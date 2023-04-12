La Victoria Taqueria imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Victoria Taqueria - Arlington

390 Reviews

$

12 Medford St

Arlington, MA 02474

Popular Items

Burrito
Taco
Quesadilla


Burritos/Quesadillas

Burrito

Burrito

$8.50

12" Flour tortilla, rice, beans, pico de gallo salsa.

Burrito No Meat

Burrito No Meat

$6.50

12" Flour tortilla, rice, beans, pico de gallo salsa.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$7.50

10" Flour tortilla and cheese, choice of filling.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.50

10" Flour tortilla and cheese.

Plato Mexicano (Mexican Bowl)

Plato Mexicano (Mexican Bowl)

$9.25

Rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, salsa verde and choice of filling.

Plato No Meat (Mexican Bowl)

$7.25

Rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa verde.

Enchiladas Rojas (2 per order)

Enchiladas Rojas (2 per order)

$10.50

2 Enchiladas, rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream.

Enchiladas Verdes (2 per order)

Enchiladas Verdes (2 per order)

$10.50

2 Enchiladas, rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream.

Salad

$7.00

Romaine, tomatoes, avocados, onions, fresco cheese.

Tacos

Taco

Taco

$3.75

Corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, green salsa.

Taco de Lengua (Beef tongue)

Taco de Lengua (Beef tongue)

$4.00

Corn tortilla, onions, cilantro and green salsa.

Taco Rice/Beans

$2.25

Corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, green salsa.

Fish Tacos (2 per order)

Fish Tacos (2 per order)

$9.50

corn tortillas, cole slaw, radish, chipotle mayo, onions, cilantro, salsa verde.

Tortas (Mexican sandwich)

Telera bread, bean puree, tomato, jalapenos, onions, Oaxaca cheese, chipotle mayo and avocado.
Torta Victoria

Torta Victoria

$9.95

Pork carnitas and Ham

Torta Milanesa

Torta Milanesa

$9.95

Chicken cutlet

Torta Dos Caidas

$9.95

Pork carnitas and Chorizo

Torta Al Pastor

$9.95

Pork Adobada and Pineapple

Torta Choriqueso

Torta Choriqueso

$9.95

Pork chorizo and melted cheese

Torta Surtido

Torta Surtido

$9.95

Pork skin and meat

Torta Barbacoa

$9.95

Marinated shredded beef

Torta Vegetal

$9.95

Mixed Vegetables and melted cheese

Torta Steak&Cheese

$9.95

Steak and melted cheese

Torta Carnitas

$9.95

Pork carnitas

Torta El Chavo

$9.95

Sliced smoked ham

Torta Lengua

$10.95

Beef tongue

Torta Brisket

Torta Brisket

$9.95

Shredded beef

Torta Hawaii

$9.95

Ham and pineapple

Torta Gringa

$9.95

Pork pastor and melted cheese

Torta Chicharrón

$9.95

Pork Chile verde

Torta de Queso

$9.95

Grilled crispy Oaxaca cheese

Sides

8oz Rice

$2.50

8oz Beans

$2.50

Rice & Beans Combo

$2.50

8oz Refried Beans

$2.50
Chips&Salsa

Chips&Salsa

$3.50
Chips&Guacamole

Chips&Guacamole

$5.25

Chips

$2.00

6oz Guacamole

$3.25

6oz Salsa Fresca

$1.50

6oz Pico De Gallo

$1.50

2oz Sour Cream

$0.65

2oz Small Guacamole

$1.10

2oz Salsa Chipotle

2oz Salsa Verde

2oz Salsa Habanero

2oz Salsa Jalapeño

2oz Salsa Fresca

$0.50

Drinks

Horchata

$3.50

Agua Jamaica

$3.25

Coca Mex

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Jarrito Tamarindo

$3.50

Jarrito Pina

$3.50

Jarrito Mandarin

$3.50

Jarrito Lime

$3.50

Sangria

$3.50

Sidral

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Can Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Jarrito fruit punch

$3.50

Jarrito Fresa

$3.50
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
La Victoria is a celebration of Mexican street food. We are pleased to bring you the flavors of Mexico, combining top quality local ingredients with family recipes and a passion for food. You deserve the best, you deserve La Victoria. ¡Buen Provecho!

12 Medford St, Arlington, MA 02474

La Victoria Taqueria image

