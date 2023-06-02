Main picView gallery

La Vida Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

331 Roosevelt Avenue

San Antonio, TX 78210

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

12oz Brewed Coffee

$3.20

20oz Brewed Coffee

$3.85

Pour Overs

12oz Pour Over

$4.90

20oz Pour Over

$5.35

Cafe Au Lait

12oz Cafe Au Lait

$3.70

20oz Cafe Au Lait

$4.40

Red Eye

12oz Red Eye

$4.00

20oz Red Eye

$4.45

Americano

12oz Americano

$3.90

20oz Americano

$4.15

Doppio

Double Shot

$3.25

Cortado

Cortado

$3.90

Lattes

Vanilla Latte

12oz Vanilla Latte

$4.75

20oz Vanilla Latte

$5.25

20oz Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.00

24oz Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Mocha

12oz Mocha Latte

$4.75

20oz Mocha Latte

$5.25

20oz Iced Mocha Latte

$5.00

24oz Iced Mocha Latte

$5.50

White Mocha

12oz White Mocha Latte

$4.75

20oz White Mocha Latte

$5.25

20oz Iced White Mocha Latte

$5.00

24oz Iced White Mocha Latte

$5.50

Caramel Latte

12oz Caramel Latte

$4.75

20oz Caramel Latte

$5.25

20oz Iced Caramel Latte

$5.00

24oz Iced Caramel Latte

$5.50

Caramel Mocha Latte

12oz Caramel Mocha Latte

$5.25

20oz Caramel Mocha Latte

$5.75

20oz Iced Caramel Mocha Latte

$5.45

24oz Iced Caramel Mocha Latte

$5.85

Latte

12oz Latte

$4.75

20oz Latte

$5.25

20oz Iced Latte

$4.85

24oz Iced Latte

$5.35

Capuccino

Cappuccino

12oz Cappuccino

$4.55

20oz Cappuccino

$5.15

Macchiatos

Caramel Macchiato

12oz Caramel Macchiato Hot

$4.85

20oz Caramel Macchiato

$5.35

20oz Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.20

24oz Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.65

Classic Macchiato

Classic Macchiato

$3.90

Pastries

Empanadas

Cream Cheese Empanada

$3.00

Pineapple Empanada

$3.00

Pumpkin Empanada

$3.00

Doughtnuts

Sugar Doughtnut

$2.00

Chocolate Doughnut

$2.00

Cookies

Cookie

$2.00

Croissants

Croissant

$2.00

Muffins

Chocolate Muffin

$2.00

Tacos

Potato and Egg Taco

$2.50

Bacon and Egg Taco

$2.50

Bean and Cheese Taco

$2.50

Milk

Steamed Milk

12oz Steamed Milk

$2.20

20oz Steamed Milk

$2.50

Cold Milk

16oz Cold Milk

$2.75

24oz Cold Milk

$3.25

Juices

Apple Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Mobile Coffee and Drink Trailer. Cold Brew, Refreshing Juices or a delicious hot coffee.

Location

331 Roosevelt Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

