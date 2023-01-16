La Terraza

Main picView gallery

Mexican Favorites

#1 CARNE ASADA

$15.99

Beef steak. topped with grilled onions and cactus

#2 EL MEXICANO PLATE

$15.99

Strips of chicken fajitas, grilled with bell pepper, onions.

#3 CARNE GUISADA

$12.99

Beef & gravy

#4 SAN AGUSTIN

$11.99

2 Enchikadas 1 Asada taco

#5 PECHUGA DE POLLO

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast with grilled onion, poblano pepper, Mushrooms & melted cheese served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico & tortillas

#6 ENCHILADA PLATE

$10.99

Three beef, chicken or cheese enchiladas served with rice and beans

#7 BISTEC RANCHERO

$14.99

Steak chunks, ranchero-style cooked with tomatoes, onions & jalapeño. Served with rice, beans & tortillas

#8 LGE. CALDO DE RES

$13.99

Beef stew, served with side of rice and tortillas

#8 SMALL CALDO DE RES

$11.99

Beef stew, served with side of rice and tortillas

#9 DON CHUY'S PLATE

$19.99

8 onz. Ribeye steak, one enchilada, served with rice, beans, pico, guacamole & tortillas

#10 SOUR CREAM ENCHILADAS

$11.99

Three chicken enchiladas, served with rice, beans & jalapeños

#11 TEXAS PLATE

$13.99

Beef & gravy, two enchiladas, rice, beans, guacamole & tortillas

#12 PORK CHOPS

$13.99

Two pork chops, served with rice, beans & tortillas

#13 TERRAZA SALAD

$12.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, carrots and chicken or beef fajita topped with cheese

#14 Azteca Plate

$16.99

#15 MOLCAJETE JALISCO

$23.99

Beef, Chicken fajita & shrimp, grilled with cactus, bell pepper, onions, served with guacamole, pico, rice, charro beans, Mexican cheeses & tortillas

#16 FAJITAS POBLANAS

$19.99

Beef, Chicken or mix with shrimp. Served with poblano sauce on top, rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico & tortillas

#17 CHORIPOLLO

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast with chorizo and white cheese on top, served with charro beans, rice, guacamole, pico & tortillas

#18 TEXAS RICE

$12.99

Grilled chicken served over a bed of rice, Topped with cheese dip & tortillas

#19 MENUDO

#20 SEADRIFT SALAD

$10.99

Chicken fajita, lettuce, tomatoes and white cheese

#21 POLLO EN CREMA

$14.99

Grilled chicken covered with our house special sauce, served with rice, beans & toryillas

#22 MEXICAN SALAD

$12.99

Chicken fajita, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, yellow cheese & avocado. covered with charro beans.

#23 GREEN CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$11.99

Two green chicken enchiladas, served with rice, beans & pico

#24 LA MEXICANA PLATE

$12.99

One enchilada, one crispy gb taco and one bean & cheese tostada, served with rice, beans and guacamole

#25 COMBO LOCO

$12.99

one enchilada, one crispy Gb taco, one cheese quezadilla, two nachos and one bean & cheese tostada. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico

#26 CHICKEN & MUSHROOMS

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast with mushrooms and cheese dip on top, served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas

#27 CHICKEN RANCHERO

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast with ranchero sauce and cheese on top, served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas

#28 HACIENDA PLATE

$19.99

Beef, Chicken or Mix Fajitas with shrimp, served with rice, charro beans, guacamolepico and tortillas

#29 TAQUITOS MEXICANOS

$12.99

(4) asada tacos, with grilled onions, cilantro and chile toreado, served with charro beans

#30 CHICKEN FLAUTAS

$11.99

(3) chicken flautas, served with rice, beans,salad, guacamole & sour cream

#31 PASTOR PLATE

$13.99

Diced pork in a special sauce, served with charro beans, rice, pico and tortillas

#32 MEXICAN QUEZADILLA

$12.99

Large flour tortilla with cheese & meat in side, Served with Guacamole, pico and sour cream

#33 CHICKEN FRIED STEAK OR CHICKEN

$13.99

Home Made, served with french fries, rice, salad & toast

#34 MEXICAN CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$14.99

Home Made, with gravy and cheese op top, served with beans and Rice

#35 CHICKEN ENCHILADAS POBLANAS

$14.99

Two shredded chicken enchiladas, covered wiyh our house special poblano sauce, served with rice and beans

#36 T-BONE STEAK & SHRIMP

$24.99

Served with Charro beans, rice, Pico, guacamole and tortillas

#37 MILANEZA PLATE

$14.99

Served with Rice, frech fries, salad & tortillas

#38 BOOM BOOM TACOS

$14.99

Fried chicken tacos, served with cabbage, cheese, avocado and side of rice

#40 FAJITA TEXANA

$17.99

Beef, Chicken & country sauasage, covered with white cheese, served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico and tortillas

#42 ENCHILADAS AL CARBON

$13.99

Two flour enchiladas, with Beef Fajita or chicken fajita, covered with cheese dip on top, served with rice, beans & guacamole

#46 CHILE RELLENO

$12.99

One poblano pepper filled with Cheese, Ground Beef or Shredded chicken. covered with our special tomatoes sauce and cheese on top, sserve4de with rice, beans & tortillas

#48 TAMALE PLATE

$13.99

(3) pork tamale covered with gravy & cheese, served with rice and beans

#49 STUFFED FRIED AVOCADO

$14.99

(1) fried avocado fillet with Chicken or Beef fajita and cheese, served with charro beans, rice, pico and one enchilada

#50 MONTERREY PLATE

$11.99

one cheese enchilada, one Gb tostada one pork tamale, served with rice and beans

Seafood

#51 PESCADO A LA VERACRUZANA

$14.99

Served with rice, steam vegetables and garlic toast

#52 CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$14.99

Served with rice, pico de gallo and salad

#53 FRIED SHRIMP

$14.99

served with rice, salad and french fries

#54 SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$12.99+

#56 GRILLED FISH TACOS

$13.99

(2) grilled fish tacos, served with rice and pico

#57 GRILLED SHRIMP TACOS

$13.99

(2) grilled shrimp tacos, served with rice and pico

#58 HAWAIIAN SHRIMP

$14.99

(8) Grilled shrimp with pineapple, Ham, bell pepper and onions, covered with cheese. Served with rice, pico & salad

#59 SHRIMP ENCHILADAS

$12.99

(2) shrimp enchiladas, covered with our special sauce & cheese, served with rice and beans

#60 TOSTADAS DE CEVICHE

Served with avocado

#61 GRILLED SHRIMP

$14.99

Grilled shrimp with bell peppers and onions, served with rice, beans, salad and guacamole

#62 SHRIMP A LA MEXICANA

$14.99

Grilled shrimp with onions and jalapeños served with rice, Beans and guacamole

#63 FILETE DE PESCADO (GRILL)

$14.99

Grilled fillet served with rice, pico de gallo, salad & vegetables

#64 CATFISH FILLET (FRIED)

$14.99

One breaded catfish fillet, served with rice, french fries & toast

#70 HAWAIIAN QUEZADILLA

$13.99

Grilled shrimp, pineapple, ham, bell peppers, onions and cheese, served with guacamole, pico and sour cream

#71 TEXAS SHRIMP

$15.99

(6) shrimp wrapped with bacon, filled with cheese & jalapeño. Served on a bed of lettuce, Served with rice, French fries, and sour cream

#72 CHIPOTLE SHRIMP

$14.99

served with rice, steam vegetables, and your choice bread or tortillas

Appetizers

NACHOS

$6.99

NACHOS SUPREME

$11.99

Nachos with bean & cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream , Guacamole & asada Meat

QUESO FLAMEADO W/CHORIZO

$7.99

QUESO FLAMEADO W/CHCKEN FAJITA

$9.99

QUESO FLAMEADO VEGETARIAN

$9.99

Mushroom, Spinach, Bell Pepper & Onion

TEXAS SHRIMP APPETIZER (6)

$12.99

(6) Shripm wrapped with bacon, filled with cheese and jalapeño

CHICKEN WINGS

These chicken wings are baked on the oven to perfection. served with french fries,celery and carriots

Antojitos Mexicanos

TACOS

Flour or corn tortilla and your choice of meat, topped with lettuce and tomatoes

(3) CRISPY TACOS PLATE

$9.99

(3) crispy tacos, ground beef or shredded chicken, served with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese

(3) SOFT TACO PLATE

$9.99

(3)Soft tacos, ground beef or shredded chicken, served with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese

(1) CRISPY TACO

$2.99

(1) crispy tacos, ground beef or shredded chicken, served with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese

TACOS AL CARBON

$13.99

(2) Tacos with beef or chicken fajita, served with charro beans, rice and pico

TORTA

$7.99

Frech bread with your choice of meat, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

GORDITA

$6.99

Stuffed homemade corn tortilla with your choice of meat, refried beans and pico in side

TOSTADAS

$4.99

Crispy corn tortilla, with your choice of meat, served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

BEAN & CHEESE TOSTADA

$1.99

Crispy corn tortilla with bean & cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

TACO SALAD

$9.99

Crispy tortilla bolw with your choice of meat. Lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, beans & cheese

BURRITO

$8.99

Stuffed with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream in side

MEXICAN BURRITO

$9.99

Stuffed with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream in side and gravy & cheese op top

MEXICAN BURRITO PLATE

$11.99

Stuffed with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream in side, gravy & cheese on top, served with rice and beans

CHIMICHANGA PLATE

$12.99

Stuffed with your choice of meat, fried, cheese dip on top, served with lettuce, tomateos, sour cream, guacamole, rice and beans

CLUB SANDWICH

$9.99

CAMARONES CUCARACHOS

$17.99

Maggie Special

$6.99

Sides To-Go

RICE TO-GO

$1.99+

REFRIED BEANS TO-GO

$1.99+

CHARRO BEANS TO-GO

$2.50+

GUACAMOLE TO-GO

$6.99+

CHEESE DIP TO-GO

$6.99+

CHIPS & SALSA TO-GO

$3.99+

PICO DE GALLO TO-GO

$2.99+

GREEN SALSA TO-GO

$4.99+

SPICY SALSA TO-GO

$4.99+

Weekends only

BIRRIA PLATE

$12.99

QUEZABIRRIAS PLATE

$11.99

(1) QUEZABIRRIA

$3.99

TACO DE BIRRIA

$3.99

SOUPS

#66 SHRIMP SOUP

$14.99

#67 SEAFOOD SOUP

$14.99

#68 FISH SOUP

$14.99

#69 TORTILLA SOUP

$11.99

BURGUERS

HAMBURGER

$8.99

FRIED CHICKEN BURGUER

$10.00

HAWAIIAN BURGER

$11.99

CHEESEBURGER

$9.99

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$5.99

CHEESE CAKE

$5.99

FLAN

$5.99

TRES LECHES CAKE

$5.99

FRIED ICE CREAM

$5.99

CHURROS

$5.99

SOPAPILLAS

$5.99

BREAKFAST PLATES

AMERICAN PLATE

$7.99

Two eggs, toast and Bacon or sausage

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK & EGGS

$12.99

Chicken fried steak topped with gravy, served with two eggs, hashbrown and toast

KATHY'S PLATE

$11.99

Two eggs, chicken fajita, hashbrown, beans & tortillas

BISCUITS & EGG PLATE

$10.99

Two eggs, one biscuit with gravy, hashbrowns, and bacon or sausage

COUNTRY PLATE

$9.99

Two eggs, hashbrown, toast and bacon or sausage

AVOCADO & EGGS PLATE

$8.99

two eggs, sliced avocado and toast

BISCUIT SANDWICH

$6.99

with egg, chesse and bacon or sausage

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$6.99

with egg, chesse and bacon or sausage

GRITS & TOAST

$6.99

Grits and toast

OATMEAL & TOAST

$6.99

oatmeal & toast

WAFFLE PLATE

$9.99

One waffle, two eggs, and bacon or sausage

FRENCH TOAST

$9.99

two french toast, two eggs, and bacon or sausage

PANKCAKE PLATE

$5.99

one pancake, one egg & one slide of bacon or sausage

3 PANCAKES

$7.99

Three pancakes

3 PANCAKES W/ BACON OR SAUSAGE

$8.99

Three pancakes w/ bacon or sausage

2 PANCAKES, 2 EGGS, BACON OR SAUSAGE

$9.00

Two pancakes, two eggs, and two slide of baon or sausage

CHEESE OMELETTE

$8.99

Served with Beans, Potatoes & tortillas OR Hashbrown and toast

STEAK & EGG PLATE

$11.99

Steak, two eggs, potatoes & tortillas

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$10.99

Two eggs, potatoes, beans, tortillas, bacon or sausage

MACHACADO & EGG PLATE

$10.99

Eggs mixed with dried meat, served with beans potatoes and tortillas

MIGAS PLATE

$9.99

Eggs mixed with tomatoes, onions, jalapeño & crispy corn tortilla, served with beans, potatoes & tortillas

CHILAQUILES

$10.99

Crispy tortillas tossed in red or green sauce, topped with melted white cheese, served with beans, potatoes & tortillas. Are the ultimate in comforting breakfast foods

PORK CHOP & EGGS PLATE

$12.99

Two pork chops, two eggs any style, served with beans, potatoes & tortillas

BARBACOA & EGG PLATE

$11.99

Side of barbacoa, two eggs, served with beans, potatoes & tortillas

POUND BARBACOA

$14.99

BREAKFAST TORTA

$8.99

Mexican breakfast sandwich, made with refried beans, eggs mixed with your choice of meat, and sliced avocado

BREAKFAST TAQUITO

$2.99

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$6.99

MIXED PLATES

$7.99

NOPALES & EGG PLATE

$9.99

eggs mixed with cactus served with beans, potatoes & tortillas

BLT SANDWICH

$6.99

BREAK. TAQUITO

BAC/EGG

$2.99

POT/EGG

$2.99

CHO/EGG

$2.99

SAU/EGG

$2.99

HAM/EGG

$2.99

BEAN/EGG

$2.99

BEAN/CHEESE

$2.99

HAS/BAC

$2.99

HAS/EGG

$2.99

HAS/2 BAC STRIP

$3.99

EGG/1 BAC STRIP

$3.25

COUNTRY SS/EGG

$3.99

EGG/ 2 BAC STRIP

$3.99

EGG TACO

$2.99

EGG/CHEESE

$2.99

NOPAL/EGG

$2.99

NOPAL

$2.99

MIGAS

$2.99

MACH/EGG

$3.25

POT/BAC

$2.99

SAU/POT

$2.99

SAU/BAC

$2.99

SAU/BEAN

$2.99

CHO/POT

$2.99

CHO/BAC

$2.99

CHO/BEAN

$2.99

PAPA RANCH

$2.99

COUNTRY SS TACO

$3.99

BAC/ BEAN

$2.99

BAC/SS

$2.99

BEAN

$2.99

PORKCHOP/EGG

$3.99

BBQ/EGG

$3.99

GUISADA/EGG

$3.99

CHORIZO

$2.99

2 BAC STRIP TACO

$3.99

CHILAQUILES TACO

$2.99

Chicha/Salsa

$2.99

Chicha./Egg

$2.99

Country SS/Bean

$3.99

Potato

$2.99

Sausages

$2.99

BREAK. BURRITOS

BAC/EGG BURRITO

$6.99

POT/EGG BURR

$6.99

CHO/EGG BURR

$6.99

SS/EGG BURR

$6.99

HAM/EGG

$6.99

BEAN/EGG

$6.99

COUNTRY SS/EGG BURR

$7.99

BEAN/EGG BURR

$6.99

BEAN/CHEESE BURR

$4.99

EGG/CHEESE BURR

$6.99

POT/BAC BURR

$6.99

MIGAS

$6.99

MACH/EGG BURR

$6.99

SAU/POT BURR

$6.99

CHO/BAC BURR

$6.99

CHO/POT BURR

$6.99

COUNTRY SS BURR

$8.99

BREAKFAST SIDES

Egg

$1.49

Ord. Potatoes

$1.99

Ord. Bacon

$2.99

Ord. Sausage

$2.99

Ord. Ham

$2.99

Ord. Hashbrown

$2.49

Ord. Country SS

$3.99

Ord. Gravy

$1.49

Side Grits

$2.99

Side oatmeal

$2.99

1 bac

$1.25

Biscuit W/gravy

$2.49

Biscuit

$1.99

Side pork chop

$4.99

Side Chilaquiles

$4.99

Side Waffle

$2.50

Ord. Ranchero Sauce

$0.99

1 SS

$1.25

1Pancake

$1.50

French Toast Side

$2.99

Side of Toast

$1.99

KIDS MENU

#1 KM CHEESE ENCHILADA

$5.49

#2 KM GROUND BEEF ENCHILADA

$5.49

#3 KM GUISADA TACO

$5.49

#4 KM ASADA TACO

$5.49

#5 KM GROUND BEEF TACO

$5.49

#6 KM ASADA QUEZAILLA

$5.49

#7 KM CHICKEN STRIPS

$5.49

#8 KM GRILLED CHEESE

$5.49

#9 KM BURGER W/FRIES

$5.49

MAC&CHEESE

$5.49

BABY BOWL

$4.99

Fountain Drink

Coke

$1.99+

Diet Coke

$1.99+

Coke Zero

$1.99+

Sprite

$1.99+

Dr. Pepper

$1.99+

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.99+

Root Beer

$1.99+

Fanta

$1.99+

Mexican soda

Coke Mexican soda

$3.49

Fresca Mexican soda

$3.49

Sidral Mexican soda

$3.49

Fanta Mexican soda

$3.49

Topo Chico

$3.49

Aguas Frescas

Lemonade

$1.99+

Horchata

$1.99+

Jamaica

$1.99+

Refill

$1.99

Other Beverages

Iced tea

$1.75+

Hot Tea

$2.99

1/2 1/2 Tea

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.19+

Milk

$2.49+

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.19

Bottled Water

$1.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.99+

Water

$0.25

Can Drink

$1.75

Gallon Tea

$10.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

720 Broadway Av., Seadrift, TX 77983

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

