La Uva Fortuna Farms

16712 NE 219th St

Battle Ground, WA 98604

Insalata

Green Salad

$12.95

Side Salad

$7.25

Insalata della Casa

$12.95

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Caprese

$15.95

Pizza

Quattro Stagione

Quattro Stagione

$18.95+

Blanca

$21.95+

Queen Margherita

$17.95+

Reine

$18.95+

Pera Rustica

$21.95+

Diavola

$17.95+

Jardin

$18.95+

Bianco E Nero

$18.95+
Carnivoro

Carnivoro

$21.95+

Red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, fontina, prosciutto, Italian sausage and pepperoni.

Hawiana

$17.95+

Calzone

$20.95+

Pizza della Casa

$20.95+

Mains

Pasta Alfredo

$15.95

Lobster Ravioli

$19.95Out of stock

Maccaroni and Cheese

$12.95

5 Cheese Meat Lasagna

$15.95

Crab Mac and Cheese

$20.95

Chicken Parm

$17.95Out of stock

Antipasti

Charcuterie Board

$23.95

Italian Baked Brie

$15.95

Hummus Plate

$12.95

Wood Fired Wings

$16.95Out of stock

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

$13.50

Artichoke Dip

$13.95

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$9.95

Wrapped Stuffed Dates

$10.50

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.95

Meatballs

$12.95

Dessert

Cheesecake

$9.95

Skillet Cookie

$8.95+

Smores Pizza

$9.95

Apple Blossom

$8.95

Berry Turnover

$13.95

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00

Bananas Foster

$13.95

2 Cannoli

$3.00

N/A Beverages

Can Soda

$2.00+

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

Orange Juice

San Pellegrino

$2.00+

Secret Menu

Anti Pasta Sampler

$13.00

Quattro Formaggi

$15.00

Vodka

Old Los Angeles

JJ Whitley Russian Raspberry

Timberline

$30.00

Square One Bergamont

Nat Kidder Ols Navy Strength

Bourbon/Whiskey

Redwood Empire Emerald Giant

Redwood Empire Pipe Dream

Easy Rider

$45.00

Liqueur

Limoncino dell' Isola

$23.95

Amaro CioCaro

$20.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

16712 NE 219th St, Battle Ground, WA 98604

