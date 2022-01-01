Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

La Vita Bella

No reviews yet

471 Main St

Longmont, CO 80501

Beverages

To-Go Cocktail

$6.00

Plates

Apps

Soups

Salads

entrees

Coffee

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso

$3.50

Latte

$4.75

Coffee

$3.50

Xtra Double Shot

$2.00

Xtra Single Shot

$1.00

Tea

$3.00

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Butterfly Lemonade

$7.00

Hibiscus Fizz

$7.00

Strawberry Ginger Sparkler

$7.00

Fresh Lemonade

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

NA IPA

$5.00

NA Kolsch

$5.00

Tea

Hot tea

$2.75+

Arnold palmer

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate torte

$8.00

Ice Cream Double Scoop

$10.00

Ice Cream Single Scoop

$6.00

Lemon Ricotta

$8.00

Afogatto

$9.00

Grande

Bella Burger

$24.00

Fungi Tagliatelle

$21.00

Radish Pappardelle

$21.00

7x Wagyu Stroganoff

$25.00

Bolognese

$27.00

Features

Noche Flamenca A la Carte 1

Noche Flamenca A la Carte 2

Small Plates

Beef Satay

$16.00

Bella Flat Bread

$17.00

Caprese Flatbread

$14.00

Charcuterie

$25.00

Cozze Bianco

$20.00

Duck Wings

$17.00

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Fungi Flatbread

$15.00

Hastack Dates

$13.00

HH Empenadas

$9.00

OLIVES

$6.00

Pork Belly Tacos

$18.00

Side Bread & Crackers

$5.00

Side Crostini

$3.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Buratta

$17.00

Lobster Bisque

$18.00

Catered Lunch

$15.00

Salads

Quinoa Salad

$15.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$12.00

Tuna Salad

$21.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Beet Salad

$14.00

Petite

Side Buscuits

$8.00

Empanadas

$10.00

Haystack Dates

$13.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$13.00

Charcuterie

$25.00

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Qinioa

$10.00

Grande

Full Buscuits

$13.00Out of stock

Breakfast Burrito Veggie

$11.00

Breakfast Burrito Bacon

$12.00

Benedicto

$15.00

Duck Wings

$17.00

Bella Burger

$24.00

Fungi Taglitelle

$17.00

Caprese Baguette

$15.00

Prosciutto Baguette

$15.00

Brunch Cocktails

Bloody Maria

$12.00

Cowboys Breakfast

$10.00

Mimosa Flight

$20.00

Mimosa Caraffe

$40.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Soup

French Onioin

$9.00

Featured items

Buratta

$17.00

Cod

$33.00

6 Oysters

$18.00

shishitos

$16.00

Lamb bolo

$27.00

7x bumbleberry Backribs

$33.00

Flatbreads

Flatbread Caprese

$15.00

Flatbread Fungi

$15.00

Flatbread Bella

$17.00

Small plates

Empanadas

$13.00

Haystack Dates

$13.00

Duck Wings

$17.00

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Charcuterie

$25.00

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

La Vita Bella is a family-run restaurant. Our mission is to support and elevate our community by creating a warm welcoming environment to enjoy an elevated, farm to table dining experience. Executive Chef, Leroy Alvarado, brings creative flavor profiles and unique Menus to the Longmont dinning circuit.

Website

Location

471 Main St, Longmont, CO 80501

Directions

