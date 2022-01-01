Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Sirena Grill - Downtown Laguna Beach

793 Reviews

$$

347 Mermaid Street

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Popular Items

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
CHICKEN BURRITO
CARNE ASADA BURRITO

SPECIAL ADDITIONS

SALMON WRAP

$14.75

Blackened wild salmon, organic mixed greens, avocado, jack cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantro-lime dressing, whole wheat tortilla. Chips.

CHICKEN WRAP

$12.50

Whole wheat tortilla, Grilled Free-Range Chicken, organic mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers and jack cheese with a lime-cilantro dressing. Handful of chips.

CARNE ASADA WRAP

$13.25

Grilled carne asada (grass-fed beef), organic mixed greens, avocado, jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, cilantro-lime dressing. Chips.

CALAMARI WRAP

$14.75

Calamari (lightly breaded and sautéed), organic mixed greens, avocado, jack cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantro-lime dressing, whole wheat tortilla. Chips.

ASADA FRIES

$13.75

Grilled carne asada (grass-fed beef), french fries, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, spicy pico de gallo

CHIMICHANGA

$10.00

Deep-fried bean & cheese burrito. Guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$13.00

Flour tortilla, Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), french fries, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo. Handful of chips.

DIABLO QUESADILLA

$13.00

Flour tortilla, Blackened Free-Range Chicken, ghost pepper jack cheese, aioli, chipotle paste, grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.

YEE HAW TORTA

$13.25Out of stock

(Available Mondays) Mexican sandwich filled with BBQ Carnitas (slow cooked pork), Sirena cabbage with a lime-cilantro dressing & aioli, guacamole, jack cheese and crispy onions. Handful of chips.

TOSTADA

$12.00

(Available Tuesdays) Crispy flour tortilla shell, organic pinto beans, Sirena cabbage with a lime-cilantro dressing & aioli, guacamole, sour cream, spicy pico de gallo and queso fresco.

New! PASTOR PIÑA TACO

$5.25Out of stock

(Available Thursdays) Grilled pork in a guajillo chile sauce, pineapple, spicy avocado puree, cilantro, white onion, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips. (contains dairy)

New! PASTOR PIÑA BURRITO

$11.25Out of stock

(Available Thursdays) Grilled pork in a guajillo chile sauce, pineapple, spicy avocado purée, Sirena cabbage, organic rice, flour tortilla. Handful of chips.

CHILE VERDE PLATE

$12.25Out of stock

(Available Fridays) Chile Verde (slow cooked pork in a tomatillo habanero sauce), Sirena cabbage and spicy pico de gallo. Served with organic beans & rice and 3 handmade corn tortillas.

CHILE VERDE BURRITO

$12.00Out of stock

(Available Fridays) Flour tortilla, Chile Verde (slow cooked pork in a tomatillo habanero sauce), Sirena cabbage, jack cheese, guacamole & your choice of organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.

TACOS

CARNE ASADA TACO

$4.75

Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roba, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.

CHICKEN TACO

$4.25

Grilled chicken (free-range), Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.

CARNITAS TACO

$4.25

Carnitas (slow-cooked pork), Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.

MAHI MAHI FISH TACO

$5.25

Handmade corn tortilla, Blackened Fish, Sirena cabbage, aioli and spicy pico de gallo. Handful of chips.

SALMON TACO

$5.25

Handmade corn tortilla, Blackened Wild Salmon, Sirena cabbage, aioli and spicy pico de gallo. Handful of chips.

CALAMARI TACO

$5.25

Handmade corn tortilla, Calamari (lightly breaded and sautéed), Sirena cabbage, aioli and guacamole. Handful of chips.

VEGGIE TACO

$3.85

Handmade corn tortilla, grilled bell peppers, onions & mushrooms, Sirena cabbage and mild salsa. Handful of chips.

SHRIMP TACO

$5.50

Handmade corn tortilla, Blackened Wild Shrimp, Sirena cabbage, aioli and spicy pico de gallo. Handful of chips.

CARNE ASADA TACO PLATE

$12.20

2 Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef) tacos with handmade corn tortillas, Sirena cabbage and mild salsa. Served with organic beans and rice.

CHICKEN TACO PLATE

$11.10

2 Grilled Free-Range Chicken tacos with handmade corn tortillas, Sirena cabbage and mild salsa. Served with organic beans and rice.

CARNITAS TACO PLATE

$11.10

2 Carnitas (slow cooked pork) tacos with handmade corn tortillas, Sirena cabbage and mild salsa. Served with organic beans and rice.

MAHI MAHI FISH TACO PLATE

$13.30

2 Blackened Fish tacos with handmade corn tortillas, Sirena cabbage, aioli and spicy pico de gallo. Served with organic beans and rice.

SALMON TACO PLATE

$13.30

2 Blackened Wild Salmon tacos with handmade corn tortillas, Sirena cabbage, aioli and spicy pico de gallo. Served with organic beans and rice.

CALAMARI TACO PLATE

$13.30

2 Calamari (lightly breaded and sautéed) tacos with handmade corn tortillas, Sirena cabbage, aioli and guacamole. Served with organic beans and rice.

VEGGIE TACO PLATE

$10.55

2 Grilled Veggie tacos with handmade corn tortillas, bell peppers, onions & mushrooms, Sirena cabbage and mild salsa. Served with organic beans and rice.

SHRIMP TACO PLATE

$13.80

2 Blackened Wild Shrimp tacos with handmade corn tortillas, Sirena cabbage, aioli and spicy pico de gallo. Served with organic beans and rice.

BURRITOS

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$11.50

Flour tortilla, Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), Sirena cabbage, jack cheese, guacamole & your choice of organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.

CHICKEN BURRITO

$10.95

Flour tortilla, Grilled Free-Range Chicken, Sirena cabbage, jack cheese, guacamole & your choice of organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.

CARNITAS BURRITO

$10.95

Flour tortilla, Carnitas (slow cooked pork), Sirena cabbage, jack cheese, guacamole & your choice of organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.

MAHI MAHI FISH BURRITO

$11.95

Flour tortilla, Blackened Fish, Sirena cabbage, jack cheese, guacamole, aioli, spicy pico de gallo & your choice of organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.

SALMON BURRITO

$11.95

Flour tortilla filled with Blackened Wild Salmon, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, aioli, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.

CALAMARI BURRITO

$11.95

Flour tortilla, Calamari (lightly breaded and sautéed), Sirena cabbage, jack cheese, guacamole, aioli & your choice of organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.

VEGGIE BURRITO

$8.95

Flour tortilla, grilled bell peppers, onions & mushrooms, jack cheese, Sirena cabbage, guacamole & your choice of organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.

SHRIMP BURRITO

$13.00

Flour tortilla, Blackened Wild Shrimp, Sirena cabbage, jack cheese, guacamole, aioli, spicy pico de gallo & your choice of organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$13.00

Flour tortilla, Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), french fries, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo. Handful of chips.

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$7.15

(Adult size) Flour tortilla, jack cheese & your choice of organic black or pinto beans. Handful of chips.

QUESADILLAS

CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA

$13.15

Flour tortilla, Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), sautéed mushrooms & onions, jack cheese and chipotle paste. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.55

Flour tortilla, Grilled Free-Range Chicken, sautéed mushrooms & onions, jack cheese and chipotle paste. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.

CARNITAS QUESADILLA

$11.55

Flour tortilla, Carnitas (slow cooked pork), sautéed mushrooms & onions, jack cheese and chipotle paste. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.

CALAMARI QUESADILLA

$14.50

Flour tortilla, Calamari (lightly breaded and sautéed), sautéed mushrooms & onions, jack cheese and chipotle paste. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$14.80

Flour tortilla, Blackened Wild Shrimp, sautéed mushrooms & onions, jack cheese and chipotle paste. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$10.55

Flour tortilla, grilled bell peppers, mushrooms & onions, jack cheese and chipotle paste. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.

BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.05

Flour tortilla, BBQ Free-Range Chicken, black bean & corn salsa, sautéed mushrooms & onions, jack cheese and chipotle paste. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.95

Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese. Handful of chips. No toppings.

ENCHILADAS

CARNE ASADA ENCH PLATE

$14.25

2 Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef) enchiladas with handmade corn tortillas, jack cheese, your choice of red or green sauce, sour cream, Sirena cabbage, spicy pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with organic beans and rice.

CHICKEN ENCH PLATE

$12.95

2 Grilled Free-Range Chicken enchiladas with handmade corn tortillas, jack cheese, your choice of red or green sauce, sour cream, Sirena cabbage, spicy pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with organic beans and rice.

CARNITAS ENCH PLATE

$12.95

2 Carnitas (slow cooked pork) enchiladas with handmade corn tortillas, jack cheese, your choice of red or green sauce, sour cream, Sirena cabbage, spicy pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with organic beans and rice.

SHRIMP ENCH PLATE

$16.00

2 Blackened Shrimp enchiladas with handmade corn tortillas, jack cheese, your choice of red or green sauce, sour cream, Sirena cabbage, spicy pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with organic beans and rice.

VEGGIE ENCH PLATE

$11.55

2 Grilled Veggie enchiladas with handmade corn tortillas, bell peppers, mushrooms & onions, jack cheese, your choice of red or green sauce, sour cream, Sirena cabbage, spicy pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with organic beans and rice.

CHEESE ENCH PLATE

$11.55

2 enchiladas with handmade corn tortillas, jack cheese, your choice of red or green sauce, sour cream, Sirena cabbage, spicy pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with organic beans and rice.

CARNE ASADA ENCH ALC

$5.60

1 Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef) enchilada with a handmade corn tortilla, jack cheese, your choice of red or green sauce, sour cream, Sirena cabbage, spicy pico de gallo and queso fresco.

CHICKEN ENCH ALC

$5.00

1 Grilled Free-Range Chicken enchilada with a handmade corn tortilla, jack cheese, your choice of red or green sauce, sour cream, Sirena cabbage, spicy pico de gallo and queso fresco.

CARNITAS ENCH ALC

$5.00

1 Carnitas (slow cooked pork) enchilada with a handmade corn tortilla, jack cheese, your choice of red or green sauce, sour cream, Sirena cabbage, spicy pico de gallo and queso fresco.

SHRIMP ENCH ALC

$7.15

1 Blackened Wild Shrimp enchilada with a handmade corn tortilla, jack cheese, your choice of red or green sauce, sour cream, Sirena cabbage, spicy pico de gallo and queso fresco.

VEG ENCH ALC

$4.30

1 Grilled Veggie enchilada with a handmade corn tortilla, jack cheese, bell peppers, mushrooms & onions, your choice of red or green sauce, sour cream, Sirena cabbage, spicy pico de gallo and queso fresco.

CHEESE ENCH ALC

$4.30

1 enchilada with a handmade corn tortilla, jack cheese, your choice of red or green sauce, sour cream, Sirena cabbage, spicy pico de gallo and queso fresco.

NACHOS

NACHOS

$10.55

Corn tortilla chips, organic pinto beans, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo.

CARNE ASADA NACHOS

$13.15

Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), corn tortilla chips, organic pinto beans, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo.

CHICKEN NACHOS

$11.55

Grilled Free-Range Chicken, corn tortilla chips, organic pinto beans, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo.

CARNITAS NACHOS

$11.55

Carnitas (slow cooked pork), corn tortilla chips, organic pinto beans, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo.

CALAMARI NACHOS

$14.30

Calamari (lightly breaded and sautéed), corn tortilla chips, organic pinto beans, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo.

SOUP / SALAD

AVO-LIME CARNE ASADA SALAD

$14.25

Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, crispy onions and jack cheese with a lime-cilantro dressing.

AVO-LIME CHICKEN SALAD

$13.25

Grilled Free-Range Chicken, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, crispy onions and jack cheese with a lime-cilantro dressing.

AVO-LIME CARNITAS SALAD

$13.25

Carnitas (slow cooked pork), organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, crispy onions and jack cheese with a lime-cilantro dressing.

AVO-LIME MAHI MAHI FISH SALAD

$15.75

Blackened Daily Fish, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, crispy onions and jack cheese with a lime-cilantro dressing.

AVO-LIME SALMON SALAD

$15.75

Blackened Wild Salmon, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, crispy onions and jack cheese with a lime-cilantro dressing.

BLACKENED SALMON SALAD

$16.55

Blackened Wild Salmon, organic mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, papaya salsa and roasted bell peppers with a lime-cilantro dressing.

AVO-LIME VEG SALAD

$11.75

Organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, crispy onions and jack cheese with a lime-cilantro dressing.

BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

$14.50

BBQ Free-Range Chicken, organic mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, black bean corn salsa, and crispy corn tortilla strips with lime-cilantro dressing.

AVO-LIME CALAMARI SALAD

$15.75

Calamari (lightly breaded and sauteed), organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, and crispy onions with cilantro-lime dressing.

AVO-LIME SHRIMP SALAD

$16.20

Blackened Wild Shrimp, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, and crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing.

CUP TORTILLA SOUP

$4.35

8 oz Spicy Chicken Soup with jack cheese and crispy corn tortilla strips.

BOWL TORTILLA SOUP

$6.35

12 oz Spicy Chicken Soup with jack cheese and crispy corn tortilla strips.

SM CARNE ASADA SALAD

$10.70

Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, and crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing.

SM CHICKEN SALAD

$9.60

Grilled Free-Range Chicken, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, and crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing.

SM CARNITAS SALAD

$9.60

Carnitas (slow cooked pork), organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, and crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing.

SM VEG SALAD

$7.70

Organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, and crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing.

SM MAHI MAHI FISH SALAD

$11.80

Blackened Fish, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, and crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing.

SM AVO-LIME SALMON SALAD

$11.80

Blackened Wild Salmon, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, and crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing.

SM BLACKENED SALMON SALAD

$12.00

Blackened Wild Salmon, organic mixed greens, avocado, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted bell peppers, and papaya salsa with lime-cilantro dressing.

SM BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

$11.25

BBQ Free-Range Chicken, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, black bean and corn salsa with lime-cilantro dressing.

SM CALAMARI SALAD

$11.80

Calamari (lightly breaded and sauteed), organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with cilantro-lime dressing.

SM SHRIMP SALAD

$12.16

TAQUITOS

TAQUITO PLATE

$13.25

3 fried chicken taquitos, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, sour cream, and queso fresco. Organic beans and rice on the side.

TAQ A La Carte

$4.95

1 fried chicken taquito, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, sour cream, and queso fresco.

SIDES

SALSA 3oz

$1.10

SM CHIPS

$0.95

MD CHIPS

$3.00

LG CHIPS

$6.00

GUAC 3oz

$2.75

GUAC 8oz

$6.25

GUAC 16oz

$12.50

RICE 8oz

$3.50

RICE 16oz

$7.00

PINTO BEANS 8oz

$3.50

PINTO BEANS 16oz

$7.00

BLACK BEANS 8oz

$3.50

BLACK BEANS 16oz

$7.00

HALF RICE / PINTO B 8oz

$3.50

HALF RICE / BLK B 8oz

$3.50

SIDE SALAD

$4.50

SALSA ROJA (mild) 8oz

$3.25

SALSA VERDE (med) 8oz

$3.25

SALSA QUEMADA (hot) 8oz

$3.25

PICO 8oz

$3.25

PICO 3oz

$1.10

CHEESE 3oz

$2.75

CHEESE 8oz

$5.75

SOUR CREAM 3oz

$2.50

SOUR CREAM 8oz

$6.25

AIOLI 3oz

$1.80

AIOLI 8oz

$4.95

CRISPY ONIONS 3oz

$0.55

CRISPY ONIONS 8oz

$1.65

DRESSING 3oz

$2.50

DRESSING 8oz

$5.50

SD CARNE ASADA

$7.70

SD CHICKEN

$6.00

SD CARNITAS

$6.00

SD MAHI MAHI FISH

$7.70

SD SALMON

$7.70

SD CALAMARI

$7.70

SD SHRIMP

$7.70

SD VEGGIES

$3.85

SD FLOUR TORTILLA

$0.95

SD WW TORTILLA

$0.95

SD 1 TACO TORTILLA

$0.55

SD 3 TACO TORTILLA

$1.65

SD AVO

$2.75

QUESO FRESCO 3oz

$2.50

QUESO FRESCO 8oz

$6.25

PAPAYA SALSA 3oz

$3.50

PAPAYA SALSA 8oz

$7.70

CORN SALSA 3oz

$2.25Out of stock

CORN SALSA 8oz

$5.25Out of stock

ESCABECHE 8oz

$3.50

SD PASILLA W/ CHZ

$3.30

Grilled Pasilla Chile Stuffed with Herb Cheese

CABBAGE 8oz

$1.65

JALS 3oz

$0.55

SERRANOS 3oz

$0.55

SD FRIES

$5.00

ENCH SAUCE 3oz

$1.95

ENCH SAUCE 8oz

$5.15

BBQ SAUCE 3oz

$0.55

KIDS OPTIONS

CARNE ASADA AND CHEESE TACO

$5.95

Grilled Carne asada (grass-fed beef), jack cheese, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.

CHICKEN & CHEESE TACO

$5.50

Grilled Free-Range Chicken, jack cheese, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.

CARNITAS & CHEESE TACO

$5.50

Carnitas (slow cooked pork), jack cheese, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.95

Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese. Handful of chips. No toppings.

KIDS BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$6.00

(Kid size) Flour tortilla filled with organic black or pinto beans, jack cheese. Handful of chips.

KIDS CHICKEN TAQUITO

$3.75Out of stock

1 fried chicken taquito. No toppings. Handful of chips.

KIDS CHIPS & CHEESE

$7.60

Corn tortilla chips and melted jack cheese.

BOWLS

CARNE ASADA BOWL

$11.50

Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.

CHICKEN BOWL

$10.95

Grilled Free-Range Chicken, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.

CARNITAS BOWL

$10.95

Carnitas (slow cooked pork), Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.

MAHI MAHI FISH BOWL

$11.95

Blackened Daily Fish, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, pico de gallo, aioli, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.

SALMON BOWL

$11.95

Blackened Wild Salmon, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, pico de gallo, aioli, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.

CALAMARI BOWL

$11.95

Calamari (lightly breaded and sauteed), Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, aioli, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.

VEGGIE BOWL

$8.95

Grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.

SHRIMP BOWL

$13.00

Blackened Wild Shrimp, Sirena cabbage, jack cheese, guacamole, aioli, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.

VEG BOWL (No Veggies)

$8.50

Sirena cabbage, guacamole, pico de gallo, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.

BEVERAGES

SANDIA

$4.25

20 oz Agua Fresca made with watermelon and strawberries

HORCHATA

$4.25

20 oz Agua Fresca made with organic milk, cinnamon, sugar, vanilla, and rice flour

LEMONADE

$3.50

20 oz made with lemon juice, water, and sugar

SODA

$3.50

20 oz Stubborn Soda (Draft Cola, Zero Sugar Draft Cola, Agave Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Root Beer)

TEA

$3.50

20 oz unsweetened black iced tea

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.50

Mix of lemonade and iced tea

BOTTLED WATER

$3.50

LG PARTY

Large Party for Chiraag

$588.00

40 Person Taco Bar - $13/person = $520 (3) Large Chips - $6/bag = $18 (2) 32oz Guacamole - $25/each = $50

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Downtown Laguna Beach | La Sirena Grill, named for the street where the dream was born, has been cooking fresh, innovative, great-tasting food since 1999. Our family-owned and operated MexEco eateries are committed to strong environment ideals– from the reclaimed wood used throughout our dining room, to each sourcing decision made by our team. Our goals are simple: to preserve the planet, minimize waste, and maximize sustainability while serving outstanding food in a unique and friendly environment. Eat Responsibly. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

347 Mermaid Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Directions

