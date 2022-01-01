Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Salsa Verde - LSV COIT

review star

No reviews yet

14225 Coit Road

Dallas, TX 75240

Order Again

Popular Items

QUESA-BIRRIA
QUEZ ASADA/FAJITA
QUEZ TINGA

Tacos

SURTIDA

$1.95

CACHETE

$1.95

AL PASTOR

$1.95

COMBINADO

$2.30

MACIZA

$1.95

LENGUA

$2.45

ASADA-FAJITA

$2.05

CARNITAS

$1.95

CECINA

$2.05

MOLLEJA DE LENGUA

$2.65

LENGUA REBANADA

$2.65

CHORIZO

$2.05

TRIPITAS

$2.05

SUADERO

$2.05

BUCHE

$1.95

CHICHARRON

$1.95

CHICHARRON PRENSADO

$1.95

CHULETA

$1.95

NOPALITOS

$1.95

MORONGA-MORCILLA

$1.95

RAJAS CON QUESO

$1.95

PECHUGA DE POLLO

$1.95

TINGA DE POLLO

$1.95

FAJIQUESO

$2.30

CECIQUESO

$2.30

CHORIQUESO

$2.30

CHULEQUESO

$2.30

PASTORQUESO

$2.30

SUAQUESO

$2.30

CAMPECHANO

$2.30

CHILANGO

$2.65

NORTENO

$2.30

RANCHERO

$2.30

CHAMPINONES

$1.95

BIRRIA

$2.05

Quesadillas

QUEZ COMBINADA

$10.99

QUEZ AL PASTOR

$8.99

QUEZ ASADA/FAJITA

$10.99

QUEZ BUCHE

$8.99

QUEZ CACHETE

$9.99

QUEZ CAMPECHANA

$10.99

QUEZ CARNITAS

$8.99

QUEZ CECINA

$9.99

QUEZ CHAMPINONES

$8.99

QUEZ CHICHARRON

$8.99

QUEZ CH PRENSADO

$8.99

QUEZ CHORIZO

$9.99

QUEZ CHULETA

$8.99

QUEZ LENGUA

$10.99

QUEZ MACIZA

$8.99

QUEZ MORONGA

$8.99

QUEZ NOPALITOS

$8.99

QUEZ POLLO

$8.99

QUEZ PIERNA

$8.99Out of stock

QUEZ RAJAS

$8.99

QUEZ SUADERO

$9.99

QUEZ SURTIDA

$8.99

QUEZ TINGA

$8.99

QUEZ TRIPA

$9.99

QUEZ QUESO

$8.99

QUESA-BIRRIA

$9.99

Gringas & Toastads

GRINGA OPTION 1 Meat

$5.49

GRINGA OPTION 2 Meats

$6.49

GRINGA AL PASTOR

$5.49

GRINGA ASADA/FAJITA

$6.49

GRINGA CAMPECHANA

$6.49

GRINGA CECINA

$5.49

GRINGA CHORIZO

$5.49

GRINGA CHULETA

$5.49

GRINGA SUADERO

$5.49

Extras

Consome

$5.00

CEBOLLA CURTIDA

$2.00

SEMILLAS DE CALABAZA

$2.00

EXT VERDURA

$0.50

SALSA *TO-GO 16oz

$10.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

14225 Coit Road, Dallas, TX 75240

Directions

Gallery
La Salsa Verde image
La Salsa Verde image
La Salsa Verde image

Map
