La Super Birria Long Beach

625 E Artesia Blvd #A

Long Beach, CA 90805

Sunday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!Established in 2018, by Rosie & Edgar. Edgar the Birriamaster the head chef and owner of La Super Birria is a pioneer in pushing the level of fresh ingredients like handmade tortillas, salsas, meat and more. Bringing and building memories of his hometown Sahuayo, Michoacan Mexico for his customers to enjoy a great experience of his culture that will rocked you to your core that would make you remember of your grandma's cooking.

625 E Artesia Blvd #A, Long Beach, CA 90805

