La Super Birria Long Beach 625 E Artesia Blvd #A
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!Established in 2018, by Rosie & Edgar. Edgar the Birriamaster the head chef and owner of La Super Birria is a pioneer in pushing the level of fresh ingredients like handmade tortillas, salsas, meat and more. Bringing and building memories of his hometown Sahuayo, Michoacan Mexico for his customers to enjoy a great experience of his culture that will rocked you to your core that would make you remember of your grandma's cooking.
Location
625 E Artesia Blvd #A, Long Beach, CA 90805
