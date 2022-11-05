La Victoria Taqueria imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Victoria Taqueria - Beverly

1,077 Reviews

$

6 Wallis Street

Beverly, MA 01915

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito
Taco
Chips&Guacamole

Burritos/Quesadillas

Burrito

Burrito

$8.50

12" Flour tortilla, rice, beans, pico de gallo salsa.

Burrito No Meat

Burrito No Meat

$6.50

12" Flour tortilla, rice, beans and pico de gallo salsa.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$7.50

10" Flour tortilla and cheese, choice of filling

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.50

10" Flour tortilla and cheese

Plato Mexicano (Mexican Bowl)

Plato Mexicano (Mexican Bowl)

$9.25

Rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, salsa verde and choice of filling.

Plato No Meat (Mexican Bowl)

$7.25

Rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa verde.

Salad

$7.00

Romaine, tomatoes, avocados, onions, fresco cheese.

Enchiladas (2 per order)

Enchiladas (2 per order)

$10.50

2 Enchiladas, rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream.

Tacos

Taco

Taco

$3.75

Corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, green salsa.

Taco de Lengua

Taco de Lengua

$4.00

Beef Tongue

Taco Rice/Beans (vegetarian)

$2.25

Corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, green salsa.

Fish Tacos (2 per order)

Fish Tacos (2 per order)

$9.50

corn tortillas, cole slaw, radish, chipotle mayo, onions, cilantro, salsa verde.

Tortas (Mexican Sandwich)

Telera bread, bean puree, tomato, jalapenos, onions, Oaxaca cheese, chipotle mayo and avocado.
Torta Victoria

Torta Victoria

$9.95

Pork carnitas and Ham

Torta Dos Caidas

$9.95

Pork carnitas and Chorizo

Torta Milanesa

Torta Milanesa

$9.95

Chicken cutlet

Torta Al Pastor

$9.95

Pork Adobada and Pineapple

Torta Choriqueso

$9.95

Pork chorizo and melted cheese

Torta Surtido

$9.95

Pork skin/meat

Torta El Chavo

Torta El Chavo

$9.95

Smoked Ham

Torta Vegetal

$9.95

Mixed vegetables and melted cheese

Torta Steak & Cheese

$9.95

Steak and melted cheese

Torta Chicken & Cheese

$9.95

Marinated chicken and melted cheese

Torta Carnitas

$9.95

Pork carnitas

Torta Barbacoa

$9.95

Marinated Shredded Beef

Torta Brisket

$9.95

Shredded Beef

Torta Lengua

$10.95

Beef tongue

Torta Gringa

$9.95

Pork pastor and melted cheese

Torta Hawaii

$9.95

Ham and pineapple

Torta de Queso

$9.95

Grilled crispy Oaxaca cheese

Sides

8 Oz Rice Side

$2.50

8 Oz Beans Side

$2.50
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.50
Chips&Guacamole

Chips&Guacamole

$5.00

Chips

$2.00

6 Oz Guacamole

$3.25

6 Oz Salsa Fresca

$1.50

2 Oz Sour Cream

$0.65

2 Oz Small Guacamole

$1.10

Rice & Beans Combo

$2.50

2oz Salsa Chipotle

$0.25

2oz Salsa Habanero

$0.25

2oz Salsa Jalapeño

$0.25

2oz Salsa Fresca

$0.55

8oz Sliced jalapenos

$3.50

Drinks

Horchata

Horchata

$3.50

Agua Jamaica

$3.25

Coca Mex

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Water

$2.50

Lime Jarrito

$3.50

Jarrito FruitPunch

$3.50

Sangria

$3.50

Sidral

$3.50

Mineral Water

$3.50

Can Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

La Victoria is a celebration of Mexican street food. We are pleased to bring you the flavors of Mexico, combining top quality local ingredients with family recipes and a passion for food. You deserve the best, you deserve La Victoria. ¡Buen Provecho!

Website

Location

6 Wallis Street, Beverly, MA 01915

Directions

Gallery
La Victoria Taqueria image

Similar restaurants in your area

NachoTacos
orange starNo Reviews
230 Rantoul Street Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Amigo’s Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar
orange star4.6 • 307
210 Andover Street Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
3 Amigos Malden
orange starNo Reviews
375 Main St Malden, MA 02148
View restaurantnext
Vaz & Mac Tex-Mex
orange star5.0 • 1
342 Pearl St Malden, MA 02148
View restaurantnext
Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!
orange star4.0 • 891
5 Boston Way Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
orange starNo Reviews
331 Great River Rd Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Beverly

Toscana Bar Italiano - Beverly
orange star4.6 • 2,051
90 Rantoul Street Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Soma - Beverly
orange star4.7 • 1,597
256 Cabot St Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Lolo Poke
orange star4.8 • 1,192
503 Rantoul St Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
FRANK Restaurant and Market
orange star4.5 • 1,144
112 Rantoul Street Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Rossetti Restaurant of Beverly
orange star4.7 • 792
142 Brimbal Ave: Unit 8 Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Organic Garden Cafe - Beverly
orange star4.4 • 691
294 Cabot St Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Beverly
Marblehead
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Danvers
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Swampscott
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Peabody
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Lynn
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Ipswich
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston