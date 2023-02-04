La Vie Lebanese - West Palm
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We offer amazing Lebanese & Mediterranean Cuisine! Dishes are inspired by the fresh and local ingredients from farmer's markets mixed with our organic imported spices. The dining experience at La Vie is more than just ordering a meal and enjoying good company. It is a festival of rich appealing tastes, enticing colors, live music and warm Mediterranean hospitality.
Location
1540 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33069
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WEST PALM BEACH
4.6 • 3,749
2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurant
Subculture Coffee WPB - Subculture WPB
No Reviews
509 clematis street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurant
Fresh Element - 711 Village Blvd,Ste 103
No Reviews
711 Village Blvd,Ste 103 West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurant
PALM BEACH BRISKET & BBQ
4.0 • 41
801 Village Blvd. Suite 307 West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West Palm Beach
Laspadas (Coral Springs) - 10178 W Sample Rd
4.8 • 5,078
10178 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurant
The Melting Pot - Coral Springs FL
4.5 • 1,514
10374 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurant
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs - 10337 Royal Palm Blvd.
4.9 • 1,452
10337 Royal Palm Blvd. Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurant
More near West Palm Beach