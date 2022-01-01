La Taberna imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

La Taberna

574 Reviews

$$

815 Main Street

Napa, CA 94559

Order Again

Popular Items

Empanada Mushroom
Empanada Argentine Beef
Empanada Beef Cheeks

Tapas (Copy)

Almonds

Almonds

$5.00

3 oz of Zuzu Seasoned Toasted Almonds. Honey - Sea Salt - Spices

Burnt Basque Cheesecake

Burnt Basque Cheesecake

$8.00

Traditional burnt Basque cheesecake. Savory and delicious. Served with seasonal greens.

Jamon Iberico

Jamon Iberico

$12.00

1oz of sliced jamon iberico. Served with grilled bread and seasoned toasted almonds.

Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$9.00

Traditional Spanish crispy potatoes. Served with spicy brava sauce in aioli, on the side

Pig Ears

Pig Ears

$12.00

A favorite at La Taberna. Crispy pig ears. Calabrian chile sauce and mint.

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$12.00

Crispy Pork Belly. Piquillo pepper glaze. (Contains soy sauce)

Bocadillo Burrata

Bocadillo Burrata

$9.00Out of stock

House-made chorizo fresco patty, soft boiled egg, smoked idiazabal cheese, piquillo peppers and arugula on artisan bread.

Empanada Argentine Beef

Empanada Argentine Beef

$5.00

House-made savory turnover. Rancho Llano Seco pork & beef. Bell pepper, onion, garlic and dried plums. Baked and served with Zuzu chimichurri. One per order.

Empanada Beef Cheeks

Empanada Beef Cheeks

$5.00

Seared and braised beef cheeks wrapped in puff pastry. Baked and served with a red wine jus. One per order.

Empanada Mushroom

Empanada Mushroom

$5.00

Savory puff pastry filled with hen-of-the-woods and crimini mushrooms, Laura Chenel goat cheese. One to an order, served with guajillo salsa.

Pintxos (Copy)

Pintxo Boquerone

Pintxo Boquerone

$3.00

Crostini topped with olive tapenade, white anchovy and a pickled quail egg. One per order.

Pintxo Gilda

Pintxo Gilda

$3.00

Skewer with castelvetrano olives, white anchovies and piparra peppers. Two per order.

Pintxo Piquillo

Pintxo Piquillo

$3.00

Piquillo pepper, stuffed with idiazabal cheese and cooked a la plancha. Drizzled with honey and dusted with black pepper. One per order.

PintxoTortilla

PintxoTortilla

$4.00

Small tortilla espanola (egg, potato, cream), topped with green onion and sherry aioli. 1 to an order.

Postres (Copy)

Idiazabal Flan

Idiazabal Flan

$8.00

Creamy smoked idiazabal cheese flan. Flan caramel.

Basque Cake

Basque Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Traditional Basque cake served with creme anglaise and seasonal fruit

Jakitegia (Copy)

Conserva Bacalhau

Conserva Bacalhau

$12.00Out of stock

Salted codfish conserva in olive oil with chickpeas. 4.23oz

Conserva Cantabrian Anchovy

Conserva Cantabrian Anchovy

$12.00

3oz of Wild-Caught Anchovy Fillets in Olive Oil. Donostia, San Sabastian , Spain

Conserva Mackerel

Conserva Mackerel

$12.00

Mackerel fillets in spiced olive oil with pickled carrots and cucumbers. 4.23 oz

Conserva Sardine

Conserva Sardine

$12.00

4oz Sardine in Olive Oil

Conserva Sardine w/ Tomato

Conserva Sardine w/ Tomato

$12.00Out of stock

Skinless and boneless sardines in spicy tomato sauce. 4.23oz

Manchego Cheese

Manchego Cheese

$6.00

4oz of Sheep's milk Manchego from La Mancha, Spain

Toasted Almonds

Toasted Almonds

$5.00

3oz of Zuzu Seasoned Toasted Almonds. Honey - Sea Salt - Spices

Membrillo

Membrillo

$2.00

1.5 oz of Membrillo (quince paste) from Valencia, Spain.

Yuzu-Cayenne Marmalade

Yuzu-Cayenne Marmalade

$2.00

Fresh yuzu zest and juice, sugar, sherry vinaigrette, cayenne.

Fig Cake

Fig Cake

$4.00

3.5 oz portion of Plaza Mayor Fig Cake with Almonds. (Figs, almonds, cinnamon, grain anise)

Pickled Vegetables

Pickled Vegetables

$6.00

House-Made Pickled Vegetables. Carrot, Cauliflower, Cornichon, Fennel, Lemon Cucumber, Fresno and Nardello Peppers. Sherry, Red Wine and Apple Cider Vinegars.

La Panzanella Artisan Crackers

La Panzanella Artisan Crackers

$6.00

6oz - Artisan Crackers - Original or Multigrain

Cocktails (Copy)

Carajillo

$11.00

Michelada

$8.00

Porto Tonico

$10.00

Rebujito

$10.00

Sangria Glass

$10.00

Sangria 16oz

$18.00

Citrus Spritz

$10.00

Sherry Mary

$10.00

Under _ Par

$10.00

N/A (Copy)

Soda Special

$8.00

Blood Orange Soda

$5.00

Boylan Black Cherry

$5.00

Boylan Ginger Ale

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Pellegrino

$8.00

Espresso

$2.00

Americano

$3.00

Cafe con Leche

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cafe con Miel

$5.00

Double Espresso

$3.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

815 Main Street, Napa, CA 94559

Directions

Gallery
La Taberna image

