Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Tentacion Pizza & Mexican Grill

204 Reviews

$$

831 Broadway

Westville, NJ 08093

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Guacamole and Chips
Chicken Tacos
Fajitas

APPETIZERS

********

Asada Fries

$14.00

Canoah Poblana

$12.00

CHEESE Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken Fingers (4pcs)

$6.00

Chicken Tacos Dorados

$11.00

Chicken Wings (10 pcs)

$13.00

Chilango Fries

$6.00

Choripapa Tacos Dorados

$11.50

Coconut Shrimp Bites

$12.00

Crispy Calamari

$14.00

Curly Fries

$6.50

Guacamole and Chips

$9.00

Hand-Cut Fries

$6.00

Mexican Corn

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Nachos

$16.00

Onion Rings

$6.50

Pizza Fries

$6.00

Quesadilla

$14.00

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Shrimp Bites

$12.00

Sopecitos

$11.00

Tostaditas De Camaron

$11.00

Tostaditas De Suadero

$10.00

Tostaditas De Tinga

$10.50

Ranchero Quesadilla

$16.00

Birria Quesadilla

$25.00

BURGERS

Hamburger

$9.00

Cheeseburger

$10.00

La Tentacion Burger

$14.50

Bello Mushroom Burger

$10.50

Hawaiian Burger

$14.50

Machito Burger

$15.00

Chilaquiles Burger

$16.00

Tijuana Burger

$16.50

Meat Lovers Cheeseburger

$16.00

********

BURRITOS

Chicken Burrito

$11.00

Steak Burrito

$11.00

Pastor Burrito

$11.00

Carnitas Burrito

$11.00

Chorizo Burrito

$11.00

Grilled Shrimp Burrito

$13.00

Veggie burrito

$11.00

Picadillo Burrito

$11.00

Lengua Burrito

$13.00

CEVICHES / SEAFOOD

12 Pc Oysters

$20.00

6 pc Oysters

$12.00

Aguachile Rojo De Camaron

$17.00

Ceviche Campechano

$17.00

Ceviche De Camaron

$17.00

Coctel De Camaron

$17.00

Mariscos Borrachos

$25.00

Mussels Flamedos

$22.00

Vuelve A La Vida

$20.00

*********

Callo De Hacha

$18.00

Callo De Hacha Ceviche

$18.00

Fish Ceviche

$16.00

CHALUPAS

GREEN CHALUPAS

$8.00

RED CHALUPAS

$8.00

CHIMICHANGAS

Chicken Chimichanga

$14.00

Steak Chimichanga

$14.00

Carnitas Chimichanga

$14.00

Pastor Chimichanga

$14.00

Chorizo Chimichanga

$14.00

Vegetarian Chimichanga

$14.00

Shrimp Chimichanga

$14.00

ENTREES

Alambre

$15.00

Carne Asada

$25.00

Camarones Asados

$17.00

Fajitas

$15.00

Fajitas Mix

$19.00

Salmon-Limon

$18.00

Enchiladas Verdes

$15.00

Enchiladas Rojas

$15.00

Enchiladas De Mole

$15.00

Camarones Al Cilantro

$17.00

Tampiquena

$25.00Out of stock

Milanesa

$15.00

Camaronez A La Diabla

$17.00

Mar Y Tierra

$30.00

Molcajete/parrillada

$35.00

CHILAQUILES VERDES

CHILAQUILES ROJOS

Pechuga Asada

$13.00

Rack Of Lamb

$28.00

FRITITAS

Tinga Frititas

$12.00

Picadillo Frititas

$12.00

Shrimp Frititas

$13.00

********

GORDITAS/ MOLOTES

GORDITAS

$14.00

********

MOLOTES

$14.00

HUARACHES

Steak Guarache

$14.00

Chicken Guarache

$14.00

Pastor Guarache

$14.00

Chorizo Guarache

$14.00

Carnitas Guarache

$14.00

Vegetarian Guarache

$14.00

Shrimp Guarache

$16.00

Huarache De Tripa

$17.00

Huarache De Lengua

$16.00

Plain Huarache

$14.00

LARGE PIZZA

Lg Plain Pizza

$11.50

Lg White Pizza

$11.50

Lg Bbq Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Lg White Margarita

$13.50

Lg Red Margarita Pizza

$13.50

Lg Hawaiian Pizza

$13.50

Lg Upside-Down Pie

$12.00

Lg Supreme Pizza

$15.00

Lg Zaragoza Pizza

$16.00

Lg Hongos Pizza

$15.00

Lg Philly Steak Pizza

$16.00

Lg Don Pastor Pizza

$16.00

Lg Caprese Pizza

$16.00

Lg Tijuana Pizza

$16.00

Lg Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.00

Lg Carnitas pizza

$16.00

Lg Fig Pizza (E-GO)

$19.00

Lg Chicken Waffles Pizza

$18.00

LG Spicy Shrimp Pizza

$16.00

LG Chicken Ranchero

$16.00

LG Mexican Pizza

$18.00

LG Brocolli Ricotta

$16.00

PAMBAZOS

Pambazos

$14.00

QUESADILLAS DE MAMA

Quesadilltas De Mama

$14.00

ROMAN PIZZA

Roman plain

$14.00

Roman Upside-down

$15.00

Roman White

$14.00

Roman BBQ chicken

$18.00

Roman Bufallo chicken

$18.00

Roman Margarita

$16.00

Roman Hawaiian

$16.00

Roman Supreme

$18.00

Roman Zaragoza

$19.00

Roman Hongos

$18.00

Roman Philly Steak

$18.00

Roman Don Pastor

$19.00

Roman Tijuana

$19.00

Roman Caprece

$19.00

Roman Meat Lovers

$19.00

Roman Chichen Primavera

$19.00

Roman E-go Pizza

$22.00

Roman Spicy Shrimp

$22.00

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Garden Salad

$8.00

Mango Salmon Salad

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Ensalada De Nopal

$11.00

Blackened Salmon & Strawberry Salad

$16.00

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.00

San Diego Taco Salad

$14.00

Roasted Peach Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Side Salad

$4.00

Blackened steak salad

$16.00

*******

SIDE ORDERS

********

Beans and Chips

$5.00

Chips and Pico

$5.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Rice and Beans

$6.00

Side Crema

$1.50

Side Home Fries

$3.50

Side of Cambray Onions

$3.50

Side Queso Fresco

$1.50

Side of Beans

$3.00

Side Chipotle

$1.50

2oz Verde

$1.00

2oz Roja

$1.00

2oz Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Side of Rice

$3.00

2oz Mayo

$0.50

2oz Pico de Gallo

$2.00

2oz Guacamole

$2.00

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Side Dice Tomatoes

$1.00

Side lettuce

$1.00

Side Of Avocado

$2.00

Side Of Fresh Jalapenos

$0.75

Egg

$1.50

Side Of Bacon

$2.00

Order Of Chips

$2.00

Order Of Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Side Of Vegetables

$4.00

Side Of Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

Ord. Flour Tortilla

$1.00

Side Of Pickled Jalapeños

$1.00

Side Of Mango Habanero

$1.50

Side Of Mint Habanero

$1.50

Side Of Nopales

$2.00

Side Of Limes

$1.00

Side Of 8oz Mole

$5.00

Side Of Pickled Onions

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$0.75

8oz Red Sauce

$5.00

8oz Green Sauce

$5.00

Chile Toreado

$1.00

3oz Guacamole

$3.00

Side Of Ketchup

$0.50

3oz Pico De Gallo

$3.00

Side Of Valentina

$0.50

Salsa

$2.50

8oz Pico De Gallo

$5.00

2oz Mango Pico

$2.00

Balsamic Dressing

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

SMALL PIZZA

********

Sm Plain Pizza

$9.00

Sm White Pizza

$9.00

Sm Bbq Chicken Pizza

$11.50

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.50

Sm RED Margarita Pizza

$11.50

Sm White Margarita

$11.50

Sm Hawaiian Pizza

$11.50

Sm Upside-Down Pie

$10.00

Sm Supreme Pizza

$13.00

Sm Zaragoza Pizza

$13.00

Sm Hongos Pizza

$13.00

Sm Philly Steak Pizza

$13.00

Sm Don Pastor Pizza

$13.00

Sm Caprese Pizza

$13.00

Sm Tijuana Pizza

$13.00

Sm Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.00

Sm Carnitas Pizza

$14.00

Sm Fig Pizza (E-GO)

$13.00

Sm Chicken Waffles Pizza

$14.00

Sm Spicy Shrimp Pizza

$14.00

Sm Birria Pizza

$12.00

Sm Chicken Ranchero

$13.00

Sm Broccoli Ricotta

$13.00

SOUPS

CALDO TLALPENO

$12.00Out of stock

CALDO DE CAMARON

$22.00

CALDO DE PESCADO

$14.00Out of stock

CALDO DE MARISCOS

$27.00

SOPA DE TORTILLA

$8.00

CREAM OF MUSHROOMS

$8.00Out of stock

SOPA POBLANA

$8.00

SOPA AZTECA

$8.00

ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH

$9.00Out of stock

CHICKEN CORN CHOWDER

$8.00

Crab Bisque Soup

$9.00Out of stock

Shrimp Bisque Soup

$12.00Out of stock

Mexican Style Minestrone

$10.00Out of stock

STEAK SANDWICHES

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00

Cheesesteak

$10.00

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.50

Pepperoni Cheesesteak

$12.00

TACOS

BIRRIA TACOS

$17.00

Cabeza Tacos

$11.00

Caribbean Tacos

$15.00

Carnitas Tacos

$10.00

Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Chorizo Tacos

$10.00

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Lengua Tacos

$11.00

Pastor Fish Tacos

$13.00

Pastor Tacos

$10.00

Picadillo Tacos

$10.00

Ribeye Tacos

$14.00

Salmon Tacos

$15.00

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Steak Tacos

$10.00

Surtida Tacos

$10.00

Tacos de Suadero

$10.00

Tacos Especiales

$12.00

Tripa Tacos

$11.00

Vegetarian Tacos

$10.00

Tinga Tacos

$10.00

********

Campechano Tacos

$10.00

TORTAS

Milanesa De Res Torta

$13.00

Milanesa De Pollo Torta

$13.00

Hawaiiana Torta

$15.00

Cubana Torta

$15.00

Pastor Torta

$14.00

Carnitas Torta

$14.00

Carne Asada Torta

$14.00

Torta De Chorizo

$14.00

Torta De Jamon (HAM)

$13.00

Torta De Tinga

$13.00

TAMALES

3 MIXED Tamales

$9.00

3 VERDES Tamales

$9.00

3 RED Tamales

$9.00

3 MOLE Tamales

$9.00

Morning Menu

Banana Foster French Toast

$13.00

Black & White pancakes

$12.00

BLT

$7.00

Calamary Salad

$13.00

Cheese Burger

$7.50

Chicken Waffles

$15.00

Chilaquiles Burger

$12.00

Desayuno Campirano

$18.00

Enmolada

$15.00

French toast and fruit

$9.00

French Toast Platter

$11.50

Huevo Rancheros

$15.00

Huevos Ahogados

$11.00

Huevos Al Albañil

$11.00

Molletes

$9.00

Pancakes

$7.00

Pancakes and fruit

$9.00

Pancakes Platter

$10.50

Rib-Eye Steak

$17.00

Robert Special

$10.50

Sopes Divorciados

$14.00

Stuffed French Toast

$14.00

Tuna Sandwich

$9.00

French toast

$8.00

CHILAQUILES VERDES

CHILAQUILES ROJOS

Nutella & Strawberries Pancakes

$12.00

Strawberry Pancakes

$12.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Azteca Omelette

$13.00

Tentacion Omelette

$13.00

Western Omelette

$13.00

Mixuca Omelette

$13.50

Cheese Omelette

$11.00

2LT SODAS

2LT COKE

$5.00

2LT D. COKE

$5.00

2LT SPRITE

$5.00

3LT ORANGE FANTA

$5.00

2LT PINEAPPLE

$5.00

2LT MANDARIN

$5.00

3LT PINEAPPLE FANTA

$5.00

Coffee

Mexican Coffee

$3.50

Reg. Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Ice Coffee

$3.00

Ice Mocha

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Cafe Con Chocolate

$5.00

Cafe Con Leche

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Champurrado

$5.00

Hot Tea

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Arroz Con Leche

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Mocha Latte

$4.50

Caramel Latte

$4.00

Fresh Juices

Orange Juice

$5.00+

Orange/Carrot Juice

$6.00

Popeye

$6.00

Vampiro

$6.00

Glass Bottle Drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Mexican Orange Fanta

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Red Apple Soda

$3.00

Green Apple Soda

$3.00

Sangria

$3.00

Boing De Mango

$3.00

Mango Jarrito

$3.00

Tamarind Jarritos

$3.00

BOING De Guava

$3.00

Pineapple Jarritos

$3.00

Mandarin Jarritos

$3.00

Fruit Punch Jarritos

$3.00

S. Pellegrino 25.30 Oz

$5.00

Grapefruit Jarrito

$3.00

Guava Jarrito

$3.00

Lime Jarrito

$3.00

Mexican Soda

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Mineral Water

$3.00

Mirinda

$4.00

Homemade Waters

Horchata

$5.00+

Jamaica

$5.00+

Mango

$5.00+

Pineapple

$5.00+

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00+

Tamarind

$5.00+

Tepache

$4.00+

Unsweeted Iced Tea

$4.00+

Melon

$5.00

Refills

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Jar Of Agua Fresca

$22.00

Watermelon

$5.00

Cactus Pear

$5.00

Cucumber Lime

$5.00

Margarita Mix

$6.00

Guava

$5.00

Papaya

$5.00

Michelada Mix

$7.00

Passionfruit

$5.00

Plastic Bottle Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Smart Water

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

Apple Juice

$1.75

FREE MARGARITA

MANGO

FRESA

CLASICA

DESSERTS

FLAN

$6.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$5.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE (Gluten-Free)

$5.00Out of stock

RICE PUDDING

$3.50

Ice Cream

$3.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

CHURROS

$5.00

1 Layer TRES LECHES CAKE

$5.00Out of stock

TIRAMISU

$4.00Out of stock

CHEESECAKE

$5.00Out of stock

CHURRO SUNDAE

$8.00Out of stock

CARROT CAKE

$7.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

TRES LECHES CAKE

$5.00

Strawberries And Cream

$3.50

S'mores Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Espresso Flan

$7.00Out of stock

Impossible Cake

$8.00

SPECIALS

Callo De Hacha Ceviche

$20.00Out of stock

Mussels And Clams Pasta

$25.00Out of stock

Filet Mignon

$25.00Out of stock

Lobster Tail

$30.00Out of stock

Barbacoa

$15.00Out of stock

Costillas De Borrego

$22.00Out of stock

Crab Special

$20.00Out of stock

Full Rack Of Ribs

$22.00Out of stock

Half Rack Of Ribs

$11.00Out of stock

Lasagna Poblana

$12.00Out of stock

Pancita

$15.00Out of stock

Pozole

$18.00

Roasted Peach Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Seafood Special

$45.00Out of stock

T-Bone Steak

$25.00Out of stock

Tomahwak Steak

$40.00Out of stock

Chiles Rellenos

$18.00

16 Oz Esquites

$7.00

Mango

$5.00

Etole

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

831 Broadway, Westville, NJ 08093

Directions

Gallery
La Tentacion Pizza & Mexican Grill image
La Tentacion Pizza & Mexican Grill image
La Tentacion Pizza & Mexican Grill image
La Tentacion Pizza & Mexican Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Whole and Grounded Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
5 Delaware St. Woodbury, NJ 08096
View restaurantnext
Del Buono's Bakery - Bellmawr
orange starNo Reviews
42 East Browning Road Bellmawr, NJ 08031
View restaurantnext
Del Buono's Bakery - HH
orange starNo Reviews
319 Black Horse Pike Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
View restaurantnext
Del Buono's Bakery - Stratford
orange starNo Reviews
319 Black Horse Pike Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
View restaurantnext
URBN Shop 543
orange starNo Reviews
5000 South Broad Street Philadelphia, PA 19112
View restaurantnext
La Cantina Restaurant - 630 Lower Landing Rd
orange starNo Reviews
630 Lower Landing Rd Blackwood, NJ 08012
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Westville
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Haddonfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Somerdale
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Blackwood
review star
No reviews yet
Philadelphia
review star
Avg 4.4 (580 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Cherry Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston