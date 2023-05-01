  • Home
  • /
  • Wilmington
  • /
  • La Taqueria Brand Wilmington - 137 East Anaheim Street
Main picView gallery

La Taqueria Brand Wilmington 137 East Anaheim Street

review star

No reviews yet

137 East Anaheim Street

wilmington, CA 90744

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

MAIN MENU

TACOS DORADOS DE PAPA

Tacos Dorados de Papa con Shrimp

$9.99

(2) Deep-fried tacos filled with potato (a la Mexicana) and topped with, cabbage, crema, salsa huevona, grated cotija cheese. Highly recommended with featured Canajillo shrimp. Also comes with a side of Shrimp consome.

Tacos Dorados de Papa Only

$6.99

(2) Deep-fried tacos filled with potato (a la Mexicana) and topped with, cabbage, crema, salsa huevona, grated cotija cheese. Also comes with a side of Shrimp consome.

ENSALADA LT

Ensalada LT

$11.99

Iceberg Lettuce, choice of protein, sweet and sour smoked chile vinaigrette, cilantro jalapeno dressing, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, roasted Corn and topped with tortilla strips.

DEL MAR MENU

Taco Chicharron de Pescado

$4.99

(Fried Crispy Fish) Corn tortilla, Crispy Fried Fish, cabbage, pico de gallo and cilantro crema.

Taco de Machaca de Atun Ahumado

$4.99

(Smoked Tuna) Corn tortilla with metlted cheese, stewed shredded smoked tuna, cabbage, pico de gallo and cilantro crema.

Taco Pescado Zarandeado

$4.99

(White Fish with Mustard Adobo) Corn tortilla with grilled white fish with mustard Adobo dressing, cabbage, pico de gallo and cilantro crema.

Taco Canajillo Shrimp

$4.99

(Shrimp Al Ajillo) Corn tortilla with metlted cheese, Ajillo Chile-Garlic Shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo and cilantro crema.

Taco Poblano Shrimp

$4.99

(Shrimp Poblano) Corn tortilla with metlted cheese, Poblano Chile-Garlic Shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo and cilantro crema.

Burrito Chicharron de Pescado

$13.99

(Fried Crispy Fish) Flour tortilla, seasoned Mexican rice, shredded white cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro crema and smoked adobo mustard dressing

Burrito de Machaca de Atun Ahumado

$13.99

(Smoked Tuna) ) Flour tortilla, seasoned Mexican rice, shredded white cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro crema and smoked adobo mustard dressing.

Burrito Pescado Zarandeado

$13.99

(White Fish with Mustard Adobo) ) Flour tortilla, seasoned Mexican rice, shredded white cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro crema and smoked adobo mustard dressing

Burrito Canajillo Shrimp

$13.99

(Shrimp Al Ajillo) ) Flour tortilla, seasoned Mexican rice, shredded white cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro crema and smoked adobo mustard dressing

Burrito Poblano Shrimp

$13.99

(Shrimp Poblano)) Flour tortilla, seasoned Mexican rice, shredded white cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro crema and smoked adobo mustard dressing

BIRRIA MENU

Beef Birria Dip Sandwich

$12.99

*(Foodie Favorite)*Authentic French Hoagie Roll served with Birria meat, grilled cheese, raw onions and cilantro. Includes a side of fries. Also served with a side dip consome & our signature birria salsa.

3 Birria Quesatacos

$11.99

Most Popular! Get 3 Cheese Birria Quesatacos. Corn tortilla, cheese, Birria meat topped with cilantro and onions. Also comes with dip Consome broth. Birria sauce and grilled onions

3 Birria Street Tacos

$8.75

3 is a party! Get 3 Birria street tacos topped with cilantro and onions. Also comes with dip Consome broth, grilled onions and Birria salsa.

Birria Quesataco

$3.99

Corn tortilla with melted cheese, Birria meat and topped with cilantro and onion.

Birria Street taco

$2.75

Corn tortilla with Birria meat, topped with cilantro and onion.

Birria Ramen

$13.99

Real Ramen noodles with Birria meat, consome broth, cilantro, onion, radish and green onions. Also comes with side of chips and signature salsas. All condiments are served alacart.

Birria Plato

$11.99

Birria meat with light broth, rice, beans, cilantro and onion. Served with warm tortillas.

Side Consome

$1.50

Red Birria broth only, perfect for sipping.

Medium Consome

$7.99

Red Birria Broth with Birria meat, cilantro and onion. Served with warm tortillas.

Large Consome

$14.99

Red Birria Broth with Birria meat, cilantro and onion. Served with warm tortillas.

QUESATACO

Quesataco

$3.99

Corn tortilla with perfectly melted cheese, onion, cilantro and your choice of protein.

TIJUANA TACOS

3 Tijuana Tacos

$11.99

No need to go south of the border. You are ordering 3 Tijuana Tacos. Each taco comes with corn tortilla, choice of meat, pinto beans, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Also comes with grilled green onion, radish.

Tijuana Taco

$3.99

Corn tortilla with choice of meat, pinto beans, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Grilled green onion and radish.

STREET TACOS

Street Tacos

$2.25

Yellow corn tortilla, choice of meat, onion and cilantro.

VEGAN TACOS

Vegan Tacos

$2.75

Yellow corn tortilla with choice of plant based protein, onion and cilantro

LT BURRITOS

LT Burritos

$10.99

Flour tortilla with choice of protein, refried pinto beans, seasoned Mexican rice, onions, cilantro and house salsa.

Cali Burrito

$11.99

Flour tortilla with choice of protein, seasoned fries, cheddar cheese sauce, shredded white cheeses, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Veggie Burrito

$9.99

Flour tortilla, refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and house salsa.

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.99

Flour tortilla with refried pinto beans and shredded white cheese blend.

Bean & Rice Burrito

$5.99

Flour tortilla with refried pinto beans, Mexican rice.

CALI FRIES

Cali Fries

$11.99

Warm crispy seasoned fries melted white cheeses, cheddar cheese sauce, choice of protein, topped with pico de gallo, drizzled with sour cream and guacamole.

LT TORTAS

LT Torta

$10.99

Telera bread roll, slathered with mayo, refried beans served with choice of protein, Panela cheese, lettuce, tomato and guacamole.

MULITAS

Mulita

$4.99

Corn tortillas stuffed with melted white cheeses, onion and cilantro.

Mulita Cheese Only

$2.99

Corn tortillas stuffed with melted white cheeses, choice of protein, onion and cilantro.

QUESADILLAS

Quesadilla

$10.99

Quarters of a folded homestyle flour tortilla, with perfectly melted white cheeses, choice of protein, onion, cilantro on a bed of lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and crema.

Quesadilla Cheese Only

$7.99

Quarters of a folded homestyle flour tortilla, with perfectly melted white cheese, onion, cilantro on a bed of lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and crema.

NACHOS

Nachos

$11.99

Crisp corn tortilla chips with shredded with cheeses, cheddar cheese sauce, refried beans, choice of protein, pico de gallo, crema, jalapenos and guacamole.

VAMPIROS

Vampiro

$4.25

Flamed grilled corn tortilla, grilled cheese, choice of protein, whole pinto beans, onions, cilantro and guacamole.

LT PLATO

LT Plato

$10.99

Choose your protein, rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn and sour cream.

ANTOJITOS

Esquite

$5.50

Off-the-cob sweet corn kernels slathered in mayo, grated cotija cheese, liquid butter and spinkled with chili powder.

Mexican Bread Pudding

$8.95

(Capirotada) Layers of scrumptious bread drenched in a vanilla sauce and whole cane brown sugar drizzle, plantain crumble, and a scoop of Horchata ice-cream.

Churros en bolsa

$6.00

Cinnamon cane sugar dusted pastry in a bag

Churros Preparados

$7.50

Cinnamon cane sugar dusted pastry drizzled with Cajeta and Lechera.

Cafe de Olla & Churros

$8.50

"Best of both worlds" Our house cafe de olla is made from scratch complimented with a bolsa de churros.

BOTTLED SODA

Mandrin

$3.00

Apple(Sidral)

$3.00

Mineral Water

$3.00

Lime

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Sangria(Grape)

$3.00

Mexican Coke 500ml

$4.00

AGUA FRESCA FLAVORS

Horchata 32oz

$5.50

Strawberries n Cream 32oz

$5.50

Pineapple 32oz

$5.50

Cucumber Lime 32oz

$5.50

Strawberry-Horchata 32oz

$5.50

Cucumber-Pineapple 32oz

$5.50

MICHE STYLE AQUAS FLAVORS (NON ALCOHOLIC)

Pineapple Miche Style 32oz

$7.00

Cucumber Miche Style 32oz

$7.00

Cucumber-Pineapple Miche Style 32oz

$7.00

Miche-Mix Only Non Alcoholic

$4.99

SIDES

Sides

SALSA BAR

Salsas

BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST MENU

Burritos

$9.99

Select your choice of burrito all come with homestyle country potatoes (except for chilaquiles), pureed pinto bean sauce, Cotija and Oaxaca cheese melt, cremas de cilantro & chipotle and style eggs. Add another protein and avocado for additional charge.

Bowls

$9.99

Choose your bowl option, all bowls come with homestyle country potatoes, pureed pinto beans, Cotija and Oaxaca cheese melt, cremas de cilantro & chipotle, topped with eggs. Add another protein and avocado for additional charge.

Torta de Chilaquiles

$9.99

Straight outta the streets of Mexico City, now available at your local La Taqueria Brand location. Telera bread, slathered with pureed pinto bean sauce, sauteed tortilla chips in our original tres chile red sauce, Cotija and Oaxaca cheese melt, cremas de cilantro & chipotle, garnished with cilantro & onion, with a sunnyside egg. Add protein and avocado for additional charge.

Tres Chiles Chilaquiles

$9.99

Sauteed tortilla chips in our original tres chiles red sauce, pureed pinto beans, Cotija and Oaxaca cheese melt, cremas de cilantro & chipotle, garnished with cilantro & onion, topped with sunnyside egg. Add protein and avocado for additional charge.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

137 East Anaheim Street, wilmington, CA 90744

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hojas Tea House - Wilmington
orange starNo Reviews
1201 N Avalon Blvd Wilmington, CA 90744
View restaurantnext
Harbor Thai Cuisine - 26640 s western Ave Suite M
orange starNo Reviews
26640 s western Ave Suite M HARBOR CITY, CA 90710
View restaurantnext
Cavitena Bistro Asian Fusion
orange starNo Reviews
1931 Pacific Coast Highway Lomita, CA 90717
View restaurantnext
Hojas Tea House - San Pedro
orange star4.5 • 265
222 W 6th St San Pedro, CA 90731
View restaurantnext
La Bocca Felice - 301 W 6th Street
orange starNo Reviews
301 W 6th Street San Pedro, CA 90731
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Spot - Torrence
orange starNo Reviews
1307 Sepulveda blvb Torrance, CA 90501
View restaurantnext
Map
More near wilmington
San Pedro
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Torrance
review star
Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
Long Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (248 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Gardena
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Redondo Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston