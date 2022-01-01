Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Salsa Verde Garland

3 Reviews

$

3235 S Garland Ave

Garland, TX 75023

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3235 S Garland Ave, Garland, TX 75023

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pollo Regio - Garland - Garland, TX
orange starNo Reviews
1440 W Walnut Street Garland, TX 75042
View restaurantnext
Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
orange starNo Reviews
9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437 Dallas, TX 75238
View restaurantnext
Thirsty Dog - 141 N Plano Rd
orange starNo Reviews
141 N Plano Rd Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Taco Joint - Lakewood
orange starNo Reviews
6434 E. Mockingbird Lane Ste 101 Dallas, TX 75214
View restaurantnext
Pinedas Mexican Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
1144 North Plano Road Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Garland

Dillas Quesadillas - Plano
orange star4.5 • 2,468
2008 Midway Rd Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Plano
orange star4.6 • 2,105
6007 Legacy Dr Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Florentinas Italian Bistro - Plano, TX
orange star4.7 • 1,606
3501 Midway Rd Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Plano
orange star4.7 • 1,292
5013 W Park Blvd Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 008 - Shops at Legacy
orange star4.7 • 1,244
7317 Parkwood Blvd Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Legacy Hall - Dock Local
orange star4.0 • 1,241
7800 Windrose Ave Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Garland
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Mckinney
review star
Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston