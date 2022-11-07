A map showing the location of La Taqueria La Taqueria RiverfrontView gallery

La Taqueria La Taqueria Riverfront

94 Reviews

$

3 s orange st

wilmington, DE 19801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Burritos

Burrito

Tacos

Soft tacos

Crispy tacos

Bowls

Bowl

Drinks

COKE CAN

$1.50

DIET COKE CAN

$1.50

SPRITE

$1.50

BTL WATER

$1.50

JARRITO MANDARIN

$2.75

JARRITO PINA

$2.75

JARRILO LIME

$2.75

JARRITO Mineral

$2.75

JARRITO GUAVA

$2.75

MEXICAN COKE

$2.75

BTL COKE

$2.75

BLT DIET COKE

$2.75

Coconuts water

$2.75

Vitamin water

$2.75

Root beer

$2.75

ICED TEA BRISK

$1.50

GINGER ALE

$1.50

JARRITO MANGO

$2.75

PEPSI BOTTLE

$2.75

Jarrito Tamarindo

$2.75

Btl sprite

$2.75

Sides

QUESO 3 OZ

$4.75

GUAC 4 OZ

$4.00

PLANTAINS

$4.00

RICE

$3.00

BEANS

$3.00

CHIPS & SALAS

$3.50

Solo taco

$3.75

Queso fundido /Chips

$6.50

Quinoa

$3.50

Tofu

$3.50

Side pico de gallo

$3.00

Side corn sauce

$3.00

Side pineapple sauce

$3.00

Side tomatillo sauce

$3.00

Chicken

$4.00

Steak

$4.00

Carnitas

$4.00

Barbacoa

$4.00

Salad

Chicken

$11.50

Steak

$12.50

Carnitas

$11.50

Barbacoa

$12.50

Tofu

$10.50

Quinoa

$10.50

Veggie

$10.00

Quesadilla

Quesadillas

$10.75

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Xtras

Sour cream

$1.00

Guacamole

$1.75

Plantain

$1.50

Corn salsa

$1.00

Pineapple salsa

$1.00

Pico de gallo

$1.00

Chipotle ranch

$1.00

Cilantro lime vinagette

$1.00

Tomatillo sauce

$1.00

Hot sauce

$1.00

Pickle onion

$1.00

Jalapeños onion

$1.00

Habanero onion

$1.00

Quinoa

$2.00

X item

$1.00

Cheese sauce

$2.00

Brown rice

$0.75

Shredded cheese

$1.00

Tortilla shell

$1.25

Jarritos

Tamarind

$2.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3 s orange st, wilmington, DE 19801

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

El Chingon - DeCo
orange starNo Reviews
111 W 10TH ST, WILMINGTON Stall 3 Wilmington, DE 19801
View restaurantnext
DiMeo's Pizza - 831 N Market St
orange starNo Reviews
831 north market street Wilmington, DE 19801
View restaurantnext
Stitch House Brewery - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 336
829 North Market Street Wilmington, DE 19801
View restaurantnext
Farmer & the Cow
orange starNo Reviews
413 North Market Street Wilmington, DE 19801
View restaurantnext
The Queen Theater
orange starNo Reviews
500 N Market St Wilmington, DE 19801
View restaurantnext
Bardea Food & Drink
orange star4.8 • 1,189
620 N Market St Wilmington, DE 19801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in wilmington

honeygrow - Wilmington
orange star4.6 • 5,705
5609A Concord Pike Wilmington, DE 19803
View restaurantnext
Mrs. Robino's
orange star4.5 • 2,883
520 North Union St. Wilmington, DE 19805
View restaurantnext
Rice Wilmington
orange star4.6 • 2,100
2015 Limestone Rd Wilmington, DE 19808
View restaurantnext
El Pique - Wilmington
orange star4.6 • 1,983
805 Dupont Road Wilmington, DE 19804
View restaurantnext
Columbus Inn
orange star4.7 • 1,759
2216 Pennsylvania Ave Wilmington, DE 19806
View restaurantnext
Feby's Fishery
orange star4.6 • 1,651
3701 Lancaster Pike Wilmington, DE 19805
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near wilmington
Glen Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Swedesboro
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Kennett Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Media
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Folsom
review star
No reviews yet
West Grove
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston