Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Salsa Verde - Carollton

1,217 Reviews

$

1916 E Beltline Ste A

Carrollton, TX 75006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

BURRITO COMBINADO

$4.49

BURRITO DE LA CASA

$3.99

BURRITO DE FAJITA

$3.99

BURRITO MAÑANERO

$3.99

BRKFST TACOS COMBINADOS

$6.99

BRKFST TACOS DE LA CASA

$6.99

BRKFST FAJI-TACOS

$6.99

BRKFST TACOS MAÑANEROS

$6.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:30 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1916 E Beltline Ste A, Carrollton, TX 75006

Directions

Gallery
La Salsa Verde image
La Salsa Verde image
La Salsa Verde image

Similar restaurants in your area

EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Downtown Carrollton
orange starNo Reviews
1114 S Elm St #100, Carrollton, TX 75006 Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
MERKADO COCINA FRANCA
orange star5.0 • 96
3044 Old Denton Road Carrollton, TX 75007
View restaurantnext
Dillas Quesadillas - Plano
orange star4.5 • 2,468
2008 Midway Rd Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Fernando's Midway
orange starNo Reviews
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100 Dallas, TX 75220
View restaurantnext
La Salsa Verde - NWHWY
orange star4.5 • 507
2950 W Northwest Hwy Dallas, TX 75220
View restaurantnext
La Salsa Verde - Community
orange star4.5 • 507
2728 Community Drive Dallas, TX 75220
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Carrollton

Awake - Carrollton - 3328 E. Hebron pkwy suite 100
orange star4.3 • 1,575
3328 E. Hebron pkwy suite 100 Carrollton, TX 75010
View restaurantnext
Too Thai Street Eats
orange star4.8 • 1,569
2540 Old Denton Rd #138 Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
MARSHALL’S BAR-B-Q - Carrollton
orange star4.5 • 987
1855 E Rosemeade Carrollton, TX 75007
View restaurantnext
Los Jalapenos - Carrollton
orange star4.2 • 622
3615 N JOSEY LN Carrollton, TX 75007
View restaurantnext
Parks Coffee Roastery & Cafe - Carrollton, TX
orange star4.7 • 497
1401 MacArthur Dr Carrollton, TX 75007
View restaurantnext
Velvet Cafe Hookah Lounge - 2741 e belt line rd
orange star5.0 • 104
2741 e belt line rd carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Carrollton
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Grapevine
review star
Avg 4 (22 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Flower Mound
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston