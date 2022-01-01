Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

La Tiendita Taqueria Astoria NY

review star

No reviews yet

3706 30th Ave

Astoria, NY 11103

PESCADO TACO
POLLO ASADO QUESADILLA
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

LUNCH FOOD PROMOS⭐️

LUNCH BURRITOS

$14.99

Lunch Special Choice of tortilla soup or house salad. Choice of Agua Fresca or Bottled Water. Choice of Protien Carne Asada, Pollo Asado , Quinoa Shrimp , Poblano Perpper, or Al Pastor server with cilanto rice , refried beans, queso fresco, pico de gallom and guac.

LUNCH QUESADILLAS

$14.99

Lunch Special Choice of tortilla soup or house salad. Choice of Agua Fresca or Bottled Water. Choice of Protien Carne Asada, Pollo Asado , Quinoa Shrimp , Poblano Perpper, or Al Pastor server with cilanto rice , refried beans, queso fresco, pico de gallom and guac.

LUNCH BOWLS

$14.99

Lunch Special Choice of tortilla soup or house salad. Choice of Agua Fresca or Bottled Water. Choice of Protien Carne Asada, Pollo Asado , Quinoa Shrimp , Poblano Perpper, or Al Pastor server with cilanto rice , refried beans, queso fresco, pico de gallom and guac.

LUNCH PLATERS

$14.99Out of stock

TACOS

BIRRIA TACO

$13.00

Top round black Angus cured and marinated, cooked for 3 hours in onions, garlic, guajillo pepper, cumin, oregano, smoked paprika, shredded by hand.

CARNE ASADA TACO

$10.25

Two 48hr marinated grilled flank steak tacos, guacamole, diced yellow onion & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla

POLLO ASADO TACO

$9.00

Two 24hr marinated grilled chicken tacos, guacamole, diced yellow onion & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla.

CARNITAS TACO

$10.25

Two slow roasted pork shoulder tacos, topped with queso fresco, pico de gallo, roasted garlic mayo & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla.

PASTOR TACO

$10.25

Two fire roasted pork tacos, diced yellow onion, caramelized pineapple & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla.

SHRIMP TACO

$10.95

Two quinoa crusted Shrimp tacos, napa cabbage slaw, mango salsa, topped with roasted garlic & jalapeno mayo & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla.

PESCADO TACO

$9.95

Two beer battered corvina fish tacos, green cabbage, roasted jalapeño & garlic mayo, diced yellow onion & cilantro.

POBLANO PEPPER TACO

$7.95

Two mushroom, bell pepper and refried bean stuffed poblano pepper tacos, topped with oaxaca cheese & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla.

HARD SHELL BEEF TACO

$8.95

Salsa roja, sour cream, shredded romaine lettuce, plum tomato, oaxaca.

BURRITOS

BIRRIA BURRITO

$18.00

Cilantro rice, refried beans, guacamole, yellow corn, pico de gallo, oaxaca cheese, romaine lettuce on a flour tortilla. Served with house-made sour cream on a flour tortilla.

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$14.50

Cilantro rice, refried beans, guacamole, yellow corn, pico de gallo, oaxaca cheese, romaine lettuce on a flour tortilla. Served with house-made sour cream on a flour tortilla.

POLLO BURRITO

$12.50

Cilantro rice, refried beans, guacamole, yellow corn, pico de gallo, oaxaca cheese, romaine lettuce on a flour tortilla. Served with house-made sour cream on a flour tortilla.

CARNITAS BURRITO

$12.00

Cilantro rice, refried beans, guacamole, yellow corn, pico de gallo, oaxaca cheese, romaine lettuce on a flour tortilla. Served with house-made sour cream on a flour tortilla.

PASTOR BURRITO

$12.50

Cilantro rice, refried beans, guacamole, yellow corn, pico de gallo, oaxaca cheese, romaine lettuce on a flour tortilla. Served with house-made sour cream.

SHIRIMP BURRITO

$13.50

PESCADO BURRITO

$13.50

POBLANO PEPPER BURRITO

$11.00

NO PROTEIN BURRITO

$10.00

QUESADILLAS

BIRRIA QUESADILLA

$16.00

CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA

$13.50

POLLO ASADO QUESADILLA

$12.50

CARNITAS QUESADILLA

$12.50

PASTOR QUESADILLA

$12.50

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$13.50

PESCADO QUESADILLA

$13.50

POBLANO QUESADILLA

$11.00

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.25

SALAD BOWLS

BIRRIA BOWL

$16.00

CARNE ASADA BOWL

$14.00

POLLO ASADO BOWL

$12.50

CARNITAS BOWL

$12.00

PASTOR BOWL

$12.50

SHRIMP BOWL

$13.00
PESCADO BOWL

$13.00

Grilled Tilapia Fish served with romaine lettuce, Oaxaca cheese, avocado, cilantro rice, refried beans and garlic mayo

POBLANO PEPPER BOWL

$11.50

NO PROTEIN BOWL

$10.00

FAJITAS

FAJITAS STEAK L

$25.00

FAJITAS CHICKEN L

$25.00

FAJITAS SHRIMP L

$28.00

FAJITAS MIXED L

$32.00

FLAUTAS

BIRRIA FLAUTA

$20.00

CARNE FLAUTA

$13.50

POLLO ASADO FLAUTA

$13.00

CARNITAS FLAUTA

$13.00

DESSERTS

RAINBOW CHURROS

$9.50

CHURROS

$4.95

CHOCOLATE CON CHURROS

$9.95

CHURROS COCONUT

$13.00

CHURROS OREO

$14.00

HOT COCOA

$4.95

SIDES/BOCADILLOS

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$13.00

PICO & CHIPS

$7.00

TORTILLA SOUP

$8.25

SIDE TORTILLA CHIPS

$4.00

SIDE MEXICAN RICE

$3.00

SIDE REFRIED BEANS

$3.50

MEXICAN SWEET PLANTAIN

$6.00

ELOTE

$11.00+

CHILES TOREADOS

$8.00

SIDE SALSA ROJA

$1.00

SIDE SALSA VERDE

$1.00

SIDE SALSA HABANERO

$1.00

SIDE MANGO SALSA

$1.00

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$1.00

SIDE GARLIC MAYO

$1.00

SIDE OF QUESO FRESCO

$1.50

SIDE OF CORN TORTILLAS

$3.95

BIRRIA SAUCE

$1.00

SOFT DRINKS

Topo Chico

$5.00

Still Btl Water

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Mexican Sprite

$5.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$4.00

Fanta Orange

$4.00Out of stock

Jarritos

$4.00+

Squirt

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00+

Club Soda

$3.00

SMOOTHIES

BANANA MIX SMOOTHIE

$7.00Out of stock

MANGO BICHE

$7.00Out of stock

RED MIX

$7.00Out of stock

GREEN MIX

$7.00Out of stock

AGUAS FRESCAS

AF TAMARINDO

$5.00

AF FLOR DE JAMAICA

$5.00

AF HORCHATA

$5.00

LIMONADE

$5.00

COFFEE

DRIP COFFE

$4.00

ESPRESSO

$4.00Out of stock

AMERICANO

$4.00

CAFE LATTE

$4.00

CAPUCCINO

$5.00

LA TIENDITA CRAFT COCKTAILS

MARGARITA CLASICA

$12.00

MARGARITA JALAPEÑO

$13.00

MEZCALITA

$13.00

MARGARITA MANGO

$12.00

MARGARITA PASSION FRUIT

$12.00

MARGARITA LULO

$12.00

MARGARITA TAMARINDO

$12.00

MARGARITA BLACKBERRY

$12.00

MARGARITA PINEAPPLE

$12.00

MARGARITA LOW CARB

$13.00

MARGARITA STRAWBERRY

$12.00Out of stock

CORONARITA

$30.00

LA TIENDITA BEER BOTTLES

Corona Btl

$6.00

Dos X Lager

$6.00

Tecate

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00Out of stock

Modelo Bt

$6.00Out of stock

Pacifico Clara Btl

$6.00Out of stock

CORONA PROMO DRAFT

$5.00

CORONA PROMO BTL

$5.00

MERCHANDISE

T SHIRT

$30.00

HAT

$25.00

MASK

$10.00

TEQUILLA FLOWER BASE

$35.00

TEQUILLA FLOWER BASE

$50.00
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Inspired by our roots, we want to share with you one of the greatest riches that we have: our gastronomy. With original recipes from our ancestors, seasoned with the love and the charisma of our people, we’ve come to New York to stay. La Tiendita wants to bring you the experience of savoring legitimate Mexican food.

3706 30th Ave, Astoria, NY 11103

