes · onions · mushrooms · special tomato sauce · served with rice

SITO'S COOKING

Gma's Cooking
Meat Grape Leaves Dinner

$17.99

Served with rice

Baked Kibbee Dinner

$17.99

All natural spiced beef · cracked wheat · served with rice

Lamb & Green Beans Dinner

$19.99

Stewed in a tomato sauce · served with rice

COMBINATIONS

Small Hommus/Baba/Tabboule

$14.99

Available with the purchase of the La Saj Combo for 2, 3, or 4

Lg Hommus/Baba/Tabboule

$21.99

Available with the purchase of the La Saj Combo for 2, 3, or 4

Shawarma Duo

$20.99

Chicken shawarma · beef shawarma · tahini sauce · hommus

Saji Chicken Feast

$43.99

Chicken kabob · chicken shawarma · chicken cream chop · de-boned chicken

La Saj Trio w/ Beef

$23.99

Lamb kabob or beef tenderloin · chicken kabob · kafta · hommus

Feast of Meats for 2 w/ Beef

$39.99

Lamb kabob or beef tenderloin · chicken kabob · kafta · beef shawarma · chicken shawarma No substitutions, please.

Feast of Meats for 3 w/ Beef

$59.99

Lamb kabob or beef tenderloin · chicken kabob · kafta · beef shawarma · chicken shawarma No substitutions, please.

Feast of Meats for 4 w/ Beef

$79.99

Lamb kabob or beef tenderloin · chicken kabob · kafta · beef shawarma · chicken shawarma No substitutions, please.

La Saj Combo for 2 w/ Beef

$32.99

Lamb kabob or beef tenderloin · chicken kabob · kafta · fried kibbee · falafel · grape leaves No substitutions, please.

La Saj Combo for 3 w/ Beef

$45.99

Lamb kabob or beef tenderloin · chicken kabob · kafta · fried kibbee · falafel · grape leaves No substitutions, please.

La Saj Combo for 4 w/ Beef

$59.99

Lamb kabob or beef tenderloin · chicken kabob · kafta · fried kibbee · falafel · grape leaves No substitutions, please.

BAKERY

1/2 Dozen Hot Bread (garlic not included)

$1.99

Our secret Old World recipe made fresh in our open-hearth oven

Dozen Hot Bread (garlic not included)

$3.99

Our secret Old World recipe made fresh in our open-hearth oven

1/2 Dozen Flat Bread (garlic not included)

$1.59

Dozen Flat Bread (garlic not included)

$2.99

1/2 Dozen Pita Chips (garlic not included)

$1.59

Dozen Pita Chips (garlic not included)

$2.99

Saji Bread (garlic not included)

$2.49

TRADITIONAL SANDWICHES

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$6.49

Pickles · turnips · tomatoes · garlic sauce

Chicken Kabob Sandwich

$6.49

Pickles · turnips · tomatoes · garlic sauce

Chicken Cream Chop Sandwich

$6.99

Lettuce · tomatoes · house made ranch dressing

Chicken Kabob w/ Spicy Potatoes Sandwich

$7.99

Mushrooms · onions · rice · spicy potatoes

Chicken Sajee w/ Spicy Potatoes Sandwich

$7.99

Mushrooms · onions · rice · spicy potatoes

Chicken Ghallaba Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken sautéed with carrots · peppers · tomatoes · onions · mushrooms · special tomato sauce · rice

Beef Shawarma Sandwich

$6.99

Pickles · turnips · tomatoes · onions · tahini sauce

Beef Kabob Sandwich

$9.99

Pickles · turnips · onions · parsley · hommus

Beef Kabob w/ Spicy Potatoes Sandwich

$9.99

Mushrooms · onions · rice · spicy potatoes

Beef Sajee w/ Spicy Potatoes Sandwich

$9.99

Mushrooms · onions · rice · spicy potatoes

Fried Kibbee Sandwich

$6.49

Tomatoes · parsley · labneh

Kafta Sandwich

$6.99

Tomatoes · onions · hommus

Saji Burger & Fries

$7.49

1/3 lb Black Angus · lettuce · tomatoes · pickles · grilled onions · comes with fries

Saji CheeseBurger & Fries

$7.49

1/3 lb Black Angus · cheese · lettuce · tomatoes · pickles · grilled onions · comes with fries

Arayis

$6.99

Lamb & beef with parsley and onions · quesadilla style · Lebanese pine nuts · garlic

Beef Ghallaba Sandwich

$9.99

Beef sautéed with carrots · peppers · tomatoes · onions · mushrooms · special tomato sauce · rice

Meat Grape Leaves Sandwich

$7.49

Wrapped with hommus

Falafel Sandwich

$5.99

Tomato · pickles · turnips · tahini sauce

Falafel/Hommus/Tabboule Sandwich

$5.99

Falafel · hommus · tabboule

Hommus/Tabboule Sandwich

$5.99

Hommus · tabboule

Mjadra Sandwich

$5.99

Lentils · cracked wheat · onions · yogurt

Veggie Grape Leaves Sandwich

$7.49

Wrapped with hommus

Veggie Ghallaba Sandwich

$7.99

Sautéed carrots · peppers · tomatoes · onions · mushrooms · special tomato sauce · rice

Shrimp Ghallaba Sandwich

$9.99

Shrimp sautéed with carrots · peppers · tomatoes · onions · mushrooms · special tomato sauce · rice

TRADITIONAL SANDWICH COMBOS

Make any sandwich a combo and choose 2 sides - 3.79 Side choices: soup, salad, fries, rice, veggies or hommus
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich Combo

$10.68

Chicken shawarma wrapped with pickles · turnips · tomatoes · garlic sauce · served with your choice of two sides

Chicken Kabob Sandwich Combo

$10.68

Chicken kabob wrapped with pickles · turnips · tomatoes · garlic sauce · served with your choice of two sides

Chicken Cream Chop Sandwich Combo

$11.18

Chicken cream chop wrapped with lettuce · tomatoes · house made ranch dressing · served with your choice of two sides

Chicken Kabob w/ Spicy Potatoes Sandwich Combo

$12.18

Chicken kabob wrapped with mushrooms · onions · rice · spicy potatoes · served with your choice of two sides

Chicken Sajee w/ Spicy Potatoes Sandwich Combo

$12.18

Chicken sajee wrapped with mushrooms · onions · rice · spicy potatoes · served with your choice of two sides

Chicken Ghallaba Sandwich Combo

$13.18

Chicken sautéed with carrots · peppers · tomatoes · onions · mushrooms · special tomato sauce · rice · wrapped in pita · served with your choice of two sides

Beef Shawarma Sandwich Combo

$11.18

Beef shawarma wrapped with pickles · turnips · tomatoes · onions · tahini sauce · served with your choice of two sides

Beef Kabob Sandwich Combo

$14.18

Beef kabob wrapped with pickles · turnips · onions · parsley · hommus · served with your choice of two sides

Beef Sajee w/ Spicy Potatoes Sandwich Combo

$14.18

Beef sajee wrapped with mushrooms · onions · rice · spicy potatoes · served with your choice of two sides

Beef Kabob w/ Spicy Potatoes Sandwich Combo

$14.18

Beef kabob wrapped with mushrooms · onions · rice · spicy potatoes · served with your choice of two sides

Kafta Sandwich Combo

$11.18

Kafta wrapped with tomatoes · onions · hommus · served with your choice of two sides

Arayis Sandwich Combo

$11.18

Lamb & beef with parsley and onions · quesadilla style · Lebanese pine nuts · garlic · served with your choice of two sides

Fried Kibbee Sandwich Combo

$10.68

Fried kibbee wrapped with tomatoes · parsley · labneh · served with your choice of two sides

Saji Burger Combo & Fries

$11.68

1/3 lb Black Angus · cheese · lettuce · tomatoes · pickles · grilled onions · comes with fries · served with your choice of two additional sides

Saji CheeseBurger Combo & Fries

$11.68

1/3 lb Black Angus · lettuce · tomatoes · pickles · grilled onions · comes with fries · served with your choice of two additional sides