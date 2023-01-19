  • Home
La Semilla 780 Memorial Drive SE Unit 4A Atlanta, GA 30316

No reviews yet

780 Memorial Drive Southeast

#4a

Atlanta, GA 30316

Order Again

Antojitos

Queso Blanco

$8.00Out of stock

Sikil Pak

$6.00

Croquetas de Jamón

$9.00

with mayo ketchup

Yuca con Queso

$9.00

Squash Empanada

$8.00Out of stock

seasonal squash, caramelized onion, root veggies, pasilla salsa, morita crema

Seasonal Tamal

$5.00Out of stock

daring™ chicken, rajas, ancho salsa

Para la Mesa

Ensalada de Casa

$12.00Out of stock

roasted beets, arugula, macadamia queso fresco, candied pecans, compressed apples, guava vinaigrette

Esquites

$9.00

grilled corn, morita crema, almond cotija, cilantro, lime

Mantequilla Beans

$8.00

heirloom mantequilla beans, sofrito, charred lemon

Nachos

$13.00

queso blanco, black beans, grilled corn, lettuce, cabbage, pasilla salsa, morita crema, pickled jalapeño, sour cream

Handhelds

Carne Asada Taco

$10.00

seitan asada, guacamole, chimichurri, almond cotija

Cochinita Pibil

$10.00

jackfruit, habañero pickled onions, salsa verde

Crunch Wrap

$13.00

seitan beef, nacho cheese, tostada, sour cream, lettuce, tomato

Cubano

$16.00

jackfruit lechón, glazed seitan ham, pickles, cheese, mustard, Cuban bread

Cubarrito

$16.00Out of stock

picadillo, rice, black beans, caramelized onions, maduros, avocado, mojo crema, flour tortilla

Postre

Frituras de Calabaza

$9.00

Plantano Split

$9.00

Kids

Black Beans

$4.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Esquites

$5.00
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Plant-based Latin restaurant in Reynoldstown, ATL.

780 Memorial Drive Southeast, #4a, Atlanta, GA 30316

