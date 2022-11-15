Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Italian
Sandwiches

La Spiga Italian Bakery

477 Reviews

$

4203 Lindbergh Dr

Addison, TX 75001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

1/2 Sand Sal Combo
Whole Chicken Tarragon
Crouque Monsieur

LUNCH SPECIALS

Chicken Lasagna

$11.95

Layered chicken, Bechamel sauce and Homemade Lasagna noodles . Served with Cheese Garlic bread.

Chicken And Brown Rice

Chicken And Brown Rice

$11.25

Served on a bed of greens, brown rice, grapes, oranges, roasted bell peppers, raisins, scallions, walnuts, and almonds topped with a grilled breast of Chicken. Tossed in a Sherry wine Vinaigrette

Crouque Monsieur

Crouque Monsieur

$10.95

A GRILLED HAM AND FONTINA CHEESE ON OUR SOURDOUGH BREAD WITH SPICY MUSTARD AND TOPPED WITH OUR BECHAMEL SAUCE AND SERVED WITH OUR HOMEMADE CHIPS AND A SIDE CAESAR SALAD

Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

$11.95

Golden seared juicy cubed beef with our beef and mushroom sauce all served over egg noodles with a spoon full of sour cream on top.....delicious!

Lemon Chicken Picatta

Lemon Chicken Picatta

$11.25

Breast of chicken sauteed in a lemon butter with capers and served over angel hair pasta and topped with asparagus and mozzarella!

Broiled Salmon over Caesar Salad

Broiled Salmon over Caesar Salad

$11.95

Broiled Salmon Served over CAESAR SALAD w/ our caesar dressing on the side

Broiled Salmon w/ lemon butter and Egg Noodles

Broiled Salmon w/ lemon butter and Egg Noodles

$12.95

Broiled Salmon served over egg noodles and spinach with a lemon butter sauce.

Hot Reuben Sandwich

Hot Reuben Sandwich

$10.95

Served hot with Sauerkraut and swiss cheese and thousand island dressing. House salad and homemade chips

FAMILY STYLE MEAL (4-5 people)

FAMILY STYLE MEAL (4-5 people)

$89.00

Our family style meals come with your choice of Caesar or house salad, bread, and a dessert. You can choose from any of our Entree's. (Must have 4 hour notice)

PASTAS

Penne W/Mush Cream Chicken

Penne W/Mush Cream Chicken

$10.95

PENNE PASTA SERVED WITH A MUSHROOM CREAM, CHICKEN AND HAM SAUCE

Penne W/Mushroom Cream Shrimp

$12.45

MUSHROOM CREAM SAUCE WITH SHRIMP

Penne Vodka Shrimp

Penne Vodka Shrimp

$12.45

PENNE TOPPED WITH A VODKA CREAM SAUCE AND SHRIMP

Chicken Alfredo Penne Pasta

$10.95

Penne Vodka Chicken

$10.95

PENNE WITH A VODKA CREAM SAUCE AND CHICKEN

Penne Shrimp Fradiavlo

Penne Shrimp Fradiavlo

$12.45

PENNE WITH OUR SPICY MARINERA AND SHRIMP

Penne Chicken Fradiavlo

$10.95

PENNE W/ A SPICY MARINERA AND CHICKEN

Penne W/ Marinera Meatball

Penne W/ Marinera Meatball

$10.95

PENNE PASTA SERVED WITH OUR HOMEMADE ITALIAN MEATBALLS AND MARINERA SAUCE....

Penn W/ Chic And Pesto

Penn W/ Chic And Pesto

$10.95

PENNE PASTA SERVED WITH OUR HOMEMADE PESTO SAUCE TOPPED WITH STRIPS OF CHICKEN

Penne Primavera Veggie

Penne Primavera Veggie

$10.95

PENNE MARINERA WITH MIXED VEGGIES

Tortellini Aurora Chicken

Tortellini Aurora Chicken

$12.45

PINK TOMATO SAUCE OVER CHEESE TORTELLINI SERVE WITH CHICKEN

Tortellini Aurora Shrimp

$12.95

PINK CREAMY TOMATO SAUCE SERVED OVER CHEESE TORTELLINI AND SHRIMP

Penne Bolognese

Penne Bolognese

$10.95

HOMEMADE BOLOGNESE SAUCE OVER PENNE NOODLES

Penne Marinera

Penne Marinera

$10.25

MARINIERA SAUCE OVER PENNE NOODLES

Meat Lasagna

Meat Lasagna

$10.95

BOLOGNESE MEAT SAUCE SERVED BETWEEN LAYERS OF NOODLES AND CHEESE

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Spaghetti And Meatballs

$10.95

MARINERA AND OUR ITALIAN MEATBALLS SERVED OVER SPEGHATTI NOODLES

Spaghetti Meat Sauce

Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$10.95

OUR BOLOGNESE SAUCE SERVED OVER SPAGHETTI

Cheese Garlic Bread

$1.50

SALADS

LG CHICKEN SALAD

LG CHICKEN SALAD

$9.45

Diced chicken, apples, grapes, celery, and pecans tossed with our homemade creamy Italian dressing.

SMALL CHICKEN SALAD

SMALL CHICKEN SALAD

$6.75

Diced chicken, apples, grapes, celery, and pecans tossed with our homemade creamy Italian dressing.

LG HOUSE SALAD

LG HOUSE SALAD

$6.25

Mixed greens, shaved carrots, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, zucchini, tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, and mushrooms. Tossed with our homemade creamy Italian dressing.

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$4.50

Mixed greens, shaved carrots, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, zucchini, tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, and mushrooms. Tossed with our homemade creamy Italian dressing.

LG MOZZARELLA SALAD

LG MOZZARELLA SALAD

$9.25

Romain lettuce with fresh tomatoes, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella. Served with our homemade pesto sauce.

LG CAESAR SALAD

LG CAESAR SALAD

$6.25

Romain lettuce, homemade croutons, Parmesan cheese. Tossed with our homemade caesar dressing.

SMALL CAESAR SALAD

SMALL CAESAR SALAD

$4.50

Romain lettuce, homemade croutons, Parmesan cheese. Tossed with our homemade caesar dressing.

LG TUNA SALAD

LG TUNA SALAD

$8.75

The great tasting tuna served on a bed of romaine, tomatoes, onions. Served with a light dressing.

SMALL TUNA SALAD

SMALL TUNA SALAD

$6.75

The great tasting tuna served on a bed of romaine, tomatoes, onions. Served with a light dressing.

SM HOUSE SALAD W/CHICKEN

SM HOUSE SALAD W/CHICKEN

$6.75

Mixed greens, shaved carrots, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, zucchini, tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, and mushrooms. Tossed with our homemade creamy Italian dressing.

LG HOUSE W/ CHICKEN

LG HOUSE W/ CHICKEN

$8.75

Mixed greens, shaved carrots, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, zucchini, tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, and mushrooms. Tossed with our homemade creamy Italian dressing.

SM CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

SM CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$6.75

Romain lettuce, homemade croutons, Parmesan cheese. Tossed with our homemade caesar dressing.

LG CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

LG CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$8.75

Romain lettuce, homemade croutons, Parmesan cheese. Tossed with our homemade caesar dressing.

LG FRUIT

LG FRUIT

$4.95

Seasonal fruit cup, and served with a hint of lemon juice.

SM FRUIT

SM FRUIT

$2.75

Seasonal fruit cup, and served with a hint of lemon juice.

SOUP/SALAD COMBO

$7.95

SANDWICHES (all served w/lettuce and tomato and bag of chips)

ALL SANDWICHES SERVED WITH BAG OF CHIPS
Whole Chicken Tarragon

Whole Chicken Tarragon

$7.95

Breast of chicken baked with tarragon herb, swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

Whole Pork Tenderloin

Whole Pork Tenderloin

$9.95

Pork medallions sautéed with caramelized onions, swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

Whole Ham And Cheese

$6.95

Sliced black forest ham, swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

Whole Roast Beef

Whole Roast Beef

$9.95

Sliced roast beef, and sautéed onions, swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

Whole Tuna

Whole Tuna

$7.95

Great tasting tuna made with chopped onions light dressing, salt, and pepper.

Whole Chicken Salad Sandw

Whole Chicken Salad Sandw

$8.95

Diced chicken, apples, grapes, celery, and pecans, tossed with our creamy Italian dressing.

Whole Meatball

Whole Meatball

$8.95

Meatballs served with marinara, and mozzarella cheese on a toasted baguette.

Whole Veggie Sandwich

$7.85

Sautéed veggies, and swiss cheese.

Whole Italian Sub

$7.85

Served with Italian dressing, vinegar, and oil, onion, black olives, turkey, ham, and pepperoni, lettuce, and tomato.

Grilled Cheese (FONTINA/CHEDDAR)

$6.95

Sourdough ciabatta and a combination of fontina and cheddar cheese

1/2 Sand & Soup Combo

1/2 Sand Sal Combo

1/2 Ham

$5.25

Sliced black forest ham, swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

1/2 Pork Tend

1/2 Pork Tend

$6.95

Pork medallions sautéed with caramelized onions, swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

1/2 Chic Tarr

1/2 Chic Tarr

$6.25

Breast of chicken baked with tarragon herb, swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

1/2 Italian

$5.95

Served with Italian dressing, vinegar, and oil, onion, black olives, turkey, ham, and pepperoni, lettuce, and tomato.

1/2 Meatball

1/2 Meatball

$6.95

Meatballs served with marinara, and mozzarella cheese on a toasted baguette.

1/2 Veggi

$5.95

Sautéed veggies, and swiss cheese.

1/2 Tuna

1/2 Tuna

$6.95

Great tasting tuna made with chopped onions light dressing, salt, and pepper.

1/2 Roast Beef

1/2 Roast Beef

$6.95

Sliced roast beef, and sautéed onions, swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich

1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.95

Diced chicken, apples, grapes, celery, and pecans, tossed with our creamy Italian dressing.

1/2 GRILLED CHEESE

$4.95

PIZZAS

Cheese Pizza

$8.25
Italian Sausage Pizza

Italian Sausage Pizza

$9.95

Italian sausage, onions, and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken And Goat Pizz

Chicken And Goat Pizz

$10.45

Diced chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, black olives, onions, goat cheese, and mozzarella cheese.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$9.95

Pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese.

Veggi Pizza

$9.95

Marinara sauce, sautéed broccoli, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, onions, mozzarella cheese, and fresh tomatoes

1/2 Pizza & Salad

$8.45

BAKERY CAKES

Italian Cream Cake

Italian Cream Cake

$22.00+Out of stock

Almond, coconut cake with raspberry filling, and cream cheese icing. Contains eggs, milk, and nuts.

Chocolate Double Fudge

Chocolate Double Fudge

$22.00+Out of stock

Double fudge cake with chocolate filling. Contains eggs, milk, and nuts

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$22.00+Out of stock
Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$22.00+Out of stock
Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$11.95+Out of stock
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$18.95+
Fruit Tart

Fruit Tart

$18.75Out of stock

A Custard filling with seasonal fruit on top. Topped with an apricot glaze for finish (24 hour notice)

Birthday Topper

$1.50

BAKERY COOKIES

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.45

Raisin Oatmeal Cookie

$2.45

Sugar Cookie

$2.45

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.45

Double Fudge Cookie

$2.45
CRINKLE COOKIES 1/2 DOZ

CRINKLE COOKIES 1/2 DOZ

$4.95

Blueberry Scone

$2.45

CRANBERRY SCONE

$2.45
HEART COOKIE ON STICK

HEART COOKIE ON STICK

$2.45Out of stock

BAKERY MUFFINS

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.75

Blueberry Muffin

$2.75

Cranberry Muffin

$2.75

Carrot Muffin

$2.75

Blueberry/Cranberry Muffin

$2.75

Banana Muffin

$2.75

BREAKFAST MENU

Continental Breakfast

Continental Breakfast

$6.18

One of our Danish, Muffins or Croissants served with a cup of fruit and your choice of Coffee or Orange Juice

European Breakfast

European Breakfast

$8.68

Your choice of one of our amazing breakfast pastries served with side of fruit and your choice of Specialty Coffees.

Egg Lovers Breakfast

Egg Lovers Breakfast

$11.18

Our homemade quiche (choice of ham or spinach) served with fruit and a drink

BREAKFAST PASTRIES

Cheese Danish

Cheese Danish

$2.45Out of stock
Cherry Danish

Cherry Danish

$2.45Out of stock

Apple Danish

$2.45
Pecan Danish

Pecan Danish

$2.45Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$2.45Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$2.45Out of stock
Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$2.45Out of stock
Ham And Cheese Croissant

Ham And Cheese Croissant

$3.25Out of stock

Our Flakey croissant dough filled with Ham and Swiss Cheese

Sausage Kolache

Sausage Kolache

$3.45Out of stock

A huge Italian Sausage wrapped in our brioche dough.

Sausage Jalap Kolache

Sausage Jalap Kolache

$3.65Out of stock

Cinn Roll

$2.69Out of stock

EXTRA HOUSE CHIPS

FRESHLY MADE HOME STYLE CHIPS
HOUSE CHIPS

HOUSE CHIPS

$1.50

FRESHLY MADE HOME STYLE CHIPS

HOT COFFEE DRINKS

Reg. Small Coffee

$1.60

Reg. Large Coffee

$1.95

Grande Espresso

$2.25
Single Espresso

Single Espresso

$2.95

A shot of our Espresso served piping hot

Regular Latte

$3.25

Grande Latte

$3.50

Regular Cappuccino

$3.25

Grande Cappacino

$3.50

Regular Mocha

$3.75
Grande Mocha

Grande Mocha

$3.95

Our steaming hot Mocha served with whip cream and drizzle of chocolate

Regular Americano

$1.60

Grande Americano

$2.25

LEMON BAR/BROWNIE

Lemon Bar

$2.95

Brownie

$2.95

Brownie/Lemon Combo

$2.95

QUICHE COMBO & QUICHE

Quiche Combo

Quiche Combo

$9.95

Choice of Ham and Cheese or Spinach Quiche a side of fruit, soup, or Salad

Ham And Cheese Quiche

$6.95

Spinach Quiche

$6.95

SODA'S

Bottled Water

$1.75

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$1.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Green Tea

$2.00

Orange Juice Tropicana

$1.75

Aranciata San Pellegrino

$2.50

Pellegrino Mineral Water

$2.75

ICED TEA

$2.00

SOUPS FROM SCRATCH

Tomato Basil

Tomato Basil

Fresh tomato basil soup no cream

Cream Of Mush

Cream Of Mush

Creamy Mushroom soup served with chunks of mushrooms

Roasted Garlic Potato Soup

Roasted Garlic Potato Soup

Creamy roasted garlic soup served with diced potatoes

FAMILY STYLE MEAL

FAMILY STYLE MEAL(24 HR NOTICE)

FAMILY STYLE MEAL(24 HR NOTICE)

$89.00

Family Meal serves 4-5 people and its your entree choice with a side salad, bread, dessert and bottle of Wine

Soda's

Bottled Water

$1.75

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Green Tea

$2.25

Orange Juice Tropicana

$2.00

Aranciata San Pellegrino

$2.50

Pellegrino Mineral Water

$2.75

ICED TEA

$2.00

Hot Drinks

Reg. Small Coffee

$1.60

Reg. Large Coffee

$1.95

Grande Espresso

$2.95

Single Espresso

$2.50

Regular Latte

$3.25

Grande Latte

$3.50

Regular Cappuccino

$3.25

Grande Cappacino

$3.50

Regular Mocha

$3.75

Grande Mocha

$3.95

Regular Americano

$2.75

Grande Americano

$2.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We are open for Breakfast and Lunch Monday-Saturday 9:00am -3:00pm

Website

Location

4203 Lindbergh Dr, Addison, TX 75001

Directions

Gallery
La Spiga Bakery image
La Spiga Bakery image
La Spiga Bakery image
La Spiga Bakery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Serafina's - Addison - 14831 Midway Rd, Addison, TX 75001
orange starNo Reviews
14831 Midway Rd, Addison, TX 75001 Addison, TX 75001
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza + Rotisserie - Addison
orange starNo Reviews
5100 Beltline Rd Dallas, TX 75254
View restaurantnext
Cafe de France
orange star4.3 • 1,557
17370 Preston Rd. Dallas, TX 75252
View restaurantnext
0201 - TX-Carrollton
orange starNo Reviews
2540 Old Denton Road, Unit 106 Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
Haystack Burgers - Beltline Rd - Heights Shopping Center
orange starNo Reviews
100 S central expressway #17 Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurantnext
MoMo Italian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
8989 Forest Lane Dallas, TX 75243
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Addison

Best Thai Signature - Addison
orange star4.5 • 3,702
4135 Belt Line Rd Addison, TX 75001
View restaurantnext
Taste of Chicago - Addison
orange star4.5 • 1,331
18433 Midway Rd Addison, TX 75001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Addison
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (577 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston