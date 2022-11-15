Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Salita Restaurant

1950 Juan Tabo Boulevard NE. Suite H

Albuquerque, NM 87112

Order Again

Popular Items

Chips and Salsa Togo
Chile Relleno Plate
[2 Enchilada Plate]

Starters, Salads, and Soups**

Chile Con Queso

$6.29

Our homemade green chile, with a blend of melted cheeses. Served with chips.

Guacamole*

$5.55

Fresh avocados blended with our signature spices. Served with chips.

Guacamole Salad

$7.65

Fresh homemade guacamole on a bed of shredded lettuce and topped with tomatoes. Served with Chips

Chips and Salsa Togo

$3.14

In house fried tortilla chips, and half pint (8oz) of homemade green chile salsa.

Chile Cheese Fries

$10.49

Topped with melted cheddar cheese and choice of chile.

Quesadilla

$7.34

Melted cheddar cheese sandwiched between two flour tortillas

Cindy Nacho

$12.59+

Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, ground beef, & melted cheddar cheese.

Frito Pie*

$9.44

Fritos topped with ground beef, whole pinto beans, red chile, and melty chile con queso. top with lettuce and tomato.

Taco Salad*

$10.49

Crispy corn tortilla bowl filled with ground beef, whole beans, Cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Green Chile Stew

$8.39+

Slow cooked pork with blend of green chile, sauteed onions and whole pinto beans.

Red Chile Stew

$8.39+

Ground beef, whole pinto beans topped with homemade red chile.

Turkey Soup*

$8.39+

Fresh made turkey broth, shredded turkey, seasoned rice, topped with green chile sauce.

Posole*

$8.79+

Seared diced pork, corn posole, simmered in our signature seasonings.

Signatures and Originals*

Blue Corn Enchiladas Plate

$15.00

Layered blue corn enchiladas, topped with cheddar, hot sour cream. Includes two sides.

Chile Relleno Plate

$15.00

Two Hatch green chiles stuff with choice of cheddar, swiss-american or avocado, dipped and fried per order in our signature batter. Includes two sides. Prices Vary.

[1 Burrito Plate]

$15.32

One Burrito of your choice, topped with melted cheddar.Includes two sides.

[1 Stuffed Sopapilla Plate]

$13.64

One Stuffed Sopapilla of your choice, topped with melted cheddar and choice of chile. Includes two sides.

Enchilada Delight

$16.79

4 Rolled Enchiladas 1 cheese/onion, 1 ground beef, 1 sour cream, 1 guacamole, all topped with melted cheddar cheese. Includes two sides. No Substitutions. See 4 Enchilada Plate.

Burrito Eduardo Plate

$15.00

A one of a kind burrito filled with slow roasted shredded turkey & fresh sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla & topped with Swiss-American cheese. Includes two sides.

[2 Burrito Plate]

$18.47

Two Burritos of your choice, topped with melted cheddar.Includes two sides.

[2 Stuffed Sopapilla Plate]

$16.79

Two Stuffed Sopapillas of your choice, topped with melted cheddar and choice of chile. Includes two sides.

Huevos Rancheros

$11.99

Two eggs* cooked to your liking atop a flour tortilla, with melted cheddar and choice of chile. Includes two sides. Side flour tortilla upon request.

[2 Taco Plate]

$11.53

Homemade crispy shells with your choice of fillings. Includes two sides.

[3 Taco Plate]

$13.64

Homemade crispy shells with your choice of filling. Includes two sides. NOTE: Not part of Taco Tuesday Special.

[4 Taco Plate]

$15.74

Homemade crispy shells with your choice of filling. Includes two sides. NOTE: Not part of Taco Tuesday Special.

[2 Enchilada Plate]

$12.59

Rolled enchiladas topped with your choice of red or green Chile & melted cheddar cheese. Includes two sides.

[3 Enchilada Plate]

$14.69

Rolled enchiladas topped with your choice of red or green Chile & melted cheddar cheese. Includes two sides.

[4 Enchilada Plate]

$16.79

Rolled enchiladas topped with your choice of red or green Chile & melted cheddar cheese. Includes two sides.

Combo 1

$11.54

Cheddar cheese & onion enchilada, & cheddar cheese chile Relleno. Includes two sides.

Combo 2

$11.54

One cheddar & onion enchilada, One ground beef taco, & one red Chile pork tamale.

Combo 3

$11.54

One ground beef and bean stuffed sopapilla, and one ground beef hard shell taco.

Grand Tomas

$23.09

one cheese/onion enchilada, one red chile pork tamale, one small ground beef burrito, one cheddar chile relleno, one ground beef taco. Includes two sides. No substitutions

Lite Bites*

LB Blue Corn Enchilada

$10.49

One folded blue corn tortilla filled with ground beef and topped with melted cheddar & hot sour cream. Includes two sides. Prices may vary.

LB Burrito

$10.49

Half burrito of your choice topped with melted cheddar. Includes two sides. Prices May Vary

LB Enchilada

$9.75

Rolled enchilada of your choice & topped melted cheddar cheese. Includes two sides. Prices May Vary.

LB Huevo

$10.49

One Egg cooked to your liking, Small flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese. Includes two sides.

LB Relleno

$10.80

One Hatch green chile and dipped and fried per order. Includes two sides. Prices may vary.

LB Stuffed Sopapilla

$10.49

Half sopapilla of your choice & topped with cheddar. Includes two sides. Prices may vary.

LB Taco

$8.39

One ground beef taco topped with cheddar, lettuce and tomato. Includes two sides. Prices may vary.

LB Tamale

$10.49

One red chile pork tamale topped with melted cheddar. Includes two sides.

LB Veg Tamale

$10.49

One veggie tamale topped with melted cheddar.Includes two sides.

Kids Menu*

All kids plates include one side.

Finger Plate

$2.09

Bite sized portions of whole beans, rice, cheddar cheese & flour tortilla bites.

Bean Roll-Up

$5.24

A smaller flour tortilla rolled up with refried beans & melted cheddar cheese inside

Cheese Roll-Up

$5.24

A smaller flour tortilla rolled up with ooey-gooey melted cheddar cheese inside.

Kid Cheese Ench

$5.24

One cheddar cheese enchilada with no onions, topped with melted cheddar.

Mini Corn Dog Basket

$6.29

Five bite size corn dogs with french fries

Rolled Tacos

$6.29

Two fried rolled shredded beef tacos.

Kid Sopa

$0.15

Desserts*

Sopapilla

$0.26

Fluffy deep fried pasty dough, served with honey. Vegan Friendly.

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$6.29

Rich, smooth cheesecake rolled in a melt-in-your-mouth, flaky pastry tortilla.

Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.29

Vegan friendly. Belgian style cheesecake. Moist chocolate cake with non-dairy cheesecake topping. Contains soy, wheat and nuts (coconut).

VEGAN Apps, Salads, Soups*

Guacamole*

$5.55

Fresh avocados blended with our signature spices. Served with chips.

Guacamole Salad

$7.65

Fresh homemade guacamole on a bed of shredded lettuce and topped with tomatoes. Served with Chips

Chips & Salsa Togo

$3.14

In house fried tortilla chips, and pint of homemade green chile salsa.

Vegan Chile Cheese Fries

$10.49

Topped with vegan cheese and choice of chile.

Vegan Taco Salad

$10.49

Crispy corn tortilla bowl filled with whole beans, lettuce and tomato.

Vegan Frito Pie

$9.44

Fritos topped with whole pinto beans, red chile, topped with lettuce and tomato.

Vegan Cindy Nacho

$12.59+

Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans and vegan cheese.

Vegan Quesadilla

$7.74

Vegan cheese sandwiched between two flour tortillas

Vegan Posole*

$8.79+

Sauteed portabella mushroom and onions, corn posole, simmered in our signature seasonings.

VEGAN Signatures & Originals*

Vegan Chile Relleno Plate

$15.00

Two Hatch green chiles stuff with avocado, dipped and fried per order in our signature batter. Includes two sides.

[2 Vegan Taco Plate]

$11.53

Homemade crispy shells with your choice of filling. Includes two sides. Prices Vary

[3 Vegan Taco Plate]

$13.64

Homemade crispy shells with your choice of filling. Includes two sides. Prices Vary

[4 Vegan Taco Plate]

$15.74

Homemade crispy shells with your choice of filling. Includes two sides. Prices Vary

[1 Vegan Burrito Plate]

$15.32

One Burrito of your choice. Includes two sides. Prices Vary

[2 Vegan Burrito Plate]

$18.47

Two Burritos of your choice. Includes two sides. Prices Vary

[2 Vegan Enchilada Plate]

$12.59

Rolled enchiladas topped with your choice of red or green chile. Includes two sides. Prices Vary

[3 Vegan Enchilada Plate]

$14.69

Rolled enchiladas topped with your choice of red or green chile. Includes two sides. Prices Vary

[4 Vegan Enchilada Plate]

$16.79

Rolled enchiladas topped with your choice of red or green chile. Includes two sides. Prices Vary

[1 Vegan Stuffed Sopapilla Plate]

$13.64

One Stuffed Sopapilla of your choice. Includes two sides. Prices Vary.

[2 Vegan Stuffed Sopapilla Plate]

$16.79

Two Stuffed Sopapillas of your choice. Includes two sides. Prices Vary.

Vegan Combo 1

$11.54

Vegan cheese & onion enchilada, & avocado chile Relleno. Includes two sides.

Vegan Combo 2

$11.54

One vegan cheese & onion enchilada, One bean taco, & one veggie tamale.

Vegan Combo 3

$11.54

One bean stuffed sopapilla, and one bean hard shell taco.

Vegan Blue Corn Enchiladas Plate

$15.00

Layered blue corn enchiladas, choice of filling, topped with guacamole. Includes two sides. Prices Vary.

Huevos Rancheros Veganos.

$11.99

Just Eggs cooked to your liking atop a flour tortilla, choice of chile. Includes two sides. Side flour tortilla upon request.

Vegan Lite Bites*

[Vegan] LB Taco

$8.39

One taco topped with lettuce and tomato. Includes two sides. Prices Vary.

[Vegan] LB Enchilada

$9.75

One enchilada with choice of filling, topped with lettuce and tomato Includes two sides. Prices Vary.

LB Huevo Vegano.

$9.99

Just Egg cooked to your liking atop a flour tortilla, choice of chile. Includes two sides. Side flour tortilla upon request.

[Vegan] LB Burrito

$10.49

One small burrito, lettuce and tomato. Includes two sides. Prices Vary

[Vegan] LB Relleno

$10.80

One avocado relleno. Includes two sides.

[Vegan] LB Stuffed Sopa

$10.49

Half stuffed sopapilla. Includes two sides. Prices Vary

[Vegan] LB Blue Corn Ench

$10.49

One folded blue corn tortilla with choice of filling and topped with guacamole. Includes two sides. Prices Vary.

[Vegan] LB Veg Tamale

$10.49

One veggie tamale. Includes two sides.

Vegan Kids Menu*

All kids plates include one side.

Vegan Finger Plate

$2.09

Bite sized portions of whole beans, rice, vegan cheese & flour tortilla bites.

Vegan Bean Roll-Up

$5.24

A smaller flour tortilla rolled up with refried beans & vegan cheese inside

Vegan Cheese Roll-Up

$5.24

A smaller flour tortilla rolled up with vegan cheese inside.

Kid Vegan Cheese Ench

$5.24

One vegan cheese enchilada with no onions, topped with vegan cheese.

Kid Sopa

$0.15

Ala Carte / Sides

Taco (Ala)

$2.99

Enchilada

$4.99

Relleno

$5.99

Pork Tamale

$5.99

Veggie Tamale

$5.99

Side of Rice

$2.19

Side of Beans

$2.19

Side of Whole Beans

$2.19

Side of Papas

$2.19

French Fries

$3.29+

Side Sour Cream

$1.19

Side Jalapenos

$0.79

Side Chile Con Queso

$2.99

Avo Slices

$2.29

Side Egg

$1.79

Side Vegan Egg

$1.79

Flour Tortilla

$1.19

3 Corn Tortillas

$1.19

Side of Chile

$0.50

Side Vegan Cheese

$2.00

Side Cheddar Cheese

$2.00

Side Swiss Cheese

$2.00

Side It's Not Turkey

$2.39

Bulk*

TOGO Chips

$3.14

Salsa

$3.66+

Does not include chips

Chile Con Queso

$10.49+

Does not include chips

Green Chile Sauce

$3.66+

Red Chile Sauce

$3.66+

Rice

$4.61+

Refried beans

$4.61+

Whole beans

$4.61+

Papas

$4.61+

Green Chile Stew

$16.79

One quart Limit on same day bulk Green Chile Stew Orders

Red Chile Stew

$16.79

Turkey Soup

$16.79

Posole

$18.89

One quart Limit on same day bulk Posole Orders

Vegan Posole

$18.89

One quart Limit on same day bulk Posole Orders

Pork Tamales

$16.79+

Veggie Tamales

$16.79+

Retail

Jar Green Chile

$6.29

Jar Red Chile

$6.29

Jar Salsa

$5.24

Family Packs

All Family packs come with 6 sopapillas, a pint of salsa, bag of chips and your choice of 2 sides.

Enchilada Pack

$45.15

Enchiladas Casserole with your choice of filling and Chile, includes 6 sopapillas, a pint of salsa, bag of chips and your choice of 2 sides. Prices may vary. Feeds Up to Six

Taco Pack

$45.15

12 Tacos: hard shell, soft flour or combination of both. includes 6 sopapillas, a pint of salsa, bag of chips and your choice of 2 sides. Prices may vary. Feeds Up to 6.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Family Owned and operated New Mexican food Restaurant.

1950 Juan Tabo Boulevard NE. Suite H, Albuquerque, NM 87112

