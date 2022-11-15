- Home
La Salita Restaurant
1950 Juan Tabo Boulevard NE. Suite H
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Starters, Salads, and Soups**
Chile Con Queso
Our homemade green chile, with a blend of melted cheeses. Served with chips.
Guacamole*
Fresh avocados blended with our signature spices. Served with chips.
Guacamole Salad
Fresh homemade guacamole on a bed of shredded lettuce and topped with tomatoes. Served with Chips
Chips and Salsa Togo
In house fried tortilla chips, and half pint (8oz) of homemade green chile salsa.
Chile Cheese Fries
Topped with melted cheddar cheese and choice of chile.
Quesadilla
Melted cheddar cheese sandwiched between two flour tortillas
Cindy Nacho
Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, ground beef, & melted cheddar cheese.
Frito Pie*
Fritos topped with ground beef, whole pinto beans, red chile, and melty chile con queso. top with lettuce and tomato.
Taco Salad*
Crispy corn tortilla bowl filled with ground beef, whole beans, Cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Green Chile Stew
Slow cooked pork with blend of green chile, sauteed onions and whole pinto beans.
Red Chile Stew
Ground beef, whole pinto beans topped with homemade red chile.
Turkey Soup*
Fresh made turkey broth, shredded turkey, seasoned rice, topped with green chile sauce.
Posole*
Seared diced pork, corn posole, simmered in our signature seasonings.
Signatures and Originals*
Blue Corn Enchiladas Plate
Layered blue corn enchiladas, topped with cheddar, hot sour cream. Includes two sides.
Chile Relleno Plate
Two Hatch green chiles stuff with choice of cheddar, swiss-american or avocado, dipped and fried per order in our signature batter. Includes two sides. Prices Vary.
[1 Burrito Plate]
One Burrito of your choice, topped with melted cheddar.Includes two sides.
[1 Stuffed Sopapilla Plate]
One Stuffed Sopapilla of your choice, topped with melted cheddar and choice of chile. Includes two sides.
Enchilada Delight
4 Rolled Enchiladas 1 cheese/onion, 1 ground beef, 1 sour cream, 1 guacamole, all topped with melted cheddar cheese. Includes two sides. No Substitutions. See 4 Enchilada Plate.
Burrito Eduardo Plate
A one of a kind burrito filled with slow roasted shredded turkey & fresh sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla & topped with Swiss-American cheese. Includes two sides.
[2 Burrito Plate]
Two Burritos of your choice, topped with melted cheddar.Includes two sides.
[2 Stuffed Sopapilla Plate]
Two Stuffed Sopapillas of your choice, topped with melted cheddar and choice of chile. Includes two sides.
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs* cooked to your liking atop a flour tortilla, with melted cheddar and choice of chile. Includes two sides. Side flour tortilla upon request.
[2 Taco Plate]
Homemade crispy shells with your choice of fillings. Includes two sides.
[3 Taco Plate]
Homemade crispy shells with your choice of filling. Includes two sides. NOTE: Not part of Taco Tuesday Special.
[4 Taco Plate]
Homemade crispy shells with your choice of filling. Includes two sides. NOTE: Not part of Taco Tuesday Special.
[2 Enchilada Plate]
Rolled enchiladas topped with your choice of red or green Chile & melted cheddar cheese. Includes two sides.
[3 Enchilada Plate]
Rolled enchiladas topped with your choice of red or green Chile & melted cheddar cheese. Includes two sides.
[4 Enchilada Plate]
Rolled enchiladas topped with your choice of red or green Chile & melted cheddar cheese. Includes two sides.
Combo 1
Cheddar cheese & onion enchilada, & cheddar cheese chile Relleno. Includes two sides.
Combo 2
One cheddar & onion enchilada, One ground beef taco, & one red Chile pork tamale.
Combo 3
One ground beef and bean stuffed sopapilla, and one ground beef hard shell taco.
Grand Tomas
one cheese/onion enchilada, one red chile pork tamale, one small ground beef burrito, one cheddar chile relleno, one ground beef taco. Includes two sides. No substitutions
Lite Bites*
LB Blue Corn Enchilada
One folded blue corn tortilla filled with ground beef and topped with melted cheddar & hot sour cream. Includes two sides. Prices may vary.
LB Burrito
Half burrito of your choice topped with melted cheddar. Includes two sides. Prices May Vary
LB Enchilada
Rolled enchilada of your choice & topped melted cheddar cheese. Includes two sides. Prices May Vary.
LB Huevo
One Egg cooked to your liking, Small flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese. Includes two sides.
LB Relleno
One Hatch green chile and dipped and fried per order. Includes two sides. Prices may vary.
LB Stuffed Sopapilla
Half sopapilla of your choice & topped with cheddar. Includes two sides. Prices may vary.
LB Taco
One ground beef taco topped with cheddar, lettuce and tomato. Includes two sides. Prices may vary.
LB Tamale
One red chile pork tamale topped with melted cheddar. Includes two sides.
LB Veg Tamale
One veggie tamale topped with melted cheddar.Includes two sides.
Kids Menu*
Finger Plate
Bite sized portions of whole beans, rice, cheddar cheese & flour tortilla bites.
Bean Roll-Up
A smaller flour tortilla rolled up with refried beans & melted cheddar cheese inside
Cheese Roll-Up
A smaller flour tortilla rolled up with ooey-gooey melted cheddar cheese inside.
Kid Cheese Ench
One cheddar cheese enchilada with no onions, topped with melted cheddar.
Mini Corn Dog Basket
Five bite size corn dogs with french fries
Rolled Tacos
Two fried rolled shredded beef tacos.
Kid Sopa
Desserts*
Sopapilla
Fluffy deep fried pasty dough, served with honey. Vegan Friendly.
Cheesecake Chimichanga
Rich, smooth cheesecake rolled in a melt-in-your-mouth, flaky pastry tortilla.
Chocolate Cheesecake
Vegan friendly. Belgian style cheesecake. Moist chocolate cake with non-dairy cheesecake topping. Contains soy, wheat and nuts (coconut).
VEGAN Apps, Salads, Soups*
Guacamole*
Fresh avocados blended with our signature spices. Served with chips.
Guacamole Salad
Fresh homemade guacamole on a bed of shredded lettuce and topped with tomatoes. Served with Chips
Chips & Salsa Togo
In house fried tortilla chips, and pint of homemade green chile salsa.
Vegan Chile Cheese Fries
Topped with vegan cheese and choice of chile.
Vegan Taco Salad
Crispy corn tortilla bowl filled with whole beans, lettuce and tomato.
Vegan Frito Pie
Fritos topped with whole pinto beans, red chile, topped with lettuce and tomato.
Vegan Cindy Nacho
Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans and vegan cheese.
Vegan Quesadilla
Vegan cheese sandwiched between two flour tortillas
Vegan Posole*
Sauteed portabella mushroom and onions, corn posole, simmered in our signature seasonings.
VEGAN Signatures & Originals*
Vegan Chile Relleno Plate
Two Hatch green chiles stuff with avocado, dipped and fried per order in our signature batter. Includes two sides.
[2 Vegan Taco Plate]
Homemade crispy shells with your choice of filling. Includes two sides. Prices Vary
[3 Vegan Taco Plate]
Homemade crispy shells with your choice of filling. Includes two sides. Prices Vary
[4 Vegan Taco Plate]
Homemade crispy shells with your choice of filling. Includes two sides. Prices Vary
[1 Vegan Burrito Plate]
One Burrito of your choice. Includes two sides. Prices Vary
[2 Vegan Burrito Plate]
Two Burritos of your choice. Includes two sides. Prices Vary
[2 Vegan Enchilada Plate]
Rolled enchiladas topped with your choice of red or green chile. Includes two sides. Prices Vary
[3 Vegan Enchilada Plate]
Rolled enchiladas topped with your choice of red or green chile. Includes two sides. Prices Vary
[4 Vegan Enchilada Plate]
Rolled enchiladas topped with your choice of red or green chile. Includes two sides. Prices Vary
[1 Vegan Stuffed Sopapilla Plate]
One Stuffed Sopapilla of your choice. Includes two sides. Prices Vary.
[2 Vegan Stuffed Sopapilla Plate]
Two Stuffed Sopapillas of your choice. Includes two sides. Prices Vary.
Vegan Combo 1
Vegan cheese & onion enchilada, & avocado chile Relleno. Includes two sides.
Vegan Combo 2
One vegan cheese & onion enchilada, One bean taco, & one veggie tamale.
Vegan Combo 3
One bean stuffed sopapilla, and one bean hard shell taco.
Vegan Blue Corn Enchiladas Plate
Layered blue corn enchiladas, choice of filling, topped with guacamole. Includes two sides. Prices Vary.
Huevos Rancheros Veganos.
Just Eggs cooked to your liking atop a flour tortilla, choice of chile. Includes two sides. Side flour tortilla upon request.
Vegan Lite Bites*
[Vegan] LB Taco
One taco topped with lettuce and tomato. Includes two sides. Prices Vary.
[Vegan] LB Enchilada
One enchilada with choice of filling, topped with lettuce and tomato Includes two sides. Prices Vary.
LB Huevo Vegano.
Just Egg cooked to your liking atop a flour tortilla, choice of chile. Includes two sides. Side flour tortilla upon request.
[Vegan] LB Burrito
One small burrito, lettuce and tomato. Includes two sides. Prices Vary
[Vegan] LB Relleno
One avocado relleno. Includes two sides.
[Vegan] LB Stuffed Sopa
Half stuffed sopapilla. Includes two sides. Prices Vary
[Vegan] LB Blue Corn Ench
One folded blue corn tortilla with choice of filling and topped with guacamole. Includes two sides. Prices Vary.
[Vegan] LB Veg Tamale
One veggie tamale. Includes two sides.
Vegan Kids Menu*
Vegan Finger Plate
Bite sized portions of whole beans, rice, vegan cheese & flour tortilla bites.
Vegan Bean Roll-Up
A smaller flour tortilla rolled up with refried beans & vegan cheese inside
Vegan Cheese Roll-Up
A smaller flour tortilla rolled up with vegan cheese inside.
Kid Vegan Cheese Ench
One vegan cheese enchilada with no onions, topped with vegan cheese.
Kid Sopa
Ala Carte / Sides
Taco (Ala)
Enchilada
Relleno
Pork Tamale
Veggie Tamale
Side of Rice
Side of Beans
Side of Whole Beans
Side of Papas
French Fries
Side Sour Cream
Side Jalapenos
Side Chile Con Queso
Avo Slices
Side Egg
Side Vegan Egg
Flour Tortilla
3 Corn Tortillas
Side of Chile
Side Vegan Cheese
Side Cheddar Cheese
Side Swiss Cheese
Side It's Not Turkey
Bulk*
TOGO Chips
Salsa
Does not include chips
Chile Con Queso
Does not include chips
Green Chile Sauce
Red Chile Sauce
Rice
Refried beans
Whole beans
Papas
Green Chile Stew
One quart Limit on same day bulk Green Chile Stew Orders
Red Chile Stew
Turkey Soup
Posole
One quart Limit on same day bulk Posole Orders
Vegan Posole
One quart Limit on same day bulk Posole Orders
Pork Tamales
Veggie Tamales
Family Packs
Enchilada Pack
Enchiladas Casserole with your choice of filling and Chile, includes 6 sopapillas, a pint of salsa, bag of chips and your choice of 2 sides. Prices may vary. Feeds Up to Six
Taco Pack
12 Tacos: hard shell, soft flour or combination of both. includes 6 sopapillas, a pint of salsa, bag of chips and your choice of 2 sides. Prices may vary. Feeds Up to 6.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Family Owned and operated New Mexican food Restaurant.
1950 Juan Tabo Boulevard NE. Suite H, Albuquerque, NM 87112