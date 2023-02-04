Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Vie Lebanese - West Palm

No reviews yet

1540 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard

West Palm Beach, FL 33069

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma
Makanek
Beirut Caesar Salad

Soups & Salads

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$7.00

Blended Red Lentils & Vegetables, Cooked with our Authentic Blend of Spices

Harira Soup

Harira Soup

$7.00

Traditional Moroccan soup, rich with Tomatoes, Lentil, Chickpeas, Celery & Moroccan Seasoning

Lebanese Salad

Lebanese Salad

$12.00

Cucumber, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Fresh Parsley & Mint, Garlic, Scallions, with Lemon Juice and Olive Oil

Tabbouleh Salad

Tabbouleh Salad

$14.00

Authentic Parsley Salad, with Bulgar Mixed with Chopped Scallions, Tomatoes, Mint, Olive Oil, and Fresh Lemon Juice

Fattoush Salad

Fattoush Salad

$13.00

Romaine Hearts, Arugula, Cucumber, Tomato, Scallions, Radish, Sumac, Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Pomegranate Molasses and Toasted Pita

Beirut Caesar Salad

Beirut Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Toasted Croutons with our Signature La Vie Creamy Caesar Tahini Dressing and Freshly Shaved Parmesan Cheese

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$15.00

Arugula, Beets, Lettuce, Mandarin, Toasted Walnuts, Balsamic, Organic Honey, Olive Oil and Freshly Shaved Parmesan Cheese.

Cold Appetizers

Hummus

Hummus

$12.00

A Puree of Chickpeas, Blended with Tahini, Garlic & Fresh Lemon Juice. Topped with Olive Oil Served with Our Homemade Pita Bread

Baba Ghanouj

Baba Ghanouj

$11.00

Smoked Eggplant, Blended with Tahini, Garlic, Fresh Lemon Juice Topped with Olive Oil & Served with our Homemade pita Bread

Labneh

Labneh

$11.00

Our Signature Yogurt Blended with Garlic & Dried Mint, Served with our Homemade Pita Bread

Grape Leaves

Grape Leaves

$11.00

Homemade Stuffed Grape Leaves with Fresh Vegetables, Mint, Rice and Our Signature Seasoning

Kibbeh Nayeh

Kibbeh Nayeh

$23.00

Lebanese Version of Steak Tartare, Ground Beef, Cracked Wheat, Onion, Mint, Basil & Special Seasoning, Topped with Olive Oil Comes with Raw Onion, Radish, Jalapeños, Fresh Mint

Mezza Veggie

Mezza Veggie

$31.00

5 in 1 Sampler Includes: hummus - baba ghannouj falafel - grape leaves tabbouleh

Hot Appetizers

Falafel

Falafel

$11.00

Falafel Patties Garnished with Parsley, Pickled Turnips and a side of Tahini Sauce

Kibbeh Fried

Kibbeh Fried

$14.00

Lebanese National Mezza: A Mixture of Lean Beef & Cracked Wheat Filled with Ground Beef, Diced Onions, Fried Until Crispy, Served with a side of Tzatziki Sauce

Spinach Fatayer

Spinach Fatayer

$12.00

Homemade Mini Spinach Pies, Stuffed with Spinach, Onion, Lemon Juice & Sumac

Makanek

Makanek

$13.00

Baby Beef Sausage Sautéed with Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Garlic, and Cilantro

Chicken Liver

Chicken Liver

$12.00

Sautéed Chicken Liver With Lemon Juice, Olive Oil & Garlic Topped topped with Pomegranate Molasses Drizzle with Cilantro

Crispy Calamari

$19.00

Topped with Sweet Ginger Chili Sauce Along with Sautéed Green and Red Pepper, and Served with a Side of Garlic Aioli Sauce

Cheese Burak

Cheese Burak

$11.00

Mozzarella and Feta Cheese Mixed with Mint Wrapped in a Phyllo Dough Fried until Crispy

Batata Harra

Batata Harra

$11.00

Spicy Potato Cubes Sauteed with Garlic. Cilantro, Lemon & Chili Pepper

Grilled Halloumi

Grilled Halloumi

$13.00

Aged Grilled Lebanese Cheese Garnished with Cherry Tomatoes & Oregano

Spicy Shrimp

Spicy Shrimp

$15.00

Shrimp Sauteed with Fresh Tomato broth, Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice

Grilled Octopus

$24.00

Marinated with our Special Seasoning, Topped with Olive Oil, Fresh Lemon Juice & a Touch of Oregano Served with Sautéed Vegetables

Beirut Shrimp

$14.00

Sautéed Shrimp in Cilantro Garlic Sauce with Seven Spices and Lemon Juice

Hot Trio

Hot Trio

$18.00

3 in 1 Sampler Includes: 2 pc Each Kibbeh - Spinach Fatayer Cheese Burak

From the Grill

Chicken Kabob

Chicken Kabob

$25.00

8 cubes Marinated tender chicken breast chargrilled. served with chef choice of grilled veggies & Basmati Rice

Beef Kabob

Beef Kabob

$32.00

Marinated Filet Mignon 8 Cubes, Seasoned with our Chef's Special Spices, Grilled to your Perfection, served with chef choice of grilled veggies & Basmati Rice

Kefta Kabob

Kefta Kabob

$29.00

3 SKEWERS Seasoned Ground Beef Skewers with Our Chef's Special Spices, Grilled to your Perfection, served with chef choice of grilled veggies & Basmati Rice

La Vie Chicken

La Vie Chicken

$27.00

Oven Roasted Chicken Breast Stuffed with Spinach, Mushrooms & Mozzarella Cheese, Finished on The Grill & Plated Over a Bed of our Signature La Vie Sauce. served with a side of Basmati Rice

Beef Shawarma

Beef Shawarma

$28.00

Beef Shawarma Marinated and Seasoned Beef Slowly Roasted & Thinly Sliced, Served with Pickles, Turnips and chef choice of grilled veggies & Basmati Rice

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$26.00

Marinated and Seasoned Boneless Chicken Slowly Roasted & Thinly Sliced, Served with Pickles, Turnips and chef choice of grilled veggies & Basmati Rice

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$39.00

Marinated Lamb Chops, Seasoned with our Chef's Special Spices. Grilled to your Perfection, served with chef choice of grilled veggies & Basmati Rice

Mixed Grill

Mixed Grill

$31.00+

Kabob combination Platter of Filet mignon, Chicken & Kefta, served with chef choice of grilled veggies & Basmati Rice

Beirut Party

Beirut Party

$155.00

Mixed of Lamb Chops, Chicken, Kefta, Filet Mignon and Shrimp Kabob served with chef choice of grilled veggies & Basmati Rice . Enough for 4 person

Moroccan Specialty

Lamb Tagine

Lamb Tagine

$33.00

Slowly Cooked Lamb with Saffron, Topped with Prunes, Almonds & Sesame Seeds . served with a side of Basmati Rice

Seafood Tagine

Seafood Tagine

$31.00

Shrimp, Mahi-Mahi, Greenshell Mussels Slowly Cooked with Garlic, Tomato, Broth, Bell Peppers, Kalamata Olives & Capers over a Bed of Baked Potatoes . served with a side of Basmati Rice

Chicken Tagine

Chicken Tagine

$27.00

Slowly Cooked Saffron Marinated Boneless Thighs, Topped with Parsley, Green Olives & Lemons . served with a side of Basmati Rice

Grouper Tagine

Grouper Tagine

$29.00

Grouper Fillet Marinated with Tomato Garlic Sauce, Cooked with Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Served Over a Bed of Baked Potatoes, Topped with Kalamata Olives & Parsley . served with a side of Basmati Rice

Vegetable Tagine

Vegetable Tagine

$24.00

Grape Tomatoes, Zucchini, Onion, Garlic, Mushrooms, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Served on a Bed of Baked Potatoes, Topped with Kalamata Olives, Parlsey & Lemon served with a side of Basmati Rice

Meatball Tagine

Meatball Tagine

$29.00

Seasoned Ground Lamb with our Chef's Special Spices, Cooked with Fresh Tomato sauce and onions, topped with parsley . served with a side of Basmati Rice

From the Sea

Shrimp Kabob

Shrimp Kabob

$29.00

Grilled Shrimp, Marinated with our Chef's Special Zesty Sauce, Served with a side of Garlic Aioli Sauce

Salmon

Salmon

$29.00

Grilled Salmon Served Over a Bed of La Vie Special Sauce with Grilled Vegetables

Desserts

Baklava (2 PC)

Baklava (2 PC)

$7.00
Baklava (4 PC)

Baklava (4 PC)

$12.00

4 mini Pc baklava, layers of phyllo dough into a buttery, Walnut filled topped with pistachios

Pistachio Cheesecake

Pistachio Cheesecake

$9.00
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Sides

Basmati Rice

$5.00

French fries

$7.00

La Vie Fries Zatar

$8.00

Grilled Veggies

$6.00

Lemon Potatoes

$8.00

House Salad

$5.00

Side yogurt

$5.00

Pickles Mix

$6.00

Cucumbers Cut

$6.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We offer amazing Lebanese & Mediterranean Cuisine! Dishes are inspired by the fresh and local ingredients from farmer's markets mixed with our organic imported spices. The dining experience at La Vie is more than just ordering a meal and enjoying good company. It is a festival of rich appealing tastes, enticing colors, live music and warm Mediterranean hospitality.

