La Tienda Tapas Bar 1325 Jamestown Rd

Tapas

Ensalada Mixta

$15.00

Mixed greens with sherry vinaigrette, sliced Jamon, Manchego, Piquillo peppers, Olives, Pickled peppers

Ensalada de Otono

$14.00

Mixed Greens with Sherry Vinaigrette, roasted sweet potato, craisins, Manchego, Candied Almonds

Ensalada de Naranja con Boquerones

$13.00

Shaved fennel, oranges, shallots, piquillos, olives, lemon vinaigrette topped with Boquerones

Bread Basket with Olives

$5.00

Fresh Baked Galician Bread with Mixed Spanish olives

Pan Con Tomate

$7.00

Grilled Galician Bread rubbed with roasted garlic and tomato

Croquetas Jamon y Manchego

$12.00

Creamy House made Croquetas stuffed with Jamon and cheese

Datiles Con Tocino

$14.00

Bacon wrapped dates with Manchego

Berenjenas Con Miel

$10.00

Flash fried eggplant with honey and fresh thyme

Patas Bravas

$9.00

Fried potatoes tossed with garlic and Salsa Brava

Tortilla Espanola

$9.00

Traditional Spanish Frittata

Gambas al Ajillo

$12.00

Sauteed shrimp with garlic and white wine olive oil

Boquerones

$10.00

Mild white anchovy marinated in olive oil herbs and garlic

Spinach Catalan

$11.00

Sauteed Spinach, chickpea, raisins, almonds, and garlic

Pinchos Moruno

$15.00

Moroccan Spiced Beef kebabs

Mejillones con chorizo

$15.00

Steamed Mussels with chorizo, peppers, onions, garlic, white wine

Calamares a la Romana

$12.00

Flash fried Calamari topped with Salsa Brava

Queso y Embutidos

$27.00

Selection of mixed Spanish cheeses and cured meats

Jamon y Manchego Bocadillo

$12.00

Serrano Jamon, manchego cheese, tomato spread, olive oil, Galician bread

La Sevillana Bocadillo

$14.00

Jamon, Chorizo, Salchichon, Manchego, Lettuce and peppers on Galician bread

Paella

Pollo Y Chorizo Paella Large

$41.00

Pollo Y Chorizo Paella Small

$23.00

Mariscos Paella Large

$47.00

Mariscos Paella Small

$25.00

Vegetarian Paella Large

$39.00

Vegetarian Paella Small

$22.00

Dessert

Torta

$8.00

Churros

$8.00

Flan

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Special

Special Croquetas

$12.00

Special Tortilla

$11.00

Butifarra and Judions

$15.00

Sherried Mushrooms

$13.00

Soup of the day

$8.00

Salmon Riberena

$15.00

Beer

Mahou

$7.00

Mahou IPA

$6.00

Estrella Damm

$6.00

Aleworks Weekend Lager

$6.00

Boddingtons Pub Ale

$7.00

Cava

Emendis Brut Rose Glass

$9.00

Emendis Brut Rose Bottle

$40.00

Pares Balta Brut Glass

$9.00

Pares Balta Brut Bottle

$40.00

Emendis Brut Glass

$9.00

Emendis Brut Bottle

$36.00

Can Xa Brut Rose Glass

$9.00

Can Xa Brut Rose Bottle

$34.00

Huguet Brut Nature Corpinnat

$64.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Café Con Leche

$4.00

Rose

Ontanon Clarete Glass

$8.00

Ontanon Clarete Bottle

$34.00

Basa Lore Txakoli Rose Glass

$8.00

Basa Lore Txakoli Rose Bottle

$32.00

Muga Rose Glass

$9.00

Muga Rose Bottle

$40.00

San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$7.00

Sangria

Sangria Large Pitcher

$40.00

Sangria Small Pitcher

$24.00

Sangria Glass

$7.00

Sidra

Trabanco Sidra

$22.00

Soda

Soda

$3.50

White Wine

Raza Glass

$8.00

Raza Bottle

$28.00

Basa Lore Txakoli Glass

$8.00

Basa Lore Txakoli Bottle

$32.00

Casamaro Glass

$9.00

Casamaro Bottle

$34.00

Nessa Glass

$9.00

Nessa Bottle

$36.00

Tierra Blanco Glass

$9.00

Tierra Blanco Bottle

$44.00

Quinta Picouto de Cima

$32.00

Pilgrim

$38.00

Pares Balta Cosmic

$43.00

Avancia

$48.00

Cifras Blanco

$58.00

Gran Vinum

$60.00

Flor de Muga Blanco

$90.00

Wine

Bilare Glass

$9.00

Bilare Bottle

$36.00

Madai Origen Glass

$9.00

Madai Origen Bottle

$40.00

Familia Montana Glass

$9.00

Familia Montana Bottle

$40.00

Tierra Crianza Glass

$9.00

Tierra Crianza Botle

$44.00

Southern Belle Glass

$9.00

Southern Belle Bottle

$44.00

Prima

$45.00

Biga De Luberri Crianza

$45.00

Abelis Carthago William

$57.00

Coca I Fito Nu

$62.00

Genium Celler

$82.00

Madai Atlantic

$88.00

Isaac Fernandez Reserva

$110.00

Senorio De San Vicente

$140.00

Lustau East India Solera Glass

$10.00

Lustau Amontillado Arcos Glass

$11.00

Lustau Pedro Ximenez San Emilio Glass

$11.00

Croft Reserve Glass

$12.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Specialize in Spanish Tapas and Wine

Location

1325 Jamestown Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

