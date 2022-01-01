Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Sirena Grill - Irvine

243 Reviews

$$

3931 Portola Pkwy

Irvine, CA 92620

Order Again

Popular Items

TAQUITO PLATE
CARNE ASADA BURRITO
CHICKEN TACO

TACOS

CARNE ASADA TACO

$4.25

Grilled Carne asada (grass-fed beef), Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of Chips.

CHICKEN TACO

$3.75

Grilled free-range, all-natural chicken breast, Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.

CARNITAS TACO

$3.75

Carnitas (slow-cooked pork), Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.

FISH TACO

$4.75

Blackened fish, Sirena cabbage, aioli, pico de gallo, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.

SALMON TACO

$4.75Out of stock

Blackened Wild salmon, Sirena cabbage, aioli, pico de gallo, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.

CALAMARI TACO

$4.75

Lightly breaded and fried calamari, Sirena cabbage, aioli, pico de gallo, guacamole, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.

VEGGIE TACO

$3.50

Grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.

BAJA TACO

$5.00

Breaded and Fried Pollock, red cabbage slaw, aioli, pico de gallo, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips

SHRIMP TACO

$5.00

Blackened shrimp, pico de gallo, cabbage, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips

CRISPY CARNITAS TACO

$4.25

Fried carnitas taco, filled with shredded Cabbage, jack cheese, pico de gallo.

CARNE ASADA TACO PLATE

$11.10

2 Grilled Carne asada (grass-fed beef) tacos with Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla, served with organic beans and rice

CHICKEN TACO PLATE

$10.10

2 Grilled Chicken tacos with Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla, served with organic beans and rice

CARNITAS TACO PLATE

$10.10

2 Carnitas (pork) tacos with Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla, served with organic beans and rice

Mahi Mahi TACO PLATE

$12.10

2 Blackened fish tacos with Sirena cabbage, aioli, pico de gallo, handmade corn tortilla, served with organic beans and rice

SALMON TACO PLATE

$12.10Out of stock

2 Wild Salmon Tacos with Sirena cabbage, aioli, pico de gallo, handmade corn tortilla, served with organic beans and rice

CALAMARI TACO PLATE

$12.10

2 Lightly breaded and fried Calamari tacos with Sirena cabbage, aioli, pico de gallo, guacamole, handmade corn tortilla, served with organic beans and rice

VEGGIE TACO PLATE

$9.60

2 Grilled veggie tacos with Sirena cabbage, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, pico de gallo, handmade corn tortilla, served with organic beans and rice

SHRIMP TACO PLATE

$12.60

2 Blackened Shrimp Tacos on handmade corn tortillas, Sirena cabbage, pico de gallo, served with organic beans and rice.

CRISPY CARNITAS TACO PLATE

$12.60

2 Fried Carnitas (pork) tacos with Sirena cabbage, jack cheese, pico de gallo, served with organic beans and rice

BURRITOS

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$10.25

Flour tortilla filled with Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips

CHICKEN BURRITO

$9.95

Flour tortilla filled with grilled Chicken breast, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.

CARNITAS BURRITO

$9.95

Flour tortilla filled with Carnitas (pork), Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.

FISH BURRITO

$10.25

Flour tortilla filled with Blackened Daily Fish, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, aioli, pico de gallo, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.

SALMON BURRITO

$10.25Out of stock

Flour tortilla filled with Blackened Wild Salmon, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, aioli, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.

CALAMARI BURRITO

$10.25

Flour tortilla filled with Fried Calamari, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, aioli, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.

VEGGIE BURRITO

$7.95

Flour tortilla filled with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.

SHRIMP BURRITO

$11.75

Flour tortilla filled with Blackened Shrimp, Sirena cabbage, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$6.50

(Adult size) Flour tortilla filled with organic beans and/or rice, jack cheese. Handful of chips.

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$11.75

Flour tortilla filled with Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), jack cheese, sour cream, french fries. guacamole and pico de gallo. Handful of chips

TORTAS

CARNE ASADA TORTA

$10.95

Mexican sandwich filled with grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, and aioli. Handful of chips.

CHICKEN TORTA

$10.25

Mexican sandwich filled with grilled Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, and aioli. Handful of chips.

CARNITAS TORTA

$10.25

Mexican sandwich filled with Carnitas (pork), lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, and aioli. Handful of chips.

FISH TORTA

$10.95

Mexican sandwich filled with Blackened Daily Fish, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, and aioli. Handful of chips.

SALMON TORTA

$10.95Out of stock

Mexican sandwich filled with Blackened Wild Salmon, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, and aioli. Handful of chips.

CALAMARI TORTA

$10.95

Mexican sandwich filled with Fried Calamari, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, and aioli. Handful of chips.

VEGGIE TORTA

$8.25

Mexican sandwich filled with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, and aioli. Handful of chips.

QUESADILLAS

CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA

$11.95

Flour tortilla filled with grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), spicy chipotle paste, mushrooms, onions, and jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$10.50

Flour tortilla filled with grilled Chicken breast, spicy chipotle paste, mushrooms, onions, and jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.

CARNITAS QUESADILLA

$10.50

Flour tortilla filled with Carnitas (pork), spicy chipotle paste, mushrooms, onions, and jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$9.50

Flour tortilla filled with grilled bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, spicy chipotle paste and jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.00

Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese. Handful of chips. No toppings

BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$10.95

Flour tortilla filled with BBQ Chicken, mushrooms, onions, jack cheese, chipotle paste, and black bean corn salsa, served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$13.50

Flour tortilla filled with Blackened Shrimp, sautéed mushrooms and onions, jack cheese and chipotle paste, served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.

CALAMARI QUESA

$13.25

Flour tortilla filled with fried calamari, spicy chipotle paste, mushrooms, onions, and jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.

ENCHILADAS

CARNE ASADA ENCH PLATE

$12.75

2 Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef) enchiladas, handmade corn tortillas, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo. Served with organic beans and rice

CHICKEN ENCH PLATE

$11.75

2 Grilled Chicken breast enchiladas,, handmade corn tortillas, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo. Served with organic beans and rice

CARNITAS ENCH PLATE

$11.75

2 Carnitas (pork) enchiladas, handmade corn tortillas, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo. Served with organic beans and rice

VEGGIE ENCH PLATE

$10.50

2 Veggie enchiladas with grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, handmade corn tortillas, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo. Served with organic beans and rice

CHEESE ENCH PLATE

$10.50

2 Jack cheese filled Handmade corn tortillas, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo. Served with organic beans and rice

SHRIMP ENCH PLATE

$14.60

2 Blackened Shrimp enchiladas, handmade corn tortillas, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo. Served with organic beans and rice

POBLANOS CHEESE ENCHILADA PLATE

$10.95Out of stock

AMARILLOS CHEESE ENCHILADA PLATE

$10.95Out of stock

CARNE ASADA ENCH ALC

$5.10

Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), handmade corn tortilla, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo

CHICKEN ENCH ALC

$4.60

Grilled Chicken breast, handmade corn tortilla, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo

CARNITAS ENCH ALC

$4.60

Carnitas (pork), handmade corn tortilla, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo

SHRIMP ENCH ALC

$6.00

Blackened Shrimp, handmade corn tortilla, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo

VEG ENCH ALC

$3.95

Grilled bell peppers, onion, mushroom, handmade corn tortilla, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo

CHEESE ENCH ALC

$3.95

Jack cheese filled Handmade corn tortilla, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo

FAJITA PLATE

CARNE ASADA FAJITA PL

$13.00

Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), herb jack cheese stuffed pasilla chile, grilled bell peppers, onions, 3 handmade corn tortillas, pico de gallo

CHICKEN FAJITA PL

$11.75

Grilled Chicken breast, herb jack cheese stuffed pasilla chile, grilled bell peppers, onions, 3 handmade corn tortillas, pico de gallo

CARNITAS FAJITA PL

$11.75

Carnitas (pork), herb jack cheese stuffed pasilla chile, grilled bell peppers, onions, 3 handmade corn tortillas, pico de gallo

FISH FAJITA PL

$14.25

Blackened daily fish, herb jack cheese stuffed pasilla chile, grilled bell peppers, onions, 3 handmade corn tortillas, pico de gallo

SALMON FAJITA PL

$14.25Out of stock

Blackened Wild salmon, herb jack cheese stuffed pasilla chile, grilled bell peppers, onions, 3 handmade corn tortillas, pico de gallo

CALAMARI FAJITA PL

$14.25

Fried Calamari, herb jack cheese stuffed pasilla chile, grilled bell peppers, onions, 3 handmade corn tortillas, pico de gallo

SHRIMP FAJITA PL

$14.25

Blackened shrimp, herb jack cheese stuffed pasilla chile, grilled bell peppers, onions, 3 handmade corn tortillas, pico de gallo

VEGGIE FAJITA PL

$10.50

Grilled bell peppers, herb jack cheese stuffed pasilla chile, mushrooms, onions, 3 handmade corn tortillas, pico de gallo

NACHOS

NACHOS

$9.50

Chips, jack cheese, pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo

CARNE ASADA NACHOS

$11.95

Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), chips, jack cheese, pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo

CHICKEN NACHOS

$10.50

Grilled Chicken breast, chips, jack cheese, pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo

CARNITAS NACHOS

$10.50

Carnitas (pork), chips, jack cheese, pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo

SOUP / SALAD

AVO LIME CARNE ASADA SALAD

$12.95

Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing

AVO LIME CHICKEN SALAD

$11.95

Grilled Chicken breast, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing

AVO LIME CARNITAS SALAD

$11.95

Carnitas (pork), organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing

AVO LIME MAHI MAHI SALAD

$14.25

Blackened Fish, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing

AVO LIME SALMON SALAD

$14.25Out of stock

Blackened Wild Salmon, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing

AVO LIME VEG SALAD

$10.75

Organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing

BLACKND SALMON SALAD

$14.95Out of stock

Blackened Wild Salmon, organic mixed greens, avocado, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted bell peppers, papaya salsa, with lime-cilantro dressing

AVO LIME CALAMARI SALAD

$14.25

Fried Calamari, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing

AVO LIME SHRIMP SALAD

$14.75

Blackened Shrimp, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing

BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

$13.25

Grilled BBQ Chicken breast, organic mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, tortilla strips, black bean and corn salsa with lime-cilantro dressing

CUP TORTILLA SOUP

$3.95

Spicy Chicken Soup, topped with jack cheese and crispy tortilla strips

BOWL TORTILLA SOUP

$5.75

Spicy Chicken Soup, topped with jack cheese and crispy tortilla strips

TAQUITOS

TAQUITO PLATE

$11.75

3 fried chicken taquitos, served with sour cream, guacamole, Sirena cabbage and pico de gallo. Organic rice and beans

TAQ A La Carte

$3.75

1 fried chicken taquito, served with sour cream, guacamole, Sirena cabbage and pico de gallo.

SIDES

SM CHIPS

$0.75

MD CHIPS

$2.50

LG CHIPS

$5.00Out of stock

GUAC 3oz

$2.25

GUAC 8oz

$5.50

RICE 8oz

$2.60

PINTO BEANS 8oz

$2.60

BLACK BEANS 8oz

$2.60

HALF RICE / PINTO B 8oz

$2.60

HALF RICE / BLK B 8oz

$2.60

SIDE SALAD

$3.75

SALSA ROJA (mild) 8oz

$2.75

SALSA VERDE (med) 8oz

$2.75

SALSA QUEMADA (hot) 8oz

$2.75

PICO DE GALLO 8oz

$2.75

CHEESE 3oz

$1.95

CHEESE 8oz

$4.95

SOUR CREAM 3oz

$1.95

SOUR CREAM 8oz

$5.00

AIOLI 3oz

$1.50

AIOLI 8oz

$4.00

DRESSING 3oz

$2.00

DRESSING 8oz

$4.75

SD CARNE ASADA

$7.00

SD CHICKEN

$5.50

SD CARNITAS

$5.50

SD SALMON

$7.00Out of stock

SD CALAMARI

$7.00

SD VEGGIES

$3.50

SD 1 WW TORTILLA

$0.50

SD 1 TACO TORTILLA

$0.50

SD 3 TACO TORTILLA

$1.50

SD AVO

$2.50

QUESO FRESCO 3oz

$1.75

QUESO FRESCO 8oz

$4.70

PAPAYA SALSA 3oz

$3.00

PAPAYA SALSA 8oz

$7.00

SD PASILLA CHILE

$2.95

CORN SALSA 3oz

$1.95

CORN SALSA 8oz

$4.75

ESCABECHE 8oz

$2.75

CABBAGE 8oz

$1.50

JALS 3oz

$0.50

SD FRIES

$4.00

ENCH SAUCE 8oz

$4.65

ENCH SAUCE 3oz

$1.75

KIDS OPTIONS

CARNE ASADA AND CHEESE TACO

$5.00

Grilled Carne asada (grass-fed beef), jack cheese, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of Chips.

CHICKEN & CHEESE TACO

$4.50

Grilled Chicken breast, jack cheese, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of Chips.

CARNITAS & CHEESE TACO

$4.50

Carnitas (pork), jack cheese, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of Chips.

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.00

Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese. Handful of chips. No toppings

KIDS BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$6.00

(Kid size) Flour tortilla filled with organic black or pinto beans, jack cheese. Handful of chips.

KIDS CHICKEN TAQUITO

$3.25

1 fried chicken taquito, served with handful of chips

KIDS CHIPS & CHEESE

$6.50

Chips and melted jack cheese.

BOWLS

CARNE ASADA BOWL

$10.00

Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), Sirena cabbage, avocado, jack cheese, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips. No tortilla

CHICKEN BOWL

$9.75

Grilled Chicken breast, Sirena cabbage, avocado, jack cheese, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips. No tortilla

CARNITAS BOWL

$9.75

Carnitas (pork), Sirena cabbage, avocado, jack cheese, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips. No tortilla

DAILY FISH BOWL

$10.00

Blackened Fish, Sirena cabbage, avocado, jack cheese, aioli, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips. No tortilla

SALMON BOWL

$10.00Out of stock

Blackened Wild Salmon, Sirena cabbage, avocado, jack cheese, aioli, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips. No tortilla

VEGGIE BOWL

$7.75

Grilled bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, Sirena cabbage, avocado, jack cheese, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips. No tortilla

CALAMARI BOWL

$10.00

Fried Calamari, Sirena cabbage, avocado, jack cheese, pico de gallo, aioli, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips. No tortilla

BEVERAGES

SODA

$2.50

SANDIA

$3.75Out of stock

20 oz Agua Fresca made with watermelon and strawberries

HORCHATA

$3.75

20 oz Agua Fresca made with organic milk, cinnamon, sugar, vanilla, and rice flour

JAMAICA

$3.75

20 oz Agua Fresca made with dried hibiscus flower and sugar

LEMONADE

$2.50

20 oz, made with Lemon juice, water and sugar

BOTTLED WATER

$2.85

TEA

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Irvine Portola Parkway | La Sirena Grill, named for the street where the dream was born, has been cooking fresh, innovative, great-tasting food since 1999. Our family-owned and operated MexEco eateries are committed to strong environment ideals– from the reclaimed wood used throughout our dining room, to each sourcing decision made by our team. Our goals are simple: to preserve the planet, minimize waste, and maximize sustainability while serving outstanding food in a unique and friendly environment. Eat Responsibly. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92620

Directions

Gallery
La Sirena Grill image
La Sirena Grill image
La Sirena Grill image
La Sirena Grill image

