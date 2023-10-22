La Terraza Victoria 7800 N NAVARRO ST STE 313
No reviews yet
7800 N NAVARRO ST STE 313
VICTORIA, TX 77904
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Appetizers
Nachos with bean & cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream , Guacamole & asada Meat
Mushroom, Spinach, Bell Pepper & Onion
(6) Shripm wrapped with bacon, filled with cheese and jalapeño
These chicken wings are baked on the oven to perfection. served with french fries,celery and carriots
Mexican Favorites
Beef steak. topped with grilled onions and cactus, served with beans, Rice, Lett, Tom. & Avocado
Strips of Fajitas, grilled with bell pepper, onions. Served With Rice, Beans, guacamole, Pico & Tortillas
Beef & gravy
2 Enchikadas 1 Asada taco
Grilled chicken breast with grilled onion, poblano pepper, Mushrooms & melted cheese served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico & tortillas
Three beef, chicken or cheese enchiladas served with rice and beans
Steak chunks, ranchero-style cooked with tomatoes, onions & jalapeño. Served with rice, beans & tortillas
Beef stew, served with side of rice and tortillas
Beef stew, served with side of rice and tortillas
8 onz. Ribeye steak, one enchilada, served with rice, beans, pico, guacamole & tortillas
Three chicken enchiladas, served with rice, beans & jalapeños
Beef & gravy, two enchiladas, rice, beans, guacamole & tortillas
Two pork chops, served with rice, beans & tortillas
Lettuce, tomatoes, carrots and chicken or beef fajita topped with cheese
Beef, Chicken fajita & shrimp, grilled with cactus, bell pepper, onions, served with guacamole, pico, rice, charro beans, Mexican cheeses & tortillas
Beef, Chicken or mix with shrimp. Served with poblano sauce on top, rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico & tortillas
Grilled chicken breast with chorizo and white cheese on top, served with charro beans, rice, guacamole, pico & tortillas
Grilled chicken served over a bed of rice, Topped with cheese dip & tortillas
Chicken fajita, lettuce, tomatoes and white cheese
Grilled chicken covered with our house special sauce, served with rice, beans & toryillas
Chicken fajita, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, yellow cheese & avocado. covered with charro beans.
Two green chicken enchiladas, served with rice, beans & pico
One enchilada, one crispy gb taco and one bean & cheese tostada, served with rice, beans and guacamole
one enchilada, one crispy Gb taco, one cheese quezadilla, two nachos and one bean & cheese tostada. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico
Grilled chicken breast with mushrooms and cheese dip on top, served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Grilled chicken breast with ranchero sauce and cheese on top, served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Beef, Chicken or Mix Fajitas with shrimp, served with rice, charro beans, guacamolepico and tortillas
(4) asada tacos, with grilled onions, cilantro and chile toreado, served with charro beans
(3) chicken flautas, served with rice, beans,salad, guacamole & sour cream
Diced pork in a special sauce, served with charro beans, rice, pico and tortillas
Large flour tortilla with cheese & meat in side, Served with Guacamole, pico and sour cream
Home Made, served with french fries, rice, salad & toast
Home Made, with gravy and cheese op top, served with beans and Rice
Two shredded chicken enchiladas, covered wiyh our house special poblano sauce, served with rice and beans
Served with Charro beans, rice, Pico, guacamole and tortillas
Served with Rice, frech fries, salad & tortillas
Fried chicken tacos, served with cabbage, cheese, avocado and side of rice
Beef, Chicken & country sauasage, covered with white cheese, served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico and tortillas
Two flour enchiladas, with Beef Fajita or chicken fajita, covered with cheese dip on top, served with rice, beans & guacamole
One poblano pepper filled with Cheese, Ground Beef or Shredded chicken. covered with our special tomatoes sauce and cheese on top, sserve4de with rice, beans & tortillas
(3) pork tamale covered with gravy & cheese, served with rice and beans
(1) fried avocado fillet with Chicken or Beef fajita and cheese, served with charro beans, rice, pico and one enchilada
one cheese enchilada, one Gb tostada, one pork tamale, served with rice and beans
Seafood
Served with rice, steam vegetables and garlic toast
Served with rice, pico de gallo and salad
served with rice, salad and french fries
(2) grilled fish tacos, served with rice and pico
(2) grilled shrimp tacos, served with rice and pico
(8) Grilled shrimp with pineapple, Ham, bell pepper and onions, covered with cheese. Served with rice, pico & salad
(2) shrimp enchiladas, covered with our special sauce & cheese, served with rice and beans
Served with avocado
Grilled shrimp with bell peppers and onions, served with rice, beans, salad and guacamole
Grilled shrimp with onions and jalapeños served with rice, Beans and guacamole
Grilled fillet served with rice, pico de gallo, salad & vegetables
One breaded catfish fillet, served with rice, french fries & toast
Grilled shrimp, pineapple, ham, bell peppers, onions and cheese, served with guacamole, pico and sour cream
(6) shrimp wrapped with bacon, filled with cheese & jalapeño. Served on a bed of lettuce, Served with rice, French fries, and sour cream
served with rice, steam vegetables, and your choice bread or tortillas
Antojitos Mexicanos
Flour or corn tortilla and your choice of meat, topped with lettuce and tomatoes
(3) crispy tacos, ground beef or shredded chicken, served with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
(3)Soft tacos, ground beef or shredded chicken, served with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
(1) crispy tacos, ground beef or shredded chicken, served with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
(2) Tacos with beef or chicken fajita, served with charro beans, rice and pico
Frech bread with your choice of meat, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Stuffed homemade corn tortilla with your choice of meat, refried beans and pico in side
Crispy corn tortilla with bean & cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Crispy corn tortilla, with your choice of meat, served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Crispy tortilla bolw with your choice of meat. Lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, beans & cheese
Stuffed with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream in side
Stuffed with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream in side and gravy & cheese op top
Stuffed with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream in side, gravy & cheese on top, served with rice and beans
Stuffed with your choice of meat, fried, cheese dip on top, served with lettuce, tomateos, sour cream, guacamole, rice and beans
Side Orders
Sides To-Go
DESSERTS
KIDS MENU
Beverages
Fountain Drink
Other Beverages
Mexican soda
Mixed Drinks
BAR
TEQUILA
VODKA
RUM
LIQUORS
WHISKY
BOURBON
Tequila Shots
SHOTS!
DRINK SP
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
7800 N NAVARRO ST STE 313, VICTORIA, TX 77904