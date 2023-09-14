Popular Items

SPAGHETTI CARBONARA

$26.00

Spaghetti pasta tossed with crispy Italian pancetta, onions, parmigiana reggiano in a creamy sauce

RISOTTO FUNGI

$26.00

Fresh shiitake and regular mushrooms, topped with white truffle oil

SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE

$24.00

Spaghetti with our signature homemade Bolognese sauce made with fine ingredients

DRINK

Water

Sparkling - 500ml

$5.00

Sparkling - 1L

$7.00

Natural - 500ml

$5.00

Natural - 1L

$7.00

Soda

Club Soda

$4.50

Coke

$4.50

Coke Zero

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Ginger Ale

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Sprite

$4.50

Tonic Water

$4.50

Virgin Drink

$8.00

Juices

Orange Juice

$4.50

Apple Juice

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Strawberry Juice

$4.50

Passion Fruit Juice

$4.50

Guava Juice

$4.50

Mango Juice

$4.50

Tea

Iced Lemon Tea

$5.00

Iced Green Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Iced Peach Tea

$5.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Coffee

Espresso

$4.50

Double Espresso

$6.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Americano

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

3rd PARTY MENU

PIZZA

Create Your Own Pizza

$19.00

PERSONALIZED PIZZA

PIZZA MARGHERITA

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil, and oregano

PIZZA BURRATA & PROSCIUTTO

$25.00

Tomato sauce, BURRATA, prosciutto, and arugula

QUATTRO STAGIONI

$25.00

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms and truffle oil

FOCACCIA RIPIENA

$25.00

Prosciutto, mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, and arugula

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$20.00

ANTIPASTI

FRITO MISTO STREGA

$20.00

Combination of deep -fried calamari, shrimp, and zucchini

ROCK SHRIMP

$18.00

Fried shrimp with pesto mayo creamy sauce

MOZZARELLA MILANESE

$15.00Out of stock

Mozzarella breaded, deep fried with a light tomato sauce

GRILLED SPANISH OCTOPUS

$24.00

COLD ANTIPASTI

PIATTO LA STREGA

$32.00

Fresh imported Burrata with a creamy interior, served with prosciutto, roasted bell peppers, and fresh sliced tomato. (Fresh imported mozzarella served with prosciutto, roasted bell peppers, and fresh sliced tomato)

TUNA TARTARE

$22.00

Chopped tuna with capers, shallots, roasted peppers, lemon zest, truffle mayo and served with focaccia

BEEF CARPACCIO

$22.00

Thin sliced beef topped with arugula and parmesan cheese

OCTOPUS CARPACCIO

$22.00

Thin sliced cooked Portuguese octopus topped with kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, and lemon oil

BURRATA

$22.00

SOUPS

FAGIOLI SOUP

$12.00

Tuscan white bean soup with spinach and a touch of fresh tomato

SEAFOOD SOUP

$16.00

Array of fresh seafood mixed in a fish stock with red onions, green onions and a couch of fresh tomato

STRACCIATELA

$14.00

SALADS

MOZZARELLA CAPRESE

$18.00

Beefsteak tomatoes, fresh imported mozzarella, basil, olive oil, and balsamic glaze

CAESAR SALAD

$16.00

Romaine hearts, fresh herbs, croutons, and homemade caesar dressing

LA STREGA SALAD

$18.00

Radicchio, parmesan cheese, pear, arugula, prosciutto, caramelized nuts and house vinaigrette

GREEK SALAD

$18.00

Mixed lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese, kalamata olives, green queen olives, peppercorn, and oregano

RISOTTO

RISOTTO DA VINCI

$30.00

Risotto in an array of fresh seafood topped with goat cheese

RISOTTO CHAMPAGNE

$26.00

Risotto with baby shrimp, asparagus, and spinach in a creamy champagne sauce

RISOTTO FUNGI

$26.00

Fresh shiitake and regular mushrooms, topped with white truffle oil

PASTA

BLACK INK LINGUINE

$32.00

Flat thin pasta served in an array of fresh seafood and mix fish

VEAL TORTELLINI ALLA VODKA

$24.00

Rounded pasta filled with veal served with a vodka pink sauce

SPAGHETTI CARBONARA

$26.00

Spaghetti pasta tossed with crispy Italian pancetta, onions, parmigiana reggiano in a creamy sauce

SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE

$24.00

Spaghetti with our signature homemade Bolognese sauce made with fine ingredients

FETTUCCINE POSITANO

$28.00

Fresh cut mushrooms, asparagus, shrimp, cherry tomatoes, and alfredo sauce

LINGUINI SCAMPI

$43.00

Jumbo shrimp, tossed in garlic, butter, chardonnay wine, and a touch of cream

RIGATONI AND SAUSAGE

$24.00

Tube shaped pasta with spicy Italian sausage, broccoli, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, garlic, and oil sauce

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$31.00

Lobster ravioli in a pink cream sauce

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$24.00

Homemade fettuccini in a creamy sauce

LASAGNA ROMANA

$25.00

Baked lasagna with our signature meat sauce, bechamel, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese

CHICKEN

CHICKEN PICCATA

$26.00

Organic chicken breast sauteed in a chardonnay lemon butter wine sauce, roasted peppers, and capers

CHICKEN MARSALA

$28.00

Organic chicken breast sauteed with portobello mushrooms, marsala wine, and demi-glace sauce

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$26.00

Organic chicken breast lightly breaded and covered in tomato sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese

SEAFOOD

CHILEAN SEABASS

$42.00Out of stock

Pan roasted chilean sea bass, topped with shiitake mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, asparagus, shrimp and citrus sauce

BRANZINO

$39.00

Wild caught branzino, sauteed in a chardonnay lemon butter sauce, topped with capers and cherry tomatoes

SCOTTISH SALMON

$29.00

Fresh Scottish salmon filet sauteed with shrimp, asparagus, and lobster cream sauce

MEATS

VEAL CHOP PARMEGIANA

$42.00Out of stock

Veal Chop pounded, breaded, and golden fried covered in tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese

GRILLED VEAL CHOP

$52.00Out of stock

Strip steak grill topped with onions, roasted bell peppers, and mushrooms in a light tomato sauce with a touch of demi-glace sauce

FILET MIGNON

$48.00

8oz Black Angus Filet Mignon

LAMB CHOPS

$46.00

GRILLED CHURRASCO

$44.00

GRILLED RIB EYE

$48.00

SIDES

ROASTED POTATO (SIDE)

$6.00

SAUTEED VEGGIES (SIDE)

$4.00

MASHED POTATO (SIDE)

$6.00Out of stock

FRENCH FRIES (SIDE)

$6.00

GRILL ASPARAGUS (SIDE)

$10.00

DESSERTS

TIRAMISU LA STREGA

$16.00

Homemade Italian dessert consisting of layers of sponge cake soaked in coffee and brandy or liqueur with powdered chocolate and mascarpone cheese

PISTACHIO TARTUFO

$13.00

Cool off with this chocolate coated ice cream ball. Your choice of pistachio, lemocello, and chocolate - ben or jerry has got nothing on this one!

CARAMEL SOUFFLE

$14.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATE SOUFFLE

$14.00

PANNA COTTA

$10.00

a cold Italian custard, often served with fruit sauce

CRÈME BRULEE

$10.00

a dessert of custard topped with caramelized sugar

CHOCOLATE FUDGE CAKE

$10.00Out of stock

Three layers of sponge chocolate cake filled with chocolate cream and topped with fudge

NUTELLA PIZZA

$15.00

Crunchy pizza crust topped with nutella and powdered sugar

ADD

SIDE CHICKEN MILANESE

$9.00

SHRIMP

$10.00

STEAK 5oz

$12.00