- Home
- /
- Wilmington
- /
- La Taqueria Brand Wilmington - 137 East Anaheim Street
La Taqueria Brand Wilmington 137 East Anaheim Street
No reviews yet
137 East Anaheim Street
wilmington, CA 90744
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
MAIN MENU
TACOS DORADOS DE PAPA
Tacos Dorados de Papa con Shrimp
(2) Deep-fried tacos filled with potato (a la Mexicana) and topped with, cabbage, crema, salsa huevona, grated cotija cheese. Highly recommended with featured Canajillo shrimp. Also comes with a side of Shrimp consome.
Tacos Dorados de Papa Only
(2) Deep-fried tacos filled with potato (a la Mexicana) and topped with, cabbage, crema, salsa huevona, grated cotija cheese. Also comes with a side of Shrimp consome.
ENSALADA LT
DEL MAR MENU
Taco Chicharron de Pescado
(Fried Crispy Fish) Corn tortilla, Crispy Fried Fish, cabbage, pico de gallo and cilantro crema.
Taco de Machaca de Atun Ahumado
(Smoked Tuna) Corn tortilla with metlted cheese, stewed shredded smoked tuna, cabbage, pico de gallo and cilantro crema.
Taco Pescado Zarandeado
(White Fish with Mustard Adobo) Corn tortilla with grilled white fish with mustard Adobo dressing, cabbage, pico de gallo and cilantro crema.
Taco Canajillo Shrimp
(Shrimp Al Ajillo) Corn tortilla with metlted cheese, Ajillo Chile-Garlic Shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo and cilantro crema.
Taco Poblano Shrimp
(Shrimp Poblano) Corn tortilla with metlted cheese, Poblano Chile-Garlic Shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo and cilantro crema.
Burrito Chicharron de Pescado
(Fried Crispy Fish) Flour tortilla, seasoned Mexican rice, shredded white cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro crema and smoked adobo mustard dressing
Burrito de Machaca de Atun Ahumado
(Smoked Tuna) ) Flour tortilla, seasoned Mexican rice, shredded white cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro crema and smoked adobo mustard dressing.
Burrito Pescado Zarandeado
(White Fish with Mustard Adobo) ) Flour tortilla, seasoned Mexican rice, shredded white cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro crema and smoked adobo mustard dressing
Burrito Canajillo Shrimp
(Shrimp Al Ajillo) ) Flour tortilla, seasoned Mexican rice, shredded white cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro crema and smoked adobo mustard dressing
Burrito Poblano Shrimp
(Shrimp Poblano)) Flour tortilla, seasoned Mexican rice, shredded white cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro crema and smoked adobo mustard dressing
BIRRIA MENU
Beef Birria Dip Sandwich
*(Foodie Favorite)*Authentic French Hoagie Roll served with Birria meat, grilled cheese, raw onions and cilantro. Includes a side of fries. Also served with a side dip consome & our signature birria salsa.
3 Birria Quesatacos
Most Popular! Get 3 Cheese Birria Quesatacos. Corn tortilla, cheese, Birria meat topped with cilantro and onions. Also comes with dip Consome broth. Birria sauce and grilled onions
3 Birria Street Tacos
3 is a party! Get 3 Birria street tacos topped with cilantro and onions. Also comes with dip Consome broth, grilled onions and Birria salsa.
Birria Quesataco
Corn tortilla with melted cheese, Birria meat and topped with cilantro and onion.
Birria Street taco
Corn tortilla with Birria meat, topped with cilantro and onion.
Birria Ramen
Real Ramen noodles with Birria meat, consome broth, cilantro, onion, radish and green onions. Also comes with side of chips and signature salsas. All condiments are served alacart.
Birria Plato
Birria meat with light broth, rice, beans, cilantro and onion. Served with warm tortillas.
Side Consome
Red Birria broth only, perfect for sipping.
Medium Consome
Red Birria Broth with Birria meat, cilantro and onion. Served with warm tortillas.
Large Consome
Red Birria Broth with Birria meat, cilantro and onion. Served with warm tortillas.
QUESATACO
TIJUANA TACOS
3 Tijuana Tacos
No need to go south of the border. You are ordering 3 Tijuana Tacos. Each taco comes with corn tortilla, choice of meat, pinto beans, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Also comes with grilled green onion, radish.
Tijuana Taco
Corn tortilla with choice of meat, pinto beans, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Grilled green onion and radish.
VEGAN TACOS
LT BURRITOS
LT Burritos
Flour tortilla with choice of protein, refried pinto beans, seasoned Mexican rice, onions, cilantro and house salsa.
Cali Burrito
Flour tortilla with choice of protein, seasoned fries, cheddar cheese sauce, shredded white cheeses, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Veggie Burrito
Flour tortilla, refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and house salsa.
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Flour tortilla with refried pinto beans and shredded white cheese blend.
Bean & Rice Burrito
Flour tortilla with refried pinto beans, Mexican rice.
CALI FRIES
LT TORTAS
MULITAS
QUESADILLAS
Quesadilla
Quarters of a folded homestyle flour tortilla, with perfectly melted white cheeses, choice of protein, onion, cilantro on a bed of lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and crema.
Quesadilla Cheese Only
Quarters of a folded homestyle flour tortilla, with perfectly melted white cheese, onion, cilantro on a bed of lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and crema.
NACHOS
VAMPIROS
LT PLATO
ANTOJITOS
Esquite
Off-the-cob sweet corn kernels slathered in mayo, grated cotija cheese, liquid butter and spinkled with chili powder.
Mexican Bread Pudding
(Capirotada) Layers of scrumptious bread drenched in a vanilla sauce and whole cane brown sugar drizzle, plantain crumble, and a scoop of Horchata ice-cream.
Churros en bolsa
Cinnamon cane sugar dusted pastry in a bag
Churros Preparados
Cinnamon cane sugar dusted pastry drizzled with Cajeta and Lechera.
Cafe de Olla & Churros
"Best of both worlds" Our house cafe de olla is made from scratch complimented with a bolsa de churros.
BOTTLED SODA
AGUA FRESCA FLAVORS
MICHE STYLE AQUAS FLAVORS (NON ALCOHOLIC)
SIDES
SALSA BAR
BREAKFAST
BREAKFAST MENU
Burritos
Select your choice of burrito all come with homestyle country potatoes (except for chilaquiles), pureed pinto bean sauce, Cotija and Oaxaca cheese melt, cremas de cilantro & chipotle and style eggs. Add another protein and avocado for additional charge.
Bowls
Choose your bowl option, all bowls come with homestyle country potatoes, pureed pinto beans, Cotija and Oaxaca cheese melt, cremas de cilantro & chipotle, topped with eggs. Add another protein and avocado for additional charge.
Torta de Chilaquiles
Straight outta the streets of Mexico City, now available at your local La Taqueria Brand location. Telera bread, slathered with pureed pinto bean sauce, sauteed tortilla chips in our original tres chile red sauce, Cotija and Oaxaca cheese melt, cremas de cilantro & chipotle, garnished with cilantro & onion, with a sunnyside egg. Add protein and avocado for additional charge.
Tres Chiles Chilaquiles
Sauteed tortilla chips in our original tres chiles red sauce, pureed pinto beans, Cotija and Oaxaca cheese melt, cremas de cilantro & chipotle, garnished with cilantro & onion, topped with sunnyside egg. Add protein and avocado for additional charge.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
137 East Anaheim Street, wilmington, CA 90744