Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Salsa Verde - NWHWY

507 Reviews

$

2950 W Northwest Hwy

Dallas, TX 75220

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

QUESA-BIRRIA
Agua Fresca LG
QUEZ ASADA/FAJITA

Tacos

SURTIDA

SURTIDA

$1.95
CACHETE

CACHETE

$1.95
AL PASTOR

AL PASTOR

$1.95

COMBINADO

$2.30
MACIZA

MACIZA

$1.95
LENGUA

LENGUA

$2.45
ASADA-FAJITA

ASADA-FAJITA

$2.05

CARNITAS

$1.95
CECINA

CECINA

$2.05
MOLLEJA DE LENGUA

MOLLEJA DE LENGUA

$2.65
LENGUA REBANADA

LENGUA REBANADA

$2.65
CHORIZO

CHORIZO

$2.05
TRIPITAS

TRIPITAS

$2.05
SUADERO

SUADERO

$2.05
BUCHE

BUCHE

$1.95
CHICHARRON

CHICHARRON

$1.95
CHICHARRON PRENSADO

CHICHARRON PRENSADO

$1.95
CHULETA

CHULETA

$1.95

HUITLACOCHE

$1.95

NOPALITOS

$1.95

MORONGA-MORCILLA

$1.95

RAJAS CON QUESO

$1.95
PECHUGA DE POLLO

PECHUGA DE POLLO

$1.95
TINGA DE POLLO

TINGA DE POLLO

$1.95
FAJIQUESO

FAJIQUESO

$2.30
CECIQUESO

CECIQUESO

$2.30
CHORIQUESO

CHORIQUESO

$2.30
CHULEQUESO

CHULEQUESO

$2.30
PASTORQUESO

PASTORQUESO

$2.30
SUAQUESO

SUAQUESO

$2.30
CAMPECHANO

CAMPECHANO

$2.30
CHILANGO

CHILANGO

$2.65
NORTENO

NORTENO

$2.30
RANCHERO

RANCHERO

$2.30

FRIJOLES

$1.95

CHAMPINONES

$1.95

BIRRIA

$2.05

Quesadillas

QUEZ COMBINADA

$10.99

QUEZ AL PASTOR

$8.99

QUEZ ASADA/FAJITA

$10.99

QUEZ BUCHE

$8.99

QUEZ CACHETE

$8.99

QUEZ CAMARONES

$10.99

QUEZ CAMPECHANA

$10.99

QUEZ CARNITAS

$8.99

QUEZ CECINA

$9.99

QUEZ CHAMPINONES

$8.99

QUEZ CHICHARRON

$8.99

QUEZ CH PRENSADO

$8.99

QUEZ CHORIZO

$9.99

QUEZ CHULETA

$8.99

QUEZ FLOR CALABAZA

$9.99

QUEZ FRIJOLES

$8.99

QUEZ HUITLACOCHE

$8.99

QUEZ JAMON

$8.99

QUEZ LENGUA

$10.99

QUEZ MACIZA

$8.99

QUEZ MORONGA

$8.99

QUEZ NOPALITOS

$8.99

QUEZ POLLO

$8.99

QUEZ PIERNA

$8.99

QUEZ RAJAS

$8.99

QUEZ SALCHICHA

$8.99

QUEZ SUADERO

$9.99

QUEZ SURTIDA

$8.99

QUEZ TINGA

$8.99

QUEZ TRIPA

$9.99

QUEZ QUESO

$8.99

QUESA-BIRRIA

$9.99

QUEZ BIRRIA

$10.99

Tortas

TORTA COMBINADA

$11.99

TORTA CAMPECHANA

$11.99
TORTA CUBANA

TORTA CUBANA

$11.99
TORTA ESPANOLA

TORTA ESPANOLA

$11.99
TORTA HAWAIANA

TORTA HAWAIANA

$11.99

TORTA MILANESA

$11.99

TORTA PIERNA

$11.99

TORTA POBLANA

$11.99

TORTA SENCILLA CAB

$10.99

TORTA NORMAL CAB

$10.99

TORTA AL PASTOR

$10.99

TORTA ASADA/FAJITA

$11.99

TORTA CHORIZO

$10.99

TORTA SUADERO

$11.99

TORTA BUCHE

$10.99

TORTA CACHETE

$10.99

TORTA CARNITAS

$10.99

TORTA CECINA

$10.99

TORTA CH PRENSADO

$10.99

TORTA CHULETA

$10.99

TORTA JAMON

$10.99

TORTA LENGUA

$11.99

TORTA MACIZA

$10.99

TORTA POLLO

$10.99

TORTA TINGA

$10.99

TORTA TRIPITAS

$11.99

TORTA CH VERDE

$10.99

TORTA BIRRIA

$10.99

Gringas & Toastads

GRINGA OPTION 1 Meat

$5.49

GRINGA OPTION 2 Meats

$6.49
GRINGA AL PASTOR

GRINGA AL PASTOR

$5.49

GRINGA ASADA/FAJITA

$6.49

GRINGA CAMPECHANA

$6.49

GRINGA CECINA

$5.49
GRINGA CHORIZO

GRINGA CHORIZO

$5.49

GRINGA CHULETA

$5.49
GRINGA SUADERO

GRINGA SUADERO

$5.49

TOSTADA OPTION 1-MEAT

$5.99
TOSTADA CAMARON

TOSTADA CAMARON

$6.99

TOSTADA CARNITAS

$5.99
TOSTADA CEVICHE

TOSTADA CEVICHE

$6.99

TOSTADA POLLO

$5.99

TOSTADA PIERNA

$5.99
TOSTADA TINGA

TOSTADA TINGA

$5.99

MINI OPTION 1-MEAT

$3.70

MINI AL PASTOR

$3.70

MINI ASADA/FAJITA

$3.99
MINI CAMPECHANA

MINI CAMPECHANA

$3.99

MINI CECINA

$3.70

MINI CHORIZO

$3.70
MINI SUADERO

MINI SUADERO

$3.70

MINI SURTIDA

$3.70

Extras

EXT SALSA VERDE

$0.50

Extra Salsa will cover 5 Tacos!

EXT SALSA AGUACATE

$0.50

EXT SALSA ROJA

$0.50

CONSOME

$5.00

CEBOLLA CURTIDA

$2.00

SEMILLAS DE CALABAZA

$2.00

POTATO CHIPS

$1.50

EXT AGUACATE REB

$0.50

EXT PICO

$0.65

EXT VERDURA

$0.50

TORTILLA DE HARINA

$0.35

SALSA *TO-GO 16oz

$10.00

Bebidas & Postres Online

Soda de Lata

Soda BTL

Soda MX 1/2

Agua Fresca SM

Agua Fresca LG

Water BTL

$1.50

Postres

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2950 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75220

Directions

Gallery
La Salsa Verde image
La Salsa Verde image
La Salsa Verde image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Salsa Verde - Community
orange star4.5 • 507
2728 Community Drive Dallas, TX 75220
View restaurantnext
Fernando's Midway
orange starNo Reviews
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100 Dallas, TX 75220
View restaurantnext
José
orange starNo Reviews
4931 W Lovers Ln. Dallas, TX 75209
View restaurantnext
Taco Joint - Preston Center
orange starNo Reviews
6112 Luther Lane Dallas, TX 75225
View restaurantnext
Via Real
orange starNo Reviews
4020 North MacArthur Boulevard Irving, TX 75038
View restaurantnext
El Bolero - Design District - El Bolero Oaklawn
orange star4.3 • 859
1201 Oak Lawn Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Velvet Taco - DFW - Preston/Forest
orange star4.7 • 3,508
11700 Preston Road Dallas, TX 75230
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Preston Hollow
orange star4.6 • 3,411
7859 Walnut Hill Lane Dallas, TX 75230
View restaurantnext
Maguires Dallas - 17552 Dallas Pkwy
orange star4.6 • 2,703
17552 Dallas Pkwy Dallas, TX 75287
View restaurantnext
Rex's Seafood and Market - Northwest Highway
orange star4.9 • 2,274
6713 W. Northwest Highway Dallas, TX 75225
View restaurantnext
Cafe de France
orange star4.3 • 1,557
17370 Preston Rd. Dallas, TX 75252
View restaurantnext
Blu's Barbeque
orange star4.2 • 1,450
17630 Preston Rd Dallas, TX 75252
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Lower Greenville
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Upper Greenville
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Trinity Groves
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Lake Highlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Victory Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Oak Cliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston