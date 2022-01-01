- Home
La Sirena Grill - Downtown Laguna Beach
793 Reviews
$$
347 Mermaid Street
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
SPECIAL ADDITIONS
SALMON WRAP
Blackened wild salmon, organic mixed greens, avocado, jack cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantro-lime dressing, whole wheat tortilla. Chips.
CHICKEN WRAP
Whole wheat tortilla, Grilled Free-Range Chicken, organic mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers and jack cheese with a lime-cilantro dressing. Handful of chips.
CARNE ASADA WRAP
Grilled carne asada (grass-fed beef), organic mixed greens, avocado, jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, cilantro-lime dressing. Chips.
CALAMARI WRAP
Calamari (lightly breaded and sautéed), organic mixed greens, avocado, jack cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantro-lime dressing, whole wheat tortilla. Chips.
ASADA FRIES
Grilled carne asada (grass-fed beef), french fries, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, spicy pico de gallo
CHIMICHANGA
Deep-fried bean & cheese burrito. Guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
CALIFORNIA BURRITO
Flour tortilla, Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), french fries, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo. Handful of chips.
DIABLO QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla, Blackened Free-Range Chicken, ghost pepper jack cheese, aioli, chipotle paste, grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.
YEE HAW TORTA
(Available Mondays) Mexican sandwich filled with BBQ Carnitas (slow cooked pork), Sirena cabbage with a lime-cilantro dressing & aioli, guacamole, jack cheese and crispy onions. Handful of chips.
TOSTADA
(Available Tuesdays) Crispy flour tortilla shell, organic pinto beans, Sirena cabbage with a lime-cilantro dressing & aioli, guacamole, sour cream, spicy pico de gallo and queso fresco.
New! PASTOR PIÑA TACO
(Available Thursdays) Grilled pork in a guajillo chile sauce, pineapple, spicy avocado puree, cilantro, white onion, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips. (contains dairy)
New! PASTOR PIÑA BURRITO
(Available Thursdays) Grilled pork in a guajillo chile sauce, pineapple, spicy avocado purée, Sirena cabbage, organic rice, flour tortilla. Handful of chips.
CHILE VERDE PLATE
(Available Fridays) Chile Verde (slow cooked pork in a tomatillo habanero sauce), Sirena cabbage and spicy pico de gallo. Served with organic beans & rice and 3 handmade corn tortillas.
CHILE VERDE BURRITO
(Available Fridays) Flour tortilla, Chile Verde (slow cooked pork in a tomatillo habanero sauce), Sirena cabbage, jack cheese, guacamole & your choice of organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
TACOS
CARNE ASADA TACO
Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roba, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.
CHICKEN TACO
Grilled chicken (free-range), Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.
CARNITAS TACO
Carnitas (slow-cooked pork), Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.
MAHI MAHI FISH TACO
Handmade corn tortilla, Blackened Fish, Sirena cabbage, aioli and spicy pico de gallo. Handful of chips.
SALMON TACO
Handmade corn tortilla, Blackened Wild Salmon, Sirena cabbage, aioli and spicy pico de gallo. Handful of chips.
CALAMARI TACO
Handmade corn tortilla, Calamari (lightly breaded and sautéed), Sirena cabbage, aioli and guacamole. Handful of chips.
VEGGIE TACO
Handmade corn tortilla, grilled bell peppers, onions & mushrooms, Sirena cabbage and mild salsa. Handful of chips.
SHRIMP TACO
Handmade corn tortilla, Blackened Wild Shrimp, Sirena cabbage, aioli and spicy pico de gallo. Handful of chips.
CARNE ASADA TACO PLATE
2 Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef) tacos with handmade corn tortillas, Sirena cabbage and mild salsa. Served with organic beans and rice.
CHICKEN TACO PLATE
2 Grilled Free-Range Chicken tacos with handmade corn tortillas, Sirena cabbage and mild salsa. Served with organic beans and rice.
CARNITAS TACO PLATE
2 Carnitas (slow cooked pork) tacos with handmade corn tortillas, Sirena cabbage and mild salsa. Served with organic beans and rice.
MAHI MAHI FISH TACO PLATE
2 Blackened Fish tacos with handmade corn tortillas, Sirena cabbage, aioli and spicy pico de gallo. Served with organic beans and rice.
SALMON TACO PLATE
2 Blackened Wild Salmon tacos with handmade corn tortillas, Sirena cabbage, aioli and spicy pico de gallo. Served with organic beans and rice.
CALAMARI TACO PLATE
2 Calamari (lightly breaded and sautéed) tacos with handmade corn tortillas, Sirena cabbage, aioli and guacamole. Served with organic beans and rice.
VEGGIE TACO PLATE
2 Grilled Veggie tacos with handmade corn tortillas, bell peppers, onions & mushrooms, Sirena cabbage and mild salsa. Served with organic beans and rice.
SHRIMP TACO PLATE
2 Blackened Wild Shrimp tacos with handmade corn tortillas, Sirena cabbage, aioli and spicy pico de gallo. Served with organic beans and rice.
BURRITOS
CARNE ASADA BURRITO
Flour tortilla, Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), Sirena cabbage, jack cheese, guacamole & your choice of organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
CHICKEN BURRITO
Flour tortilla, Grilled Free-Range Chicken, Sirena cabbage, jack cheese, guacamole & your choice of organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
CARNITAS BURRITO
Flour tortilla, Carnitas (slow cooked pork), Sirena cabbage, jack cheese, guacamole & your choice of organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
MAHI MAHI FISH BURRITO
Flour tortilla, Blackened Fish, Sirena cabbage, jack cheese, guacamole, aioli, spicy pico de gallo & your choice of organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
SALMON BURRITO
Flour tortilla filled with Blackened Wild Salmon, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, aioli, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
CALAMARI BURRITO
Flour tortilla, Calamari (lightly breaded and sautéed), Sirena cabbage, jack cheese, guacamole, aioli & your choice of organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
VEGGIE BURRITO
Flour tortilla, grilled bell peppers, onions & mushrooms, jack cheese, Sirena cabbage, guacamole & your choice of organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
SHRIMP BURRITO
Flour tortilla, Blackened Wild Shrimp, Sirena cabbage, jack cheese, guacamole, aioli, spicy pico de gallo & your choice of organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
CALIFORNIA BURRITO
Flour tortilla, Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), french fries, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo. Handful of chips.
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
(Adult size) Flour tortilla, jack cheese & your choice of organic black or pinto beans. Handful of chips.
QUESADILLAS
CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla, Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), sautéed mushrooms & onions, jack cheese and chipotle paste. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla, Grilled Free-Range Chicken, sautéed mushrooms & onions, jack cheese and chipotle paste. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.
CARNITAS QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla, Carnitas (slow cooked pork), sautéed mushrooms & onions, jack cheese and chipotle paste. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.
CALAMARI QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla, Calamari (lightly breaded and sautéed), sautéed mushrooms & onions, jack cheese and chipotle paste. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.
SHRIMP QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla, Blackened Wild Shrimp, sautéed mushrooms & onions, jack cheese and chipotle paste. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.
VEGGIE QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla, grilled bell peppers, mushrooms & onions, jack cheese and chipotle paste. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.
BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla, BBQ Free-Range Chicken, black bean & corn salsa, sautéed mushrooms & onions, jack cheese and chipotle paste. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.
CHEESE QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese. Handful of chips. No toppings.
ENCHILADAS
CARNE ASADA ENCH PLATE
2 Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef) enchiladas with handmade corn tortillas, jack cheese, your choice of red or green sauce, sour cream, Sirena cabbage, spicy pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with organic beans and rice.
CHICKEN ENCH PLATE
2 Grilled Free-Range Chicken enchiladas with handmade corn tortillas, jack cheese, your choice of red or green sauce, sour cream, Sirena cabbage, spicy pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with organic beans and rice.
CARNITAS ENCH PLATE
2 Carnitas (slow cooked pork) enchiladas with handmade corn tortillas, jack cheese, your choice of red or green sauce, sour cream, Sirena cabbage, spicy pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with organic beans and rice.
SHRIMP ENCH PLATE
2 Blackened Shrimp enchiladas with handmade corn tortillas, jack cheese, your choice of red or green sauce, sour cream, Sirena cabbage, spicy pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with organic beans and rice.
VEGGIE ENCH PLATE
2 Grilled Veggie enchiladas with handmade corn tortillas, bell peppers, mushrooms & onions, jack cheese, your choice of red or green sauce, sour cream, Sirena cabbage, spicy pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with organic beans and rice.
CHEESE ENCH PLATE
2 enchiladas with handmade corn tortillas, jack cheese, your choice of red or green sauce, sour cream, Sirena cabbage, spicy pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with organic beans and rice.
CARNE ASADA ENCH ALC
1 Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef) enchilada with a handmade corn tortilla, jack cheese, your choice of red or green sauce, sour cream, Sirena cabbage, spicy pico de gallo and queso fresco.
CHICKEN ENCH ALC
1 Grilled Free-Range Chicken enchilada with a handmade corn tortilla, jack cheese, your choice of red or green sauce, sour cream, Sirena cabbage, spicy pico de gallo and queso fresco.
CARNITAS ENCH ALC
1 Carnitas (slow cooked pork) enchilada with a handmade corn tortilla, jack cheese, your choice of red or green sauce, sour cream, Sirena cabbage, spicy pico de gallo and queso fresco.
SHRIMP ENCH ALC
1 Blackened Wild Shrimp enchilada with a handmade corn tortilla, jack cheese, your choice of red or green sauce, sour cream, Sirena cabbage, spicy pico de gallo and queso fresco.
VEG ENCH ALC
1 Grilled Veggie enchilada with a handmade corn tortilla, jack cheese, bell peppers, mushrooms & onions, your choice of red or green sauce, sour cream, Sirena cabbage, spicy pico de gallo and queso fresco.
CHEESE ENCH ALC
1 enchilada with a handmade corn tortilla, jack cheese, your choice of red or green sauce, sour cream, Sirena cabbage, spicy pico de gallo and queso fresco.
NACHOS
NACHOS
Corn tortilla chips, organic pinto beans, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo.
CARNE ASADA NACHOS
Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), corn tortilla chips, organic pinto beans, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo.
CHICKEN NACHOS
Grilled Free-Range Chicken, corn tortilla chips, organic pinto beans, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo.
CARNITAS NACHOS
Carnitas (slow cooked pork), corn tortilla chips, organic pinto beans, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo.
CALAMARI NACHOS
Calamari (lightly breaded and sautéed), corn tortilla chips, organic pinto beans, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo.
SOUP / SALAD
AVO-LIME CARNE ASADA SALAD
Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, crispy onions and jack cheese with a lime-cilantro dressing.
AVO-LIME CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled Free-Range Chicken, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, crispy onions and jack cheese with a lime-cilantro dressing.
AVO-LIME CARNITAS SALAD
Carnitas (slow cooked pork), organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, crispy onions and jack cheese with a lime-cilantro dressing.
AVO-LIME MAHI MAHI FISH SALAD
Blackened Daily Fish, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, crispy onions and jack cheese with a lime-cilantro dressing.
AVO-LIME SALMON SALAD
Blackened Wild Salmon, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, crispy onions and jack cheese with a lime-cilantro dressing.
BLACKENED SALMON SALAD
Blackened Wild Salmon, organic mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, papaya salsa and roasted bell peppers with a lime-cilantro dressing.
AVO-LIME VEG SALAD
Organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, crispy onions and jack cheese with a lime-cilantro dressing.
BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
BBQ Free-Range Chicken, organic mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, black bean corn salsa, and crispy corn tortilla strips with lime-cilantro dressing.
AVO-LIME CALAMARI SALAD
Calamari (lightly breaded and sauteed), organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, and crispy onions with cilantro-lime dressing.
AVO-LIME SHRIMP SALAD
Blackened Wild Shrimp, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, and crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing.
CUP TORTILLA SOUP
8 oz Spicy Chicken Soup with jack cheese and crispy corn tortilla strips.
BOWL TORTILLA SOUP
12 oz Spicy Chicken Soup with jack cheese and crispy corn tortilla strips.
SM CARNE ASADA SALAD
Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, and crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing.
SM CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled Free-Range Chicken, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, and crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing.
SM CARNITAS SALAD
Carnitas (slow cooked pork), organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, and crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing.
SM VEG SALAD
Organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, and crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing.
SM MAHI MAHI FISH SALAD
Blackened Fish, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, and crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing.
SM AVO-LIME SALMON SALAD
Blackened Wild Salmon, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, and crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing.
SM BLACKENED SALMON SALAD
Blackened Wild Salmon, organic mixed greens, avocado, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted bell peppers, and papaya salsa with lime-cilantro dressing.
SM BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
BBQ Free-Range Chicken, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, black bean and corn salsa with lime-cilantro dressing.
SM CALAMARI SALAD
Calamari (lightly breaded and sauteed), organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with cilantro-lime dressing.
SM SHRIMP SALAD
TAQUITOS
SIDES
SALSA 3oz
SM CHIPS
MD CHIPS
LG CHIPS
GUAC 3oz
GUAC 8oz
GUAC 16oz
RICE 8oz
RICE 16oz
PINTO BEANS 8oz
PINTO BEANS 16oz
BLACK BEANS 8oz
BLACK BEANS 16oz
HALF RICE / PINTO B 8oz
HALF RICE / BLK B 8oz
SIDE SALAD
SALSA ROJA (mild) 8oz
SALSA VERDE (med) 8oz
SALSA QUEMADA (hot) 8oz
PICO 8oz
PICO 3oz
CHEESE 3oz
CHEESE 8oz
SOUR CREAM 3oz
SOUR CREAM 8oz
AIOLI 3oz
AIOLI 8oz
CRISPY ONIONS 3oz
CRISPY ONIONS 8oz
DRESSING 3oz
DRESSING 8oz
SD CARNE ASADA
SD CHICKEN
SD CARNITAS
SD MAHI MAHI FISH
SD SALMON
SD CALAMARI
SD SHRIMP
SD VEGGIES
SD FLOUR TORTILLA
SD WW TORTILLA
SD 1 TACO TORTILLA
SD 3 TACO TORTILLA
SD AVO
QUESO FRESCO 3oz
QUESO FRESCO 8oz
PAPAYA SALSA 3oz
PAPAYA SALSA 8oz
CORN SALSA 3oz
CORN SALSA 8oz
ESCABECHE 8oz
SD PASILLA W/ CHZ
Grilled Pasilla Chile Stuffed with Herb Cheese
CABBAGE 8oz
JALS 3oz
SERRANOS 3oz
SD FRIES
ENCH SAUCE 3oz
ENCH SAUCE 8oz
BBQ SAUCE 3oz
KIDS OPTIONS
CARNE ASADA AND CHEESE TACO
Grilled Carne asada (grass-fed beef), jack cheese, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.
CHICKEN & CHEESE TACO
Grilled Free-Range Chicken, jack cheese, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.
CARNITAS & CHEESE TACO
Carnitas (slow cooked pork), jack cheese, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.
CHEESE QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese. Handful of chips. No toppings.
KIDS BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
(Kid size) Flour tortilla filled with organic black or pinto beans, jack cheese. Handful of chips.
KIDS CHICKEN TAQUITO
1 fried chicken taquito. No toppings. Handful of chips.
KIDS CHIPS & CHEESE
Corn tortilla chips and melted jack cheese.
BOWLS
CARNE ASADA BOWL
Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
CHICKEN BOWL
Grilled Free-Range Chicken, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
CARNITAS BOWL
Carnitas (slow cooked pork), Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
MAHI MAHI FISH BOWL
Blackened Daily Fish, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, pico de gallo, aioli, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
SALMON BOWL
Blackened Wild Salmon, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, pico de gallo, aioli, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
CALAMARI BOWL
Calamari (lightly breaded and sauteed), Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, aioli, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
VEGGIE BOWL
Grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
SHRIMP BOWL
Blackened Wild Shrimp, Sirena cabbage, jack cheese, guacamole, aioli, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
VEG BOWL (No Veggies)
Sirena cabbage, guacamole, pico de gallo, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
BEVERAGES
SANDIA
20 oz Agua Fresca made with watermelon and strawberries
HORCHATA
20 oz Agua Fresca made with organic milk, cinnamon, sugar, vanilla, and rice flour
LEMONADE
20 oz made with lemon juice, water, and sugar
SODA
20 oz Stubborn Soda (Draft Cola, Zero Sugar Draft Cola, Agave Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Root Beer)
TEA
20 oz unsweetened black iced tea
ARNOLD PALMER
Mix of lemonade and iced tea
BOTTLED WATER
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Downtown Laguna Beach | La Sirena Grill, named for the street where the dream was born, has been cooking fresh, innovative, great-tasting food since 1999. Our family-owned and operated MexEco eateries are committed to strong environment ideals– from the reclaimed wood used throughout our dining room, to each sourcing decision made by our team. Our goals are simple: to preserve the planet, minimize waste, and maximize sustainability while serving outstanding food in a unique and friendly environment. Eat Responsibly. Come in and enjoy!
347 Mermaid Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651