La Sirena Grill - South Laguna
30862 South Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
SPECIAL ADDITIONS
SALMON WRAP
Blackened wild salmon, organic mixed greens, jack cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, guacamole, and cilantro-lime dressing in a whole wheat tortilla. Handful of chips.
CHICKEN WRAP
Grilled free-range chicken, organic mixed greens, jack cheese, guacamole, cucumbers, tomatoes, and cilantro-lime dressing in a whole wheat tortilla. Handful of chips.
CARNE ASADA WRAP
Grilled carne asada (grass-fed steak), organic mixed greens, avocado, jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, cilantro-lime dressing, whole-wheat tortilla. Handful of chips.
CALIFORNIA BURRITO
Grilled carne asada (grass-fed beef), jack cheese, sour cream, french fries. guacamole, pico de gallo, and organic beans/rice in a flour tortilla. Handful of chips.
CHIMICHANGA
Deep-fried burrito with organic pinto or black beans and jack cheese. Guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo on the side.
CHICKEN CHIMICHANGA
Deep-fried burrito with organic pinto or black beans, jack cheese, and grilled chicken. Guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo on the side.
CARNE ASADA CHIMICHANGA
Deep-fried burrito with organic pinto or black beans, jack cheese, and grilled carne asada. Guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo on the side.
CARNITAS CHIMICHANGA
Deep-fried burrito with organic pinto or black beans, jack cheese, and carnitas (slow cooked pork). Guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo on the side.
TOSTADA
Organic pinto beans, dressed Sirena Cabbage, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and queso fresco in a fried flour tortilla shell.
TACOS
CARNE ASADA TACO
Grilled Carne asada (grass-fed beef), Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.
CHICKEN TACO
Grilled chicken (free-range), Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.
CARNITAS TACO
Carnitas (slow-cooked pork), Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.
MAHI FISH TACO
Blackened fish, Sirena cabbage, aioli, pico de gallo, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.
SALMON TACO
Blackened wild salmon, Sirena cabbage, aioli, pico de gallo, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.
CALAMARI TACO
Calamari (lightly breaded and fried), Sirena cabbage, aioli, guacamole, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.
VEGGIE TACO
Grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.
BAJA TACO
Docent Brewing beer battered fish, Sirena cabbage, aioli, pico de gallo, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.
SHRIMP TACO
Blackened wild shrimp, pico de gallo, aioli, Sirena cabbage, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.
CRISPY CHICKEN TACO
Chicken, lettuce, jack cheese, pico de gallo, salsa verde, fried corn tortilla.
CRISPY CARNITAS TACO
Carnitas (slow-cooked pork), lettuce, jack cheese, pico de gallo, salsa verde, fried corn tortilla.
CARNE ASADA TACO PLATE
2 Grilled Carne asada (grass-fed beef) tacos with Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla, served with organic beans and rice
CHICKEN TACO PLATE
2 grilled chicken tacos with Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortillas, served with organic beans and rice.
CARNITAS TACO PLATE
2 Carnitas (slow-cooked pork) tacos with Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortillas, served with organic beans and rice.
MAHI FISH TACO PLATE
2 blackened fish tacos with Sirena cabbage, aioli, pico de gallo, handmade corn tortillas, served with organic beans and rice.
SALMON TACO PLATE
2 blackened wild salmon tacos with Sirena cabbage, aioli, pico de gallo, handmade corn tortillas, served with organic beans and rice.
CALAMARI TACO PLATE
2 calamari tacos (lighly breaded and fried) with Sirena cabbage, aioli, guacamole, handmade corn tortillas, served with organic beans and rice.
VEGGIE TACO PLATE
2 grilled veggie tacos with bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortillas, served with organic beans and rice.
SHRIMP TACO PLATE
2 blackened wild shrimp tacos with Sirena cabbage, pico de gallo, aioil, handmade corn tortillas, served with organic beans and rice.
BAJA TACO PLATE
2 baja fish tacos with Docent Brewing beer battered fish, Sirena cabbage, aioli, pico de gallo, handmade corn tortillas, served with organic beans and rice.
BURRITOS
CARNE ASADA BURRITO
Grilled carne asada (grass-fed beef), Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice, flour tortilla. Handful of chips.
CHICKEN BURRITO
Grilled chicken (free-range), Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice, flour tortilla. Handful of chips.
CARNITAS BURRITO
Carnitas (slow-cooked pork), Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice, flour tortilla. Handful of chips.
MAHI FISH BURRITO
Flour tortilla filled with Blackened Daily Fish, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, aioli, pico de gallo, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
SALMON BURRITO
Flour tortilla filled with Blackened Wild Salmon, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, aioli, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
CALAMARI BURRITO
Flour tortilla filled with Fried Calamari, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, aioli, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
VEGGIE BURRITO
Flour tortilla filled with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
SHRIMP BURRITO
Flour tortilla filled with Blackened Shrimp, Sirena cabbage, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips
CALIFORNIA BURRITO
Grilled carne asada (grass-fed beef), jack cheese, sour cream, french fries. guacamole, pico de gallo, and organic beans/rice in a flour tortilla. Handful of chips.
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
(Adult size) Flour tortilla filled with organic beans and/or rice, jack cheese. Handful of chips.
CHIMICHANGA
Deep-fried burrito with organic pinto or black beans and jack cheese. Guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo on the side.
QUESADILLAS
CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla filled with grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), spicy chipotle paste, mushrooms, onions, and jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla filled with grilled Chicken breast, spicy chipotle paste, mushrooms, onions, and jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.
CARNITAS QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla filled with Carnitas (pork), spicy chipotle paste, mushrooms, onions, and jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.
VEGGIE QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla filled with grilled bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, spicy chipotle paste and jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.
CHEESE QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese. Handful of chips. No toppings
BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla filled with BBQ Chicken, mushrooms, onions, jack cheese, chipotle paste, and black bean corn salsa, served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.
SHRIMP QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla filled with Blackened Shrimp, sautéed mushrooms and onions, jack cheese and chipotle paste, served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.
ENCHILADAS
CARNE ASADA ENCH PLATE
2 Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef) enchiladas, handmade corn tortillas, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo. Served with organic beans and rice
CHICKEN ENCH PLATE
2 Grilled Chicken breast enchiladas,, handmade corn tortillas, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo. Served with organic beans and rice
CARNITAS ENCH PLATE
2 Carnitas (pork) enchiladas, handmade corn tortillas, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo. Served with organic beans and rice
VEGGIE ENCH PLATE
2 Veggie enchiladas with grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, handmade corn tortillas, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo. Served with organic beans and rice
CHEESE ENCH PLATE
2 Jack cheese filled Handmade corn tortillas, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo. Served with organic beans and rice
SHRIMP ENCH PLATE
2 Blackened Shrimp enchiladas, handmade corn tortillas, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo. Served with organic beans and rice
CARNE ASADA ENCH ALC
Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), handmade corn tortilla, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo
CHICKEN ENCH ALC
Grilled Chicken breast, handmade corn tortilla, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo
CARNITAS ENCH ALC
Carnitas (pork), handmade corn tortilla, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo
SHRIMP ENCH ALC
Blackened Shrimp, handmade corn tortilla, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo
VEG ENCH ALC
Grilled bell peppers, onion, mushroom, handmade corn tortilla, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo
CHEESE ENCH ALC
Jack cheese filled Handmade corn tortilla, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo
NACHOS
NACHOS
Chips, jack cheese, pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
CARNE ASADA NACHOS
Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), chips, jack cheese, pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
CHICKEN NACHOS
Grilled Chicken breast, chips, jack cheese, pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
CARNITAS NACHOS
Carnitas (pork), chips, jack cheese, pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
SOUP / SALAD
CARNE ASADA SALAD
Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing
CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled Chicken breast, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing
CARNITAS SALAD
Carnitas (pork), organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing
MAHI FISH SALAD
Blackened Fish, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing
AVO SALMON SALAD
Blackened Wild Salmon, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing
VEG SALAD
Organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing
BLKN SALMON SALAD
Blackened Wild Salmon, organic mixed greens, avocado, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted bell peppers, papaya salsa, with lime-cilantro dressing
CALAMARI SALAD
Fried Calamari, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing
SHRIMP SALAD
Blackened Shrimp, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing
BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled BBQ Chicken breast, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, black bean and corn salsa with lime-cilantro dressing
CUP TORTILLA SOUP
Spicy Chicken Soup, topped with jack cheese and crispy tortilla strips
BOWL TORTILLA SOUP
Spicy Chicken Soup, topped with jack cheese and crispy tortilla strips
TAQUITOS
SIDES
SM CHIPS
MD CHIPS
LG CHIPS
GUAC 3oz
GUAC 8oz
GUAC 16oz
RICE 8oz
PINTO BEANS 8oz
BLACK BEANS 8oz
HALF RICE / PINTO B 8oz
HALF RICE / BLK B 8oz
SIDE SALAD
SALSA ROJA (mild) 8oz
SALSA VERDE (med) 8oz
SALSA QUEMADA (hot) 8oz
PICO DE GALLO 8oz
CHEESE 3oz
CHEESE 8oz
SOUR CREAM 3oz
SOUR CREAM 8oz
AIOLI 3oz
AIOLI 8oz
DRESSING 3oz
DRESSING 8oz
SD CARNE ASADA
SD CHICKEN
SD CARNITAS
SD SALMON
SD CALAMARI
SD VEGGIES
SD FLOUR TORTILLA
SD WW TORTILLA
SD 1 TACO TORTILLA
SD 3 TACO TORTILLA
SD AVO
QUESO FRESCO 3oz
QUESO FRESCO 8oz
PAPAYA SALSA 3oz
PAPAYA SALSA 8oz
CORN SALSA 3oz
CORN SALSA 8oz
ESCABECHE 8oz
SD PASILLA CHILE
CABBAGE 8oz
JALS 3oz
SD FRIES
ENCH SAUCE 3oz
ENCH SAUCE 8oz
BBQ SAUCE 3oz
CRISPY ONIONS 8oz
CRISPY ONIONS 3oz
KIDS OPTIONS
CARNE ASADA AND CHEESE TACO
Grilled Carne asada (grass-fed beef), jack cheese, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of Chips.
CHICKEN & CHEESE TACO
Grilled Chicken breast, jack cheese, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of Chips.
CARNITAS & CHEESE TACO
Carnitas (pork), jack cheese, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of Chips.
CHEESE QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese. Handful of chips. No toppings
KIDS BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
(Kid size) Flour tortilla filled with organic black or pinto beans, jack cheese. Handful of chips.
KIDS CHICKEN TAQUITO
1 fried chicken taquito, served with handful of chips
KIDS CHIPS & CHEESE
Chips and melted jack cheese.
BOWLS
CARNE ASADA BOWL
Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips
CHICKEN BOWL
Grilled Chicken Breast, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
CARNITAS BOWL
Carnitas, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
MAHI FISH BOWL
Blackened Daily Fish, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, pico de gallo, aioli, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips
SALMON BOWL
Blackened Wild Salmon, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, pico de gallo, aioli, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips
CALAMARI BOWL
Fried Calamari, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, pico de gallo, aioli, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips
SHRIMP BOWL
Blackened Shrimp, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, pico de gallo, aioli, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips
VEGGIE BOWL
Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips
VEG BOWL (no veggies)
Sirena cabbage, guacamole, pico de gallo, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
LG PARTY
Open Order for Cynthia
Monday, Oct 31 11:30am pickup - 30 Person Taco Bar - $13/person = $390 - 20 Person Enchilada Bar - $14.25/person = $285 - 25 Person Side Salad Bar - $4.50/person = $112 - 2 Taquitos Platters - $100/each = $200 - 4 32oz Guacamole - $25/each = $100 - 4 LG Chips - $6/each = $24 Includes: rice, beans, salsas
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
South Laguna Beach | La Sirena Grill, named for the street where the dream was born, has been cooking fresh, innovative, great-tasting food since 1999. Our family-owned and operated MexEco eateries are committed to strong environment ideals– from the reclaimed wood used throughout our dining room, to each sourcing decision made by our team. Our goals are simple: to preserve the planet, minimize waste, and maximize sustainability while serving outstanding food in a unique and friendly environment. Eat Responsibly. Come in and enjoy!
30862 South Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651