La Tentacion Pizza & Mexican Grill
204 Reviews
$$
831 Broadway
Westville, NJ 08093
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
********
Asada Fries
$14.00
Canoah Poblana
$12.00
CHEESE Quesadilla
$12.00
Chicken Fingers (4pcs)
$6.00
Chicken Tacos Dorados
$11.00
Chicken Wings (10 pcs)
$13.00
Chilango Fries
$6.00
Choripapa Tacos Dorados
$11.50
Coconut Shrimp Bites
$12.00
Crispy Calamari
$14.00
Curly Fries
$6.50
Guacamole and Chips
$9.00
Hand-Cut Fries
$6.00
Mexican Corn
$7.00
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.00
Nachos
$16.00
Onion Rings
$6.50
Pizza Fries
$6.00
Quesadilla
$14.00
Queso Fundido
$10.00
Shrimp Bites
$12.00
Sopecitos
$11.00
Tostaditas De Camaron
$11.00
Tostaditas De Suadero
$10.00
Tostaditas De Tinga
$10.50
Ranchero Quesadilla
$16.00
Birria Quesadilla
$25.00
BURGERS
BURRITOS
CEVICHES / SEAFOOD
CHIMICHANGAS
ENTREES
Alambre
$15.00
Carne Asada
$25.00
Camarones Asados
$17.00
Fajitas
$15.00
Fajitas Mix
$19.00
Salmon-Limon
$18.00
Enchiladas Verdes
$15.00
Enchiladas Rojas
$15.00
Enchiladas De Mole
$15.00
Camarones Al Cilantro
$17.00
Tampiquena
$25.00Out of stock
Milanesa
$15.00
Camaronez A La Diabla
$17.00
Mar Y Tierra
$30.00
Molcajete/parrillada
$35.00
CHILAQUILES VERDES
CHILAQUILES ROJOS
Pechuga Asada
$13.00
Rack Of Lamb
$28.00
GORDITAS/ MOLOTES
HUARACHES
LARGE PIZZA
Lg Plain Pizza
$11.50
Lg White Pizza
$11.50
Lg Bbq Chicken Pizza
$15.00
Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$15.00
Lg White Margarita
$13.50
Lg Red Margarita Pizza
$13.50
Lg Hawaiian Pizza
$13.50
Lg Upside-Down Pie
$12.00
Lg Supreme Pizza
$15.00
Lg Zaragoza Pizza
$16.00
Lg Hongos Pizza
$15.00
Lg Philly Steak Pizza
$16.00
Lg Don Pastor Pizza
$16.00
Lg Caprese Pizza
$16.00
Lg Tijuana Pizza
$16.00
Lg Meat Lovers Pizza
$16.00
Lg Carnitas pizza
$16.00
Lg Fig Pizza (E-GO)
$19.00
Lg Chicken Waffles Pizza
$18.00
LG Spicy Shrimp Pizza
$16.00
LG Chicken Ranchero
$16.00
LG Mexican Pizza
$18.00
LG Brocolli Ricotta
$16.00
PAMBAZOS
QUESADILLAS DE MAMA
ROMAN PIZZA
Roman plain
$14.00
Roman Upside-down
$15.00
Roman White
$14.00
Roman BBQ chicken
$18.00
Roman Bufallo chicken
$18.00
Roman Margarita
$16.00
Roman Hawaiian
$16.00
Roman Supreme
$18.00
Roman Zaragoza
$19.00
Roman Hongos
$18.00
Roman Philly Steak
$18.00
Roman Don Pastor
$19.00
Roman Tijuana
$19.00
Roman Caprece
$19.00
Roman Meat Lovers
$19.00
Roman Chichen Primavera
$19.00
Roman E-go Pizza
$22.00
Roman Spicy Shrimp
$22.00
SALADS
SIDE ORDERS
********
Beans and Chips
$5.00
Chips and Pico
$5.00
Chips and Salsa
$5.00
Rice and Beans
$6.00
Side Crema
$1.50
Side Home Fries
$3.50
Side of Cambray Onions
$3.50
Side Queso Fresco
$1.50
Side of Beans
$3.00
Side Chipotle
$1.50
2oz Verde
$1.00
2oz Roja
$1.00
2oz Cheese Sauce
$1.50
Side of Rice
$3.00
2oz Mayo
$0.50
2oz Pico de Gallo
$2.00
2oz Guacamole
$2.00
Blue Cheese
$0.75
Ranch
$0.75
Side Dice Tomatoes
$1.00
Side lettuce
$1.00
Side Of Avocado
$2.00
Side Of Fresh Jalapenos
$0.75
Egg
$1.50
Side Of Bacon
$2.00
Order Of Chips
$2.00
Order Of Corn Tortillas
$1.00
Side Of Vegetables
$4.00
Side Of Chipotle Mayo
$0.75
Ord. Flour Tortilla
$1.00
Side Of Pickled Jalapeños
$1.00
Side Of Mango Habanero
$1.50
Side Of Mint Habanero
$1.50
Side Of Nopales
$2.00
Side Of Limes
$1.00
Side Of 8oz Mole
$5.00
Side Of Pickled Onions
$1.00
Extra Dressing
$0.75
8oz Red Sauce
$5.00
8oz Green Sauce
$5.00
Chile Toreado
$1.00
3oz Guacamole
$3.00
Side Of Ketchup
$0.50
3oz Pico De Gallo
$3.00
Side Of Valentina
$0.50
Salsa
$2.50
8oz Pico De Gallo
$5.00
2oz Mango Pico
$2.00
Balsamic Dressing
$0.75
Buffalo
$0.75
SMALL PIZZA
********
Sm Plain Pizza
$9.00
Sm White Pizza
$9.00
Sm Bbq Chicken Pizza
$11.50
Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$11.50
Sm RED Margarita Pizza
$11.50
Sm White Margarita
$11.50
Sm Hawaiian Pizza
$11.50
Sm Upside-Down Pie
$10.00
Sm Supreme Pizza
$13.00
Sm Zaragoza Pizza
$13.00
Sm Hongos Pizza
$13.00
Sm Philly Steak Pizza
$13.00
Sm Don Pastor Pizza
$13.00
Sm Caprese Pizza
$13.00
Sm Tijuana Pizza
$13.00
Sm Meat Lovers Pizza
$13.00
Sm Carnitas Pizza
$14.00
Sm Fig Pizza (E-GO)
$13.00
Sm Chicken Waffles Pizza
$14.00
Sm Spicy Shrimp Pizza
$14.00
Sm Birria Pizza
$12.00
Sm Chicken Ranchero
$13.00
Sm Broccoli Ricotta
$13.00
SOUPS
CALDO TLALPENO
$12.00Out of stock
CALDO DE CAMARON
$22.00
CALDO DE PESCADO
$14.00Out of stock
CALDO DE MARISCOS
$27.00
SOPA DE TORTILLA
$8.00
CREAM OF MUSHROOMS
$8.00Out of stock
SOPA POBLANA
$8.00
SOPA AZTECA
$8.00
ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH
$9.00Out of stock
CHICKEN CORN CHOWDER
$8.00
Crab Bisque Soup
$9.00Out of stock
Shrimp Bisque Soup
$12.00Out of stock
Mexican Style Minestrone
$10.00Out of stock
STEAK SANDWICHES
TACOS
BIRRIA TACOS
$17.00
Cabeza Tacos
$11.00
Caribbean Tacos
$15.00
Carnitas Tacos
$10.00
Chicken Tacos
$10.00
Chorizo Tacos
$10.00
Fish Tacos
$14.00
Lengua Tacos
$11.00
Pastor Fish Tacos
$13.00
Pastor Tacos
$10.00
Picadillo Tacos
$10.00
Ribeye Tacos
$14.00
Salmon Tacos
$15.00
Shrimp Tacos
$14.00
Steak Tacos
$10.00
Surtida Tacos
$10.00
Tacos de Suadero
$10.00
Tacos Especiales
$12.00
Tripa Tacos
$11.00
Vegetarian Tacos
$10.00
Tinga Tacos
$10.00
********
Campechano Tacos
$10.00
TORTAS
Morning Menu
Banana Foster French Toast
$13.00
Black & White pancakes
$12.00
BLT
$7.00
Calamary Salad
$13.00
Cheese Burger
$7.50
Chicken Waffles
$15.00
Chilaquiles Burger
$12.00
Desayuno Campirano
$18.00
Enmolada
$15.00
French toast and fruit
$9.00
French Toast Platter
$11.50
Huevo Rancheros
$15.00
Huevos Ahogados
$11.00
Huevos Al Albañil
$11.00
Molletes
$9.00
Pancakes
$7.00
Pancakes and fruit
$9.00
Pancakes Platter
$10.50
Rib-Eye Steak
$17.00
Robert Special
$10.50
Sopes Divorciados
$14.00
Stuffed French Toast
$14.00
Tuna Sandwich
$9.00
French toast
$8.00
CHILAQUILES VERDES
CHILAQUILES ROJOS
Nutella & Strawberries Pancakes
$12.00
Strawberry Pancakes
$12.00
Blueberry Pancakes
$12.00
Breakfast Burrito
$9.00
Azteca Omelette
$13.00
Tentacion Omelette
$13.00
Western Omelette
$13.00
Mixuca Omelette
$13.50
Cheese Omelette
$11.00
2LT SODAS
Coffee
Mexican Coffee
$3.50
Reg. Coffee
$3.00
Decaf Coffee
$3.00
Ice Coffee
$3.00
Ice Mocha
$4.00
Espresso
$3.00
Americano
$4.00
Cappuccino
$4.00
Latte
$4.00
Cafe Con Chocolate
$5.00
Cafe Con Leche
$4.00
Hot Chocolate
$4.00
Champurrado
$5.00
Hot Tea
$1.50
Chocolate Milk
$3.00
Arroz Con Leche
$4.00
Milk
$3.00
Mocha Latte
$4.50
Caramel Latte
$4.00
Glass Bottle Drinks
Mexican Coke
$3.50
Mexican Sprite
$3.00
Mexican Orange Fanta
$3.00
Fanta
$3.00
Red Apple Soda
$3.00
Green Apple Soda
$3.00
Sangria
$3.00
Boing De Mango
$3.00
Mango Jarrito
$3.00
Tamarind Jarritos
$3.00
BOING De Guava
$3.00
Pineapple Jarritos
$3.00
Mandarin Jarritos
$3.00
Fruit Punch Jarritos
$3.00
S. Pellegrino 25.30 Oz
$5.00
Grapefruit Jarrito
$3.00
Guava Jarrito
$3.00
Lime Jarrito
$3.00
Mexican Soda
$3.00
Pepsi
$3.00
Mineral Water
$3.00
Mirinda
$4.00
Homemade Waters
Horchata
$5.00+
Jamaica
$5.00+
Mango
$5.00+
Pineapple
$5.00+
Strawberry Lemonade
$5.00+
Tamarind
$5.00+
Tepache
$4.00+
Unsweeted Iced Tea
$4.00+
Melon
$5.00
Refills
$2.00
Sweet Tea
$4.00
Jar Of Agua Fresca
$22.00
Watermelon
$5.00
Cactus Pear
$5.00
Cucumber Lime
$5.00
Margarita Mix
$6.00
Guava
$5.00
Papaya
$5.00
Michelada Mix
$7.00
Passionfruit
$5.00
Plastic Bottle Drinks
DESSERTS
FLAN
$6.00
CHOCOLATE CAKE
$5.00
CHOCOLATE CAKE (Gluten-Free)
$5.00Out of stock
RICE PUDDING
$3.50
Ice Cream
$3.00
Chocolate Lava Cake
$10.00
CHURROS
$5.00
1 Layer TRES LECHES CAKE
$5.00Out of stock
TIRAMISU
$4.00Out of stock
CHEESECAKE
$5.00Out of stock
CHURRO SUNDAE
$8.00Out of stock
CARROT CAKE
$7.00Out of stock
Strawberry Cheesecake
$6.00Out of stock
TRES LECHES CAKE
$5.00
Strawberries And Cream
$3.50
S'mores Cheesecake
$7.00Out of stock
Espresso Flan
$7.00Out of stock
Impossible Cake
$8.00
SPECIALS
Callo De Hacha Ceviche
$20.00Out of stock
Mussels And Clams Pasta
$25.00Out of stock
Filet Mignon
$25.00Out of stock
Lobster Tail
$30.00Out of stock
Barbacoa
$15.00Out of stock
Costillas De Borrego
$22.00Out of stock
Crab Special
$20.00Out of stock
Full Rack Of Ribs
$22.00Out of stock
Half Rack Of Ribs
$11.00Out of stock
Lasagna Poblana
$12.00Out of stock
Pancita
$15.00Out of stock
Pozole
$18.00
Roasted Peach Salad
$9.00Out of stock
Seafood Special
$45.00Out of stock
T-Bone Steak
$25.00Out of stock
Tomahwak Steak
$40.00Out of stock
Chiles Rellenos
$18.00
16 Oz Esquites
$7.00
Mango
$5.00
Etole
$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Reservations
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Solo Dining
Delivery
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
831 Broadway, Westville, NJ 08093
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Del Buono's Bakery - Stratford
No Reviews
319 Black Horse Pike Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
View restaurant
More near Westville
Audubon
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Collingswood
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Haddonfield
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Somerdale
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Blackwood
No reviews yet
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4 (580 restaurants)
Merchantville
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Cherry Hill
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.