La Sirena Grill - South Laguna

793 Reviews

$$

30862 South Coast Hwy

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Popular Items

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
CARNE ASADA BURRITO
CHICKEN BURRITO

SPECIAL ADDITIONS

SALMON WRAP

$14.50

Blackened wild salmon, organic mixed greens, jack cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, guacamole, and cilantro-lime dressing in a whole wheat tortilla. Handful of chips.

CHICKEN WRAP

$12.50

Grilled free-range chicken, organic mixed greens, jack cheese, guacamole, cucumbers, tomatoes, and cilantro-lime dressing in a whole wheat tortilla. Handful of chips.

CARNE ASADA WRAP

$13.25

Grilled carne asada (grass-fed steak), organic mixed greens, avocado, jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, cilantro-lime dressing, whole-wheat tortilla. Handful of chips.

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$13.00

Grilled carne asada (grass-fed beef), jack cheese, sour cream, french fries. guacamole, pico de gallo, and organic beans/rice in a flour tortilla. Handful of chips.

CHIMICHANGA

$10.00

Deep-fried burrito with organic pinto or black beans and jack cheese. Guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo on the side.

CHICKEN CHIMICHANGA

$11.25

Deep-fried burrito with organic pinto or black beans, jack cheese, and grilled chicken. Guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo on the side.

CARNE ASADA CHIMICHANGA

$12.50

Deep-fried burrito with organic pinto or black beans, jack cheese, and grilled carne asada. Guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo on the side.

CARNITAS CHIMICHANGA

$11.25

Deep-fried burrito with organic pinto or black beans, jack cheese, and carnitas (slow cooked pork). Guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo on the side.

TOSTADA

$13.00

Organic pinto beans, dressed Sirena Cabbage, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and queso fresco in a fried flour tortilla shell.

MARGARITAS

House Margarita

$9.00

Spicy House Margarita

$9.00

Cadillac Margarita

$11.00

TACOS

CARNE ASADA TACO

$4.75

Grilled Carne asada (grass-fed beef), Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.

CHICKEN TACO

$4.25

Grilled chicken (free-range), Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.

CARNITAS TACO

$4.25

Carnitas (slow-cooked pork), Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.

MAHI FISH TACO

$5.25

Blackened fish, Sirena cabbage, aioli, pico de gallo, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.

SALMON TACO

$5.25

Blackened wild salmon, Sirena cabbage, aioli, pico de gallo, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.

CALAMARI TACO

$5.25

Calamari (lightly breaded and fried), Sirena cabbage, aioli, guacamole, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.

VEGGIE TACO

$3.95

Grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.

BAJA TACO

$5.25

Docent Brewing beer battered fish, Sirena cabbage, aioli, pico de gallo, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.

SHRIMP TACO

$5.50

Blackened wild shrimp, pico de gallo, aioli, Sirena cabbage, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.

CRISPY CHICKEN TACO

$4.95

Chicken, lettuce, jack cheese, pico de gallo, salsa verde, fried corn tortilla.

CRISPY CARNITAS TACO

$4.95

Carnitas (slow-cooked pork), lettuce, jack cheese, pico de gallo, salsa verde, fried corn tortilla.

CARNE ASADA TACO PLATE

$13.00

2 Grilled Carne asada (grass-fed beef) tacos with Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla, served with organic beans and rice

CHICKEN TACO PLATE

$12.00

2 grilled chicken tacos with Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortillas, served with organic beans and rice.

CARNITAS TACO PLATE

$12.00

2 Carnitas (slow-cooked pork) tacos with Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortillas, served with organic beans and rice.

MAHI FISH TACO PLATE

$14.00

2 blackened fish tacos with Sirena cabbage, aioli, pico de gallo, handmade corn tortillas, served with organic beans and rice.

SALMON TACO PLATE

$14.00

2 blackened wild salmon tacos with Sirena cabbage, aioli, pico de gallo, handmade corn tortillas, served with organic beans and rice.

CALAMARI TACO PLATE

$14.00

2 calamari tacos (lighly breaded and fried) with Sirena cabbage, aioli, guacamole, handmade corn tortillas, served with organic beans and rice.

VEGGIE TACO PLATE

$11.50

2 grilled veggie tacos with bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortillas, served with organic beans and rice.

SHRIMP TACO PLATE

$14.50

2 blackened wild shrimp tacos with Sirena cabbage, pico de gallo, aioil, handmade corn tortillas, served with organic beans and rice.

BAJA TACO PLATE

$14.50

2 baja fish tacos with Docent Brewing beer battered fish, Sirena cabbage, aioli, pico de gallo, handmade corn tortillas, served with organic beans and rice.

BURRITOS

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$11.50

Grilled carne asada (grass-fed beef), Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice, flour tortilla. Handful of chips.

CHICKEN BURRITO

$10.95

Grilled chicken (free-range), Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice, flour tortilla. Handful of chips.

CARNITAS BURRITO

$10.95

Carnitas (slow-cooked pork), Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice, flour tortilla. Handful of chips.

MAHI FISH BURRITO

$11.95

Flour tortilla filled with Blackened Daily Fish, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, aioli, pico de gallo, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.

SALMON BURRITO

$11.95

Flour tortilla filled with Blackened Wild Salmon, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, aioli, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.

CALAMARI BURRITO

$11.95

Flour tortilla filled with Fried Calamari, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, aioli, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.

VEGGIE BURRITO

$8.95

Flour tortilla filled with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.

SHRIMP BURRITO

$13.00

Flour tortilla filled with Blackened Shrimp, Sirena cabbage, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$13.00

Grilled carne asada (grass-fed beef), jack cheese, sour cream, french fries. guacamole, pico de gallo, and organic beans/rice in a flour tortilla. Handful of chips.

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$7.95

(Adult size) Flour tortilla filled with organic beans and/or rice, jack cheese. Handful of chips.

CHIMICHANGA

$10.00

Deep-fried burrito with organic pinto or black beans and jack cheese. Guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo on the side.

QUESADILLAS

CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA

$13.15

Flour tortilla filled with grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), spicy chipotle paste, mushrooms, onions, and jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.55

Flour tortilla filled with grilled Chicken breast, spicy chipotle paste, mushrooms, onions, and jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.

CARNITAS QUESADILLA

$11.55

Flour tortilla filled with Carnitas (pork), spicy chipotle paste, mushrooms, onions, and jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$10.55

Flour tortilla filled with grilled bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, spicy chipotle paste and jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.95

Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese. Handful of chips. No toppings

BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.05

Flour tortilla filled with BBQ Chicken, mushrooms, onions, jack cheese, chipotle paste, and black bean corn salsa, served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$14.55

Flour tortilla filled with Blackened Shrimp, sautéed mushrooms and onions, jack cheese and chipotle paste, served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.

ENCHILADAS

CARNE ASADA ENCH PLATE

$14.25

2 Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef) enchiladas, handmade corn tortillas, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo. Served with organic beans and rice

CHICKEN ENCH PLATE

$12.95

2 Grilled Chicken breast enchiladas,, handmade corn tortillas, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo. Served with organic beans and rice

CARNITAS ENCH PLATE

$12.95

2 Carnitas (pork) enchiladas, handmade corn tortillas, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo. Served with organic beans and rice

VEGGIE ENCH PLATE

$11.55

2 Veggie enchiladas with grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, handmade corn tortillas, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo. Served with organic beans and rice

CHEESE ENCH PLATE

$11.55

2 Jack cheese filled Handmade corn tortillas, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo. Served with organic beans and rice

SHRIMP ENCH PLATE

$16.00

2 Blackened Shrimp enchiladas, handmade corn tortillas, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo. Served with organic beans and rice

CARNE ASADA ENCH ALC

$5.50

Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), handmade corn tortilla, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo

CHICKEN ENCH ALC

$5.00

Grilled Chicken breast, handmade corn tortilla, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo

CARNITAS ENCH ALC

$5.00

Carnitas (pork), handmade corn tortilla, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo

SHRIMP ENCH ALC

$7.15

Blackened Shrimp, handmade corn tortilla, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo

VEG ENCH ALC

$4.50

Grilled bell peppers, onion, mushroom, handmade corn tortilla, jack cheese, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo

CHEESE ENCH ALC

$4.50

Jack cheese filled Handmade corn tortilla, enchilada sauce, Sirena cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo

NACHOS

NACHOS

$10.55

Chips, jack cheese, pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo

CARNE ASADA NACHOS

$13.15

Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), chips, jack cheese, pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo

CHICKEN NACHOS

$11.55

Grilled Chicken breast, chips, jack cheese, pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo

CARNITAS NACHOS

$11.55

Carnitas (pork), chips, jack cheese, pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo

SOUP / SALAD

CARNE ASADA SALAD

$14.25

Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing

CHICKEN SALAD

$13.25

Grilled Chicken breast, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing

CARNITAS SALAD

$13.25

Carnitas (pork), organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing

MAHI FISH SALAD

$15.75

Blackened Fish, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing

AVO SALMON SALAD

$15.75

Blackened Wild Salmon, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing

VEG SALAD

$11.75

Organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing

BLKN SALMON SALAD

$16.55

Blackened Wild Salmon, organic mixed greens, avocado, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted bell peppers, papaya salsa, with lime-cilantro dressing

CALAMARI SALAD

$15.75

Fried Calamari, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing

SHRIMP SALAD

$16.20

Blackened Shrimp, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing

BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

$14.55

Grilled BBQ Chicken breast, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, black bean and corn salsa with lime-cilantro dressing

CUP TORTILLA SOUP

$4.35

Spicy Chicken Soup, topped with jack cheese and crispy tortilla strips

BOWL TORTILLA SOUP

$6.35

Spicy Chicken Soup, topped with jack cheese and crispy tortilla strips

TAQUITOS

TAQUITO PLATE

$13.25

3 fried chicken taquitos, served with sour cream, guacamole, Sirena cabbage and pico de gallo. Organic rice and beans

TAQ A La Carte

$4.95

1 fried chicken taquito, served with sour cream, guacamole, Sirena cabbage and pico de gallo.

SIDES

SM CHIPS

$0.95

MD CHIPS

$3.00

LG CHIPS

$6.00

GUAC 3oz

$2.75

GUAC 8oz

$6.25

GUAC 16oz

$12.50

RICE 8oz

$3.50

PINTO BEANS 8oz

$3.50

BLACK BEANS 8oz

$3.50

HALF RICE / PINTO B 8oz

$3.50

HALF RICE / BLK B 8oz

$3.50

SIDE SALAD

$4.50

SALSA ROJA (mild) 8oz

$3.25

SALSA VERDE (med) 8oz

$3.25

SALSA QUEMADA (hot) 8oz

$3.25

PICO DE GALLO 8oz

$3.25

CHEESE 3oz

$2.75

CHEESE 8oz

$5.75

SOUR CREAM 3oz

$2.50

SOUR CREAM 8oz

$6.25

AIOLI 3oz

$1.80

AIOLI 8oz

$4.95

DRESSING 3oz

$2.50

DRESSING 8oz

$5.50

SD CARNE ASADA

$7.70

SD CHICKEN

$6.00

SD CARNITAS

$6.00

SD SALMON

$7.70

SD CALAMARI

$7.70

SD VEGGIES

$3.85

SD FLOUR TORTILLA

$0.95

SD WW TORTILLA

$0.95

SD 1 TACO TORTILLA

$0.55

SD 3 TACO TORTILLA

$1.65

SD AVO

$2.75

QUESO FRESCO 3oz

$2.50

QUESO FRESCO 8oz

$6.25

PAPAYA SALSA 3oz

$3.50

PAPAYA SALSA 8oz

$7.70

CORN SALSA 3oz

$2.25

CORN SALSA 8oz

$5.25

ESCABECHE 8oz

$3.50

SD PASILLA CHILE

$3.30Out of stock

CABBAGE 8oz

$1.65

JALS 3oz

$0.55

SD FRIES

$5.00

ENCH SAUCE 3oz

$1.95

ENCH SAUCE 8oz

$5.15

BBQ SAUCE 3oz

$0.55

CRISPY ONIONS 8oz

$1.65

CRISPY ONIONS 3oz

$0.55

KIDS OPTIONS

CARNE ASADA AND CHEESE TACO

$5.95

Grilled Carne asada (grass-fed beef), jack cheese, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of Chips.

CHICKEN & CHEESE TACO

$5.50

Grilled Chicken breast, jack cheese, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of Chips.

CARNITAS & CHEESE TACO

$5.50

Carnitas (pork), jack cheese, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of Chips.

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.95

Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese. Handful of chips. No toppings

KIDS BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$6.95

(Kid size) Flour tortilla filled with organic black or pinto beans, jack cheese. Handful of chips.

KIDS CHICKEN TAQUITO

$3.75

1 fried chicken taquito, served with handful of chips

KIDS CHIPS & CHEESE

$7.50

Chips and melted jack cheese.

BOWLS

CARNE ASADA BOWL

$11.50

Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips

CHICKEN BOWL

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.

CARNITAS BOWL

$10.95

Carnitas, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.

MAHI FISH BOWL

$11.95

Blackened Daily Fish, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, pico de gallo, aioli, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips

SALMON BOWL

$11.95

Blackened Wild Salmon, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, pico de gallo, aioli, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips

CALAMARI BOWL

$11.95

Fried Calamari, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, pico de gallo, aioli, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips

SHRIMP BOWL

$13.00

Blackened Shrimp, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, pico de gallo, aioli, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips

VEGGIE BOWL

$8.95

Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips

VEG BOWL (no veggies)

$8.95

Sirena cabbage, guacamole, pico de gallo, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.

BEVERAGES

SANDIA

$4.25

20 oz Agua Fresca made with watermelon and strawberries

HORCHATA

$4.25

20 oz Agua Fresca made with organic milk, cinnamon, sugar, vanilla, and rice flour

SODA

$3.50

MARGARITAS

House Margarita

$9.00

Cadillac Margarita

$11.00

Spicy House Margarita

$9.00

LG PARTY

Open Order for Cynthia

$1,111.50

Monday, Oct 31 11:30am pickup - 30 Person Taco Bar - $13/person = $390 - 20 Person Enchilada Bar - $14.25/person = $285 - 25 Person Side Salad Bar - $4.50/person = $112 - 2 Taquitos Platters - $100/each = $200 - 4 32oz Guacamole - $25/each = $100 - 4 LG Chips - $6/each = $24 Includes: rice, beans, salsas

check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

South Laguna Beach | La Sirena Grill, named for the street where the dream was born, has been cooking fresh, innovative, great-tasting food since 1999. Our family-owned and operated MexEco eateries are committed to strong environment ideals– from the reclaimed wood used throughout our dining room, to each sourcing decision made by our team. Our goals are simple: to preserve the planet, minimize waste, and maximize sustainability while serving outstanding food in a unique and friendly environment. Eat Responsibly. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

30862 South Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Directions

