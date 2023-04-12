Mexican & Tex-Mex
La Victoria Taqueria - Arlington
390 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
La Victoria is a celebration of Mexican street food. We are pleased to bring you the flavors of Mexico, combining top quality local ingredients with family recipes and a passion for food. You deserve the best, you deserve La Victoria. ¡Buen Provecho!
12 Medford St, Arlington, MA 02474
