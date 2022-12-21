Main picView gallery

La Tremenda

9533 NW 41 Street

Doral, FL 33178

Appetizers

Portobello Mushroom

$18.00

Fried Eggs and Mushrooms

$16.00

Rustic Potatoes

$17.00

Chicken Croquette

$15.00

Crispy Bacon

$15.00

Crispy Pork Belly

$15.00

Sides

Sweet Potato Mash

$6.00

Eggplant Mash

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Salad

Chicken Cesar Salad

$19.00

Kale Salad

$17.00

Burrata Salad

$21.00

Main

Foie Grass Tenderloin

$45.00

Grill Tuna whit Padron Peppers

$26.00

Barbeque Fish

$21.00

Short Ribs and Asparagus

$28.00

Chicken Joico 1/2

$19.00

Chicken Joico 1/4

$13.00

Chicken Canelones

$21.00

Mushroom Risotto Osobuco

$39.00

Crispy Chicken Burger

$23.00

Chicken Espetada

$21.00

Beef Tenderloin Espetada

$29.00

Ribeye Espetada

$35.00

Shrimp Espetada

$24.00

Doral Espetada

$31.00

Rotisserie

$21.00

Tenderloin Steak

$33.00

Rib eye Steak

$41.00

Wine

BTL Tremenda

$15.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
9533 NW 41 Street, Doral, FL 33178

