La Tamaleria Colombiana 32-23 Junction Boulevard

No reviews yet

32-23 Junction Boulevard

Queens, NY 11369

Salon

APERITIVOS

SALCHI-CRIOLLAS CON QUESO

$11.00

TOSTONES GUACAMOLE Y CHICHARRON

$11.00

EMPANADA

$2.50

EMPACHONA

$3.00

CHORIAREPA

$7.00

MORCILLAS

$9.00

ENVUELTO

$5.00

CHINCHULLINES

$12.00

AREPA CON QUESO

$4.00

PAPA RELLENA DE LECHONA

$5.00

CHICHARRON CON AREPA

$11.00

SALCHIPAPAS

$11.00

EMPANADA

$3.50

NUGGETS DE POLLO CON PAPAS

$11.00

TOSTONES CON GUACAMOLE

$13.00

CHORICO SANTA ROSANO

$11.00

CHINCHULLINES

$15.00

MORCILLAS CON CRIOLLA

$11.00

AREPA CON CHICHARRON

$11.00

SUPER TAMALES

Tamal Tolimense

$14.50

Tamal Valluno

$14.50

Tamal con bebida

$17.00

Tamal en combo

$22.00

Tamal combo natural

$27.50

Tamal a lo tipico

$19.50

Tamalchon

$26.00

Tamalchon combo

$33.00

CAJITA FELIZ

$33.00

LECHONA

SUPER LECHONA

$15.00

JUMBO-CHONA

$18.00

JUMBO-CHONA COMBO

$25.00

SUPER LECHONA EN COMBO

$22.00

CONO DE LECHONA

$23.00

LECHONA MARINERA

$22.00

MINI LECHONAS

$12.00

COJINES DE LECHONA

COJIN DE LECHONA 8 PLATOS

$120.00

COJIN DE LECHONA 15 PLATOS

$180.00

COJINES DE LECHONA 20 PLATOS

$230.00

COJINES DE LECHONA 30 PLATOS

$330.00

COJINES DE LECHONA 40 PLATOS

$420.00

LECHONAS

MINI-PIGGY

$45.00

SUPER LECHONA

$15.00

JUMBO-CHONA

$18.00

CONO DE LECHONA

$23.00

LECHONA MARINERA

$22.00

A LA CARTA

ENTRANA A LA PLANCHA

$25.00

PECHUGA A LA PLANCHA

$15.00

CHULETA

$16.00

AJIACO SANTAFERENO

$19.00

PICADAS

MINI PICADA

$30.00

PICADA LIGHT

$35.00

PICADA REGULAR

$50.00

PICADA MASTER

$70.00

PICARANA

$40.00

PICADROMO

$75.00

ACOMPAÑANTES

CHICHARRON CON AREPA

$8.00

YUCAS FRITAS

$4.00

PAPAS FRITAS

$4.50

TOSTONES

$4.00

AREPA A LA PARRILA

$2.00

PAPA CRIOLLA

$5.00

Croissant

$2.00

Porcion Arroz

$3.00

KIDS

SALCHIPAPA

$9.00

NUGGETS DE POLLO CON PAPAS

$10.00

MINI-LECHONA

$11.00

POSTRE

FLAN

$7.00

BROWNIE

$8.00

MERENGON

$11.00

BEBIDAS CALIENTES

CAFE

$2.00

CAFE CON LECHE

$2.50

CHOCOLATE

$3.00

AGUA DE PANELA

$3.00

BEBIDAS

JUGO NATURAL EN LECHE

$6.00

JUGO NATURAL EN AGUA

$4.50

FRIZADOS

$6.00

AGUA EN BOTELLA

$2.00

PONY MALTA

$3.00

MANZANA POSTOBON

$2.50

COLOMBIANA

$2.50

COCACOLA

$2.00

COLA & POLA

$5.00

SELTZER WATER

$3.00

JUGO HIT MORA O LULO

$2.00

JUGO DE MANZANA EN BOTELLA

$3.00

JUGO DE NARANJA EN BOTELLA

$3.00

JUGO DE NARANJA NATURAL

$6.00

MILO FRIO

$5.00

GUARAPO

$5.00

COCACOLA LIGHT

$2.00

GINGER

$2.00

CERVEZAS BOTELLAS

CERVEZA AGUILA

$6.00

CERVEZA CLUB COLOMBIA

$7.00

CERVEZA CORONA

$6.00

DESAYUNOS

HUEVOS CON LECHONA Y BEBIDA

$13.00

HUEVOS AL GUSTO

$9.00

HUEVOS PERICOS

$9.50

HUEVOS CON TOCINETA

$11.00

HUEVOS CON SALCHICHA

$11.00

HUEVOS SOLOS AL GUSTO

$4.00

AREPA CON CARNE

$15.00

AREPA CON PECHUGA

$15.00

CALDO DE COSTILLA

$13.00

PANDEBONBO COMBO

$10.00

CERVEZAS VASO

CERVEZA DE LA CASA

$8.00

CEVEZA MODELO

$9.00

CERVEZA BLUE MOON

$9.00

CERVEZA HEINEKEN

$9.00

CERVEZA CORONA

$9.00

CERVEZAS LITRO

CERVEZA DE LA CASA

$18.00

CEVEZA MODELO

$24.00

CERVEZA BLUE MOON

$24.00

CERVEZA HEINEKEN

$24.00

CERVEZA CORONA

$24.00

REFAJO

$20.00

CERVEZAS JIRAFAS

CERVEZA DE LA CASA

$45.00

CEVEZA MODELO

$49.00

CERVEZA BLUE MOON

$49.00

CERVEZA HEINEKEN

$49.00

CERVEZA CORONA

$49.00

CERVEZAS BOTELLAS

CERVEZA AGUILA

$7.00

CERVEZA CLUB COLOMBIA

$8.00

CERVEZA CORONA

$7.00

OTRAS BEBIDAS

GUARAPO

$8.00

GUARAPO EN PIÑA

$15.00

SANGRIA VASO

$9.00

SANGRA JARRA

$30.00

COLA & POLA

$6.00

PONY MALTA

$4.00

COLOMBIANA

$4.00

MANZANA POSTOBON

$4.00

SELTZER WATER

$3.00

AGUA BOTELLA

$3.00

CAFE

$3.00

MEDIA AZUL

$65.00

BOTELLO AZUL

$120.00

MEDIA AMARRILO

$80.00

BOTELLA AMARILLO

$150.00

COCACOLA

$3.00

COCACOLA LIGHT

$3.00

GINGER

$3.00

TIEMPOS DE JUEGOS

HORA RANA

$19.90

MEDIA HORA

$10.00

Juego de mesa

$10.00

Aditions

Delivery

delivery fee

$5.00

TO GO

$0.50

Distribuidor

Tamal Tolimense

$7.00

Tamal Valluno

$7.00

Lechona

$8.00

Envuelto

$3.50

Cojin lechona 8 platos

$90.00

Cojin lechona 15 platos

$130.00

Cojin Lechona 20 platos

$180.00

Cojin Lechona 30 platos

$250.00

Cojin lechona 40 platos

$320.00
Los mejores Tamales y lechona de todo Estados unidos.

32-23 Junction Boulevard, Queens, NY 11369

