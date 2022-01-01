Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Salsa Verde - Community

507 Reviews

$

2728 Community Drive

Dallas, TX 75220

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2728 Community Drive, Dallas, TX 75220

Directions

Gallery
La Salsa Verde image
La Salsa Verde image
La Salsa Verde image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Salsa Verde - NWHWY
orange star4.5 • 507
2950 W Northwest Hwy Dallas, TX 75220
View restaurantnext
Fernando's Midway
orange starNo Reviews
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100 Dallas, TX 75220
View restaurantnext
José
orange starNo Reviews
4931 W Lovers Ln. Dallas, TX 75209
View restaurantnext
Taco Joint - Preston Center
orange starNo Reviews
6112 Luther Lane Dallas, TX 75225
View restaurantnext
Via Real
orange starNo Reviews
4020 North MacArthur Boulevard Irving, TX 75038
View restaurantnext
El Bolero - Design District - El Bolero Oaklawn
orange star4.3 • 859
1201 Oak Lawn Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Velvet Taco - DFW - Preston/Forest
orange star4.7 • 3,508
11700 Preston Road Dallas, TX 75230
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Preston Hollow
orange star4.6 • 3,411
7859 Walnut Hill Lane Dallas, TX 75230
View restaurantnext
Maguires Dallas - 17552 Dallas Pkwy
orange star4.6 • 2,703
17552 Dallas Pkwy Dallas, TX 75287
View restaurantnext
Rex's Seafood and Market - Northwest Highway
orange star4.9 • 2,274
6713 W. Northwest Highway Dallas, TX 75225
View restaurantnext
Cafe de France
orange star4.3 • 1,557
17370 Preston Rd. Dallas, TX 75252
View restaurantnext
Blu's Barbeque
orange star4.2 • 1,450
17630 Preston Rd Dallas, TX 75252
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Lower Greenville
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Upper Greenville
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Trinity Groves
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Lake Highlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Victory Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Oak Cliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston