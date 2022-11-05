Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

La Stalla 559 Washington Street

559 Washington Street

Stoughton, MA 02072

Chicken Parmesan
Bolognese
Crispy Chicken Sandwich

APPETIZERS

Octopus

$16.00

Sous vide and seared octopus, chickpeas hummus, roasted red peppers *gf

Tuna Poke

$16.00Out of stock

Calamari

$15.00

fried fresh calamari, banana peppers, preserved lemon aioli.

Scallops & Bacon

$16.00

Arancini

$11.00

Lamb skewers, fett' unta.

Soy Chicken Wings

$13.00

Angus Beef Meatballs

$12.00

Antipasto

$23.00

Lamb Skewers

$15.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Fried Brussel, Vermont bacon, pecorino romano, saffron aioli

Burrata

$16.00

peach, tomatoes, prosciutto toscano, burrata cheese, saba *gf

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$12.00

little leaf lettuce, cetara anchovies, 24 months parmigiano reggiano, garlic bread crumbs, house made caesar dressing.

House Salad

$11.00

Greek

$13.00

PIZZA

Three Cheese

$14.00

Mutti tomato, anchovies, garlic, oregano, chili flakes.

Margherita

$17.00

Mutti tomato, local mozzarella, basil.

Fig & Proscuitto

$19.00

Local mozzarella, caramelized onions, sausage, roasted potatoes, chopped herbs.

Chicken Broccoli Pizza

$17.00

Italian Sweet Sausage, Spinach, ricotta cheese, chili flakes

Gluten Free

$2.00

CASUAL FARE

Fisherman Platter

$29.00

Angus Burger

$15.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

ENTREE

Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

Chicken Picatta

$22.00

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$22.00

Bolognese

$24.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$21.00

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Wonton Crusted Yellowfin Tuna

$27.00Out of stock

Blackened Salmon

$24.00

Sirloin

$39.00

Codfish

$25.00

Pasta Primavera

$19.00

Pork Shank

$26.00

Frutti De Mare

$33.00

SIDES

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

French fries

$7.00

Side Brussels

$8.00

Roasted asparagus

$8.00

Roasted broccoli

$7.00

Pasta

$6.00

SPECIALS

Curry Cod

$22.00

Cauliflower App

$8.00

Fish An Chips

$19.00

Crab Rangoon App

$8.00

Mussels App

$12.00

Surf+ Turf

$38.00

Cajun Chix N Shrimp

$28.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

559 Washington Street, Stoughton, MA 02072

