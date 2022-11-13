La Taguara Bar & Grill
3010 Crossroads Drive
Madison, WI 53718
Popular Items
Appetizers
El Papi Sampler Appetizer
"Venezuelan Sampler" Cheese masa balls, yucca sticks, ground beef empanadas, arepitas and tequenos served with nata, guasacaca and tartara verde sauce.
Chicken Wings Appetizer
Crispy chicken wings tossed in our house made passion fruit hot sauce and sweet plantain pieces served with a side of nata or switch toss and dipping sauce as desire.
Boneless Wings Appetizer
Crispy boneless chicken bites tossed in our house made passion fruit hot sauce and sweet plantain pieces served with a side of nata or switch toss and dipping sauce as desire.
Rompe Colchon Appetizer
Shimp marinated in lime juice, tossed with fresh tomatoes, avocado, onions and cilantro served with plantain chips.
Colombian Empanadas Appetizer
Crispy empanadas filled with beef and potatoes served with aji colombiano
Arepitas con Nata Appetizer
Crunchy mini arepas (round corn patties) served with Latin American sour cream
Tequenos Appetizer
Venezuelan version of cheese sticks served with creamy green onion sauce.
Queso Frito Appetizer
Venezuelan version of cheese curds served with picadillo salad.
Yuca Frita Appetizer
Crispy yucca sticks served with garlic & cilantro sauce and aji colombiano
Yuca con Chicharron Appetizer
Crispy pieces of yucca fries topped with crispy pork belly and picadillo salad served with a side of garlic and cilantro sauce
Tostones Appetizer
Crispy garlicky green platains served with garlic and cilantro sauce and picadillo salad
Tajadas con Queso Appetizer
Slices of sweet plantains topped with caribbean white cheese and served with a side of latin american sour cream
LT Nachos Appetizer
Crispy tortilla chips topped with Gouda cheese, black beans, jalapenos, seasoned beef, picadillo salad and drizzled with guasacaca & nata. *Vegetarian available
Specialty
Pabellon
"Venezuelan National Dish" Black beans, white cheese, Rice, Shredded beef, Sweet plantains and an arepita.
Pabellon a Caballo
"Venezuelan National Dish" Black beans, white cheese, Rice, Shredded beef, Sweet plantains, arepita and topped with a sunny-side-up egg.
Mofongo
A puerto Rican dish: mashed green plantain mix with crispy pork belly, garlic and then topped with crispy pork. Protein Sub or Add options available.
Mojito en Coco
Great minced tilapia cooked in a well seasoned coconut sauce served with rice, crispy green plantains, picadillo salad and garlic and cilantro sauce. Chicken or Shrimp available.
Steak & Onions
Well seasoned thin steak slice sauteed with onions served with rice, black beans, caribbean white cheese and a side house salad
Bandejita Paisa
Chorizo, crispy pork belly, well seasoned ground beef, sunny side up egg, sweet plantains, rice, pinto beans, avocado, caribbean white cheese and a arepita.
Cachapa con Queso & Cochino Frito
Sweet corn pancake filled with cheese served with Latin american sour cream, garlic, guasacaca and crispy pork.
Lomo Saltado
Tenderloin pieces, onions and tomatoes stir fry with soy and oyster sauce Peruvian style. Served with white rice and French fries.
Chicken Milanese
Crispy and juicy breaded thin slices of chicken breast served with white rice, French fries and pink sauce.
Entrees
Fried Fish
Deep fried fish steak served with rice, picadillo salad, crispy green plantains and garlic and cilantro sauce.
Fried Red Snapper
Deep fried whole Red Snapper served with pineapple coleslaw, crispy green plantains and guasacaca.
Pineapple Glazed Salmon
Delicious pineapple glazed salmon served with white rice, picadillo salad, crispy green plantains and guasacaca.
Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast served with white rice, picadillo salad, your choice of sweet or crispy plantains and guasacaca
Chicken Tenders
Juice chicken tenders served with pineapple coleslaw, French fries, pink sauce and the dipping sauce of your choice.
Churrasco Criollo
Hand-cut well seasond 10oz ribeye steak served with white rice, chorizo, yucca sticks, picadillo salad and guasacaca.
Parrilla Callejera
Well seasoned pieces of chicken, beef and pork sauteed with onions and peppers served with yucca sticks, picadillo salad, chorizo, fried Caribbean cheese and guasacaca.
NY Strip Steak
Seasoned 12oz NY Strip Steak grilled to perfection served with chorizo, yucca sticks, picadillo salad and guasacaca.
Garlic Shrimp
Sauteed garlic shrimp served with rice, picadillo salad, crispy green plantains and guasacaca.
Caribbean Pork Ribs
Tender and juicy half rack of pork ribs smothered in our tropical pineapple sauce served with french fries and pineapple coleslaw.
Picanha Steak
Hand-cut pieces of Picanha steak served with yucca sticks, picadillo salad, chorizo, fried Caribbean cheese and guasacaca
Cod Dinner
Flatbreads & 10" Pan Pizzas
LT Supreme
pizza sauce, mozzarella, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, sausage & pepperoni on the crust of your choice
LT Caveman
Pizza sauce, Mozzarella, seasoned shredded beef, sausage, bacon & pepperoni on the crust of your choice
LT Chicken Bacon Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, seasoned shredded chicken & bacon on the crust of your choice
Awesome Veggie
Pesto Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, black olives, seasoned eggplant, corn, mushrooms, onions & bell peppers on the crust of your choice
LT Spicy Pork
Spicy Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, pernil (pork roast), bacon & corn over the crust of your choice and drizzle with our passion fruit hot sauce
Create Your Own / Crea tu Pizza
Choose a 10" pan pizza or Cauliflower flatbread crust add your toppings and enjoy
Pastas
Pasticho
Pasticho is a delicious version of lasagna or Greek Pasticio, it is very popular in Venezuela. This comforting dish layers pasta with a creamy bechamel sauce, jam, bacon and tomato meat sauce.
Chicken Pasta
Sautee diced chicken breast smothered in tomato sauce over a bed of Cavatappi pasta topped with parmesan cheese and served with a side of sweet plantain
Spring Pasta
Creamy garlic sauce along with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes over a bed of Cavatappi pasta topped with parmesan cheese and a side of sweet plantains
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
A classic in Venezuelan homes, spaghetti topped with meat sauce and pamessan cheese, served with a side of sweet plantains
Fiery Spaghetti
Sauteed diced chicken breast with spicy Alfredo sauce, mushrooms, jalapeno slices and diced tomatoes over a bed of spaghetti pasta and served with a side of sweet plantains
Create your Own Pasta
Pick from Cavatappi or Spaghetti noddles and add your choice of sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese and a side of sweet plantains.
Sandwiches & Burgers
Cuban Sandwich
The traditional way! Pressed French bread filled with ham, roast pork, pickles, mustard and Swiss cheese served with pickles, plantain chips and guasacaca sauce.
Pabellon Wrap
Wheat wrap filled with rice, black beans, shredded beef, sweet plantains and cheese served with pickles, a side of french fries and pink sauce.
Pepito Sandwich
Sauteed steak or chicken with onions and peppers on a fresh baked bread with lettuce, tomato, onions, potato strings, mayo, ketchup, mustard, creamy green onion sauce, guasacaca and cheddar cheese. Served with pickles, french fries and pink sauce.
Pork Roast Sandwich
Slow cooked roast pork, potato strings, mayo, ketchup, mustard, guasacaca sauce, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served with pickles, french fries and pink sauce.
La Taguara Burger
An American tradition with a Venezuelan twist. 1/2 lb. beef patty well-seasoned topped with a fried egg, ham, bacon, gouda cheese, potato strings, mayo, ketchup, mustard, guasacaca sauce, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served with pickles, french fries and pink sauce.
Bacon Cheese Burger
Juicy 1/2 pound hamburger cook to perfection topped with gouda cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served with pickles, french fries and pink sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, onions and tomatoes. Served with pickles, french fries and pink sauce.
Arepas & More
Arepa
Hot corn bun with a crispy shell and a soft doughy inside with your choice of two fillings.
Patacon Pisao Sandwich
Crispy green plantain sandwich filled with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, caribbean white cheese, mayo, ketchup, mustard, creamy green onion sauce, garlic and cilantro sauce and your choice of fillings
Empanada
Stuffed and cripy CORN turnover of your choice (beef, chicken, cheese or beans & Cheese) and your choice of soup or salad.
Specialty Arepas
Pabellon Arepa
Stuffed with shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantain and Caribbean cheese
Domino Arepa
Stuffed with black beans and Caribbean cheese
Reina Pepiada Arepa
Stuffed with a mix of shredded chicken, avocado and mayo
Sifrina Arepa
Stuffed with Gouda cheese and a mix of shredded chicken, avocado and mayo
Pelua Arepa
Stuffed with shredded beef and Gouda cheese
Catira Arepa
Stuffed with shredded chicken and Gouda cheese
Llanera Arepa
Stuffed with grilled steak, tomato slices, avocado and fried cheese
Rumbera Arepa
Stuffed with pernil (roasted pork), Gouda cheese and pink sauce
Signature Salads
Mango Chicken Salad
Kale lettuce, roasted almonds, fresh mango, carrots and red cabbage tossed with our passion fruit vinaigrette dressing and topped with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken.
Heart of Palm and Avocado Salad
Letuce mix, spring mix, tomatoes, caribbean white cheese tossed with our passion fruit vinaigrette dressing and topped with heart of pamls and avocado slices.
Shrimp & Coconut Salad
Lettuce, spring mix, onions, tomatoes, roasted coconut flakes tossed with our coconut vinaigrette dressing and topped with grilled Shrimp.
Large Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with creamy caesar dressing and topped with cheese and croutons.
Large House Salad
Letuce mix, spring mix, tomatoes, avocados, caribbean white cheese tossed with your choice of dressing.
Kid's
Pabellon Junior
Rice, black beans and ground beef.
Kid's Arepa
2 kid-size arepas filled with ham and gouda cheese.
Kid's Empanaditas
4 Ground beef mini empanadas served with pink sauce
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Traditional mac and cheese.
Kid's Pizza
Cheese, sausage or pepperoni kid's pizza
Kid's Pasta
Spaghetti or cavatappi pasta topped with your choice of tomato, meat or alfredo sauce
Kid's Chicken Tenders
Chicken tenders served with fries and pink sauce
Kid's Drink
Sides
Side Rice & Black Beans
Rice and black beans mix.
Side of Beans
Well seasoned made from scratch beans, your choice of black beans or red kidney beans.
Side of Rice / Arroz
White rice
Side of Avocado
Slices of fresh avocado.
Side of Fries
Side of french fries.
Side of Sweet Plantains
Slices of sweet plantain.
Side of Crispy Plantains
Slices of crunchy green plantain.
Side of Yucca Fries
Yucca fries.
Cup of Soup
A cup of the soup of your choice: Non Vegetarian, Vegetarian or Soup of the Day
Bowl of Soup
Bowl of the soup of your choice: Non-Vegetarian, Vegetarian or Soup of the Day
Side Caesar Salad
Side House Salad
Arepa Viuda
Side Eggplant
12oz Guasacaca
2oz Guasacaca
2oz Tartara
2oz Nata
2oz Pink Sauce
2oz Aji Colombiano
2oz Salsa
2oz Ranch Dressing
2oz Blue Cheese Dressing
2oz Honey Mustard Dressing
2oz Caesar Dressing
2oz Passion Fruit Vinaigrette
2oz Passion Fruit Hot Sauce
2oz Pineapple Hot Sauce
2oz Coconut Dressing
2oz Hot Caraquena Sauce
2oz Hot Super Hot Sauce
2oz BBQ Sauce
2oz Buffalo Sauce
2oz Sweet Red Chili Sauce
2oz Picadillo
2oz Jalapeno Wheels
2oz Pickle Chips
2oz Dulce de Leche Sauce
2oz Chocolate Sauce
Extra Lemons/Limes
Desserts
Quesillo / Flan
Caramel vanilla egg custard.
Coconut Rice Pudding
Rice pudding slow cooked in sweet coconut sauce.
Guava & Cheese Bites
Venezuelan Sweet version of cheese sticks (Bite size) filled with caribbean white cheese and guava paste.
Nutella Bites
Little crispy nutella pastry.
Churros
Fried dough pastry rolled in sugar and cinnamon mix served with your choice of chocolate or dulce de leche sauce.
Passion Fruit Pie
Made from scratch passion fruit pie topped with whipped cream and drizze with passion fruit syrup.
Carrot Cake
Warm home-made amazing carrot cake topped with powder sugar and lots of love
Cookie Sundae
Fresh baked macadamia & white chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice-cream, whipped cream and chocolate sauce.
Churro Ice-cream Sandwich
Vanilla ice-cream crispy churro sandwich served with your choice of of chocolate or dulce de leche sauce.
Proud of Our Roots! We offer traditional Venezuelan & Latin American cuisine. Visit us and delight your palate with the taste of delicious authentic Venezuelan SAZON. Enjoy our dining room or, for those on the go, call ahead and we'll have your order ready for you to pick up and carry out. Special Events and Catering Our catering menu is available for private events: weddings, business lunches, dinners, cocktail receptions, and more. We would love to discuss how to be a part of your next event. Come in and enjoy!
