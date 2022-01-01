La Siesta Restaurante imageView gallery

La Siesta Restaurante Winthrop

649 Reviews

$$

70 Woodside Ave

Winthrop, MA 02152

Order Again

Popular Items

QUESADILLA
TACO La Carte
Chips & Salsa

N/A Beverages

Perrier

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.00

Cans Of Soda

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

TOGO MIXES

$8.00

SIESTA SHIRT

$25.00

Salads

HOUSE SALAD

$6.95

CAESAR SALAD

$6.95

SPINACH SALAD

$6.95

Kerry's Salad

$8.95

Aperitivos

QUESADILLA

NACHOS

SIESTA PLATTER

$14.95

CALLITOS APP

$14.95

CEVICHE

$11.95

CRAB CAKES

$13.95

TAQUITOS

$11.95

ZUCCHINI APP

$11.95

Chipotle Wings

$12.95

Guac Dip

$11.95

QUESO FUNDIDO

$10.95

QUESO RANCHERO

$9.95

Poblano Spinach Dip

$10.95

SOUP BOWL **

$6.95

Coconut Shrimp

$12.95

Fish Ceviche

$12.95Out of stock

Enchiladas

ENCH MOLE

$14.95

ENCH VERDE

$14.95

ENCH RANCHERAS

$14.95

ENCH VEGGIE

$13.95

MEXICAN FLAG

$17.95

ENCH FISH

$16.95

ENCH MEXICANAS

$15.95

BURRITOS

CHIMI

$15.95

SPICY COLORADO

$14.95

CHILE VERDE

$14.95

RANCHERO BURRITO

VEGAN Burrito

$12.95

Fajitas

FAJITAS STEAK

$20.95

FAJITAS CHICKEN

$19.95

FAJITAS FISH

$19.95

FAJITAS SHRIMP

$20.95

FAJITAS VEGGIE

$15.95

FAJITAS STK / SHRMP

$21.95

FAJITAS STK / CHICKEN

$20.95

FAJITAS STK / FISH

$20.95

FAJITAS CHK / FISH

$19.95

FAJITAS CHK / SHRIMP

$20.95

FAJITAS SHRIMP / FISH

$21.95

FAJITAS STK /CHK /SHMP

$24.95

FAJITAS SHMP /CHK /FISH

$23.95

FAJITAS FISH /STK /CHK

$22.95

FAJITAS STK/SHMP/FSH

$24.95

ESPECIALES

CAMARONES

$19.95

TILAPIA VERACRUZ

$18.95

CALLITOS DINNER

$20.95

FISH TACOS

$18.95

CHICKEN POBLANO

$18.95

SHRIMP POBLANO

$19.95

RELLENO ENCH COMBO

$16.95

CARNITAS

$17.95

TRES TACOS MEX

$17.95

FLAUTAS

$15.95

PORK ASADO

$17.95

PICADILLO STEAK

$19.95

PICADILLO CHICKEN

$18.95

PICADILLO SHRIMP

$19.95

VEGAN TACOS

$14.95

Combinations

1 ENCH COMBO

$7.95

2 ENCH COMBO

$10.95

1 TACO COMBO

$7.95

2 TACO COMBO

$10.95

3 TACO COMBO

$14.95

1 ENCH & 1 TACO COMBO

$10.95

GRILL CHK COMBO

$10.95

JOEY COMBO

$17.95

Ala Carte Items

TACO La Carte

$3.00

ENCH La Carte

$3.00

RELLENO ALA CART

$6.00

SIDE Rice

$3.50

SIDE Beans

$3.50

SIDE Griled Veggie

$3.95

SIDE Broccoli

$4.50

SIDE BEANS VEG

$3.50

Daily Specials

CHICKEN SPECIAL

$21.95

Mexican Jambalaya

$23.95

Fajitas Alambre

$21.95

Shrimp Caesar Wrap

$12.95Out of stock

Birria Tacos

$19.95

Sides

Pint Salsa

$4.50

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

SIDE Salsa

$1.00

Chips

$2.50

Jalapeno Salsa

$0.75

Habanero Salsa

$0.75

SIDE Guac

$2.50

SIDE Sour

$1.00

SIDE Pico

$0.75

SIDE Cheese

$1.50

SIDE Lettuce

$0.75

SIDE Onions

$0.75

SIDE Tomatoes

$0.75

SIDE Fries

$3.50

Tortilla

$0.50

Sliced Avocado

$2.50

Diced Jalapenos

$1.00

SIDE Dressing

$0.50

SIDE SAUCE

$1.00

Pint Chk Sp. Sauce

$5.00

SIDE Jal Garlic Bread

$3.50

SIDE Carrots

$3.00

SIDE Limes

$0.75

Side Croutons

$1.00

Desserts

Churros

$5.95

Fried Ice Cream

$4.95

Apple Burrito

$5.95

Flan

$4.95

Cup Ice Cream

$3.50

Kids Menu

KIDS CHEESE QUE

$7.95

KIDS CHK QUE

$8.95

CHK FINGERS

$7.95

KIDS BURRITO

$4.95

KIDS NACHOS

$4.95

KIDS BEEF TACO

$4.95

KIDS CHK TACO

$4.95

Kids 2 Taco

$6.95

KIDS ENCH RICE

$4.95

KIDS ENCH FRIES

$4.95

ADULT CHK FINGER

$11.95

Gluten Free

Gluten Ench Verdes

$14.95

Gluten Veggie Ench

$13.95

Gluten Camarones

$18.95

Gluten Fish Tacos

$18.95

Gluten Carnitas

$17.95

Gluten Tres Tacos

$17.95

FAJITA STK

$20.95

FAJITA CHK

$18.95

FAJITA FISH

$18.95

FAJITA SHRIMP

$20.95

FAJITA VEGGIE

$14.95

Gluten Tilapia Veracruz

$18.95

Gluten Callitos

$19.95

VEGAN Options

Vegan Rice Bowl

$14.95

VEGAN BURRITO

$12.95

Vegan Tacos

$14.95

Vegan Ench

$12.95

Vegan Fajitas

$14.95

CATERING

CHICKEN SPECIAL FULL

$150.00

CHICKEN SPECIAL HALF

$75.00

20 CHIPOTLE WINGS

$25.00

ENCHILADA TRAY 20

$70.00

MINI CHIMIS 16

$80.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

70 Woodside Ave, Winthrop, MA 02152

Directions

La Siesta Restaurante image

