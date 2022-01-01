La Tapatia - Food Truck

A map showing the location of La Tapatia - Food TruckView gallery

Classic Street Food

Taco

$4.00

5" Warm corn tortillas, your choice of protein, style of toppings, and salsa. Sides are optional.

Taco del Norte

$5.00

6" Warm flour tortillas, your choice of protein, style of toppings, and salsa

Burrito

$10.00

10" Flour Tortilla, Mexican Rice, and Cheese filled with your choice of protein, style of toppings, and salsa

Bowl

$11.00

Everything you love about the burrito, minus the flour tortilla

Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled Flour Tortilla, Melted cheese with your choice of protein, style of toppings, and salsa

Sharables

Chips

$6.00Out of stock

Homemade hand-cut corn tortilla chips

Nachos

$13.00

Homemade chips, yellow queso, your choice of protein, topped with Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, crema, and cotija

Sides

Side - Mexican Rice

$4.00

Homemade Mexican rice

Side - Refried Pinto Beans

$4.00

Homemade pinto beans (no lard added)

Side - Rice & Beans

$4.00

Mix of Beans and Rice

Side - Guacamole

$5.00

Avodaco, lime, cilantro, onions, garlic, tomato

Side - Pickled Jalapeños

$1.00

Mexican style giardiniera peppers

Side - Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Salsa Bandera

Side - Sour cream

$0.50

Side - Queso amarillo

$2.00

Side Queso Blanco

$3.00Out of stock

Drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Made with 100% cane sugar

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Jarritos

$2.50

Assorted Mexican Sodas made with Made with 100% cane sugar

Bottled Water

$2.00Out of stock

Spring water

Diet Coke 12oz

$1.50Out of stock

1919 Root Beer 16oz

$3.00Out of stock

Topo Chico

$3.00Out of stock

Fanta

$3.00

Dessert

Churros

$4.00Out of stock

Two cinnamon sugar sticks

Kids Menu

Mini Quesadillas (3)

$5.00Out of stock

Order of 3 mini quesadillas for kids

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

10" flour tortilla cheese quesadilla

Bean Burrito

$6.00

Rice, beans, and cheese

Restaurant info

Mexican Street Food! Serving up fresh , made-to-order favorites. Catch us on the streets or at our Roseville Location.

Website

Location

2730 Snelling Avenue North, Roseville, MN 55113

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

