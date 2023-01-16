La Terraza
720 Broadway Av.
Seadrift, TX 77983
Mexican Favorites
#1 CARNE ASADA
Beef steak. topped with grilled onions and cactus
#2 EL MEXICANO PLATE
Strips of chicken fajitas, grilled with bell pepper, onions.
#3 CARNE GUISADA
Beef & gravy
#4 SAN AGUSTIN
2 Enchikadas 1 Asada taco
#5 PECHUGA DE POLLO
Grilled chicken breast with grilled onion, poblano pepper, Mushrooms & melted cheese served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico & tortillas
#6 ENCHILADA PLATE
Three beef, chicken or cheese enchiladas served with rice and beans
#7 BISTEC RANCHERO
Steak chunks, ranchero-style cooked with tomatoes, onions & jalapeño. Served with rice, beans & tortillas
#8 LGE. CALDO DE RES
Beef stew, served with side of rice and tortillas
#8 SMALL CALDO DE RES
Beef stew, served with side of rice and tortillas
#9 DON CHUY'S PLATE
8 onz. Ribeye steak, one enchilada, served with rice, beans, pico, guacamole & tortillas
#10 SOUR CREAM ENCHILADAS
Three chicken enchiladas, served with rice, beans & jalapeños
#11 TEXAS PLATE
Beef & gravy, two enchiladas, rice, beans, guacamole & tortillas
#12 PORK CHOPS
Two pork chops, served with rice, beans & tortillas
#13 TERRAZA SALAD
Lettuce, tomatoes, carrots and chicken or beef fajita topped with cheese
#14 Azteca Plate
#15 MOLCAJETE JALISCO
Beef, Chicken fajita & shrimp, grilled with cactus, bell pepper, onions, served with guacamole, pico, rice, charro beans, Mexican cheeses & tortillas
#16 FAJITAS POBLANAS
Beef, Chicken or mix with shrimp. Served with poblano sauce on top, rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico & tortillas
#17 CHORIPOLLO
Grilled chicken breast with chorizo and white cheese on top, served with charro beans, rice, guacamole, pico & tortillas
#18 TEXAS RICE
Grilled chicken served over a bed of rice, Topped with cheese dip & tortillas
#19 MENUDO
#20 SEADRIFT SALAD
Chicken fajita, lettuce, tomatoes and white cheese
#21 POLLO EN CREMA
Grilled chicken covered with our house special sauce, served with rice, beans & toryillas
#22 MEXICAN SALAD
Chicken fajita, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, yellow cheese & avocado. covered with charro beans.
#23 GREEN CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
Two green chicken enchiladas, served with rice, beans & pico
#24 LA MEXICANA PLATE
One enchilada, one crispy gb taco and one bean & cheese tostada, served with rice, beans and guacamole
#25 COMBO LOCO
one enchilada, one crispy Gb taco, one cheese quezadilla, two nachos and one bean & cheese tostada. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico
#26 CHICKEN & MUSHROOMS
Grilled chicken breast with mushrooms and cheese dip on top, served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas
#27 CHICKEN RANCHERO
Grilled chicken breast with ranchero sauce and cheese on top, served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas
#28 HACIENDA PLATE
Beef, Chicken or Mix Fajitas with shrimp, served with rice, charro beans, guacamolepico and tortillas
#29 TAQUITOS MEXICANOS
(4) asada tacos, with grilled onions, cilantro and chile toreado, served with charro beans
#30 CHICKEN FLAUTAS
(3) chicken flautas, served with rice, beans,salad, guacamole & sour cream
#31 PASTOR PLATE
Diced pork in a special sauce, served with charro beans, rice, pico and tortillas
#32 MEXICAN QUEZADILLA
Large flour tortilla with cheese & meat in side, Served with Guacamole, pico and sour cream
#33 CHICKEN FRIED STEAK OR CHICKEN
Home Made, served with french fries, rice, salad & toast
#34 MEXICAN CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
Home Made, with gravy and cheese op top, served with beans and Rice
#35 CHICKEN ENCHILADAS POBLANAS
Two shredded chicken enchiladas, covered wiyh our house special poblano sauce, served with rice and beans
#36 T-BONE STEAK & SHRIMP
Served with Charro beans, rice, Pico, guacamole and tortillas
#37 MILANEZA PLATE
Served with Rice, frech fries, salad & tortillas
#38 BOOM BOOM TACOS
Fried chicken tacos, served with cabbage, cheese, avocado and side of rice
#40 FAJITA TEXANA
Beef, Chicken & country sauasage, covered with white cheese, served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico and tortillas
#42 ENCHILADAS AL CARBON
Two flour enchiladas, with Beef Fajita or chicken fajita, covered with cheese dip on top, served with rice, beans & guacamole
#46 CHILE RELLENO
One poblano pepper filled with Cheese, Ground Beef or Shredded chicken. covered with our special tomatoes sauce and cheese on top, sserve4de with rice, beans & tortillas
#48 TAMALE PLATE
(3) pork tamale covered with gravy & cheese, served with rice and beans
#49 STUFFED FRIED AVOCADO
(1) fried avocado fillet with Chicken or Beef fajita and cheese, served with charro beans, rice, pico and one enchilada
#50 MONTERREY PLATE
one cheese enchilada, one Gb tostada one pork tamale, served with rice and beans
Seafood
#51 PESCADO A LA VERACRUZANA
Served with rice, steam vegetables and garlic toast
#52 CAMARONES A LA DIABLA
Served with rice, pico de gallo and salad
#53 FRIED SHRIMP
served with rice, salad and french fries
#54 SHRIMP COCKTAIL
#56 GRILLED FISH TACOS
(2) grilled fish tacos, served with rice and pico
#57 GRILLED SHRIMP TACOS
(2) grilled shrimp tacos, served with rice and pico
#58 HAWAIIAN SHRIMP
(8) Grilled shrimp with pineapple, Ham, bell pepper and onions, covered with cheese. Served with rice, pico & salad
#59 SHRIMP ENCHILADAS
(2) shrimp enchiladas, covered with our special sauce & cheese, served with rice and beans
#60 TOSTADAS DE CEVICHE
Served with avocado
#61 GRILLED SHRIMP
Grilled shrimp with bell peppers and onions, served with rice, beans, salad and guacamole
#62 SHRIMP A LA MEXICANA
Grilled shrimp with onions and jalapeños served with rice, Beans and guacamole
#63 FILETE DE PESCADO (GRILL)
Grilled fillet served with rice, pico de gallo, salad & vegetables
#64 CATFISH FILLET (FRIED)
One breaded catfish fillet, served with rice, french fries & toast
#70 HAWAIIAN QUEZADILLA
Grilled shrimp, pineapple, ham, bell peppers, onions and cheese, served with guacamole, pico and sour cream
#71 TEXAS SHRIMP
(6) shrimp wrapped with bacon, filled with cheese & jalapeño. Served on a bed of lettuce, Served with rice, French fries, and sour cream
#72 CHIPOTLE SHRIMP
served with rice, steam vegetables, and your choice bread or tortillas
Appetizers
NACHOS
NACHOS SUPREME
Nachos with bean & cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream , Guacamole & asada Meat
QUESO FLAMEADO W/CHORIZO
QUESO FLAMEADO W/CHCKEN FAJITA
QUESO FLAMEADO VEGETARIAN
Mushroom, Spinach, Bell Pepper & Onion
TEXAS SHRIMP APPETIZER (6)
(6) Shripm wrapped with bacon, filled with cheese and jalapeño
CHICKEN WINGS
These chicken wings are baked on the oven to perfection. served with french fries,celery and carriots
Antojitos Mexicanos
TACOS
Flour or corn tortilla and your choice of meat, topped with lettuce and tomatoes
(3) CRISPY TACOS PLATE
(3) crispy tacos, ground beef or shredded chicken, served with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
(3) SOFT TACO PLATE
(3)Soft tacos, ground beef or shredded chicken, served with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
(1) CRISPY TACO
(1) crispy tacos, ground beef or shredded chicken, served with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
TACOS AL CARBON
(2) Tacos with beef or chicken fajita, served with charro beans, rice and pico
TORTA
Frech bread with your choice of meat, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
GORDITA
Stuffed homemade corn tortilla with your choice of meat, refried beans and pico in side
TOSTADAS
Crispy corn tortilla, with your choice of meat, served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
BEAN & CHEESE TOSTADA
Crispy corn tortilla with bean & cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
TACO SALAD
Crispy tortilla bolw with your choice of meat. Lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, beans & cheese
BURRITO
Stuffed with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream in side
MEXICAN BURRITO
Stuffed with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream in side and gravy & cheese op top
MEXICAN BURRITO PLATE
Stuffed with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream in side, gravy & cheese on top, served with rice and beans
CHIMICHANGA PLATE
Stuffed with your choice of meat, fried, cheese dip on top, served with lettuce, tomateos, sour cream, guacamole, rice and beans
CLUB SANDWICH
CAMARONES CUCARACHOS
Maggie Special
Sides To-Go
DESSERTS
BREAKFAST PLATES
AMERICAN PLATE
Two eggs, toast and Bacon or sausage
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK & EGGS
Chicken fried steak topped with gravy, served with two eggs, hashbrown and toast
KATHY'S PLATE
Two eggs, chicken fajita, hashbrown, beans & tortillas
BISCUITS & EGG PLATE
Two eggs, one biscuit with gravy, hashbrowns, and bacon or sausage
COUNTRY PLATE
Two eggs, hashbrown, toast and bacon or sausage
AVOCADO & EGGS PLATE
two eggs, sliced avocado and toast
BISCUIT SANDWICH
with egg, chesse and bacon or sausage
BREAKFAST SANDWICH
with egg, chesse and bacon or sausage
GRITS & TOAST
Grits and toast
OATMEAL & TOAST
oatmeal & toast
WAFFLE PLATE
One waffle, two eggs, and bacon or sausage
FRENCH TOAST
two french toast, two eggs, and bacon or sausage
PANKCAKE PLATE
one pancake, one egg & one slide of bacon or sausage
3 PANCAKES
Three pancakes
3 PANCAKES W/ BACON OR SAUSAGE
Three pancakes w/ bacon or sausage
2 PANCAKES, 2 EGGS, BACON OR SAUSAGE
Two pancakes, two eggs, and two slide of baon or sausage
CHEESE OMELETTE
Served with Beans, Potatoes & tortillas OR Hashbrown and toast
STEAK & EGG PLATE
Steak, two eggs, potatoes & tortillas
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Two eggs, potatoes, beans, tortillas, bacon or sausage
MACHACADO & EGG PLATE
Eggs mixed with dried meat, served with beans potatoes and tortillas
MIGAS PLATE
Eggs mixed with tomatoes, onions, jalapeño & crispy corn tortilla, served with beans, potatoes & tortillas
CHILAQUILES
Crispy tortillas tossed in red or green sauce, topped with melted white cheese, served with beans, potatoes & tortillas. Are the ultimate in comforting breakfast foods
PORK CHOP & EGGS PLATE
Two pork chops, two eggs any style, served with beans, potatoes & tortillas
BARBACOA & EGG PLATE
Side of barbacoa, two eggs, served with beans, potatoes & tortillas
POUND BARBACOA
BREAKFAST TORTA
Mexican breakfast sandwich, made with refried beans, eggs mixed with your choice of meat, and sliced avocado
BREAKFAST TAQUITO
BREAKFAST BURRITO
MIXED PLATES
NOPALES & EGG PLATE
eggs mixed with cactus served with beans, potatoes & tortillas
BLT SANDWICH
BREAK. TAQUITO
BAC/EGG
POT/EGG
CHO/EGG
SAU/EGG
HAM/EGG
BEAN/EGG
BEAN/CHEESE
HAS/BAC
HAS/EGG
HAS/2 BAC STRIP
EGG/1 BAC STRIP
COUNTRY SS/EGG
EGG/ 2 BAC STRIP
EGG TACO
EGG/CHEESE
NOPAL/EGG
NOPAL
MIGAS
MACH/EGG
POT/BAC
SAU/POT
SAU/BAC
SAU/BEAN
CHO/POT
CHO/BAC
CHO/BEAN
PAPA RANCH
COUNTRY SS TACO
BAC/ BEAN
BAC/SS
BEAN
PORKCHOP/EGG
BBQ/EGG
GUISADA/EGG
CHORIZO
2 BAC STRIP TACO
CHILAQUILES TACO
Chicha/Salsa
Chicha./Egg
Country SS/Bean
Potato
Sausages
BREAK. BURRITOS
BREAKFAST SIDES
Egg
Ord. Potatoes
Ord. Bacon
Ord. Sausage
Ord. Ham
Ord. Hashbrown
Ord. Country SS
Ord. Gravy
Side Grits
Side oatmeal
1 bac
Biscuit W/gravy
Biscuit
Side pork chop
Side Chilaquiles
Side Waffle
Ord. Ranchero Sauce
1 SS
1Pancake
French Toast Side
Side of Toast
KIDS MENU
Fountain Drink
Mexican soda
Aguas Frescas
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
720 Broadway Av., Seadrift, TX 77983