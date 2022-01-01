Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Terraza New Smyrna

review star

No reviews yet

1414 S. Atlantic Ave

New Smyrna, FL 32169

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Aperitivos

Our Appetizers

Totopos w/Guacamole

$11.95

Crispy fried tortilla chips with house made guacamole

Totopos w/Queso

$7.95

Corn chips with cheese dip.

Totopos Trio

$12.95

Corn chips with Choriquezo, guacamole, and roasted pepper and tomato salsa.

Flautas

$11.95

Deep fried corn tortillas stuffed with shredded Chicken and served with lettuce, sourcream & pico de gallo

Choriquezo

$9.95

Melted Mexican cheese topped with Chorizo and served with crispy tortilla chips

Nachos

$14.95

Nachos with refried beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream served with beef.

Tortilla Soup

$6.95

Tomato base, Chicken, chopped onion, avocado, queso fresco, sour cream, and crisp tortilla strips

Table side Guacamole

$10.95

Mexican Street Corn

$7.95

Carne Asada Fries

$12.95

Ensaladas

Our Salads

Traditional Taco Salad

$14.95

Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, refried beans, sour cream & cheese topped with your choice of Chicken, Grilled Shrimp, Carnitas, or Steak

Ceviche

$12.95

Lime infused fresh catch, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, mexican sea salt and sliced avocado served with house corn chips and roasted pepper and tomato salsa.

Street Tacos & More

Selection of Street Tacos, Gorditas, Quesadillas and Burritos

2 Tacos & Side

$14.95

Soft Corn Tortillas topped with onions & cilantro served with pico de gallo, salsa verde, and salsa roja Add Mexican Sour Cream for $1 (Choose any two)

3 Tacos & Side

$17.95

3 Soft Corn Tortillas topped with onions & cilantro served with pico de gallo, salsa verde, and salsa roja Add Mexican Sour Cream for $1 (Choose any three)

Add 1 Taco

$5.00

Add a taco to any meal.

Burrito

$14.95

Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo and your choice of Veggie, Chicken, Steak, Carnitas or Shrimp

Gordita

$13.95

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese served with pico de gallo, Mexican sour cream and your choice of Chicken, Beef or Pork

Quesadilla

$15.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and served with lettuce, pico de gallo and your choice of Cheese, Veggie, Chicken, Steak, Shrimp or Chorizo

Taco Platter (10)

$36.00

10 taco platter. Choose any 10!

Vegetarian Tacos (3)

$12.95

Mexican raw veggie salad inside corn tortillas with a chipotle aioli dressing served with refried beans.

Tacos de Lujo

$17.95

Los Favoritos

The Favorites.

Burrito

$14.95

Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo and your choice of Veggie, Chicken, Steak, Carnitas or Shrimp

Chimichangas

$16.95

Deep fried burrito smothered in queso served with lettuce, pico, sour cream, red rice & ranchero beans with your choice of Chicken or Shredded Beef.

Enchiladas

$14.95

Soft corn tortilla stuffed with mozzarella cheese, topped with red enchilada sauce and cheese, served with lettuce, pico de gallo and your choice of Cheese or Chicken

Fajitas

$19.95

Sautéed onions, peppers, and tomatoes served with pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and your choice of Veggie, Chicken, Steak or Shrimp

Gordita

$13.95

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese served with pico de gallo, Mexican sour cream and your choice of Chicken, Beef or Pork

Mexican Empanada

$15.95

3 hand made corn masa empanadas stuffed with your choice of cheese, chicken or shredded beef. Served with lettuce, pico, mexican sour cream and red beans or ranchero beans.

Quesadilla

$15.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and served with lettuce, pico de gallo and your choice of Cheese, Veggie, Chicken, Steak, Shrimp or Chorizo

Tamales

$15.95

Tender chicken, pork or shredded beef wrapped in a soft corn shell and slowly steamed. Served with red rice and ranchero beans.

Vegetarian Tacos (3)

$12.95

Mexican raw veggie salad inside corn tortillas with a chipotle aioli dressing served with refried beans.

Burrito Mexicano

$13.95

Thin sliced breaded and fried pork served with roasted pepper and tomato salsa. Red Rice and salad.

Especiales de la Casa

Specialties of the house.

Carne Asada

$25.95

Authentically marinated beef steak served with caramelized onions, chimichurri, salad, red rice & ranchero beans.

Chile Relleno

$17.95

Roasted Poblano Pepper stuffed with Mexican cheese, rolled in flour and beaten egg then pan fried until golden brown in authentic red sauce handed down generations

Burrito Mexicano

$13.95

Thin sliced breaded and fried pork served with roasted pepper and tomato salsa. Red Rice and salad.

Carnitas Dinner

$17.95

Authentically fried Pork Tips served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Mole Poblano

$17.95

Bone in quarter chicken cooked in traditional mexican mole poblano sauce topped with sesame seeds served with red rice & salad.

Camarones a la Diabla

$18.95

Juicy south american shrimp cooked in a flavorful and spicy red chile sauce served with rice & salad.

Molcajete

$34.99

Salmon all carbon

$18.00

Sides & Sauces

Our Sides

3 Tortillas Corn

$1.00

Side of 3 Tortillas.

3 Tortillas Flour

$1.00

Add 1 Taco

$5.00

Add a taco to any meal.

Add 1 Enchilada

$5.00

Add 6 Shrimp

$8.00

Side Salad

$3.95

Side Ranchero Beans

$3.95

Side of Ranchero Beans

Side Refried Beans

$3.95

Side of Refried Beans

Side Mexican Rice

$3.95

Side of Mexican Rice

Side Black Beans

$3.95

Side Fries

$3.95

Side of french fries.

Add Queso

$3.95

Add Guacamole

$3.95

Large Guacamole

$8.95

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side of Avocado

Side Mexican Sour Cream

$1.00

Side of Mexican Sour Cream

Side Queso Fresco

$1.00

Side of Queso Fresco

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Side of pico de gallo.

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side of Salsa

Side fresh jalapeño

$1.50

12oz Jar House Salsa

$6.00

12oz Roja

$6.00

12oz Jar Verde

$6.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Steak

$7.00

Side Of Plantains

$5.50

Side Lettuce

$0.50

Side Tomatoes

$0.50

Grilled Vegetables

$3.50

Postres

Our Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$9.00

Our rice pudding.

Churros

$7.95

Our delicious churros.

Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Our Chocolate Cake

Traditional Flan

$6.95

Our traditional flan.

Tres Leches

$5.95Out of stock

Kid's Menu (10 & Under)

Kids Menu includes beverage

Kids Quesadilla

$9.95

Steak, Chicken, Grilled Shrimp, or Cheese

Kids Tacos (2)

$9.95

Steak, Chicken, Grilled Shrimp, or Cheese served with rice

Kids Pollo Loco

$9.95

Fried Crispy Chicken Fingers in a corn tortilla batter with Mexican Mango Ketchup

Kids Popis Corn Dog

$9.95Out of stock

Mexican Corn Dog

N/A Beverages

Jarritos Mexican Soda

$3.95

Hibiscus Tea

$3.95

Horchata

$3.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Mr. Pibb

$2.95

Fanta Orange

$2.95

Barqs Root Beer

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Tonic

$2.95

Gingerale

$2.95

Tap Water

Soda Water

N/A Frosé

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican Cuisine

Location

1414 S. Atlantic Ave, New Smyrna, FL 32169

Directions

Gallery
La Terraza image
La Terraza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Colt's Pig Stand - NSB - 723 East 3rd Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
723 East 3rd Avenue New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
View restaurantnext
Tin and Taco NSB - 102 S Cooper St
orange starNo Reviews
102 S Cooper St New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
View restaurantnext
Cafe Verde - New Smyrna Beach
orange star4.7 • 885
301 Flagler Ave New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
View restaurantnext
Outriggers
orange starNo Reviews
300 Boat Yard Street New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
View restaurantnext
Cafe del Soul - NSB
orange starNo Reviews
105 Magnolia St. New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - New Smyrna Beach FL (Dixie)
orange starNo Reviews
1610 S Dixie Freeway New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Smyrna

The Grille at Riverview
orange star4.1 • 2,057
101 Flagler Ave New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
View restaurantnext
Clancy's Cantina - 301 Flagler Avenue
orange star4.1 • 1,246
301 Flagler Avenue New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
View restaurantnext
Cafe Verde - New Smyrna Beach
orange star4.7 • 885
301 Flagler Ave New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
View restaurantnext
JB's Fish Camp
orange star4.4 • 3
859 Pompano Ave New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Smyrna
Port Orange
review star
No reviews yet
Daytona Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
Ormond Beach
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Orange City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Deland
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Sanford
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Oviedo
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Titusville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Lake Mary
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston