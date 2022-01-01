Italian
La Tavola Famiglia
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bringing a Taste of Family to Your Table
Location
259 Church Street, Downingtown, PA 19335
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Georgio's Restaurant - 149 E. Lancaster Ave
No Reviews
149 E. Lancaster Ave Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurant
The Greyhound Malvern closed Monday and Tuesday
4.6 • 546
81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7 Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Downingtown
Michelangelo's Italian Restaurant - Downingtown, PA
4.6 • 1,057
1223 Horseshoe Pike Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurant