Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American

La Vina Mexican Grill

987 Reviews

$$

16533 S Frederick Ave

Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Orange Fanta

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweetened Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Piña Colada

$4.75

Cherry Temple

$3.25

Perrier

$2.99

Tropico(fresa Y Piña)

$4.59

Mango Daiquiry

$4.59

Tropico

$4.59

Maracuya Daiquiry

$4.59

Club Soda

$1.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.99

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Atol De Elote

$2.99

Atol De Piña

$2.99

Leche Con Cafe

$2.99

Juices

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Chicha Morada

$2.75

Horchata

$2.75

Maracuya

$2.99

Tamarindo

$2.75

Mango

$2.75

Marañón

$2.75

Full Pitcher Juice

$9.99

Jamica

$2.75

Melon

$2.99

Kids Drink

$0.99

Milk

$2.99

Full Pitcher Grande Horchta

$10.99

TO-GO DRINKS

12 OZ COKE CAN

$1.99

12 OZ DIET COKE CAN

$1.99

12 OZ SPRITE CAN

$1.99

12 OZ PEPSI CAN

$1.99

Bottle Water

$1.99

32 OZ MARACUYA

$5.50

32 OZ HORCHATA

$5.50

32 OZ CHICHA MORADA

$5.50

32 OZ MANGO

$5.50

32 OZ MARAÑON

$5.50

32 OZ TAMARINDO

$5.50

Sangria Señorial

$2.99

Apple soda

$2.75

Jarritos

$2.99

32 Oz Atol Piña

$7.99

Atol De Elote

$2.75

32 Oz Atol De Elote

$7.99

Cola Champagne

$2.99

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Cup Of Water Or Ice

$0.94
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

16533 S Frederick Ave, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Directions

