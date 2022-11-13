Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Taguara Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

3010 Crossroads Drive

Madison, WI 53718

Order Again

Popular Items

Empanada
Arepa
Cachapa con Queso & Cochino Frito

Appetizers

El Papi Sampler Appetizer

$12.99

"Venezuelan Sampler" Cheese masa balls, yucca sticks, ground beef empanadas, arepitas and tequenos served with nata, guasacaca and tartara verde sauce.

Chicken Wings Appetizer

$14.99

Crispy chicken wings tossed in our house made passion fruit hot sauce and sweet plantain pieces served with a side of nata or switch toss and dipping sauce as desire.

Boneless Wings Appetizer

$13.99

Crispy boneless chicken bites tossed in our house made passion fruit hot sauce and sweet plantain pieces served with a side of nata or switch toss and dipping sauce as desire.

Rompe Colchon Appetizer

$12.99

Shimp marinated in lime juice, tossed with fresh tomatoes, avocado, onions and cilantro served with plantain chips.

Colombian Empanadas Appetizer

$10.99

Crispy empanadas filled with beef and potatoes served with aji colombiano

Arepitas con Nata Appetizer

$9.99

Crunchy mini arepas (round corn patties) served with Latin American sour cream

Tequenos Appetizer

$11.99+

Venezuelan version of cheese sticks served with creamy green onion sauce.

Queso Frito Appetizer

$10.99

Venezuelan version of cheese curds served with picadillo salad.

Yuca Frita Appetizer

$10.99

Crispy yucca sticks served with garlic & cilantro sauce and aji colombiano

Yuca con Chicharron Appetizer

$12.99

Crispy pieces of yucca fries topped with crispy pork belly and picadillo salad served with a side of garlic and cilantro sauce

Tostones Appetizer

$10.99

Crispy garlicky green platains served with garlic and cilantro sauce and picadillo salad

Tajadas con Queso Appetizer

$10.99

Slices of sweet plantains topped with caribbean white cheese and served with a side of latin american sour cream

LT Nachos Appetizer

$14.99

Crispy tortilla chips topped with Gouda cheese, black beans, jalapenos, seasoned beef, picadillo salad and drizzled with guasacaca & nata. *Vegetarian available

Specialty

Pabellon

$15.99

"Venezuelan National Dish" Black beans, white cheese, Rice, Shredded beef, Sweet plantains and an arepita.

Pabellon a Caballo

$16.99

"Venezuelan National Dish" Black beans, white cheese, Rice, Shredded beef, Sweet plantains, arepita and topped with a sunny-side-up egg.

Mofongo

$16.99

A puerto Rican dish: mashed green plantain mix with crispy pork belly, garlic and then topped with crispy pork. Protein Sub or Add options available.

Mojito en Coco

$16.99

Great minced tilapia cooked in a well seasoned coconut sauce served with rice, crispy green plantains, picadillo salad and garlic and cilantro sauce. Chicken or Shrimp available.

Steak & Onions

$16.99

Well seasoned thin steak slice sauteed with onions served with rice, black beans, caribbean white cheese and a side house salad

Bandejita Paisa

$16.99

Chorizo, crispy pork belly, well seasoned ground beef, sunny side up egg, sweet plantains, rice, pinto beans, avocado, caribbean white cheese and a arepita.

Cachapa con Queso & Cochino Frito

$16.99

Sweet corn pancake filled with cheese served with Latin american sour cream, garlic, guasacaca and crispy pork.

Lomo Saltado

$19.99

Tenderloin pieces, onions and tomatoes stir fry with soy and oyster sauce Peruvian style. Served with white rice and French fries.

Chicken Milanese

$16.99

Crispy and juicy breaded thin slices of chicken breast served with white rice, French fries and pink sauce.

Entrees

Fried Fish

$16.99

Deep fried fish steak served with rice, picadillo salad, crispy green plantains and garlic and cilantro sauce.

Fried Red Snapper

$22.99

Deep fried whole Red Snapper served with pineapple coleslaw, crispy green plantains and guasacaca.

Pineapple Glazed Salmon

$20.99

Delicious pineapple glazed salmon served with white rice, picadillo salad, crispy green plantains and guasacaca.

Grilled Chicken

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast served with white rice, picadillo salad, your choice of sweet or crispy plantains and guasacaca

Chicken Tenders

$15.99

Juice chicken tenders served with pineapple coleslaw, French fries, pink sauce and the dipping sauce of your choice.

Churrasco Criollo

$20.99

Hand-cut well seasond 10oz ribeye steak served with white rice, chorizo, yucca sticks, picadillo salad and guasacaca.

Parrilla Callejera

$18.99

Well seasoned pieces of chicken, beef and pork sauteed with onions and peppers served with yucca sticks, picadillo salad, chorizo, fried Caribbean cheese and guasacaca.

NY Strip Steak

$20.99

Seasoned 12oz NY Strip Steak grilled to perfection served with chorizo, yucca sticks, picadillo salad and guasacaca.

Garlic Shrimp

$16.99

Sauteed garlic shrimp served with rice, picadillo salad, crispy green plantains and guasacaca.

Caribbean Pork Ribs

$16.99+

Tender and juicy half rack of pork ribs smothered in our tropical pineapple sauce served with french fries and pineapple coleslaw.

Picanha Steak

$18.99

Hand-cut pieces of Picanha steak served with yucca sticks, picadillo salad, chorizo, fried Caribbean cheese and guasacaca

Cod Dinner

$15.99

Flatbreads & 10" Pan Pizzas

LT Supreme

$14.99

pizza sauce, mozzarella, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, sausage & pepperoni on the crust of your choice

LT Caveman

$16.99

Pizza sauce, Mozzarella, seasoned shredded beef, sausage, bacon & pepperoni on the crust of your choice

LT Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$14.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, seasoned shredded chicken & bacon on the crust of your choice

Awesome Veggie

$13.99

Pesto Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, black olives, seasoned eggplant, corn, mushrooms, onions & bell peppers on the crust of your choice

LT Spicy Pork

$14.99

Spicy Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, pernil (pork roast), bacon & corn over the crust of your choice and drizzle with our passion fruit hot sauce

Create Your Own / Crea tu Pizza

$10.99

Choose a 10" pan pizza or Cauliflower flatbread crust add your toppings and enjoy

Pastas

Pasticho

$17.99

Pasticho is a delicious version of lasagna or Greek Pasticio, it is very popular in Venezuela. This comforting dish layers pasta with a creamy bechamel sauce, jam, bacon and tomato meat sauce.

Chicken Pasta

$15.99

Sautee diced chicken breast smothered in tomato sauce over a bed of Cavatappi pasta topped with parmesan cheese and served with a side of sweet plantain

Spring Pasta

$13.99

Creamy garlic sauce along with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes over a bed of Cavatappi pasta topped with parmesan cheese and a side of sweet plantains

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$15.99

A classic in Venezuelan homes, spaghetti topped with meat sauce and pamessan cheese, served with a side of sweet plantains

Fiery Spaghetti

$16.00

Sauteed diced chicken breast with spicy Alfredo sauce, mushrooms, jalapeno slices and diced tomatoes over a bed of spaghetti pasta and served with a side of sweet plantains

Create your Own Pasta

$10.99

Pick from Cavatappi or Spaghetti noddles and add your choice of sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese and a side of sweet plantains.

Sandwiches & Burgers

Cuban Sandwich

$14.99

The traditional way! Pressed French bread filled with ham, roast pork, pickles, mustard and Swiss cheese served with pickles, plantain chips and guasacaca sauce.

Pabellon Wrap

$13.99

Wheat wrap filled with rice, black beans, shredded beef, sweet plantains and cheese served with pickles, a side of french fries and pink sauce.

Pepito Sandwich

$14.99

Sauteed steak or chicken with onions and peppers on a fresh baked bread with lettuce, tomato, onions, potato strings, mayo, ketchup, mustard, creamy green onion sauce, guasacaca and cheddar cheese. Served with pickles, french fries and pink sauce.

Pork Roast Sandwich

$13.99

Slow cooked roast pork, potato strings, mayo, ketchup, mustard, guasacaca sauce, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served with pickles, french fries and pink sauce.

La Taguara Burger

$16.99

An American tradition with a Venezuelan twist. 1/2 lb. beef patty well-seasoned topped with a fried egg, ham, bacon, gouda cheese, potato strings, mayo, ketchup, mustard, guasacaca sauce, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served with pickles, french fries and pink sauce.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.99

Juicy 1/2 pound hamburger cook to perfection topped with gouda cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served with pickles, french fries and pink sauce.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, onions and tomatoes. Served with pickles, french fries and pink sauce.

Arepas & More

Arepa

$9.99

Hot corn bun with a crispy shell and a soft doughy inside with your choice of two fillings.

Patacon Pisao Sandwich

$11.99

Crispy green plantain sandwich filled with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, caribbean white cheese, mayo, ketchup, mustard, creamy green onion sauce, garlic and cilantro sauce and your choice of fillings

Empanada

$4.99

Stuffed and cripy CORN turnover of your choice (beef, chicken, cheese or beans & Cheese) and your choice of soup or salad.

Specialty Arepas

Pabellon Arepa

$11.99

Stuffed with shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantain and Caribbean cheese

Domino Arepa

$9.99

Stuffed with black beans and Caribbean cheese

Reina Pepiada Arepa

$9.99

Stuffed with a mix of shredded chicken, avocado and mayo

Sifrina Arepa

$10.99

Stuffed with Gouda cheese and a mix of shredded chicken, avocado and mayo

Pelua Arepa

$9.99

Stuffed with shredded beef and Gouda cheese

Catira Arepa

$9.99

Stuffed with shredded chicken and Gouda cheese

Llanera Arepa

$12.99

Stuffed with grilled steak, tomato slices, avocado and fried cheese

Rumbera Arepa

$9.99

Stuffed with pernil (roasted pork), Gouda cheese and pink sauce

Signature Salads

Mango Chicken Salad

$13.99

Kale lettuce, roasted almonds, fresh mango, carrots and red cabbage tossed with our passion fruit vinaigrette dressing and topped with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken.

Heart of Palm and Avocado Salad

$13.99

Letuce mix, spring mix, tomatoes, caribbean white cheese tossed with our passion fruit vinaigrette dressing and topped with heart of pamls and avocado slices.

Shrimp & Coconut Salad

$13.99

Lettuce, spring mix, onions, tomatoes, roasted coconut flakes tossed with our coconut vinaigrette dressing and topped with grilled Shrimp.

Large Caesar Salad

$7.99

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with creamy caesar dressing and topped with cheese and croutons.

Large House Salad

$7.99

Letuce mix, spring mix, tomatoes, avocados, caribbean white cheese tossed with your choice of dressing.

Kid's

Pabellon Junior

$6.49

Rice, black beans and ground beef.

Kid's Arepa

$6.49

2 kid-size arepas filled with ham and gouda cheese.

Kid's Empanaditas

$6.49

4 Ground beef mini empanadas served with pink sauce

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.49

Traditional mac and cheese.

Kid's Pizza

$6.49

Cheese, sausage or pepperoni kid's pizza

Kid's Pasta

$6.49

Spaghetti or cavatappi pasta topped with your choice of tomato, meat or alfredo sauce

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.49

Chicken tenders served with fries and pink sauce

Kid's Drink

$1.99

Sides

Side Rice & Black Beans

$3.99

Rice and black beans mix.

Side of Beans

$3.99

Well seasoned made from scratch beans, your choice of black beans or red kidney beans.

Side of Rice / Arroz

$3.99

White rice

Side of Avocado

$2.99

Slices of fresh avocado.

Side of Fries

$3.99

Side of french fries.

Side of Sweet Plantains

$3.99

Slices of sweet plantain.

Side of Crispy Plantains

$3.99

Slices of crunchy green plantain.

Side of Yucca Fries

$3.99

Yucca fries.

Cup of Soup

$4.99

A cup of the soup of your choice: Non Vegetarian, Vegetarian or Soup of the Day

Bowl of Soup

$6.99

Bowl of the soup of your choice: Non-Vegetarian, Vegetarian or Soup of the Day

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Side House Salad

$4.99

Arepa Viuda

$2.99

Side Eggplant

$3.99

12oz Guasacaca

$9.99

2oz Guasacaca

$0.99

2oz Tartara

$0.99

2oz Nata

$0.99

2oz Pink Sauce

$0.99

2oz Aji Colombiano

$0.99

2oz Salsa

$0.99

2oz Ranch Dressing

$0.99

2oz Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.99

2oz Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.99

2oz Caesar Dressing

$0.99

2oz Passion Fruit Vinaigrette

$0.99

2oz Passion Fruit Hot Sauce

$0.99

2oz Pineapple Hot Sauce

$0.99

2oz Coconut Dressing

$0.99

2oz Hot Caraquena Sauce

$0.99

2oz Hot Super Hot Sauce

$0.99

2oz BBQ Sauce

$0.99

2oz Buffalo Sauce

$0.99

2oz Sweet Red Chili Sauce

$0.99

2oz Picadillo

$0.99

2oz Jalapeno Wheels

$0.99

2oz Pickle Chips

$0.99

2oz Dulce de Leche Sauce

$0.99

2oz Chocolate Sauce

$0.99

Extra Lemons/Limes

$0.99

Desserts

Quesillo / Flan

$5.99

Caramel vanilla egg custard.

Coconut Rice Pudding

$5.99

Rice pudding slow cooked in sweet coconut sauce.

Guava & Cheese Bites

$5.99

Venezuelan Sweet version of cheese sticks (Bite size) filled with caribbean white cheese and guava paste.

Nutella Bites

$5.99

Little crispy nutella pastry.

Churros

$5.99

Fried dough pastry rolled in sugar and cinnamon mix served with your choice of chocolate or dulce de leche sauce.

Passion Fruit Pie

$5.99

Made from scratch passion fruit pie topped with whipped cream and drizze with passion fruit syrup.

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Warm home-made amazing carrot cake topped with powder sugar and lots of love

Cookie Sundae

$7.99

Fresh baked macadamia & white chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice-cream, whipped cream and chocolate sauce.

Churro Ice-cream Sandwich

$7.99

Vanilla ice-cream crispy churro sandwich served with your choice of of chocolate or dulce de leche sauce.

Seltzers

White Claw Watermelon

$4.50

White Claw Lime

$4.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.50

White Claw Mango

$4.50

White Claw Grapefruit

$4.50

White Claw Raspberry

$4.50

To-Go NA Beverages

20 oz Water

$2.99

20 oz Pepsi

$2.99

20 oz Diet Pepsi

$2.99

20 oz Mt.Dew

$2.99

20 oz Diet Mt. Dew

$2.99

20 oz Sierra Mist

$2.99

20 oz Mug Root Beer

$2.99
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Proud of Our Roots! We offer traditional Venezuelan & Latin American cuisine. Visit us and delight your palate with the taste of delicious authentic Venezuelan SAZON. Enjoy our dining room or, for those on the go, call ahead and we'll have your order ready for you to pick up and carry out. Special Events and Catering Our catering menu is available for private events: weddings, business lunches, dinners, cocktail receptions, and more. We would love to discuss how to be a part of your next event. Come in and enjoy!

3010 Crossroads Drive, Madison, WI 53718

