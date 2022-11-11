- Home
- /
- Troy
- /
- Middle Eastern
- /
- La Saj Lebanese Bistro
La Saj Lebanese Bistro
1,163 Reviews
$$
2149 Crooks Rd
Troy, MI 48084
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
SAJI HOMMUS
Sm Hommus
Small Hommus
Lg Hommus
Large Hommus
Hommus w/ Onions & Pinenuts
Hommus w/ Veggies
Hommus with Veggies
Hommus w/ Veggie Ghallaba
Hommus w/ Chicken Tips
Hommus w/ Chicken Shawarma
Hommus with Chicken Shawarma
Hommus w/ Chicken Ghallaba
Hommus with Chicken Ghallaba
Hommus w/ Hashwi
Ground beef · pine nuts · onions
Hommus w/ Ground Beef
Hommus with Ground Beef
Hommus w/ Beef Tloin, Onions & Pinenuts
Hommus w/ Beef Shawarma
Hommus w/ Beef Ghallaba
Hommus w/ Shrimp Ghallaba
APPETIZERS
Sm Baba Ghanouge
Eggplant · lemon juice · garlic · tahini sauce
Lg Baba Ghanouge
Eggplant · lemon juice · garlic · tahini sauce
Sm Labneh
Homemade yogurt · garlic · mint · cucumber garnish
Lg Labneh
Homemade yogurt · garlic · mint · cucumber garnish
Lg Sampler
Hommus · tabboule · labneh · baba · falafel · grape leaves · fried kibbee · cheese · fresh vegetables No substitutions, please.
Sm Sampler
Hommus · tabboule · labneh · baba · falafel · grape leaves · fried kibbee · cheese · fresh vegetables No substitutions, please.
Meat Grape Leaves
Beef · rice · seasonings
Veggie Grape Leaves
Tomato · onion · rice · seasonings
Falafel
La Saj special house recipe
Fried Kibbee
All natural beef · caramelized onions · cracked wheat crust
Veggie & Cheese Plate
Fresh vegetables · imported cheese
Tomato Kibbee
Vine-ripe tomatoes · cracked wheat · onions · parsley · mint
Cucumber Yogu
Cucumbers · homemade yogurt
Homemade Fries
Cheese Rolls
Blend of cheeses · flaky crust
Grilled Imported Cheese
Zaatar · touma cheese · vine-ripe tomatoes · olive oil
Makali Plate
Eggplant · cauliflower · pickles · turnips · tahini sauce
Cauliflower Plate
Cauliflower · pickles · turnips · tahini sauce
Eggplant Plate
Eggplant · pickles · turnips · tahini sauce
Sojok
Spicy beef sausage · onions · mushrooms · tomato sauce
Makanik
Mild beef mini-sausages · garlic · lemon · pomegranate sauce
Sm Kibbee Naye
All natural beef · cracked wheat · house seasonings · Spicy upon request
Sm Kibbee w/ pinenuts & onions
Sm Kibbee w/ onions
Sm Kibbee w/ Ground Beef
Sm Kibbee w/ Hashwi
Ground beef · pine nuts · onions
Sm Kibbee w/ Beef tenderloin
Sm Kibbee w/ Beef Tenderloin, pine nuts & onions
Lg Kibbee Naye
All natural beef · cracked wheat · house seasonings · Spicy upon request
Lg Kibbee w/ pinenuts & onions
Lg Kibbee w/ onions
Lg Kibbee w/ Ground Beef
Lg Kibbee w/ Hashwi
Ground beef · pine nuts · onions
Lg Kibbee w/ Beef tenderloin
Lg Kibbee w/ Beef Tenderloin, pine nuts & onions
VEGETARIAN
Veggie Ghallaba
Carrots · peppers · tomatoes · onions · mushrooms · special tomato sauce · served with rice
Mjadara
Lentils · cracked wheat · crispy onions · served with soup or salad
Veggie Delight
Fresh vegetables · hommus · tabboule · grape leaves · spinach pie · falafel · served with soup or salad
Veggie Grape Leaves Dinner
Served with rice
SALADS
Sm Fattoush
Vine-ripe tomatoes · cucumbers · radishes · pita chips · Saji fattoush dressing
Lg Fattoush
Vine-ripe tomatoes · cucumbers · radishes · pita chips · Saji fattoush dressing
Saji Diced Chicken Salad
Chicken breast · carrots · celery · vine-ripe tomatoes · onions · Saji creamy garlic vinaigrette Vince’s Style – pepperoncini’s · jalapeno’s +1.00
Sm House Salad
Cucumbers · vine-ripe tomatoes · Saji house vinaigrette dressing
Lg House Salad
Cucumbers · vine-ripe tomatoes · Saji house vinaigrette dressing
Sm Tabboule
Parsley · onions · vine-ripe tomatoes · cracked wheat · Saji lemon & olive oil vinaigrette
Lg Tabboule
Parsley · onions · vine-ripe tomatoes · cracked wheat · Saji lemon & olive oil vinaigrette
Sm Greek Salad
Feta · vine-ripe tomatoes · cucumbers · red onions · beets · olives · pepperoncini · Saji Greek dressing · photo is shown topped with chicken breast
Lg Greek Salad
Feta · vine-ripe tomatoes · cucumbers · red onions · beets · olives · pepperoncini · Saji Greek dressing
Sm Caesar
Parmesan cheese · croutons · Caesar dressing
Lg Caesar
Parmesan cheese · croutons · Caesar dressing
Sm Village Salad
Light lettuce · onions · vine-ripe tomatoes · cucumbers · parsley · radishes · Saji Lebanese dressing
Lg Village Salad
Light lettuce · onions · vine-ripe tomatoes · cucumbers · parsley · radishes · Saji Lebanese dressing
Sm Rice Salad w/ Hommus & Almonds
Vine-ripe tomatoes · cucumber · rice · Saji fattoush dressing · almonds · served with hommus
Lg Rice Salad w/ Hommus & Almonds
Vine-ripe tomatoes · cucumber · rice · Saji fattoush dressing · almonds · served with hommus
SOUP
BEEF & LAMB DINNERS
Beef Tenderloin Kabob
Marinated · chargrilled to perfection
Beef Shawarma
Thin sliced beef marinated and grilled
Saji Kafta
All natural seasoned lamb and beef · mixed with parsley and onion (3)
Beef Ghallaba
Carrots · peppers · tomatoes · onions · mushrooms · special tomato sauce · served with rice
Beef Sajee
Thin sliced beef · grilled
Beef Mushroom Sautee
Mushrooms · garlic and marsala sauce · served with rice
Filet Mignon
Butterflied filet · mushrooms · onions · zip sauce
Lamb Shank
Braised lamb shank · celery · carrots · potatoes · served with rice
Lamb Chops
Marinated · grilled to perfection (4)
POULTRY DINNERS
Chicken Kabob
2 skewers, 5 pc per sk, marinated all white meat, served with rice & vegetables and choice of soup or salad
Chicken Oregano
Chicken breast · lemon garlic sauce
Chicken Shawarma
Thin sliced white and dark meat · marinated in a special blend of spices
Chicken Cream Chop
All white meat · breaded · fried · served with a lemon garlic sauce
1/2 Boneless Chicken
White and dark meat · marinated and grilled
Full Boneless Chicken
White and dark meat · marinated and grilled
Chicken Sajee
Thin sliced white meat · marinated and grilled
Chicken Ghallaba
Carrots · peppers · tomatoes · onions · mushrooms · special tomato sauce · served with rice
Chicken Mushroom Sautee
Mushrooms · garlic and marsala sauce · served with rice
Chicken Tenders
SEAFOOD DINNERS
Shrimp Kabob
16/20 Shrimp · grilled · choice of hommus or baba
Shrimp Mediterranean
16/20 Shrimp · mushrooms · carrots · bell peppers · kashkaval · tomato sauce · served with rice
Shrimp Scampi
16/20 Shrimp · white wine · lemon garlic sauce · served with rice
Shrimp Ghallaba
Carrots · peppers · tomatoes · onions · mushrooms · special tomato sauce · served with rice
SITO'S COOKING
COMBINATIONS
Small Hommus/Baba/Tabboule
Available with the purchase of the La Saj Combo for 2, 3, or 4
Lg Hommus/Baba/Tabboule
Available with the purchase of the La Saj Combo for 2, 3, or 4
Shawarma Duo
Chicken shawarma · beef shawarma · tahini sauce · hommus
Saji Chicken Feast
Chicken kabob · chicken shawarma · chicken cream chop · de-boned chicken
La Saj Trio w/ Beef
Lamb kabob or beef tenderloin · chicken kabob · kafta · hommus
Feast of Meats for 2 w/ Beef
Lamb kabob or beef tenderloin · chicken kabob · kafta · beef shawarma · chicken shawarma No substitutions, please.
Feast of Meats for 3 w/ Beef
Lamb kabob or beef tenderloin · chicken kabob · kafta · beef shawarma · chicken shawarma No substitutions, please.
Feast of Meats for 4 w/ Beef
Lamb kabob or beef tenderloin · chicken kabob · kafta · beef shawarma · chicken shawarma No substitutions, please.
La Saj Combo for 2 w/ Beef
Lamb kabob or beef tenderloin · chicken kabob · kafta · fried kibbee · falafel · grape leaves No substitutions, please.
La Saj Combo for 3 w/ Beef
Lamb kabob or beef tenderloin · chicken kabob · kafta · fried kibbee · falafel · grape leaves No substitutions, please.
La Saj Combo for 4 w/ Beef
Lamb kabob or beef tenderloin · chicken kabob · kafta · fried kibbee · falafel · grape leaves No substitutions, please.
BAKERY
1/2 Dozen Hot Bread (garlic not included)
Our secret Old World recipe made fresh in our open-hearth oven
Dozen Hot Bread (garlic not included)
Our secret Old World recipe made fresh in our open-hearth oven
1/2 Dozen Flat Bread (garlic not included)
Dozen Flat Bread (garlic not included)
1/2 Dozen Pita Chips (garlic not included)
Dozen Pita Chips (garlic not included)
Saji Bread (garlic not included)
TRADITIONAL SANDWICHES
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
Pickles · turnips · tomatoes · garlic sauce
Chicken Kabob Sandwich
Pickles · turnips · tomatoes · garlic sauce
Chicken Cream Chop Sandwich
Lettuce · tomatoes · house made ranch dressing
Chicken Kabob w/ Spicy Potatoes Sandwich
Mushrooms · onions · rice · spicy potatoes
Chicken Sajee w/ Spicy Potatoes Sandwich
Mushrooms · onions · rice · spicy potatoes
Chicken Ghallaba Sandwich
Chicken sautéed with carrots · peppers · tomatoes · onions · mushrooms · special tomato sauce · rice
Beef Shawarma Sandwich
Pickles · turnips · tomatoes · onions · tahini sauce
Beef Kabob Sandwich
Pickles · turnips · onions · parsley · hommus
Beef Kabob w/ Spicy Potatoes Sandwich
Mushrooms · onions · rice · spicy potatoes
Beef Sajee w/ Spicy Potatoes Sandwich
Mushrooms · onions · rice · spicy potatoes
Fried Kibbee Sandwich
Tomatoes · parsley · labneh