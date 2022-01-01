La Terraza New Smyrna
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Mexican Cuisine
Location
1414 S. Atlantic Ave, New Smyrna, FL 32169
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Colt's Pig Stand - NSB - 723 East 3rd Avenue
No Reviews
723 East 3rd Avenue New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
View restaurant
Tin and Taco NSB - 102 S Cooper St
No Reviews
102 S Cooper St New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in New Smyrna
Clancy's Cantina - 301 Flagler Avenue
4.1 • 1,246
301 Flagler Avenue New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
View restaurant