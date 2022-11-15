La Spiga Italian Bakery
4203 Lindbergh Dr
Addison, TX 75001
LUNCH SPECIALS
Chicken Lasagna
Layered chicken, Bechamel sauce and Homemade Lasagna noodles . Served with Cheese Garlic bread.
Chicken And Brown Rice
Served on a bed of greens, brown rice, grapes, oranges, roasted bell peppers, raisins, scallions, walnuts, and almonds topped with a grilled breast of Chicken. Tossed in a Sherry wine Vinaigrette
Crouque Monsieur
A GRILLED HAM AND FONTINA CHEESE ON OUR SOURDOUGH BREAD WITH SPICY MUSTARD AND TOPPED WITH OUR BECHAMEL SAUCE AND SERVED WITH OUR HOMEMADE CHIPS AND A SIDE CAESAR SALAD
Beef Stroganoff
Golden seared juicy cubed beef with our beef and mushroom sauce all served over egg noodles with a spoon full of sour cream on top.....delicious!
Lemon Chicken Picatta
Breast of chicken sauteed in a lemon butter with capers and served over angel hair pasta and topped with asparagus and mozzarella!
Broiled Salmon over Caesar Salad
Broiled Salmon Served over CAESAR SALAD w/ our caesar dressing on the side
Broiled Salmon w/ lemon butter and Egg Noodles
Broiled Salmon served over egg noodles and spinach with a lemon butter sauce.
Hot Reuben Sandwich
Served hot with Sauerkraut and swiss cheese and thousand island dressing. House salad and homemade chips
FAMILY STYLE MEAL (4-5 people)
Our family style meals come with your choice of Caesar or house salad, bread, and a dessert. You can choose from any of our Entree's. (Must have 4 hour notice)
PASTAS
Penne W/Mush Cream Chicken
PENNE PASTA SERVED WITH A MUSHROOM CREAM, CHICKEN AND HAM SAUCE
Penne W/Mushroom Cream Shrimp
MUSHROOM CREAM SAUCE WITH SHRIMP
Penne Vodka Shrimp
PENNE TOPPED WITH A VODKA CREAM SAUCE AND SHRIMP
Chicken Alfredo Penne Pasta
Penne Vodka Chicken
PENNE WITH A VODKA CREAM SAUCE AND CHICKEN
Penne Shrimp Fradiavlo
PENNE WITH OUR SPICY MARINERA AND SHRIMP
Penne Chicken Fradiavlo
PENNE W/ A SPICY MARINERA AND CHICKEN
Penne W/ Marinera Meatball
PENNE PASTA SERVED WITH OUR HOMEMADE ITALIAN MEATBALLS AND MARINERA SAUCE....
Penn W/ Chic And Pesto
PENNE PASTA SERVED WITH OUR HOMEMADE PESTO SAUCE TOPPED WITH STRIPS OF CHICKEN
Penne Primavera Veggie
PENNE MARINERA WITH MIXED VEGGIES
Tortellini Aurora Chicken
PINK TOMATO SAUCE OVER CHEESE TORTELLINI SERVE WITH CHICKEN
Tortellini Aurora Shrimp
PINK CREAMY TOMATO SAUCE SERVED OVER CHEESE TORTELLINI AND SHRIMP
Penne Bolognese
HOMEMADE BOLOGNESE SAUCE OVER PENNE NOODLES
Penne Marinera
MARINIERA SAUCE OVER PENNE NOODLES
Meat Lasagna
BOLOGNESE MEAT SAUCE SERVED BETWEEN LAYERS OF NOODLES AND CHEESE
Spaghetti And Meatballs
MARINERA AND OUR ITALIAN MEATBALLS SERVED OVER SPEGHATTI NOODLES
Spaghetti Meat Sauce
OUR BOLOGNESE SAUCE SERVED OVER SPAGHETTI
Cheese Garlic Bread
SALADS
LG CHICKEN SALAD
Diced chicken, apples, grapes, celery, and pecans tossed with our homemade creamy Italian dressing.
SMALL CHICKEN SALAD
Diced chicken, apples, grapes, celery, and pecans tossed with our homemade creamy Italian dressing.
LG HOUSE SALAD
Mixed greens, shaved carrots, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, zucchini, tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, and mushrooms. Tossed with our homemade creamy Italian dressing.
SMALL HOUSE SALAD
Mixed greens, shaved carrots, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, zucchini, tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, and mushrooms. Tossed with our homemade creamy Italian dressing.
LG MOZZARELLA SALAD
Romain lettuce with fresh tomatoes, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella. Served with our homemade pesto sauce.
LG CAESAR SALAD
Romain lettuce, homemade croutons, Parmesan cheese. Tossed with our homemade caesar dressing.
SMALL CAESAR SALAD
Romain lettuce, homemade croutons, Parmesan cheese. Tossed with our homemade caesar dressing.
LG TUNA SALAD
The great tasting tuna served on a bed of romaine, tomatoes, onions. Served with a light dressing.
SMALL TUNA SALAD
The great tasting tuna served on a bed of romaine, tomatoes, onions. Served with a light dressing.
SM HOUSE SALAD W/CHICKEN
Mixed greens, shaved carrots, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, zucchini, tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, and mushrooms. Tossed with our homemade creamy Italian dressing.
LG HOUSE W/ CHICKEN
Mixed greens, shaved carrots, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, zucchini, tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, and mushrooms. Tossed with our homemade creamy Italian dressing.
SM CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Romain lettuce, homemade croutons, Parmesan cheese. Tossed with our homemade caesar dressing.
LG CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Romain lettuce, homemade croutons, Parmesan cheese. Tossed with our homemade caesar dressing.
LG FRUIT
Seasonal fruit cup, and served with a hint of lemon juice.
SM FRUIT
Seasonal fruit cup, and served with a hint of lemon juice.
SOUP/SALAD COMBO
SANDWICHES (all served w/lettuce and tomato and bag of chips)
Whole Chicken Tarragon
Breast of chicken baked with tarragon herb, swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
Whole Pork Tenderloin
Pork medallions sautéed with caramelized onions, swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
Whole Ham And Cheese
Sliced black forest ham, swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
Whole Roast Beef
Sliced roast beef, and sautéed onions, swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
Whole Tuna
Great tasting tuna made with chopped onions light dressing, salt, and pepper.
Whole Chicken Salad Sandw
Diced chicken, apples, grapes, celery, and pecans, tossed with our creamy Italian dressing.
Whole Meatball
Meatballs served with marinara, and mozzarella cheese on a toasted baguette.
Whole Veggie Sandwich
Sautéed veggies, and swiss cheese.
Whole Italian Sub
Served with Italian dressing, vinegar, and oil, onion, black olives, turkey, ham, and pepperoni, lettuce, and tomato.
Grilled Cheese (FONTINA/CHEDDAR)
Sourdough ciabatta and a combination of fontina and cheddar cheese
1/2 Sand & Soup Combo
1/2 Sand Sal Combo
1/2 Ham
Sliced black forest ham, swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
1/2 Pork Tend
Pork medallions sautéed with caramelized onions, swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
1/2 Chic Tarr
Breast of chicken baked with tarragon herb, swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
1/2 Italian
Served with Italian dressing, vinegar, and oil, onion, black olives, turkey, ham, and pepperoni, lettuce, and tomato.
1/2 Meatball
Meatballs served with marinara, and mozzarella cheese on a toasted baguette.
1/2 Veggi
Sautéed veggies, and swiss cheese.
1/2 Tuna
Great tasting tuna made with chopped onions light dressing, salt, and pepper.
1/2 Roast Beef
Sliced roast beef, and sautéed onions, swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich
Diced chicken, apples, grapes, celery, and pecans, tossed with our creamy Italian dressing.
1/2 GRILLED CHEESE
PIZZAS
Cheese Pizza
Italian Sausage Pizza
Italian sausage, onions, and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken And Goat Pizz
Diced chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, black olives, onions, goat cheese, and mozzarella cheese.
Pepperoni
Pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese.
Veggi Pizza
Marinara sauce, sautéed broccoli, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, onions, mozzarella cheese, and fresh tomatoes
1/2 Pizza & Salad
BAKERY CAKES
Italian Cream Cake
Almond, coconut cake with raspberry filling, and cream cheese icing. Contains eggs, milk, and nuts.
Chocolate Double Fudge
Double fudge cake with chocolate filling. Contains eggs, milk, and nuts
Carrot Cake
Red Velvet Cake
Cheese Cake
Tiramisu
Fruit Tart
A Custard filling with seasonal fruit on top. Topped with an apricot glaze for finish (24 hour notice)
Birthday Topper
BAKERY COOKIES
BAKERY MUFFINS
BREAKFAST MENU
Continental Breakfast
One of our Danish, Muffins or Croissants served with a cup of fruit and your choice of Coffee or Orange Juice
European Breakfast
Your choice of one of our amazing breakfast pastries served with side of fruit and your choice of Specialty Coffees.
Egg Lovers Breakfast
Our homemade quiche (choice of ham or spinach) served with fruit and a drink
BREAKFAST PASTRIES
Cheese Danish
Cherry Danish
Apple Danish
Pecan Danish
Chocolate Croissant
Almond Croissant
Plain Croissant
Ham And Cheese Croissant
Our Flakey croissant dough filled with Ham and Swiss Cheese
Sausage Kolache
A huge Italian Sausage wrapped in our brioche dough.
Sausage Jalap Kolache
Cinn Roll
EXTRA HOUSE CHIPS
HOT COFFEE DRINKS
Reg. Small Coffee
Reg. Large Coffee
Grande Espresso
Single Espresso
A shot of our Espresso served piping hot
Regular Latte
Grande Latte
Regular Cappuccino
Grande Cappacino
Regular Mocha
Grande Mocha
Our steaming hot Mocha served with whip cream and drizzle of chocolate
Regular Americano
Grande Americano
LEMON BAR/BROWNIE
QUICHE COMBO & QUICHE
SODA'S
SOUPS FROM SCRATCH
FAMILY STYLE MEAL
Come in and enjoy! We are open for Breakfast and Lunch Monday-Saturday 9:00am -3:00pm
4203 Lindbergh Dr, Addison, TX 75001