La Sirena Grill - Irvine
243 Reviews
$$
3931 Portola Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92620
Popular Items
TACOS
CARNE ASADA TACO
Grilled Carne asada (grass-fed beef), Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of Chips.
CHICKEN TACO
Grilled free-range, all-natural chicken breast, Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.
CARNITAS TACO
Carnitas (slow-cooked pork), Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.
FISH TACO
Blackened fish, Sirena cabbage, aioli, pico de gallo, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.
SALMON TACO
Blackened Wild salmon, Sirena cabbage, aioli, pico de gallo, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.
CALAMARI TACO
Lightly breaded and fried calamari, Sirena cabbage, aioli, pico de gallo, guacamole, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.
VEGGIE TACO
Grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.
BAJA TACO
Breaded and Fried Pollock, red cabbage slaw, aioli, pico de gallo, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips
SHRIMP TACO
Blackened shrimp, pico de gallo, cabbage, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips
CRISPY CARNITAS TACO
Fried carnitas taco, filled with shredded Cabbage, jack cheese, pico de gallo.
CARNE ASADA TACO PLATE
2 Grilled Carne asada (grass-fed beef) tacos with Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla, served with organic beans and rice
CHICKEN TACO PLATE
2 Grilled Chicken tacos with Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla, served with organic beans and rice
CARNITAS TACO PLATE
2 Carnitas (pork) tacos with Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla, served with organic beans and rice
Mahi Mahi TACO PLATE
2 Blackened fish tacos with Sirena cabbage, aioli, pico de gallo, handmade corn tortilla, served with organic beans and rice
SALMON TACO PLATE
2 Wild Salmon Tacos with Sirena cabbage, aioli, pico de gallo, handmade corn tortilla, served with organic beans and rice
CALAMARI TACO PLATE
2 Lightly breaded and fried Calamari tacos with Sirena cabbage, aioli, pico de gallo, guacamole, handmade corn tortilla, served with organic beans and rice
VEGGIE TACO PLATE
2 Grilled veggie tacos with Sirena cabbage, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, pico de gallo, handmade corn tortilla, served with organic beans and rice
SHRIMP TACO PLATE
2 Blackened Shrimp Tacos on handmade corn tortillas, Sirena cabbage, pico de gallo, served with organic beans and rice.
CRISPY CARNITAS TACO PLATE
2 Fried Carnitas (pork) tacos with Sirena cabbage, jack cheese, pico de gallo, served with organic beans and rice
BURRITOS
CARNE ASADA BURRITO
Flour tortilla filled with Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips
CHICKEN BURRITO
Flour tortilla filled with grilled Chicken breast, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
CARNITAS BURRITO
Flour tortilla filled with Carnitas (pork), Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
FISH BURRITO
Flour tortilla filled with Blackened Daily Fish, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, aioli, pico de gallo, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
SALMON BURRITO
Flour tortilla filled with Blackened Wild Salmon, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, aioli, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
CALAMARI BURRITO
Flour tortilla filled with Fried Calamari, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, aioli, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
VEGGIE BURRITO
Flour tortilla filled with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
SHRIMP BURRITO
Flour tortilla filled with Blackened Shrimp, Sirena cabbage, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
(Adult size) Flour tortilla filled with organic beans and/or rice, jack cheese. Handful of chips.
CALIFORNIA BURRITO
Flour tortilla filled with Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), jack cheese, sour cream, french fries. guacamole and pico de gallo. Handful of chips
TORTAS
CARNE ASADA TORTA
Mexican sandwich filled with grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, and aioli. Handful of chips.
CHICKEN TORTA
Mexican sandwich filled with grilled Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, and aioli. Handful of chips.
CARNITAS TORTA
Mexican sandwich filled with Carnitas (pork), lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, and aioli. Handful of chips.
FISH TORTA
Mexican sandwich filled with Blackened Daily Fish, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, and aioli. Handful of chips.
SALMON TORTA
Mexican sandwich filled with Blackened Wild Salmon, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, and aioli. Handful of chips.
CALAMARI TORTA
Mexican sandwich filled with Fried Calamari, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, and aioli. Handful of chips.
VEGGIE TORTA
Mexican sandwich filled with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, and aioli. Handful of chips.
QUESADILLAS
CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla filled with grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), spicy chipotle paste, mushrooms, onions, and jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla filled with grilled Chicken breast, spicy chipotle paste, mushrooms, onions, and jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.
CARNITAS QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla filled with Carnitas (pork), spicy chipotle paste, mushrooms, onions, and jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.
VEGGIE QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla filled with grilled bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, spicy chipotle paste and jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.
CHEESE QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese. Handful of chips. No toppings
BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla filled with BBQ Chicken, mushrooms, onions, jack cheese, chipotle paste, and black bean corn salsa, served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.
SHRIMP QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla filled with Blackened Shrimp, sautéed mushrooms and onions, jack cheese and chipotle paste, served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.
CALAMARI QUESA
Flour tortilla filled with fried calamari, spicy chipotle paste, mushrooms, onions, and jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.
ENCHILADAS
CARNE ASADA ENCH PLATE
2 Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef) enchiladas, handmade corn tortillas, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo. Served with organic beans and rice
CHICKEN ENCH PLATE
2 Grilled Chicken breast enchiladas,, handmade corn tortillas, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo. Served with organic beans and rice
CARNITAS ENCH PLATE
2 Carnitas (pork) enchiladas, handmade corn tortillas, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo. Served with organic beans and rice
VEGGIE ENCH PLATE
2 Veggie enchiladas with grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, handmade corn tortillas, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo. Served with organic beans and rice
CHEESE ENCH PLATE
2 Jack cheese filled Handmade corn tortillas, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo. Served with organic beans and rice
SHRIMP ENCH PLATE
2 Blackened Shrimp enchiladas, handmade corn tortillas, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo. Served with organic beans and rice
POBLANOS CHEESE ENCHILADA PLATE
AMARILLOS CHEESE ENCHILADA PLATE
CARNE ASADA ENCH ALC
Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), handmade corn tortilla, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo
CHICKEN ENCH ALC
Grilled Chicken breast, handmade corn tortilla, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo
CARNITAS ENCH ALC
Carnitas (pork), handmade corn tortilla, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo
SHRIMP ENCH ALC
Blackened Shrimp, handmade corn tortilla, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo
VEG ENCH ALC
Grilled bell peppers, onion, mushroom, handmade corn tortilla, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo
CHEESE ENCH ALC
Jack cheese filled Handmade corn tortilla, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo
FAJITA PLATE
CARNE ASADA FAJITA PL
Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), herb jack cheese stuffed pasilla chile, grilled bell peppers, onions, 3 handmade corn tortillas, pico de gallo
CHICKEN FAJITA PL
Grilled Chicken breast, herb jack cheese stuffed pasilla chile, grilled bell peppers, onions, 3 handmade corn tortillas, pico de gallo
CARNITAS FAJITA PL
Carnitas (pork), herb jack cheese stuffed pasilla chile, grilled bell peppers, onions, 3 handmade corn tortillas, pico de gallo
FISH FAJITA PL
Blackened daily fish, herb jack cheese stuffed pasilla chile, grilled bell peppers, onions, 3 handmade corn tortillas, pico de gallo
SALMON FAJITA PL
Blackened Wild salmon, herb jack cheese stuffed pasilla chile, grilled bell peppers, onions, 3 handmade corn tortillas, pico de gallo
CALAMARI FAJITA PL
Fried Calamari, herb jack cheese stuffed pasilla chile, grilled bell peppers, onions, 3 handmade corn tortillas, pico de gallo
SHRIMP FAJITA PL
Blackened shrimp, herb jack cheese stuffed pasilla chile, grilled bell peppers, onions, 3 handmade corn tortillas, pico de gallo
VEGGIE FAJITA PL
Grilled bell peppers, herb jack cheese stuffed pasilla chile, mushrooms, onions, 3 handmade corn tortillas, pico de gallo
NACHOS
NACHOS
Chips, jack cheese, pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
CARNE ASADA NACHOS
Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), chips, jack cheese, pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
CHICKEN NACHOS
Grilled Chicken breast, chips, jack cheese, pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
CARNITAS NACHOS
Carnitas (pork), chips, jack cheese, pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
SOUP / SALAD
AVO LIME CARNE ASADA SALAD
Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing
AVO LIME CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled Chicken breast, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing
AVO LIME CARNITAS SALAD
Carnitas (pork), organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing
AVO LIME MAHI MAHI SALAD
Blackened Fish, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing
AVO LIME SALMON SALAD
Blackened Wild Salmon, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing
AVO LIME VEG SALAD
Organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing
BLACKND SALMON SALAD
Blackened Wild Salmon, organic mixed greens, avocado, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted bell peppers, papaya salsa, with lime-cilantro dressing
AVO LIME CALAMARI SALAD
Fried Calamari, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing
AVO LIME SHRIMP SALAD
Blackened Shrimp, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing
BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled BBQ Chicken breast, organic mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, tortilla strips, black bean and corn salsa with lime-cilantro dressing
CUP TORTILLA SOUP
Spicy Chicken Soup, topped with jack cheese and crispy tortilla strips
BOWL TORTILLA SOUP
Spicy Chicken Soup, topped with jack cheese and crispy tortilla strips
TAQUITOS
SIDES
SM CHIPS
MD CHIPS
LG CHIPS
GUAC 3oz
GUAC 8oz
RICE 8oz
PINTO BEANS 8oz
BLACK BEANS 8oz
HALF RICE / PINTO B 8oz
HALF RICE / BLK B 8oz
SIDE SALAD
SALSA ROJA (mild) 8oz
SALSA VERDE (med) 8oz
SALSA QUEMADA (hot) 8oz
PICO DE GALLO 8oz
CHEESE 3oz
CHEESE 8oz
SOUR CREAM 3oz
SOUR CREAM 8oz
AIOLI 3oz
AIOLI 8oz
DRESSING 3oz
DRESSING 8oz
SD CARNE ASADA
SD CHICKEN
SD CARNITAS
SD SALMON
SD CALAMARI
SD VEGGIES
SD 1 WW TORTILLA
SD 1 TACO TORTILLA
SD 3 TACO TORTILLA
SD AVO
QUESO FRESCO 3oz
QUESO FRESCO 8oz
PAPAYA SALSA 3oz
PAPAYA SALSA 8oz
SD PASILLA CHILE
CORN SALSA 3oz
CORN SALSA 8oz
ESCABECHE 8oz
CABBAGE 8oz
JALS 3oz
SD FRIES
ENCH SAUCE 8oz
ENCH SAUCE 3oz
KIDS OPTIONS
CARNE ASADA AND CHEESE TACO
Grilled Carne asada (grass-fed beef), jack cheese, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of Chips.
CHICKEN & CHEESE TACO
Grilled Chicken breast, jack cheese, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of Chips.
CARNITAS & CHEESE TACO
Carnitas (pork), jack cheese, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of Chips.
CHEESE QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese. Handful of chips. No toppings
KIDS BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
(Kid size) Flour tortilla filled with organic black or pinto beans, jack cheese. Handful of chips.
KIDS CHICKEN TAQUITO
1 fried chicken taquito, served with handful of chips
KIDS CHIPS & CHEESE
Chips and melted jack cheese.
BOWLS
CARNE ASADA BOWL
Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), Sirena cabbage, avocado, jack cheese, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips. No tortilla
CHICKEN BOWL
Grilled Chicken breast, Sirena cabbage, avocado, jack cheese, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips. No tortilla
CARNITAS BOWL
Carnitas (pork), Sirena cabbage, avocado, jack cheese, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips. No tortilla
DAILY FISH BOWL
Blackened Fish, Sirena cabbage, avocado, jack cheese, aioli, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips. No tortilla
SALMON BOWL
Blackened Wild Salmon, Sirena cabbage, avocado, jack cheese, aioli, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips. No tortilla
VEGGIE BOWL
Grilled bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, Sirena cabbage, avocado, jack cheese, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips. No tortilla
CALAMARI BOWL
Fried Calamari, Sirena cabbage, avocado, jack cheese, pico de gallo, aioli, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips. No tortilla
BEVERAGES
SODA
SANDIA
20 oz Agua Fresca made with watermelon and strawberries
HORCHATA
20 oz Agua Fresca made with organic milk, cinnamon, sugar, vanilla, and rice flour
JAMAICA
20 oz Agua Fresca made with dried hibiscus flower and sugar
LEMONADE
20 oz, made with Lemon juice, water and sugar
BOTTLED WATER
TEA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Irvine Portola Parkway | La Sirena Grill, named for the street where the dream was born, has been cooking fresh, innovative, great-tasting food since 1999. Our family-owned and operated MexEco eateries are committed to strong environment ideals– from the reclaimed wood used throughout our dining room, to each sourcing decision made by our team. Our goals are simple: to preserve the planet, minimize waste, and maximize sustainability while serving outstanding food in a unique and friendly environment. Eat Responsibly. Come in and enjoy!
3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92620